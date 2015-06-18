Trending

Greipel wins stage 1 of ZLM Toer

Kluge misses front split in fast, furious stage

No victory celebration from André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) today
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

No victory celebration from André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) today
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The sprint for the line

The sprint for the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) gets the win ahead of Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Danny van Poppel (Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) gets the win ahead of Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Danny van Poppel (Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 1 winner André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Stage 1 winner André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
André Greipel checks out the race leader's jersey

André Greipel checks out the race leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
André Greipel in the yellow jersey

André Greipel in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) in the yellow jersey

Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

German champion André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) claimed the sprint victory from a fractured peloton on a windy first stage of the Ster ZLM Toer. Greipel topped Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Danny van Poppel (Trek) in the dash to the line, while overnight race leader Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) was caught behind the split in the peloton and lost the yellow jersey to Greipel.

The stage was marked by a long breakaway by Ronan van Zandbeek (Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke), Twan Brusselman (Cyclingteam Jo Piels), Jasper Hamelink (Metec -TKH), Dion Beukeboom (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Michael Vingerling (Team 3M). They built up a maximum lead of 5:30 minutes, but were bought on the local circuits in Rosmalen.

The race heated up on the penultimate lap of the 14.8km circuit, when a crash by Lotto Soudal's Adam Hansen preceded a split in the peloton that never came back together.

Caught behind was race leader Kluge, prologue runner-up Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo), top sprinter Marcel Kittel, and most of the Etixx-Quickstep team.

A strong wind continued to affect the race as Topsport Vlaanderen drove the pace in the 40-man leading group for third-placed Victor Campenaerts, but despite having their entire team in the front group, the Pro Continental team proved no match for Lotto Soudal, who delivered Greipel to the stage win over Theuns.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4:12:22
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
8Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
10Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
11Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
12Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
13Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
14Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
16Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
17Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
19Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
20Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
21Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
23Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
25Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
26Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
27Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
31Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
32Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
34Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
35Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
37Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
38Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:00:35
39Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:07:38
40Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
41Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
42Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
43Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
44Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
45Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
46Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
47Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
48Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
49Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
51Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
52Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
53Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
54Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
55Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
56Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
57Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
58Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
59Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
60Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
61Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
62Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
63Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
64Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
65Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
66Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
67Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
68Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
69Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
70Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
72Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
75Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
78Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
79Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
80Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
81Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
82Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
83Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
84Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
85Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
87Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
88Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
89Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
90Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
91Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
92Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
93Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
94Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
95Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
96Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
97Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
98Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
99Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
100Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
101Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
102Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
103Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
104Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
105Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
106Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
107Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
108Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M0:08:03
109Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:04
110Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:06
111Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
112Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
113Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
114Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
115Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
116Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
117Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
118Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
119Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
120Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
121Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
122Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
123Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
124Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
125Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
126Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
127Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
128Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
129Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
130Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
131Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
132Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
133Wouter Leten (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
134Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
135Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
137Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
138Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
139Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
140Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
141Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
142Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
143Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
144Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
145Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
146Roy Eefting (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:08:20
147Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
148Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
149Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
150Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:15:24
151Niek Boom (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:15:26
152Connor McConvey (Irl) Team 3M

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels3pts
2Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M2
3Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team3pts
2Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
3Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing10
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
5Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin6
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot5
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
8Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
9Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 182
10Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto-Soudal12:37:06
2Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
3Roompot Orange Peloton
4Cylingteam Join`s - De Rijke0:00:35
5Bora - Argon 180:07:38
6Team Giant-Alpencin
7Team LottoNL - Jumbo
8Cofidis
9Cycling Team Jo Piels
10Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
11Etixx - Quick Step
12Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:15:16
13Trek Factory Team
14Team3M
15IAM Cycling
16Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:15:44
17Rabobank Development Team0:22:54
18MTN-Qhubeka
19Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
20Wanty - Groupe Gobert

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4:19:52
2Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:02
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:06
5Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:00:08
6Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:11
7Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:00:12
9Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
10Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:14
11Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
12Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:15
13Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:16
16Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:17
17Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
18Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:18
19Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:19
21Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:00:20
22Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:22
23Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:23
24Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:00:24
25Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:25
26Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:29
27Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
28Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:30
29Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:00:31
31Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
32Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
33Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:00:35
34Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
35Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:46
36Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:48
37Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:09
38Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:01:17
39Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:07:38
40Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:39
41Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:42
42Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:47
43Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:07:48
44Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:50
45Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:51
46Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:07:53
47Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:07:55
48Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
49Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M0:07:58
50Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
51Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
52Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:59
53Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
54Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:01
55Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
56Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
58Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot0:08:02
59Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
60Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:08:03
61Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
62Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:08:04
63Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:08:05
64Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
65Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot0:08:06
66Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
67Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
68Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
69Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:08:07
70Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:08
71Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
72Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
73Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:08:09
74Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
75Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:08:10
77Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
78Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
79Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
80Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
81Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:11
82Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
83Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:08:12
84Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:08:13
87Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:08:14
88Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
89Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
90Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:08:15
91Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
92Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:08:16
93Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
94Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
95Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:17
96Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
97Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:18
98Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:19
99Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:08:20
101Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:22
102Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:08:24
103Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
104Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
105Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:25
106Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:26
107Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:27
108Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:08:28
109James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:29
110Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:08:32
111Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
112Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
113Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:08:36
114Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
115Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot0:08:37
116Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
117Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:38
118Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:08:39
119Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:40
120Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
121Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:08:41
122Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:42
123Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
124Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:08:44
125Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
126Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
127Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
128Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:45
129Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
130Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:08:46
131Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:08:47
132Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:08:48
133Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M0:08:51
134Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:08:53
135Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
136Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
137Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:08:54
138Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
139Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
140Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
141Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:08:55
142Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:56
143Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:09:05
144Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:08
145Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:09:12
146Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:09:16
147Wouter Leten (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:09:24
148Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:09:25
149Roy Eefting (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:10:12
150Connor McConvey (Irl) Team 3M0:16:03
151Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:16:07
152Niek Boom (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:16:16

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal16pts
2Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing16
3Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling15
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
5Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
6Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
7Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
9Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8
10Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin6
11Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot5
12Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal5
13Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
14Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3
15Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 182
16Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team4pts
2Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels3
3Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
4Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M2
5Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto-Soudal12:59:58
2Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:07
3Roompot Orange Peloton0:00:44
4Cylingteam Join`s - De Rijke0:01:36
5Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:07:41
6Etixx - Quick Step0:07:50
7Team Giant-Alpencin0:08:02
8Cofidis0:08:18
9Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
10Bora - Argon 180:08:20
11Cycling Team Jo Piels0:08:34
12Trek Factory Team0:15:28
13IAM Cycling0:15:30
14Team3M0:16:16
15Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:16:23
16Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:16:56
17MTN-Qhubeka0:23:54
18Rabobank Development Team0:23:56
19Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:23:57
20Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:24:12

