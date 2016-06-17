Trending

Ster ZLM Toer: Groenewegen wins stage 3 in Buchten

De Bie moves into lead ahead of Van Emden, Phinney

Dylan Groenewegen celebrates yet another win in 2016

Dylan Groenewegen celebrates yet another win in 2016
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5:01:15
2Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda Willems
3Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
5Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
7Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Veranda Willems
8Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
9Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
12Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
13Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
15Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
17Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development
18Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
20Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
23Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
24Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
26Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
28Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
29Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda Willems
30Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
31Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
32Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
33Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
34Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
35Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
36Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
37Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
38Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
39Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
40Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
41Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
44Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development
45Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
46Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
47Davy Gunst (Ned) Rabobank Development
48Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
49Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
50Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
51Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
53Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
54Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
55Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
56Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
57Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development
58Remco te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
59Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
60Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
61Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
62Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
63Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
64Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
65Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
66Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
67Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
68Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
69Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
70Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
71Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
72Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development
73Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
74Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
75Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
76Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
77Jakub Marezcko (Pol) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
78Dick Janssen (Ned) Team 3M
79Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
80Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Elias van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda Willems
83Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
86Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
87Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
89Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
90Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
91Marco Doets (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
92Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:21
95Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
96Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:25
97Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:51
98Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:01:03
99Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
100Andrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
101Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
102Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
103Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
105Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
106André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:05
107Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
108Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
109Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
110Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
111Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH-Continental
112Twan van den Brand (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
113Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
114Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
115Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
116Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
117Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
118Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
119Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
120Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
121Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development
122Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:01:13
123Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Rabobank Development
124Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
125Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:33
126Tim de Troyer (Bel) Veranda Willems
127Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke0:02:10
128Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:13
129Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:29
130Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda Willems
131Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke0:02:33
132Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:46
133Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
134Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:02:56
135Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:13
136Wout van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:04:35
137Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:12
138Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:12
139Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:23
140Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
141William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
142Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:17:23
143Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal9:23:49
2Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:01
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
4Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
5Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:00:06
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:08
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:10
8Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:11
11Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:13
12Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:15
13Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:16
14Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:18
15Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:19
16Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
18Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
19Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:23
20Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
22Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development0:00:24
23Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
24Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:25
25Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
26Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:00:26
27Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:27
28Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:28
29Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:29
30Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:30
31Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
32Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
33Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development0:00:32
35Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke0:00:33
37Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
39Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:34
40Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Veranda Willems0:00:35
41Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
42Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team0:00:37
43Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:39
44Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:40
46Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:41
47Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development
48Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:42
49Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
50Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:43
51Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development0:00:44
52Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M0:00:45
53André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:47
54Marco Doets (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team0:00:49
55Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda Willems
56Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
57Jakub Marezcko (Pol) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:00:50
58Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:54
59Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:00:55
60Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:56
61Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:57
62Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:00:58
63Davy Gunst (Ned) Rabobank Development0:01:03
64Remco te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:12
65Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:14
66Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
67Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:20
68Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:01:24
69Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:28
71Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development0:01:29
73Elias van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda Willems
74Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:33
75Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:34
76Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:36
77Twan van den Brand (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:37
78Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:42
79Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
80Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
81Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:45
83Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
84Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:47
85Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:01:49
86Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:54
87Dick Janssen (Ned) Team 3M
88Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:56
89Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
90Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda Willems0:01:58
91Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
92Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:59
93Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team0:02:02
94Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
95Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:02:03
96Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental0:02:05
97Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental0:02:07
98Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:08
99Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:02:11
101Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:12
102Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
103Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:13
104Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH-Continental
105Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:14
106Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:25
107Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:27
108Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M0:02:38
109Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:39
110Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:42
111Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:02:43
112Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
113Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:02:46
114Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:47
116Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
117Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:02:53
118Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M0:02:57
119Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:02:58
120Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:03:05
121Andrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:03:10
122Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:12
123Tim de Troyer (Bel) Veranda Willems0:03:13
124Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Rabobank Development0:03:18
125Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team0:03:20
126Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:03:21
127Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke0:03:22
128Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:32
129Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda Willems0:03:55
130Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke0:04:01
131Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:13
132Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:17
133Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:20
134Wout van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:04:42
135Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:05:09
136Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:35
137Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:54
138Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:17
139Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:01
140William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:18:16
141Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:18:18
142Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:18:26
143Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:19:04

