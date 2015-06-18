Image 1 of 7 No victory celebration from André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 7 The sprint for the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 7 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) gets the win ahead of Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Danny van Poppel (Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 7 Stage 1 winner André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 7 André Greipel checks out the race leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 7 André Greipel in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 7 Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

German champion André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) claimed the sprint victory from a fractured peloton on a windy first stage of the Ster ZLM Toer. Greipel topped Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Danny van Poppel (Trek) in the dash to the line, while overnight race leader Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) was caught behind the split in the peloton and lost the yellow jersey to Greipel.

The stage was marked by a long breakaway by Ronan van Zandbeek (Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke), Twan Brusselman (Cyclingteam Jo Piels), Jasper Hamelink (Metec -TKH), Dion Beukeboom (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Michael Vingerling (Team 3M). They built up a maximum lead of 5:30 minutes, but were bought on the local circuits in Rosmalen.

The race heated up on the penultimate lap of the 14.8km circuit, when a crash by Lotto Soudal's Adam Hansen preceded a split in the peloton that never came back together.

Caught behind was race leader Kluge, prologue runner-up Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo), top sprinter Marcel Kittel, and most of the Etixx-Quickstep team.

A strong wind continued to affect the race as Topsport Vlaanderen drove the pace in the 40-man leading group for third-placed Victor Campenaerts, but despite having their entire team in the front group, the Pro Continental team proved no match for Lotto Soudal, who delivered Greipel to the stage win over Theuns.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4:12:22 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 10 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 11 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 12 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 13 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 14 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 17 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 19 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 20 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 21 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 23 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 25 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 26 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 27 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 30 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 31 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 33 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 34 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 35 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 37 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 38 Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:00:35 39 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:07:38 40 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot 41 Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 42 Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M 43 Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 44 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 45 Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 46 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 47 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 48 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 49 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 50 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 51 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 52 Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 53 Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 54 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 55 Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 56 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 57 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 58 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 59 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 60 Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 61 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 62 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 63 Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 64 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 65 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 66 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 67 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 68 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 69 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 70 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 72 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 73 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 74 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 75 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 78 Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 79 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 80 Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 81 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 82 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 83 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 84 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 85 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 87 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 88 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 89 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 90 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 91 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 92 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 93 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 94 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 95 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 96 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 97 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 98 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 99 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 100 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 101 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M 102 Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 103 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 104 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 105 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 106 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 107 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 108 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M 0:08:03 109 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:04 110 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:06 111 Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 112 Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 113 Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 114 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 115 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 116 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 117 Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 118 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 119 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 120 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 121 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 122 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 123 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 124 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 125 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 126 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 127 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 128 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 129 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 130 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 131 Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 132 Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 133 Wouter Leten (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 134 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 135 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 137 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 138 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 139 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 140 Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 141 Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M 142 Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 143 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 144 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 145 Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M 146 Roy Eefting (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:08:20 147 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 148 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 149 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 150 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:15:24 151 Niek Boom (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:15:26 152 Connor McConvey (Irl) Team 3M

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 3 pts 2 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 2 3 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 3 pts 2 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 pts 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 3 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 10 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 5 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 5 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 8 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 9 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 2 10 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto-Soudal 12:37:06 2 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 Roompot Orange Peloton 4 Cylingteam Join`s - De Rijke 0:00:35 5 Bora - Argon 18 0:07:38 6 Team Giant-Alpencin 7 Team LottoNL - Jumbo 8 Cofidis 9 Cycling Team Jo Piels 10 Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam 11 Etixx - Quick Step 12 Baby - Dump Cyclingteam 0:15:16 13 Trek Factory Team 14 Team3M 15 IAM Cycling 16 Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:15:44 17 Rabobank Development Team 0:22:54 18 MTN-Qhubeka 19 Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 20 Wanty - Groupe Gobert

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4:19:52 2 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:02 3 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:06 5 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:00:08 6 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:11 7 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:12 9 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:14 11 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 12 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:15 13 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:16 16 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:17 17 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:18 19 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:19 21 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:00:20 22 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:22 23 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:23 24 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:24 25 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:25 26 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:29 27 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 28 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:30 29 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 30 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:00:31 31 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 32 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 33 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 0:00:35 34 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43 35 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:46 36 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:48 37 Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:09 38 Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:01:17 39 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:07:38 40 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:39 41 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:42 42 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:47 43 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:48 44 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:50 45 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:51 46 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:07:53 47 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:07:55 48 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 49 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M 0:07:58 50 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 51 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 52 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:59 53 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 54 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:01 55 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 56 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 58 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 0:08:02 59 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 60 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:08:03 61 Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 62 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:04 63 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:05 64 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 65 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 0:08:06 66 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 67 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 68 Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 69 Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:08:07 70 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:08 71 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 72 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 73 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:09 74 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 75 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:08:10 77 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 78 Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 79 Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M 80 Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 81 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:11 82 Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 83 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:08:12 84 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 85 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:08:13 87 Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:08:14 88 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 89 Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 90 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:15 91 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot 92 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:08:16 93 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 94 Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 95 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:17 96 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 97 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:18 98 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:19 99 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:08:20 101 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:22 102 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:24 103 Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 104 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 105 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:25 106 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:26 107 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:27 108 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:08:28 109 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:29 110 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:32 111 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 112 Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 113 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 0:08:36 114 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 115 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 0:08:37 116 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 117 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:38 118 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:08:39 119 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:40 120 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 121 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:08:41 122 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:42 123 Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M 124 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:08:44 125 Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 126 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 127 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 128 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:45 129 Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 130 Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:08:46 131 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:08:47 132 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:08:48 133 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M 0:08:51 134 Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:08:53 135 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 136 Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 137 Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:08:54 138 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 139 Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M 140 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 141 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:08:55 142 Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:56 143 Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:09:05 144 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:08 145 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:09:12 146 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:09:16 147 Wouter Leten (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:09:24 148 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:09:25 149 Roy Eefting (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:10:12 150 Connor McConvey (Irl) Team 3M 0:16:03 151 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:16:07 152 Niek Boom (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:16:16

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 16 pts 2 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 16 3 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 15 4 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 5 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 6 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 7 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 8 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 9 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 10 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 11 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 5 12 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 5 13 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 14 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 15 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 2 16 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 4 pts 2 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 3 3 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 4 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 2 5 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1