Vanmarcke wins Ster ZLM Toer

Stroetinga takes final stage

Sep Vanmarcke in yellow after stage 4 of the Ster ZLM Toer.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Wim Stroetinga (Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team) win the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Maarten Tjallingii crosses the line for the final time in his professional career

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Wim Stroetinga (Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team) win the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Maarten Tjallingii waves goodbye to professional cycling

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Sep Vanmarcke in yellow on the final podium of the Ster ZLM Toer.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Sep Vanmarcke in yellow on the final podium of the Ster ZLM Toer.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Maarten Tjallingii celebrates his final ever race as a professional

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Wim Stroetinga (Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team) win the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team3:55:36
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
5Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
8Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
9Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
11Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
12André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
13Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
14Davy Gunst (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
15Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
17Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
19Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
20Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
21Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
22Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
23Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
25Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
26Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
27Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
28Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
29Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier - Southeast
31Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
33Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
34Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
35Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
36Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
37Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
38Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
39Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
40Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
41Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
43Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
44Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
45Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
46Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
47Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
48Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
49Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
52Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
54Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
55Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
56Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
57Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
58Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
59Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
60Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
62Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
65Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
67Marco Doets (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
68Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
69Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
70Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
71Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
72Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
73Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
74Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
75Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
76Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
77Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
78Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
79Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
81William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
82Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
83Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
84Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
85Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
86Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
87Jan-Willem Van Schip (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
88Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
91Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:55
92Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
93Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:57
94Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
95Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
96Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
97Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:07
98Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:18
99Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:26
100Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
101Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:35
102André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
103Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:01:41
104Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:01:50
105Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
106Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:51
108Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
109Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:02:11
110Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
111Dick Janssens (Ned) Team 3M
112Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
113Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:38
114Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:49
115Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
116Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
117Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
118Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:03:17
119Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:03:18
120Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:26
121Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
122Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:38
123Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
124Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:23
125Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:53
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFMoreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFLeigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFJordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFRobin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
DNFElias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo17:51:37
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:06
3Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:16
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:20
5Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:27
6Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:00:30
7Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:31
8Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:32
9Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
10Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
11Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:36
12Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:39
13Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:40
14Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
15Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:00:48
16Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:50
18Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:00:52
19Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:53
20Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:54
22Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:00:55
23Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
24Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:59
25Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:02
26Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:03
28Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:04
29Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M0:01:05
30Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
31Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:14
32Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:01:17
33Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:21
34Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam0:01:24
35Jan-Willem Van Schip (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:01:25
36Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:33
37Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:41
38Marco Doets (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam0:01:49
39Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:50
40Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:01:58
41Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier - Southeast0:02:02
42Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:09
43Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:18
44Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
45Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:34
46Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:02:38
47Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:42
48Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:43
49Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:46
50Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:02:50
51Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:52
52Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:55
53Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:02
54Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:08
55Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:03:10
56Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier - Southeast0:03:13
57Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:03:32
58Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:45
59Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:51
60Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:03:58
61Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:04:00
62Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:04:09
63Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:04:42
64André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:04:47
65Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:58
66Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:24
67Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:05:54
68Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier - Southeast0:05:56
69Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam0:05:57
70Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:27
71Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:07:04
72Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:18
73Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling0:07:38
74Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:07:56
75Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:08:01
76Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:08:07
77Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:08:13
78Dick Janssens (Ned) Team 3M0:08:25
79Davy Gunst (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:08:35
80Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:50
81Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:08:52
82Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M0:09:09
83Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:10
84Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:14
85Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:17
86Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:09:37
87Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:09:39
88Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:52
89Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:00
90Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:15
91Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:21
92Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
93Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:10:37
94Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:44
95Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:04
96Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:15
97Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:11:28
98Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:12:27
99Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:12:41
100Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
101Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:12:44
102Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:49
103Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:13:18
104Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:13:23
105Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:13:27
106Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:45
107Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:13:49
108Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:07
109Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:26
110Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam0:14:33
111André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:17:25
112Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M0:17:27
113Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:18:37
114Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M0:19:35
115Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier - Southeast0:21:11
116Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:19
117Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:21:22
118Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier - Southeast0:22:23
119Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:49
120Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:22:52
121William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:25:48
122Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:26:36
123Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:34:46
124Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:35:04
125Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:43:30

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo33pts
2Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30
3Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team25
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal24
5Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team15
6Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
7Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton15
8Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team14
9Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling14
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M30pts
2Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels18
3Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling12
4Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team10
5Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton9
6Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M9
7Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team6
8Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team6
9Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
10Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team9pts
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
3Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team6
4Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling4
5Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels3
6Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
8Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team2
9Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling2
10Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team2

