Moreno Hofland won the third stage of the Ster ZLM Toer in La Gileppe on Saturday. The LottoNL-Jumbo sprinter took the stage win ahead of Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuickStep) and Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin).

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) continues to lead the overall classification heading into the final stage 4 on Sunday, a 183.1km race from Eindhoven to Boxtel.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4:44:11 2 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:01 3 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 6 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 9 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 12 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 13 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:05 14 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:10 15 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 16 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 19 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 22 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:15 23 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 24 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 25 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:00:18 26 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 27 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 28 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 29 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 30 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 31 Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:00:21 32 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:23 33 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 34 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 35 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 37 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:25 38 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 39 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:28 40 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:35 41 Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:39 42 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 43 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 44 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:44 45 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 46 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:52 47 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 48 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 49 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:55 51 Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:03 52 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:09 53 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:10 55 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 56 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:18 57 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:01:28 58 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:34 59 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 60 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:44 61 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 62 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:49 63 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:54 64 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 65 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot 67 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:15 68 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:21 69 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:03:24 70 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:45 71 Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M 0:04:18 72 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M 73 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:04:44 74 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 75 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M 76 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 77 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 78 Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 79 Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 80 Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 81 Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 82 Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:04:48 83 Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:05:01 84 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 86 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 88 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 89 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 91 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 92 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 93 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 95 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 96 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 97 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 98 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:00 99 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:09:44 100 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:10:20 101 Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 102 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 103 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 104 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 105 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 106 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 107 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 108 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 109 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 110 Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:12:09 111 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 112 Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 113 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:12:41 114 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 115 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 116 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 117 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 118 Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:12:51 119 Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 120 Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 121 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:15:03 122 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 123 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 124 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 125 Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M 126 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 127 Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 128 Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 129 Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 130 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 15 pts 2 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 3 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 4 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 5 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 6 6 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 7 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 8 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 3 9 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 3 pts 2 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 2 3 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 3 pts 2 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 2 3 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 pts 2 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 4 3 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 6 pts 2 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 4 3 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 6 pts 2 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 4 3 Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 2

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 6 pts 2 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 3 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 2

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 6 pts 2 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 4 3 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 2

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 6 pts 2 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 4 3 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 13:33:15 2 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:10 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:12 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:20 6 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:25 7 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:30 9 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:34 10 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:35 11 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 12 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:36 13 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:38 14 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:41 15 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:43 16 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:49 17 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:00:50 18 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:51 20 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:58 21 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:01:08 22 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:01:20 23 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:30 24 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:34 25 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:01:48 26 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:55 27 Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:57 28 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:58 29 Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:02:01 30 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:05:01 31 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:05:22 32 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:05:24 33 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:53 34 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:18 35 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:08:20 36 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:30 37 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 38 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:38 39 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:08:44 40 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 41 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:52 42 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:55 43 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:56 44 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 45 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 0:09:09 46 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:09:17 47 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:19 48 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:22 49 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:09:23 50 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:26 51 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 52 Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 53 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:28 54 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:32 55 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:34 56 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:09:39 57 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:09:43 58 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:03 59 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:15 60 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:17 61 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:28 62 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot 0:10:35 63 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:10:43 64 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:48 65 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:51 66 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:58 67 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:07 68 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:11 69 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:41 70 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:46 71 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:17 72 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M 0:12:25 73 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:12:42 74 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:12:50 75 Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:12:59 76 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:13:01 77 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:13:12 78 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:14 79 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:17 80 Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 81 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:29 82 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:30 83 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:36 84 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 85 Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:13:40 86 Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M 0:13:42 87 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:13:43 88 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M 0:13:44 89 Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:13:54 90 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 0:13:57 92 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:14:07 93 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:14:19 94 Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:14:41 95 Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:15:16 96 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:40 97 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:41 98 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:15:49 99 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:14 100 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:17 101 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:28 102 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:30 103 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:18:34 104 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:18:37 105 Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:18:43 106 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:18:52 107 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:19:22 108 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:19:28 109 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:10 110 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:27 111 Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:21:11 112 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:21:13 113 Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:21:19 114 Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:21:25 115 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:21:51 116 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:22:02 117 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:22:14 118 Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:22:35 119 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:54 120 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:23:02 121 Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:23:22 122 Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 123 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:39 124 Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M 125 Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:23:43 126 Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:23:44 127 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:23:56 128 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:02 129 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:09 130 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:25:50

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 32 pts 2 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 31 3 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 4 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 5 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 16 6 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 15 7 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 8 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 9 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 10 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 11 11 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 12 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 9 13 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 14 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 15 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 16 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 6 17 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 18 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 3 19 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 20 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 2 21 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 22 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 23 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 6 pts 2 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 5 3 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 4 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 3 5 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 3 6 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 2 7 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2 8 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 9 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1 11 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 24 pts 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 3 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 11 4 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 11 5 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 10 6 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 8 7 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 4 8 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 4 9 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 3 10 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 3 11 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 12 Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 2 13 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 14 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2