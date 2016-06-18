Ster ZLM Toer: Vanmarcke wins stage 4, takes overall lead
LottoNL-Jumbo rider beats Wout Van Aert in two-up sprint
Stage 4: Hotel Verviers - La Gileppe (Jalhay)
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:32:18
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|3
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:03
|4
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|10
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|11
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|13
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:10
|14
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:14
|15
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|16
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Trestina
|17
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|18
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|19
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|21
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:00:22
|22
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|23
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:24
|24
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|27
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|28
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|29
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|31
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|32
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|33
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|35
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:30
|37
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|39
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|40
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|0:00:41
|41
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|42
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:49
|43
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Jan-Willem Van Schip (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|45
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|46
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:54
|47
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|49
|Marco Doets (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|50
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina
|0:01:01
|51
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|52
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:11
|53
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:15
|54
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:02:00
|55
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:06
|56
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|58
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|59
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|61
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|63
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|65
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|67
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:02:21
|68
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:26
|69
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:32
|70
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:36
|71
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:48
|72
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|73
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:07
|74
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Trestina
|75
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:13
|76
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|0:03:49
|78
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:04:45
|79
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:04:59
|80
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|81
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
|0:06:25
|82
|Dick Janssens (Ned) Team 3M
|83
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|84
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:07:26
|85
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|86
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|87
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|88
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|89
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|90
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|91
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|92
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|94
|Davy Gunst (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|95
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|96
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|97
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|98
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|99
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|100
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|101
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|102
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|103
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|105
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|106
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|108
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|109
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|110
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|111
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|112
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|113
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|114
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|0:11:07
|115
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|116
|Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|117
|Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|118
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|119
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:11:29
|120
|Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:16:32
|121
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|122
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|123
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|124
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|125
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|126
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|127
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:28
|128
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|129
|Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|130
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:19:47
|131
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:00
|132
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Trestina
|0:20:15
|133
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Trestina
|DNF
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNS
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Trestina
|DNF
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:56:05
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:05
|3
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:12
|4
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:16
|5
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:23
|6
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|7
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:00:30
|8
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|10
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:33
|12
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:35
|13
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:36
|14
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:41
|16
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:00:44
|17
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:46
|19
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:00:48
|20
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:49
|21
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:50
|23
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|24
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:55
|26
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:58
|27
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:59
|29
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:01:00
|30
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:01
|31
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:08
|32
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:10
|33
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|34
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:01:17
|35
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|0:01:20
|36
|Jan-Willem Van Schip (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:01:21
|37
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:29
|38
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:37
|39
|Marco Doets (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|0:01:45
|40
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:46
|41
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:01:54
|42
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina
|0:01:58
|43
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:05
|44
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:14
|45
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|46
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:34
|47
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:38
|48
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|49
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:39
|50
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:42
|51
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:02:46
|52
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:48
|53
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:51
|54
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:02:52
|55
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:58
|56
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:04
|57
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|58
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Trestina
|0:03:09
|59
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:03:28
|60
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:37
|61
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:41
|62
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:03:54
|63
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:03:56
|64
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:02
|65
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:04:05
|66
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:33
|67
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:04:38
|68
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:43
|69
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:54
|70
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:57
|71
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:23
|72
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:05:29
|73
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:05:50
|74
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Trestina
|0:05:52
|75
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|0:05:53
|76
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:06:30
|77
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:51
|78
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:07:00
|79
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:07
|80
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:10
|81
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:07:52
|82
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:07:57
|83
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:08:03
|84
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:07
|85
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:09
|86
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|87
|Dick Janssens (Ned) Team 3M
|0:08:21
|88
|Davy Gunst (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:08:31
|89
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:46
|90
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:48
|91
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:09:02
|92
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:09:05
|93
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
|94
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:10
|95
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:09:13
|96
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|97
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:09:20
|98
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:09:33
|99
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:09:35
|100
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:36
|101
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:11
|102
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:10:15
|103
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:10:17
|104
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:10:33
|105
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:40
|106
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:00
|107
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:11:29
|108
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:12:04
|109
|Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:12:07
|110
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:12:37
|111
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:45
|112
|Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:13:21
|113
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:13:23
|114
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:03
|115
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:22
|116
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|0:14:29
|117
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:17:21
|118
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|0:17:23
|119
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:18:33
|120
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:19:13
|121
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|0:19:31
|122
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Trestina
|0:21:07
|123
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:15
|124
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:21:18
|125
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:22:12
|126
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Trestina
|0:22:19
|127
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:22:45
|128
|Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:22:48
|129
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:25:44
|130
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:26:32
|131
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:34:52
|132
|Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:35:00
|133
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sean de Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy