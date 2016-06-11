Trending

Ster ZLM Toer GP Jan van Heeswijk past winners

Champions 1987-2015

Past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015André Greipel (Ger) Lotto–Soudal
2014Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
2013Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling
2012Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Sky
2011Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
2010Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC–Columbia
2009Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Silence–Lotto
2008Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Team Barloworld
2007Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
2006Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Team CSC
2005Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Shimano-Memory Corp
2004Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick-Step–Davitamon
2003Gerben Löwik (Ned) BankGiroLoterij
2002Bart Voskamp (Ned) BankGiroLoterij-Batavus
2001Xavier Jan (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
2000Andy De Smet (Bel) Spar-OKI
1999Ralf Grabsch (Ger) Team Cologne
1998Karsten Kroon (Ned) Rabobank GS3
1997Eddy Bouwmans (Ned) Foreldorado-Golff
1996Tyler Hamilton (USA) US Postal Service
1995Bennie Gosink (Ned)
1994Jos Wolfkamp (Ned)
1993Servais Knaven (Ned)
1992Martin Van Steen (Ned)
1991Tristan Hoffman (Ned)
1990John Den Braber (Ned)
1989Reem Kok (Ned)
1988Arno Ottevanger (Ned)
1987Theo Gevers (Ned)

