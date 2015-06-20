Trending

Hofland wins stage 3 at Ster ZLM Toer

Greipel leads overall GC

Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 3 at the Ster ZLM Toer

(Image credit: Ster ZLM Toer)
Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon18)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon18)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 3

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Moreno Hofland won the third stage of the Ster ZLM Toer in La Gileppe on Saturday. The LottoNL-Jumbo sprinter took the stage win ahead of Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuickStep) and Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin).

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) continues to lead the overall classification heading into the final stage 4 on Sunday, a 183.1km race from Eindhoven to Boxtel. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4:44:11
2Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:01
3Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
6Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
9Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
11Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
12Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
13Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:05
14Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:10
15Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
16Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
19Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
22Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:15
23Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
24Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
25Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:00:18
26Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
27Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
28Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
29Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
30Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
31Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:00:21
32Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:23
33Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
34Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
35Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
37Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:25
38Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
39Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:28
40Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:35
41Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:39
42Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
43Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
44Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:44
45James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
46Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:52
47Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
48Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
49Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:55
51Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:03
52Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:09
53Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:10
55Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
56Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:18
57Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:01:28
58Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:34
59Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
60Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:44
61Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
62Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:49
63Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:54
64Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
65Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
67Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:15
68Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:21
69Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:03:24
70Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:45
71Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M0:04:18
72Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
73Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:04:44
74Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
75Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
76Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
77Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
78Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
79Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
80Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
81Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
82Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:04:48
83Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:05:01
84Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
86Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
88Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
89Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
91Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
92Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
93Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
95Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
96Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
97Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
98Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:00
99Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:09:44
100Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:10:20
101Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
102Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
103Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
104Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
105Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
106Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
107Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
108Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
109Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
110Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:12:09
111Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
112Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
113Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:12:41
114Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
115Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
116Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
117Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
118Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:12:51
119Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
120Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
121Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:15:03
122Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
123Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
124Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
125Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
126Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
127Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
128Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
129Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
130Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo15pts
2Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step12
3Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin10
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
5Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 186
6Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
7Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
8Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka3
9Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team3pts
2Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team2
3Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team3pts
2Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 182
3Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6pts
2Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team4
3Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team6pts
2Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels4
3Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team6pts
2Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels4
3Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team2

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team6pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
3Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 182

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team6pts
2Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling4
3Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 182

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 186pts
2Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling4
3Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal13:33:15
2Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:10
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
4Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:12
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:20
6Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:25
7Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:30
9Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:34
10Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:35
11Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
12Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:00:36
13Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:38
14Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:41
15Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:00:43
16Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:49
17Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:00:50
18Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:51
20Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:58
21Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:01:08
22Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:20
23Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:30
24Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:34
25Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:01:48
26Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:55
27Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:57
28Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:58
29Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:02:01
30Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:05:01
31Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:05:22
32Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:05:24
33Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:53
34Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:08:18
35Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:08:20
36Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:30
37Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
38Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:08:38
39Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:08:44
40Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
41Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:52
42Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:55
43Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:08:56
44Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
45Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:09:09
46Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:09:17
47Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:19
48James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:22
49Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:09:23
50Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:26
51Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
52Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
53Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:28
54Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:09:32
55Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:34
56Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:09:39
57Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:09:43
58Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:03
59Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:15
60Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:10:17
61Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:28
62Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot0:10:35
63Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:10:43
64Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:48
65Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:10:51
66Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:58
67Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:07
68Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:11
69Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:41
70Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:46
71Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:17
72Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M0:12:25
73Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:12:42
74Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:12:50
75Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:12:59
76Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:13:01
77Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:13:12
78Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:13:14
79Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:13:17
80Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
81Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:29
82Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:30
83Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:13:36
84Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
85Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:13:40
86Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M0:13:42
87Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:13:43
88Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M0:13:44
89Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:13:54
90Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot0:13:57
92Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:14:07
93Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling0:14:19
94Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:14:41
95Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:15:16
96Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:40
97Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:41
98Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:49
99Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:14
100Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:18:17
101Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:28
102Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:30
103Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:18:34
104Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:18:37
105Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:18:43
106Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:18:52
107Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:19:22
108Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:19:28
109Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:10
110Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:20:27
111Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:21:11
112Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:21:13
113Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:21:19
114Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:21:25
115Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:21:51
116Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:22:02
117Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:22:14
118Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:22:35
119Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:54
120Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:23:02
121Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:23:22
122Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
123Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:39
124Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
125Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:23:43
126Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:23:44
127Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:23:56
128Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:02
129Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:09
130Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:25:50

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal32pts
2Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo31
3Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step28
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise27
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing16
6Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling15
7Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
9Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
10Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot11
11Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin10
12Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal9
13Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
14Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
15Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin8
16Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 186
17Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
18Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka3
19Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3
20Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 182
21Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
22Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
23Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 181

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team6pts
2Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke5
3Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
4Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels3
5Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team3
6Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 182
7Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2
8Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
9Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 181
11Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team24pts
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step16
3Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 1811
4Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team11
5Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels10
6Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling8
7Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke4
8Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels4
9Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team3
10Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling3
11Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
12Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team2
13Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin2
14Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto-Soudal40:40:46
2Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:07
3Roompot Orange Peloton0:01:43
4Cylingteam Join`s - De Rijke0:02:34
5Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:08:02
6Bora - Argon0:08:25
7Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam0:09:10
8Team Giant-Alpencin0:09:48
9Cycling Team Jo Piels0:10:03
10Etixx - Quick Step0:10:13
11Cofidis0:10:17
12Trek Factory Team0:20:40
13IAM Cycling0:21:32
14Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:22:46
15Team3M0:25:04
16MTN-Qhubeka0:25:27
17Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:26:24
18Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:26:28
19Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:26:47
20Rabobank Development Team0:51:39

 

