Van Emden tops Phinney to take ZLM Toer prologue
Küng in third
Stage 1: Goes - Goes
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:23
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:00:05
|5
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:06
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:07
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:08
|8
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|10
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:09
|11
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:10
|13
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:00:12
|14
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:13
|16
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:14
|17
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|18
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:17
|19
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|Elias van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda Willems
|21
|David Boucher (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:00:18
|22
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:19
|26
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|28
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|29
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:22
|30
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|31
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|32
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|33
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda Willems
|35
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|36
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|37
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|38
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development
|0:00:23
|39
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
|40
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:24
|41
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|42
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:25
|44
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|46
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|47
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|50
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|51
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|52
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|53
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:27
|54
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:28
|55
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|56
|Tim de Troyer (Bel) Veranda Willems
|57
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|58
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|59
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:29
|60
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|61
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|62
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|63
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|64
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:30
|66
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|67
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|68
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|69
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:00:31
|71
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|72
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|0:00:32
|73
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|74
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|75
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|76
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|78
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:33
|79
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH-Continental
|80
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|81
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:07:57
|83
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development
|84
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Veranda Willems
|84
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|86
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|87
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|88
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|89
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|90
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda Willems
|91
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:37
|92
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|93
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Rabobank Development
|94
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:00:38
|95
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|96
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|97
|Remco te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:39
|98
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|99
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|101
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|102
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:40
|103
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development
|104
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|105
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|106
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|107
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|108
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development
|0:00:42
|109
|Jelle Wolsink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|110
|Dick Janssen (Ned) Team 3M
|111
|Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
|112
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|113
|Rick van Breda (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|114
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development
|115
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|116
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:44
|117
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|119
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|120
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|121
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:45
|122
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda Willems
|0:00:46
|123
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|124
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|125
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|126
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:00:47
|127
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|128
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|0:00:48
|129
|Marco Doets (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|130
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|131
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|132
|Jakub Marezcko (Pol) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:00:49
|133
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|134
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|135
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|136
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|137
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:00:51
|138
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|139
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:00:52
|140
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M
|141
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:53
|142
|Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|143
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|144
|Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Rabobank Development
|145
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:54
|146
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|147
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda Willems
|148
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|149
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|150
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|151
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|152
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|153
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|154
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:57
|155
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|156
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|157
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:58
|158
|Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|159
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:00:59
|160
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|161
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:00
|162
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|163
|Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|164
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:02
|165
|Davy Gunst (Ned) Rabobank Development
|166
|Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|167
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:03
|168
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:04
|169
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|170
|Tristan Timmermans (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|171
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda Willems
|0:01:20
|172
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|0:01:21
|173
|Gilbert Eugène Ducournau (Fra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:01:47
