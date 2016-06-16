Trending

Ster ZLM Toer: Wesley Kreder wins stage 2

Breakaway foils sprinters, Van Emden keeps lead

Wesley Kreder (Roompot) wins stage 2 of the Ster ZLM Toer

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton4:15:02
2Twan van den Brand (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
3Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development0:00:01
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:10
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda Willems
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
8Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
11Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
14Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
15Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
16Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
17Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
18Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
20Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
23Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
25Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
26Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
27Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
28Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
29Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
32Davy Gunst (Ned) Rabobank Development
33Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development
34Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
36Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development
37Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
39Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
40Jakub Marezcko (Pol) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
41Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
42Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
44Wout van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
45Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
46Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
49Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
50Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
52Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development
53Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
54Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
55Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
56Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
57Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
58Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
59Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
60Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
61Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
63Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
64Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Veranda Willems
65Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
66Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
68Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
69Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
71Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development
72Marco Doets (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
73Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
75Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
76Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
77Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
78Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
79Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
80Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda Willems0:00:33
81Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
82Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:38
83Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
84Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
85Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:42
86Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
88Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
89Remco te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
90Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH-Continental0:00:44
92Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:05
93Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:09
94Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda Willems0:01:13
95Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:15
96David Boucher (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:01:21
97Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
98Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
99Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
100Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
101Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
102Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
103Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
104Tristan Timmermans (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
105Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
106Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
107Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
108Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
109Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
110Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
111Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Rabobank Development
112Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
113Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda Willems
114Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
115Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
116Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
117Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
118Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
119Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
120Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
121Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
122Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
123Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
124Dick Janssen (Ned) Team 3M
125Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
126Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
128Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
129Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
130Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
131Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
132Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
133Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
134Andrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
135Tim de Troyer (Bel) Veranda Willems
136Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
137Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda Willems
138Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
139Elias van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda Willems
140Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
141Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
142Jelle Wolsink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
143Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
144David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
145René Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
146Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
147Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
148Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
149Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
150Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
151Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
152Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
153Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
154Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
155William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
156Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
157Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M
158Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg
159Martijn Budding (Ned) Rabobank Development
160Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:53
161Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:02:01
162Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental0:04:03
163Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:44
164Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:00
165Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
166Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
167Rick van Breda (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
168Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
169Gilbert Eugène Ducournau (Fra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:09:16
170Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
DNFCarter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFVicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
DNFJeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:22:35
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
3Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
4Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:00:05
5Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:06
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:07
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:08
8Wout van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
9Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:09
10Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:10
12Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:12
13Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:13
14Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:14
15Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:15
16Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:17
17Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:18
18Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:19
20Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
21Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
22André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:22
23Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
24Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
25Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
26Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development0:00:23
27Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development
28Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
29Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:24
30Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
31Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
32Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
33Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
34Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:26
35Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:27
37Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:00:28
38Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
39Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:29
40Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
41Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
42Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:30
44Twan van den Brand (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:00:31
45Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
46Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke0:00:32
47Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
48Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
49Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:33
50Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development0:00:34
51Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
52Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Veranda Willems
53Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team0:00:36
54Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:38
55Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:39
57Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:40
58Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development
59Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:41
60Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
61Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:42
63Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development0:00:43
64Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M0:00:44
65André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:46
66Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke0:00:48
67Marco Doets (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
68Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
69Jakub Marezcko (Pol) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:00:49
70Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:53
71Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
72Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:54
73Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda Willems
74Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
75Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:56
76Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:57
77Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
78Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
79Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:58
80Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda Willems0:00:59
81Davy Gunst (Ned) Rabobank Development0:01:02
82Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
83Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:04
84Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH-Continental0:01:07
86Remco te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:11
87Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
88Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:13
89Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:14
90Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:16
91Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:19
92Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:01:23
93Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
94Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda Willems0:01:25
95Elias van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda Willems0:01:28
96David Boucher (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:01:29
97Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:30
98Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:33
99Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
100Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
101Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M0:01:34
102Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:35
103Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:36
104Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:37
105Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
106David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
107Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
108Tim de Troyer (Bel) Veranda Willems0:01:39
109Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
110Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:01:40
111Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:41
112Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
113Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
114Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
115Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:01:42
116Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:43
117Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
118Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:44
119Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
120Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:01:45
121Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:46
122Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
123Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:01:48
124Martijn Budding (Ned) Rabobank Development
125Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:01:49
126Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke0:01:50
127Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
128René Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team0:01:52
129William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
130Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:53
131Jelle Wolsink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
132Dick Janssen (Ned) Team 3M
133Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
134Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:55
135Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
136Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
137Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda Willems0:01:57
138Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
139Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:58
140Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
141Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:59
142Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team0:02:01
143Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
144Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:02:02
145Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M0:02:03
146Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental0:02:04
147Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Rabobank Development
148Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:06
149Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
150Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
151Andrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
152Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
153Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:02:10
154Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg
155Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:11
156Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
157Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:12
158Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:13
159Tristan Timmermans (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team0:02:20
160Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda Willems0:02:31
161Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:02:40
162Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental0:04:12
163Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:31
164Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:27
165Rick van Breda (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team0:06:33
166Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team0:06:41
167Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental0:06:48
168Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental0:07:11
169Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:09:58
170Gilbert Eugène Ducournau (Fra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:10:53

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15pts
2Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton15
3Twan van den Brand (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels12

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development6pts
2Twan van den Brand (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels3
3Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental3

