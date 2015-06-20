Hofland wins stage 3 at Ster ZLM Toer
Greipel leads overall GC
Stage 3: Hotel Verviers - La Gileppe
Moreno Hofland won the third stage of the Ster ZLM Toer in La Gileppe on Saturday. The LottoNL-Jumbo sprinter took the stage win ahead of Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuickStep) and Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin).
André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) continues to lead the overall classification heading into the final stage 4 on Sunday, a 183.1km race from Eindhoven to Boxtel.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:44:11
|2
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:01
|3
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|12
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|13
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:05
|14
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:10
|15
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|16
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|22
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:15
|23
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|24
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|25
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|26
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|27
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|28
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|30
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|31
|Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:00:21
|32
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:23
|33
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|34
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|35
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|37
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:25
|38
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|39
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:28
|40
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:35
|41
|Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:39
|42
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|43
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|44
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:44
|45
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|46
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:52
|47
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|48
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|49
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:55
|51
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:03
|52
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:09
|53
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:10
|55
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|56
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:18
|57
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:01:28
|58
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:34
|59
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:44
|61
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|62
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:49
|63
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:54
|64
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|65
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
|67
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:15
|68
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:21
|69
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:03:24
|70
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:45
|71
|Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
|0:04:18
|72
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
|73
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:04:44
|74
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|75
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|76
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|78
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|79
|Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|80
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|81
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|82
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:04:48
|83
|Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:05:01
|84
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|86
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|88
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|89
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|91
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|92
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|93
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|94
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|95
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|96
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|97
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|98
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:00
|99
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:09:44
|100
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:10:20
|101
|Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|102
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|103
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|104
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|105
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|107
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|108
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|109
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|110
|Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:12:09
|111
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|112
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|113
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:12:41
|114
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|115
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|116
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|117
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|118
|Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:12:51
|119
|Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|120
|Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|121
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:15:03
|122
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|123
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|124
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|125
|Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
|126
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|127
|Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|128
|Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|129
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|130
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|pts
|2
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|3
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|5
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|6
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|7
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|8
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|9
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|2
|3
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|3
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|pts
|2
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|4
|3
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|4
|3
|Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|3
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4
|3
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4
|3
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|13:33:15
|2
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:10
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:12
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:20
|6
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:25
|7
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:30
|9
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:34
|10
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:35
|11
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|12
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:36
|13
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:38
|14
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:41
|15
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:43
|16
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:49
|17
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:00:50
|18
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:51
|20
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:58
|21
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:01:08
|22
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:20
|23
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:30
|24
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:34
|25
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:01:48
|26
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:55
|27
|Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:57
|28
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:58
|29
|Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:02:01
|30
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:01
|31
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:05:22
|32
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:05:24
|33
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:53
|34
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:18
|35
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:08:20
|36
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:30
|37
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|38
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:38
|39
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:08:44
|40
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|41
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:52
|42
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:55
|43
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:56
|44
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:09:09
|46
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:09:17
|47
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:19
|48
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:22
|49
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:09:23
|50
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:26
|51
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|52
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|53
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:28
|54
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:32
|55
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:34
|56
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:09:39
|57
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:09:43
|58
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:03
|59
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:15
|60
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:17
|61
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:28
|62
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:10:35
|63
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:10:43
|64
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:48
|65
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:51
|66
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:58
|67
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:07
|68
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:11
|69
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:41
|70
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:46
|71
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:17
|72
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
|0:12:25
|73
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:12:42
|74
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:12:50
|75
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:12:59
|76
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:13:01
|77
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:13:12
|78
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:14
|79
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:17
|80
|Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|81
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:29
|82
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:30
|83
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:36
|84
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|85
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:13:40
|86
|Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
|0:13:42
|87
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:13:43
|88
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:13:44
|89
|Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:13:54
|90
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:13:57
|92
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:14:07
|93
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:14:19
|94
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:14:41
|95
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:15:16
|96
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:40
|97
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:41
|98
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:49
|99
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:14
|100
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:17
|101
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:28
|102
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:30
|103
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:18:34
|104
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:18:37
|105
|Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:18:43
|106
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:18:52
|107
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:19:22
|108
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:19:28
|109
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:10
|110
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:27
|111
|Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:21:11
|112
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:21:13
|113
|Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:21:19
|114
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:21:25
|115
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:21:51
|116
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:22:02
|117
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:22:14
|118
|Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:22:35
|119
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:54
|120
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:23:02
|121
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:23:22
|122
|Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|123
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:39
|124
|Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
|125
|Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:23:43
|126
|Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:23:44
|127
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:23:56
|128
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:02
|129
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:09
|130
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:25:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|32
|pts
|2
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|3
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|6
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|15
|7
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|8
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|9
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|10
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|11
|11
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|12
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|9
|13
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|14
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|15
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|16
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|17
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|18
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|19
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|20
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|21
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|22
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|23
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|5
|3
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|4
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|3
|5
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|3
|6
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|7
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|8
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|9
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|11
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|3
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|11
|4
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|10
|6
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|8
|7
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|4
|8
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|4
|9
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|3
|10
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|3
|11
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|12
|Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|2
|13
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|14
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto-Soudal
|40:40:46
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:07
|3
|Roompot Orange Peloton
|0:01:43
|4
|Cylingteam Join`s - De Rijke
|0:02:34
|5
|Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:08:02
|6
|Bora - Argon
|0:08:25
|7
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
|0:09:10
|8
|Team Giant-Alpencin
|0:09:48
|9
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:10:03
|10
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:10:13
|11
|Cofidis
|0:10:17
|12
|Trek Factory Team
|0:20:40
|13
|IAM Cycling
|0:21:32
|14
|Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:22:46
|15
|Team3M
|0:25:04
|16
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:25:27
|17
|Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:26:24
|18
|Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:26:28
|19
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:26:47
|20
|Rabobank Development Team
|0:51:39
