Ster ZLM Toer: Vanmarcke wins stage 4, takes overall lead

LottoNL-Jumbo rider beats Wout Van Aert in two-up sprint

Sep Vanmarcke wins stage 4 of the Ster ZLM Toer.

Sep Vanmarcke wins stage 4 of the Ster ZLM Toer.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Sep Vanmarcke wins stage 4 of the Ster ZLM Toer.

Sep Vanmarcke wins stage 4 of the Ster ZLM Toer.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Sep Vanmarcke wins stage 4 of the Ster ZLM Toer.

Sep Vanmarcke wins stage 4 of the Ster ZLM Toer.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Sep Vanmarcke in yellow after stage 4 of the Ster ZLM Toer.

Sep Vanmarcke in yellow after stage 4 of the Ster ZLM Toer.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Sep Vanmarcke in yellow after stage 4 of the Ster ZLM Toer.

Sep Vanmarcke in yellow after stage 4 of the Ster ZLM Toer.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Sep Vanmarcke wins stage 4 of the Ster ZLM Toer.

Sep Vanmarcke wins stage 4 of the Ster ZLM Toer.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:32:18
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
3Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:03
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
10Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:09
11Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
12Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
13Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:10
14Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:14
15Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
16Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Trestina
17Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
18Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
19Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
20Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
21Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:00:22
22Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
23Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:24
24Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
25Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
26Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
27Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
28Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
29Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
31Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
32Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
33Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
34Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
35Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
36Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:30
37Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
39Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
40Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam0:00:41
41Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
42Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:49
43Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Jan-Willem Van Schip (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
45Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
46Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:54
47Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
48Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
49Marco Doets (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
50Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina0:01:01
51Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:01:06
52Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:11
53Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:15
54Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:02:00
55Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:06
56Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
58Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
59Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
60Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
61Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
62Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
63Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
65Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
67Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:02:21
68Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:26
69Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:32
70Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:36
71Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:48
72Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
73Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:07
74Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Trestina
75Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:13
76André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
77Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam0:03:49
78Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:04:45
79Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:04:59
80Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
81Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M0:06:25
82Dick Janssens (Ned) Team 3M
83Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
84Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:07:26
85Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
86Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
87Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
88Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
89Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
90Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
91Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
92Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
93Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
94Davy Gunst (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
95Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
96Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
97Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
98Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
99Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
100Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
101Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
102Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
103Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
105Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
106Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
108Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
109Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
110Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
111William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
112Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
113Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
114Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam0:11:07
115Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
117Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
118Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
119Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:11:29
120Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:16:32
121André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
122Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
123Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
124Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
125Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
126Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
127Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:28
128Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
129Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
130Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:19:47
131Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:00
132Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Trestina0:20:15
133Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Trestina
DNFFrederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFNikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFLars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNSRick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
DNSRyan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFJonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
DNFAndrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Trestina
DNFRemco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:56:05
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:05
3Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:12
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:16
5Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:23
6Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:27
7Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:00:30
8Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
10Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:33
12Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:35
13Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:36
14Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
15Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:41
16Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:00:44
17Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:46
19Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:00:48
20Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:49
21Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:50
23Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:00:51
24Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
25Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:55
26Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:58
27Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
28Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:59
29Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:00
30Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M0:01:01
31Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:01:08
32Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:10
33Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:01:13
34Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:17
35Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam0:01:20
36Jan-Willem Van Schip (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:01:21
37Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:29
38Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:37
39Marco Doets (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam0:01:45
40Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:46
41Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:01:54
42Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina0:01:58
43Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:05
44Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:14
45Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
46Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:02:34
47Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:38
48Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
49Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:39
50Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:42
51Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:02:46
52Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:48
53Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:51
54Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:52
55Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:58
56Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:04
57Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:03:06
58Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Trestina0:03:09
59Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:03:28
60Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:37
61Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:41
62Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:03:54
63Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:03:56
64Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:02
65Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:04:05
66Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:33
67Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:04:38
68André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:04:43
69Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:54
70Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:57
71Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:23
72Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:05:29
73Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:05:50
74Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Trestina0:05:52
75Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam0:05:53
76Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:06:30
77Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:51
78Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:07:00
79Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:07
80Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:10
81Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:07:52
82Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:07:57
83Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:08:03
84Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:07
85Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:09
86Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
87Dick Janssens (Ned) Team 3M0:08:21
88Davy Gunst (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:08:31
89Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:46
90Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:08:48
91Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:09:02
92Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:09:05
93Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
94Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:10
95Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:09:13
96Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
97Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:09:20
98Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:09:33
99Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:09:35
100Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:36
101Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:11
102Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:15
103Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:10:17
104Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:10:33
105Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:40
106Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:00
107Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:11:29
108Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:12:04
109Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:12:07
110Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:12:37
111Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:45
112Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:13:21
113Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:13:23
114Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:03
115Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:22
116Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam0:14:29
117André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:17:21
118Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M0:17:23
119Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:18:33
120Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:19:13
121Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M0:19:31
122Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Trestina0:21:07
123Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:15
124Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:21:18
125Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:22:12
126Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Trestina0:22:19
127Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:45
128Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:22:48
129William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:25:44
130Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:26:32
131Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:34:52
132Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:35:00
133Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:38:03

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sean de Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team

