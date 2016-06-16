Ster ZLM Toer: Wesley Kreder wins stage 2
Breakaway foils sprinters, Van Emden keeps lead
Stage 2: Oss - Oss
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|4:15:02
|2
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|3
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development
|0:00:01
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:10
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda Willems
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|9
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|11
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|14
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|15
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|16
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|20
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|23
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|27
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|28
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|29
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|32
|Davy Gunst (Ned) Rabobank Development
|33
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development
|34
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|36
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development
|37
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|40
|Jakub Marezcko (Pol) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|41
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|44
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|45
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|46
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|49
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|52
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development
|53
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|54
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|55
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|56
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|57
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|58
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|59
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|60
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|61
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|62
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|63
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Veranda Willems
|65
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|66
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|68
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|69
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|71
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development
|72
|Marco Doets (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|73
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|75
|Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|76
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|77
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|78
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|79
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|80
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda Willems
|0:00:33
|81
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|82
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:38
|83
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|84
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|85
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:42
|86
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|88
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Remco te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|90
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH-Continental
|0:00:44
|92
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:05
|93
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:09
|94
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda Willems
|0:01:13
|95
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:15
|96
|David Boucher (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:01:21
|97
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|98
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|99
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
|100
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|103
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|104
|Tristan Timmermans (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|105
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|106
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|107
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|108
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|109
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|110
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|111
|Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Rabobank Development
|112
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|113
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda Willems
|114
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|115
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|116
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|117
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|118
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|119
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|120
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|121
|Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
|122
|Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|123
|Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|124
|Dick Janssen (Ned) Team 3M
|125
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|126
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|128
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|129
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|130
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|131
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|132
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|133
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|134
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|135
|Tim de Troyer (Bel) Veranda Willems
|136
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|137
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda Willems
|138
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|139
|Elias van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda Willems
|140
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|141
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|142
|Jelle Wolsink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|143
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|144
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|145
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|146
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|147
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|148
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|149
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|150
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|151
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|152
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|153
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|154
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|155
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|156
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|157
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M
|158
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|159
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Rabobank Development
|160
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:53
|161
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:02:01
|162
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|0:04:03
|163
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:44
|164
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:00
|165
|Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|166
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|167
|Rick van Breda (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|168
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|169
|Gilbert Eugène Ducournau (Fra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:09:16
|170
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|DNF
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:22:35
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:00:05
|5
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:06
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:07
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:08
|8
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|9
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:09
|10
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:10
|12
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|13
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:13
|14
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:14
|15
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|16
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:17
|17
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:18
|18
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:19
|20
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|21
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|22
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:22
|23
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|24
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|26
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development
|0:00:23
|27
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development
|28
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|29
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:24
|30
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|31
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|33
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|35
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:27
|37
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:00:28
|38
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|39
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:29
|40
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|41
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|42
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:30
|44
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:00:31
|45
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|46
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|0:00:32
|47
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|48
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|49
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:33
|50
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development
|0:00:34
|51
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|52
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Veranda Willems
|53
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|54
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:38
|55
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:39
|57
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:40
|58
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development
|59
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:41
|60
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|62
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:42
|63
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development
|0:00:43
|64
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:44
|65
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:46
|66
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|0:00:48
|67
|Marco Doets (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|68
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|69
|Jakub Marezcko (Pol) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:00:49
|70
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:53
|71
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|72
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:54
|73
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda Willems
|74
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|75
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:56
|76
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:57
|77
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|78
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|79
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:58
|80
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda Willems
|0:00:59
|81
|Davy Gunst (Ned) Rabobank Development
|0:01:02
|82
|Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|83
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:04
|84
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH-Continental
|0:01:07
|86
|Remco te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:11
|87
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|88
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:13
|89
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:14
|90
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:16
|91
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:19
|92
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:01:23
|93
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|94
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda Willems
|0:01:25
|95
|Elias van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda Willems
|0:01:28
|96
|David Boucher (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:01:29
|97
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:30
|98
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:33
|99
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|100
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|101
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
|0:01:34
|102
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:35
|103
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:36
|104
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:37
|105
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|106
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|107
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|108
|Tim de Troyer (Bel) Veranda Willems
|0:01:39
|109
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|110
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:40
|111
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:41
|112
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|113
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|114
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|115
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:01:42
|116
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:43
|117
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|118
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:44
|119
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|120
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:01:45
|121
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:46
|122
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|123
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:01:48
|124
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Rabobank Development
|125
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:01:49
|126
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|0:01:50
|127
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|128
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|129
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|130
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:53
|131
|Jelle Wolsink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|132
|Dick Janssen (Ned) Team 3M
|133
|Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
|134
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:55
|135
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|137
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda Willems
|0:01:57
|138
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|139
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:58
|140
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|141
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:59
|142
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|143
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|144
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:02:02
|145
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M
|0:02:03
|146
|Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|0:02:04
|147
|Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Rabobank Development
|148
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:06
|149
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|150
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|151
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|152
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|153
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:02:10
|154
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|155
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:11
|156
|Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|157
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:12
|158
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:13
|159
|Tristan Timmermans (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|160
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda Willems
|0:02:31
|161
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:02:40
|162
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|0:04:12
|163
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:31
|164
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:27
|165
|Rick van Breda (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|166
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|0:06:41
|167
|Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|0:06:48
|168
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|0:07:11
|169
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:09:58
|170
|Gilbert Eugène Ducournau (Fra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:10:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|pts
|2
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|15
|3
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development
|6
|pts
|2
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|3
|3
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|3
