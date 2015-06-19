Image 1 of 10 Ralf Matzka (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 10 The breakaway on the ZLM Toer stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 10 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) didn't make the front group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 10 Race leader André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 10 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 10 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 10 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) beats Moreno Hofland (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 10 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) beats Moreno Hofland (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 10 Scott Thwaites (Bora-Argon 18) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 10 Andre Greipel wins in a photo finish over Moreno Hofland (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom)

German champion André Greipel claimed his second sprint victory in a row in the Ster ZLM Toer, winning the stage 2 sprint in Buchten over Moreno Hofland (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise).

The Lotto Soudal rider extended his lead in the overall classification, now holding a 12 second advantage over Victor Campenaerts (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), with Etixx-Quickstep's Yves Lampaert moving into third at 16 seconds.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4:29:21 2 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 8 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 11 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 13 Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 14 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 16 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 19 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 20 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 21 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M 22 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 23 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 25 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 26 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 27 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 29 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 30 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 31 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 33 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 34 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 35 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 36 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 37 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 38 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 39 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 40 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 41 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 42 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 43 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 44 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 45 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 46 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 47 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 48 Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 49 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 50 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 51 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 52 Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 53 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 54 Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 55 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 56 Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 57 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M 58 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 59 Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 60 Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 61 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 62 Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 63 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 64 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 65 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 66 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 67 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:14 68 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 69 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 70 Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 71 Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 72 Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 73 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 74 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 75 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:17 76 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 77 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 78 Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 79 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 80 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 81 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 82 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 83 Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M 84 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot 85 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:20 86 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:21 87 Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M 88 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 89 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:23 90 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:24 91 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 93 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:00:27 95 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:33 96 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 97 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 98 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 99 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 100 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 101 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 102 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 103 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 104 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 105 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 106 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 107 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 108 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 109 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 110 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 111 Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 112 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 113 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:41 114 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 115 Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 116 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:02 117 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:04 118 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:09 119 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:11 120 Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:01:38 121 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 122 Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 123 Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 124 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 125 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:50 126 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 127 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 128 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 129 Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 130 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 131 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 132 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 133 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:25 134 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 135 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 136 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 137 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:32 138 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:52 DNF Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling DNF Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels DNF Wouter Leten (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel DNF Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel DNF Niek Boom (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team DNF Roy Eefting (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team DNF Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team DNF Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team DNF Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M DNF Connor McConvey (Irl) Team 3M DNS Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 pts 2 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 4 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 5 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 6 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 7 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 4 8 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 9 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 10 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 3 pts 2 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2 3 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 pts 2 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 2 3 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 3 pts 2 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 3 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 3 pts 2 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 pts 2 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 2 3 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 1

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 pts 2 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 2 3 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 1

Mountain 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 pts 2 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 2 3 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cofidis 13:28:03 2 Lotto-Soudal 3 Bora - Argon 18 4 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 Roompot Orange Peloton 6 Team Giant-Alpencin 7 Cycling Team Jo Piels 8 Team LottoNL - Jumbo 9 IAM Cycling 10 MTN-Qhubeka 11 Cylingteam Join`s - De Rijke 12 Trek Factory Team 13 Rabobank Development Team 14 Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 15 Team3M 0:00:14 16 Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam 0:00:17 17 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:23 18 Baby - Dump Cyclingteam 0:00:31 19 Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:33 20 Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8:49:03 2 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:12 3 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:16 4 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:00:18 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:20 6 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:21 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:22 10 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:24 12 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:25 13 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:26 16 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:28 17 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:29 18 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:00:30 19 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:32 20 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:34 22 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:35 23 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:39 24 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 25 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:40 26 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:00:41 28 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 29 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 30 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:47 31 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:53 32 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:56 33 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:58 34 Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:19 35 Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:01:41 36 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:58 37 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:08:03 38 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:05 39 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M 0:08:08 40 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 41 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:10 42 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:08:11 43 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 45 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:08:12 46 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:14 47 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:16 48 Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 49 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:08:18 50 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 51 Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:08:20 52 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 53 Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 54 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:08:22 55 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 56 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 57 Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:08:24 58 Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 59 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:08:27 60 Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 61 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:29 62 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:30 63 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:33 64 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 65 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 66 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:34 67 Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 68 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 69 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:35 70 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:36 72 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:37 73 Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M 74 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 75 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:39 76 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:42 77 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot 78 Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 79 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:43 80 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 81 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:44 82 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 0:08:45 83 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:48 84 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:08:51 85 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:52 86 Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:08:53 87 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:54 88 Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 89 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 90 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:55 92 Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:08:56 93 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 0:08:57 94 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:59 95 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 96 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 0:09:00 97 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 98 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M 0:09:01 99 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:09:03 100 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:09:04 101 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:05 102 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:07 103 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 104 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:09 105 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:09:11 106 Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 107 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:15 108 Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:09:17 109 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:09:19 110 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 111 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:21 112 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:09:22 113 Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M 0:09:25 114 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:28 115 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:38 116 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:41 117 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:09:43 118 Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:09:45 119 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:51 120 Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:09:58 121 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 122 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:59 123 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:10:06 124 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:07 125 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:08 126 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:14 127 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:10:25 128 Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:10:33 129 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:41 130 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:10:48 131 Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:10:53 132 Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 133 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:12:33 134 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:12:39 135 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 0:13:12 136 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:14 137 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:28 138 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:56

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 31 pts 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 4 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 16 5 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 6 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 15 7 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 8 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 9 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 11 10 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 11 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 9 12 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 13 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 14 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 15 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 16 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 2 17 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 18 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 pts 2 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 7 3 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 4 4 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 4 5 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 3 6 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 3 7 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 8 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 9 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 5 pts 2 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 3 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 3 4 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2 5 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 6 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1 8 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1