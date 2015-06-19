Trending

Second win for Greipel in Ster ZLM Toer

German champion quickest in Buchten

Image 1 of 10

Ralf Matzka (Bora - Argon 18)

Ralf Matzka (Bora - Argon 18)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 10

The breakaway on the ZLM Toer stage 2

The breakaway on the ZLM Toer stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 10

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) didn't make the front group

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) didn't make the front group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 10

Race leader André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Race leader André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 10

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 10

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 10

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) beats Moreno Hofland (LottoNl-Jumbo)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) beats Moreno Hofland (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 10

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) beats Moreno Hofland (LottoNl-Jumbo)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) beats Moreno Hofland (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 10

Scott Thwaites (Bora-Argon 18)

Scott Thwaites (Bora-Argon 18)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 10

Andre Greipel wins in a photo finish over Moreno Hofland

Andre Greipel wins in a photo finish over Moreno Hofland
(Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom)

German champion André Greipel claimed his second sprint victory in a row in the Ster ZLM Toer, winning the stage 2 sprint in Buchten over Moreno Hofland (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise).

The Lotto Soudal rider extended his lead in the overall classification, now holding a 12 second advantage over Victor Campenaerts (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), with Etixx-Quickstep's Yves Lampaert moving into third at 16 seconds.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4:29:21
2Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
8Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
11Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
13Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
14Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
16Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
19Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
20Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
21Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
22Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
23Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
25Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
26Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
27Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
28Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
29Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
33Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
35Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
36Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
37Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
38Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
40Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
41Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
42Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
43Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
44James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
46Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
47Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
48Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
49Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
51Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
52Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
53Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
54Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
55Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
56Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
57Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
58Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
59Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
60Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
61Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
62Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
63Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
64Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
65Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
66Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:14
68Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
69Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
70Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
71Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
72Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
73Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
74Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
75Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:17
76Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
77Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
78Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
79Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
80Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
81Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
82Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
83Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
84Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
85Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:20
86Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:21
87Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
88Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
89Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:23
90Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:24
91Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
93Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:00:27
95Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:33
96Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
97Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
98Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
99Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
100Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
101Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
102Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
103Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
104Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
105Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
106Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
107Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
108Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
109Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
110Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
111Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
112Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
113Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:41
114Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
115Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
116Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:02
117Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:04
118Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:09
119Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:11
120Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:01:38
121Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
122Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
123Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
124Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
125Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:50
126Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
127Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
128Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
129Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
130Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
131Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
132Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
133Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:04:25
134Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
135Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
136Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
137Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:32
138Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:52
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
DNFTom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFWouter Leten (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
DNFOscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
DNFNiek Boom (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
DNFRoy Eefting (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
DNFSam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFDion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFJaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
DNFConnor McConvey (Irl) Team 3M
DNSMichael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15pts
2Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
4Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8
5Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot6
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
7Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal4
8Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
9Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
10Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 181

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke3pts
2Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 181

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3pts
2Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke2
3Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team3pts
2Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin2
3Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 181

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling3pts
2Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team3pts
2Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3pts
2Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team2
3Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke1

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3pts
2Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team2
3Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke1

Mountain 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3pts
2Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke2
3Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis13:28:03
2Lotto-Soudal
3Bora - Argon 18
4Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Roompot Orange Peloton
6Team Giant-Alpencin
7Cycling Team Jo Piels
8Team LottoNL - Jumbo
9IAM Cycling
10MTN-Qhubeka
11Cylingteam Join`s - De Rijke
12Trek Factory Team
13Rabobank Development Team
14Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
15Team3M0:00:14
16Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam0:00:17
17Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:23
18Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:00:31
19Etixx - Quick Step0:00:33
20Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal8:49:03
2Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:12
3Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:16
4Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:00:18
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:20
6Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:21
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
8Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:00:22
10Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
11Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:24
12Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:25
13Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:26
16Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:28
17Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:29
18Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:00:30
19Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:32
20Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:00:34
22Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:35
23Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:39
24Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
25Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:40
26Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:00:41
28Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
29Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
30Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:47
31Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:53
32Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:56
33Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:58
34Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:19
35Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:01:41
36Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:07:58
37Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:08:03
38Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:05
39Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M0:08:08
40Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
41Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:10
42Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:08:11
43Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
45Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:08:12
46Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:08:14
47Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:16
48Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
49Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:08:18
50Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
51Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:08:20
52Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
53Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
54Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:08:22
55Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
56Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
57Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:08:24
58Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
59Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:08:27
60Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
61Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:29
62Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:30
63Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:33
64Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
65Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
66Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:08:34
67Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
68Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
69Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:35
70Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:08:36
72Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:37
73Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
74Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
75James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:39
76Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:08:42
77Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
78Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
79Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:43
80Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
81Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:44
82Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot0:08:45
83Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:08:48
84Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:08:51
85Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:52
86Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:08:53
87Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:54
88Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
89Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
90Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:55
92Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:08:56
93Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot0:08:57
94Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:59
95Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
96Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:09:00
97Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
98Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M0:09:01
99Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:09:03
100Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:09:04
101Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:05
102Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:07
103Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
104Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:09
105Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:09:11
106Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
107Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:09:15
108Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:09:17
109Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling0:09:19
110Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
111Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:21
112Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:09:22
113Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M0:09:25
114Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:28
115Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:38
116Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:41
117Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:09:43
118Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:09:45
119Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:51
120Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:09:58
121Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
122Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:59
123Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:10:06
124Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:07
125Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:10:08
126Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:14
127Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:10:25
128Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:10:33
129Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:41
130Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:10:48
131Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:10:53
132Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
133Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:12:33
134Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:12:39
135Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot0:13:12
136Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:14
137Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:28
138Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:56

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal31pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise22
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
4Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing16
5Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step16
6Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling15
7Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
8Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
9Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot11
10Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
11Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal9
12Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
13Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin8
14Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
15Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3
16Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 182
17Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
18Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 181

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10pts
2Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team7
3Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke4
4Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels4
5Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team3
6Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling3
7Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin2
8Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
9Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 181

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke5pts
2Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
3Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels3
4Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2
5Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
6Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 181
8Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto-Soudal26:28:01
2Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:07
3Roompot Orange Peloton0:00:44
4Cylingteam Join`s - De Rijke0:01:36
5Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:07:41
6Team Giant-Alpencin0:08:02
7Cofidis0:08:18
8Bora - Argon 180:08:20
9Etixx - Quick Step0:08:23
10Cycling Team Jo Piels0:08:34
11Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam0:08:35
12Trek Factory Team0:15:28
13IAM Cycling0:15:30
14Team3M0:16:30
15Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:16:54
16Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:16:56
17MTN-Qhubeka0:23:54
18Rabobank Development Team0:23:56
19Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:24:20
20Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:24:45

Latest on Cyclingnews