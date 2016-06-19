Vanmarcke wins Ster ZLM Toer
Stroetinga takes final stage
Stage 5: Someren - Boxtel
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|3:55:36
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|5
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|9
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|12
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|13
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|14
|Davy Gunst (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|15
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|17
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|19
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|20
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|21
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|22
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|23
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|25
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|29
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier - Southeast
|31
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|33
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|35
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|36
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|37
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|38
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|39
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|41
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|43
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|44
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|46
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|47
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|48
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|52
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|54
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|55
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|56
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|57
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|58
|Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|59
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|60
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|62
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|65
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|67
|Marco Doets (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|68
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|69
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
|71
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|72
|Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|73
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|74
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
|75
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|76
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|78
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|79
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|81
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|82
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|83
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|84
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|85
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|86
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|87
|Jan-Willem Van Schip (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|88
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|91
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:55
|92
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|93
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:57
|94
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|96
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|97
|Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:07
|98
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:18
|99
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:26
|100
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|101
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:35
|102
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:01:41
|104
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:01:50
|105
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:51
|108
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|109
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:02:11
|110
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|111
|Dick Janssens (Ned) Team 3M
|112
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
|113
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:38
|114
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:49
|115
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|116
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
|117
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
|118
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:03:17
|119
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:03:18
|120
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:26
|121
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|122
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:38
|123
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|124
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:23
|125
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:06:53
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|DNF
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17:51:37
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:06
|3
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:16
|4
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:20
|5
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:27
|6
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:00:30
|7
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|8
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:32
|9
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|10
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|11
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:36
|12
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:39
|13
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:40
|14
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:00:48
|16
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:50
|18
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:00:52
|19
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:53
|20
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:54
|22
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|23
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:59
|25
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:02
|26
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:03
|28
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:01:04
|29
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:05
|30
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:12
|31
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:14
|32
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|33
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:01:21
|34
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|0:01:24
|35
|Jan-Willem Van Schip (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:01:25
|36
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:33
|37
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:41
|38
|Marco Doets (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|0:01:49
|39
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:50
|40
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:01:58
|41
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier - Southeast
|0:02:02
|42
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:09
|43
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:18
|44
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|45
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:34
|46
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:38
|47
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:42
|48
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:43
|49
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:46
|50
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:02:50
|51
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:52
|52
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:55
|53
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:02
|54
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:08
|55
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|56
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
|0:03:13
|57
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:03:32
|58
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:45
|59
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:51
|60
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:03:58
|61
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:04:00
|62
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:04:09
|63
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:04:42
|64
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:47
|65
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:58
|66
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:24
|67
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:05:54
|68
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
|0:05:56
|69
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|0:05:57
|70
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:27
|71
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:07:04
|72
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:18
|73
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:07:38
|74
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:07:56
|75
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:08:01
|76
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:08:07
|77
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:08:13
|78
|Dick Janssens (Ned) Team 3M
|0:08:25
|79
|Davy Gunst (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:08:35
|80
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:50
|81
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:52
|82
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
|0:09:09
|83
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:10
|84
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:14
|85
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:17
|86
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:09:37
|87
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:09:39
|88
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:52
|89
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:00
|90
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:15
|91
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:21
|92
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|93
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:10:37
|94
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:44
|95
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:04
|96
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:15
|97
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:11:28
|98
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:12:27
|99
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:12:41
|100
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|101
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:12:44
|102
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:49
|103
|Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:13:18
|104
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:13:23
|105
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:13:27
|106
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:13:45
|107
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:13:49
|108
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:07
|109
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:26
|110
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|0:14:33
|111
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:17:25
|112
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|0:17:27
|113
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:18:37
|114
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|0:19:35
|115
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
|0:21:11
|116
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:19
|117
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:21:22
|118
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
|0:22:23
|119
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:22:49
|120
|Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:22:52
|121
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:25:48
|122
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:26:36
|123
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:34:46
|124
|Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:35:04
|125
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:43:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|33
|pts
|2
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|3
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|25
|4
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|5
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|15
|6
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|7
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|15
|8
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|14
|9
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|14
|10
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|30
|pts
|2
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|18
|3
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|12
|4
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|10
|5
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|9
|6
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|9
|7
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|6
|8
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|6
|9
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|10
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|3
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|6
|4
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|4
|5
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|3
|6
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|7
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|8
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|9
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2
|10
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|2
