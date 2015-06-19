Second win for Greipel in Ster ZLM Toer
German champion quickest in Buchten
Stage 2: Buchten - Buchten
Image 1 of 10
Image 2 of 10
Image 3 of 10
Image 4 of 10
Image 5 of 10
Image 6 of 10
Image 7 of 10
Image 8 of 10
Image 9 of 10
Image 10 of 10
German champion André Greipel claimed his second sprint victory in a row in the Ster ZLM Toer, winning the stage 2 sprint in Buchten over Moreno Hofland (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise).
The Lotto Soudal rider extended his lead in the overall classification, now holding a 12 second advantage over Victor Campenaerts (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), with Etixx-Quickstep's Yves Lampaert moving into third at 16 seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4:29:21
|2
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|11
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|13
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|14
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|19
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|20
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|21
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
|22
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|23
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|25
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|26
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|27
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|29
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|33
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|35
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|36
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|37
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|38
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|40
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|41
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|42
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|43
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|44
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|46
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|47
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|48
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|49
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|51
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|52
|Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|53
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|55
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|56
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|57
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|58
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|60
|Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|61
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|62
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|63
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|64
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|65
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|66
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:14
|68
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|69
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|70
|Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|71
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|72
|Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|73
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|74
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|75
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:17
|76
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|77
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|78
|Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|79
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|80
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|81
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|82
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|83
|Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
|84
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
|85
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:20
|86
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:21
|87
|Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
|88
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|89
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:23
|90
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:24
|91
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|93
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|94
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|95
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:33
|96
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|97
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|98
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|99
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|100
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|101
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|102
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|103
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|104
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|105
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|106
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|107
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|108
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|109
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|111
|Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|112
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|113
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:41
|114
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|115
|Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|116
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:02
|117
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:04
|118
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:09
|119
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:11
|120
|Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:01:38
|121
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|122
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|123
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|124
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|125
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:50
|126
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|127
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|128
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|129
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|130
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|131
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|132
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|133
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:25
|134
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|135
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|136
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|137
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:32
|138
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:52
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Wouter Leten (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Niek Boom (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|DNF
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Team 3M
|DNS
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|pts
|2
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|4
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|5
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|7
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|4
|8
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|9
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|10
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|3
|pts
|2
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|2
|3
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|3
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|3
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|2
|3
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis
|13:28:03
|2
|Lotto-Soudal
|3
|Bora - Argon 18
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Roompot Orange Peloton
|6
|Team Giant-Alpencin
|7
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|8
|Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|9
|IAM Cycling
|10
|MTN-Qhubeka
|11
|Cylingteam Join`s - De Rijke
|12
|Trek Factory Team
|13
|Rabobank Development Team
|14
|Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|15
|Team3M
|0:00:14
|16
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
|0:00:17
|17
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:23
|18
|Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:00:31
|19
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:33
|20
|Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|8:49:03
|2
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:12
|3
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:16
|4
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:18
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:20
|6
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:21
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:22
|10
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:24
|12
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:25
|13
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:26
|16
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:28
|17
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:29
|18
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:00:30
|19
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:32
|20
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:34
|22
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:35
|23
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:39
|24
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|25
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:40
|26
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:00:41
|28
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|29
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|30
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:47
|31
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:53
|32
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:56
|33
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:58
|34
|Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:19
|35
|Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:01:41
|36
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:58
|37
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:08:03
|38
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:05
|39
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
|0:08:08
|40
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:10
|42
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:08:11
|43
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|45
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:08:12
|46
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:14
|47
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:16
|48
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|49
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:08:18
|50
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|51
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:08:20
|52
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|53
|Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|54
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:08:22
|55
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|56
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:08:24
|58
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|59
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:08:27
|60
|Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|61
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:29
|62
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:30
|63
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:33
|64
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|65
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|66
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:34
|67
|Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|68
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|69
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:35
|70
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:36
|72
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:37
|73
|Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
|74
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|75
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:39
|76
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:42
|77
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
|78
|Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|79
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:43
|80
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|81
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:44
|82
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:08:45
|83
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:48
|84
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:08:51
|85
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:52
|86
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:08:53
|87
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:54
|88
|Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|89
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|90
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:55
|92
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:08:56
|93
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:08:57
|94
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:59
|95
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|96
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:09:00
|97
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|98
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:09:01
|99
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:09:03
|100
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:09:04
|101
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:05
|102
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:07
|103
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|104
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:09
|105
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:09:11
|106
|Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|107
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:15
|108
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:09:17
|109
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:09:19
|110
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|111
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:21
|112
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:09:22
|113
|Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
|0:09:25
|114
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:28
|115
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:38
|116
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:41
|117
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:09:43
|118
|Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:09:45
|119
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:51
|120
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:09:58
|121
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|122
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:59
|123
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:10:06
|124
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:07
|125
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:08
|126
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:14
|127
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:10:25
|128
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:10:33
|129
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:41
|130
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:10:48
|131
|Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:10:53
|132
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|133
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:12:33
|134
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:12:39
|135
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:13:12
|136
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:14
|137
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:28
|138
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|31
|pts
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|4
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|5
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|6
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|15
|7
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|8
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|9
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|11
|10
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|11
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|9
|12
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|13
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|14
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|15
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|16
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|17
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|18
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|pts
|2
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|4
|4
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|4
|5
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|3
|6
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|3
|7
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|8
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|9
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|5
|pts
|2
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|3
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|3
|4
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|5
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|6
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|8
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto-Soudal
|26:28:01
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:07
|3
|Roompot Orange Peloton
|0:00:44
|4
|Cylingteam Join`s - De Rijke
|0:01:36
|5
|Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:07:41
|6
|Team Giant-Alpencin
|0:08:02
|7
|Cofidis
|0:08:18
|8
|Bora - Argon 18
|0:08:20
|9
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:08:23
|10
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:08:34
|11
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
|0:08:35
|12
|Trek Factory Team
|0:15:28
|13
|IAM Cycling
|0:15:30
|14
|Team3M
|0:16:30
|15
|Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:16:54
|16
|Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:16:56
|17
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:23:54
|18
|Rabobank Development Team
|0:23:56
|19
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:24:20
|20
|Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:24:45
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy