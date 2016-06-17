Ster ZLM Toer: Groenewegen wins stage 3 in Buchten
De Bie moves into lead ahead of Van Emden, Phinney
Stage 3: Buchten - Buchten
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5:01:15
|2
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda Willems
|3
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Veranda Willems
|8
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|9
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|12
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|17
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development
|18
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|24
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|26
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|28
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda Willems
|30
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|31
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|33
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|34
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|35
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|37
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|38
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|39
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|40
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|44
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development
|45
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|46
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|47
|Davy Gunst (Ned) Rabobank Development
|48
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|49
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|50
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|51
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|55
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|56
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|57
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development
|58
|Remco te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|59
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|60
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|61
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|62
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|63
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|64
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|66
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|68
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|69
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|70
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|71
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|72
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development
|73
|Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|74
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|75
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|76
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|77
|Jakub Marezcko (Pol) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|78
|Dick Janssen (Ned) Team 3M
|79
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|80
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Elias van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda Willems
|83
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|86
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|87
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|89
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|90
|Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|91
|Marco Doets (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|92
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:21
|95
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|96
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:25
|97
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:51
|98
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:01:03
|99
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|100
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|101
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
|102
|Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
|103
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|106
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|107
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|108
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|109
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|110
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|111
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH-Continental
|112
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|113
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|114
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|115
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|116
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|117
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|118
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|119
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|120
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|121
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development
|122
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:01:13
|123
|Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Rabobank Development
|124
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|125
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:33
|126
|Tim de Troyer (Bel) Veranda Willems
|127
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|0:02:10
|128
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:13
|129
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:29
|130
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda Willems
|131
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|0:02:33
|132
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:46
|133
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|134
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:02:56
|135
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:13
|136
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:04:35
|137
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:12
|138
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:12
|139
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:23
|140
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|141
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|142
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:17:23
|143
|Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9:23:49
|2
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:01
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|5
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:00:06
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:08
|7
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:10
|8
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:11
|11
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|12
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:15
|13
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|14
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:18
|15
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:19
|16
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|18
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|19
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:23
|20
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|22
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development
|0:00:24
|23
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|24
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:25
|25
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|27
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:27
|28
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:28
|29
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:29
|30
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:30
|31
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|32
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|33
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development
|0:00:32
|35
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|0:00:33
|37
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|39
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:34
|40
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Veranda Willems
|0:00:35
|41
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|42
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|43
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:39
|44
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:40
|46
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:41
|47
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development
|48
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:42
|49
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:43
|51
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development
|0:00:44
|52
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:45
|53
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:47
|54
|Marco Doets (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|55
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda Willems
|56
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|57
|Jakub Marezcko (Pol) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:00:50
|58
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:54
|59
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:00:55
|60
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:56
|61
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:57
|62
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:00:58
|63
|Davy Gunst (Ned) Rabobank Development
|0:01:03
|64
|Remco te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:12
|65
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:14
|66
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|67
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:20
|68
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:01:24
|69
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:28
|71
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development
|0:01:29
|73
|Elias van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda Willems
|74
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:33
|75
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:34
|76
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:36
|77
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:37
|78
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:42
|79
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|80
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|81
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:45
|83
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|84
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:47
|85
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:01:49
|86
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:54
|87
|Dick Janssen (Ned) Team 3M
|88
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:56
|89
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|90
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda Willems
|0:01:58
|91
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|92
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:59
|93
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|94
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|95
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:02:03
|96
|Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|0:02:05
|97
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|0:02:07
|98
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:08
|99
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:02:11
|101
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:12
|102
|Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|103
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:13
|104
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH-Continental
|105
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:14
|106
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:25
|107
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:27
|108
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
|0:02:38
|109
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:39
|110
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:42
|111
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:02:43
|112
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|113
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:02:46
|114
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:47
|116
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|117
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:02:53
|118
|Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
|0:02:57
|119
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:02:58
|120
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:03:05
|121
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:03:10
|122
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:12
|123
|Tim de Troyer (Bel) Veranda Willems
|0:03:13
|124
|Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Rabobank Development
|0:03:18
|125
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|126
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:03:21
|127
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|0:03:22
|128
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:32
|129
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda Willems
|0:03:55
|130
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's De Rijke
|0:04:01
|131
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:13
|132
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:17
|133
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:20
|134
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:04:42
|135
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:05:09
|136
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:35
|137
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:54
|138
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:17
|139
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:01
|140
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:18:16
|141
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:18:18
|142
|Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:18:26
|143
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:19:04
