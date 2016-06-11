Ster ZLM Toer GP Jan van Heeswijk past winners
Champions 1987-2015
Past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto–Soudal
|2014
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2013
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling
|2012
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Sky
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
|2010
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC–Columbia
|2009
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Silence–Lotto
|2008
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Team Barloworld
|2007
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|2006
|Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Team CSC
|2005
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Shimano-Memory Corp
|2004
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick-Step–Davitamon
|2003
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) BankGiroLoterij
|2002
|Bart Voskamp (Ned) BankGiroLoterij-Batavus
|2001
|Xavier Jan (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|2000
|Andy De Smet (Bel) Spar-OKI
|1999
|Ralf Grabsch (Ger) Team Cologne
|1998
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Rabobank GS3
|1997
|Eddy Bouwmans (Ned) Foreldorado-Golff
|1996
|Tyler Hamilton (USA) US Postal Service
|1995
|Bennie Gosink (Ned)
|1994
|Jos Wolfkamp (Ned)
|1993
|Servais Knaven (Ned)
|1992
|Martin Van Steen (Ned)
|1991
|Tristan Hoffman (Ned)
|1990
|John Den Braber (Ned)
|1989
|Reem Kok (Ned)
|1988
|Arno Ottevanger (Ned)
|1987
|Theo Gevers (Ned)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy