Greipel wins stage 1 of ZLM Toer
Kluge misses front split in fast, furious stage
Stage 1: Den Bosch - Rosmalen
German champion André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) claimed the sprint victory from a fractured peloton on a windy first stage of the Ster ZLM Toer. Greipel topped Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Danny van Poppel (Trek) in the dash to the line, while overnight race leader Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) was caught behind the split in the peloton and lost the yellow jersey to Greipel.
The stage was marked by a long breakaway by Ronan van Zandbeek (Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke), Twan Brusselman (Cyclingteam Jo Piels), Jasper Hamelink (Metec -TKH), Dion Beukeboom (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Michael Vingerling (Team 3M). They built up a maximum lead of 5:30 minutes, but were bought on the local circuits in Rosmalen.
The race heated up on the penultimate lap of the 14.8km circuit, when a crash by Lotto Soudal's Adam Hansen preceded a split in the peloton that never came back together.
Caught behind was race leader Kluge, prologue runner-up Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo), top sprinter Marcel Kittel, and most of the Etixx-Quickstep team.
A strong wind continued to affect the race as Topsport Vlaanderen drove the pace in the 40-man leading group for third-placed Victor Campenaerts, but despite having their entire team in the front group, the Pro Continental team proved no match for Lotto Soudal, who delivered Greipel to the stage win over Theuns.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4:12:22
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|10
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|12
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|13
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|14
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|17
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|20
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|21
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|25
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|26
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|27
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|31
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|34
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|37
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|38
|Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:00:35
|39
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:07:38
|40
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
|41
|Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|42
|Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
|43
|Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|44
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|46
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|47
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|48
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|49
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|51
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|52
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|53
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|54
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|55
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|56
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|57
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|58
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|59
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|60
|Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|61
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|62
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|63
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|64
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|65
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|66
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|67
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|68
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|69
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|70
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|72
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|75
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|78
|Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|79
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|80
|Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|81
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|82
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|83
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|84
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|85
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|88
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|89
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|90
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|91
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|92
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|94
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|95
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|96
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|97
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|98
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|99
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|100
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|101
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
|102
|Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|103
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|104
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|105
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|106
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|107
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|108
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:08:03
|109
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:04
|110
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:06
|111
|Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|112
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|113
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|114
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|115
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|116
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|117
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|118
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|119
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|120
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|121
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|122
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|123
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|124
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|125
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|126
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|127
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|128
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|129
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|130
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|131
|Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|132
|Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|133
|Wouter Leten (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|134
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|135
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|137
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|138
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|139
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|140
|Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|141
|Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
|142
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|143
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|144
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|145
|Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
|146
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:08:20
|147
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|148
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|149
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|150
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:15:24
|151
|Niek Boom (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:15:26
|152
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Team 3M
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|2
|3
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|3
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|pts
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|3
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|5
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|5
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|8
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|9
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|10
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto-Soudal
|12:37:06
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|Roompot Orange Peloton
|4
|Cylingteam Join`s - De Rijke
|0:00:35
|5
|Bora - Argon 18
|0:07:38
|6
|Team Giant-Alpencin
|7
|Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|8
|Cofidis
|9
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|10
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
|11
|Etixx - Quick Step
|12
|Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:15:16
|13
|Trek Factory Team
|14
|Team3M
|15
|IAM Cycling
|16
|Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:15:44
|17
|Rabobank Development Team
|0:22:54
|18
|MTN-Qhubeka
|19
|Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|20
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4:19:52
|2
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:02
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:06
|5
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:08
|6
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:11
|7
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:12
|9
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:14
|11
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|12
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:15
|13
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:16
|16
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:17
|17
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:18
|19
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:19
|21
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:00:20
|22
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:22
|23
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:23
|24
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:24
|25
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:25
|26
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:29
|27
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|28
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:30
|29
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:00:31
|31
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|32
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|33
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:00:35
|34
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|35
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:46
|36
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:48
|37
|Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:09
|38
|Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:01:17
|39
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:07:38
|40
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:39
|41
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:42
|42
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:47
|43
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:48
|44
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:50
|45
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:51
|46
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:07:53
|47
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:07:55
|48
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|49
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
|0:07:58
|50
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|51
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|52
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:59
|53
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|54
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:01
|55
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|56
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|58
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:08:02
|59
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|60
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:08:03
|61
|Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|62
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:04
|63
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:05
|64
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|65
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:08:06
|66
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|67
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|68
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|69
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:08:07
|70
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:08
|71
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|72
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:09
|74
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|75
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:08:10
|77
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|78
|Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|79
|Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
|80
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|81
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:11
|82
|Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|83
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:08:12
|84
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:08:13
|87
|Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:08:14
|88
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|89
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|90
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:15
|91
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
|92
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:08:16
|93
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|94
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|95
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:17
|96
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|97
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:18
|98
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:19
|99
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:08:20
|101
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:22
|102
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:24
|103
|Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|104
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|105
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:25
|106
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:26
|107
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:27
|108
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:08:28
|109
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:29
|110
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:32
|111
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|112
|Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|113
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:08:36
|114
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|115
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:08:37
|116
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|117
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:38
|118
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:08:39
|119
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:40
|120
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|121
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:08:41
|122
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:42
|123
|Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
|124
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:08:44
|125
|Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|126
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|127
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|128
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:45
|129
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|130
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:08:46
|131
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:08:47
|132
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:08:48
|133
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:08:51
|134
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:08:53
|135
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|136
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|137
|Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:08:54
|138
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|139
|Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
|140
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|141
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:08:55
|142
|Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:56
|143
|Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:09:05
|144
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:08
|145
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:09:12
|146
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:09:16
|147
|Wouter Leten (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:09:24
|148
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:09:25
|149
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:10:12
|150
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Team 3M
|0:16:03
|151
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:16:07
|152
|Niek Boom (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:16:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|16
|pts
|2
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|3
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|15
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|5
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|6
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|7
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|8
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|9
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|10
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|11
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|5
|12
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|5
|13
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|14
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|15
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|16
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|3
|3
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|4
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|2
|5
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto-Soudal
|12:59:58
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:07
|3
|Roompot Orange Peloton
|0:00:44
|4
|Cylingteam Join`s - De Rijke
|0:01:36
|5
|Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:07:41
|6
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:07:50
|7
|Team Giant-Alpencin
|0:08:02
|8
|Cofidis
|0:08:18
|9
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
|10
|Bora - Argon 18
|0:08:20
|11
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:08:34
|12
|Trek Factory Team
|0:15:28
|13
|IAM Cycling
|0:15:30
|14
|Team3M
|0:16:16
|15
|Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:16:23
|16
|Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:16:56
|17
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:23:54
|18
|Rabobank Development Team
|0:23:56
|19
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:23:57
|20
|Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:24:12
Latest on Cyclingnews
