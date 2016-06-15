Trending

Van Emden tops Phinney to take ZLM Toer prologue

Küng in third

Jos Van Emden in the first leader's jersey of the 2016 Ster ZLM Toer GP Jan van Heeswijk

(Image credit: Ster ZLM Toer)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:23
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
3Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
4Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:00:05
5Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:06
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:07
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:08
8Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
9Wout van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
10Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:09
11Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
12Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:10
13Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:00:12
14Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
15Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:13
16Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:14
17Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:15
18Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:17
19Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
20Elias van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda Willems
21David Boucher (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:00:18
22Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:19
26Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
27Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
28Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
29André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:22
30Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
31Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
32Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
33Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda Willems
35Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
36Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
37Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
38Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development0:00:23
39Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
40Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:24
41Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
42Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
43Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:25
44Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
45Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
46Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:26
47Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
49Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
50Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
51David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
52Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
53Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:27
54Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:28
55Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
56Tim de Troyer (Bel) Veranda Willems
57Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
58Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
59Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:29
60Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
61Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
62Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
63Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
64Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:30
66Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
67Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
68Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
69Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:00:31
71Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
72Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke0:00:32
73Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
74Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
75Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
76Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
78Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:33
79Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH-Continental
80Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
81Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:07:57
83Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development
84Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Veranda Willems
84Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
86Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
87Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
88Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
89Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team0:00:36
90Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda Willems
91Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:37
92Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
93Martijn Budding (Ned) Rabobank Development
94Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:00:38
95Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
96Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
97Remco te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:39
98Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
99Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
101Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
102Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:40
103Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development
104René Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team0:00:41
105William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
106Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
107Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
108Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development0:00:42
109Jelle Wolsink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
110Dick Janssen (Ned) Team 3M
111Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
112Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
113Rick van Breda (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team0:00:43
114Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development
115Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
116Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:44
117Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
118Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
120Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
121Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:45
122Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda Willems0:00:46
123Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
124André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
125Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
126Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:00:47
127Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
128Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke0:00:48
129Marco Doets (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
130Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
131Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
132Jakub Marezcko (Pol) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:00:49
133Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
134Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team0:00:50
135Twan van den Brand (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
136Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
137Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:00:51
138Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
139Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:00:52
140Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M
141Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:53
142Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
143Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
144Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Rabobank Development
145Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:54
146Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
147Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda Willems
148Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
149Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:55
150Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
151Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
152Andrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
153Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
154Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:57
155Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
156Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
157Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:58
158Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
159Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:00:59
160Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg
161Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:00
162Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
163Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
164Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:02
165Davy Gunst (Ned) Rabobank Development
166Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
167Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:03
168Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:04
169Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:05
170Tristan Timmermans (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team0:01:09
171Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda Willems0:01:20
172Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental0:01:21
173Gilbert Eugène Ducournau (Fra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:01:47

