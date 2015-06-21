Trending

Ster ZLM Toer: Greipel secures overall victory

Brammeier takes solo stage 4 win for MTN-Qhubeka

Image 1 of 8

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 8

Matthew Brammeier (MTN-Qhubeka) winner of the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer

Matthew Brammeier (MTN-Qhubeka) winner of the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 8

Matthew Brammeier (MTN-Qhubeka) celebrates his solo stage 4 victory

Matthew Brammeier (MTN-Qhubeka) celebrates his solo stage 4 victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 8

Matthew Brammeier (MTN-Qhubeka) wins stage 4

Matthew Brammeier (MTN-Qhubeka) wins stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 8

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins the Ster ZLM Toer title

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins the Ster ZLM Toer title
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 8

Matthew Brammeier (MTN-Qhubeka) takes a solo win on stage 4

Matthew Brammeier (MTN-Qhubeka) takes a solo win on stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 8

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins the overall title, second on the stage

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins the overall title, second on the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 8

Matthew Brammeier (MTN-Qhubeka) wins the final stage of the ZLM Toer

Matthew Brammeier (MTN-Qhubeka) wins the final stage of the ZLM Toer
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) secured the overall title at the Ster ZLM Toer on Sunday in Boxtel. He took the overall race lead after winning stage 1 of the five-stage race, and went on to win stage 2, holding on to the lead by 16 seconds on runner-up Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuickStep) and Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) at the end of the final stage.

Matthew Brammeier took the finale stage win for his team MTN-Qhubeka, soloing to the finish line to take the victory by just 25 seconds ahead of the charging peloton led by Lotto Soudal teammates Greipel and Greg Henderson.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka4:05:31
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
3Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
4Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
5Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
7Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
8Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
12Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
13Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
14Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
16Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
17Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
19Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
22Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
24Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
25Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
26Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
27Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
28Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
29Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
30Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
31Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
33Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
34Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
36Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
38Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
39Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
40Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
41Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
42Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
43Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
44Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
45Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
46Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
47Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
48Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
51Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
52Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
53Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
54Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
55Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:35
56Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
57Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:41
58Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
59Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
60Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:44
61Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
62Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:00:47
63Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
65Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
66Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
67Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
68Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
69Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
70Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
71Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
72Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
73Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
74Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
75Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
76Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
77Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
79Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
80Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:53
81Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
82Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
83Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:56
84Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:58
85Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:00
86Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
87Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
88Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
89Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
90Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
91Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
92Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:02
93Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:07
94Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M0:01:09
95Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:11
96Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
97Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:01:12
98Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
99Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
100Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
101Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
102Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
103Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:01:15
104Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
105Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
106Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
107Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
110Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
111Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
112Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:01:20
113Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
114Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
115Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:30
116Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:40
117Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:54
118Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:00
119Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:13
120Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:07:16
DNFMartijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFGert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNFDanny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
DNFSteve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMarc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
DNFCesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
DNFJoeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFJim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFNicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka15pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal12
3Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal10
4Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team8
5Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 186
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot5
7Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling4
8Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
9Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
10Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team3pts
2Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2
3Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels3pts
2Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke2
3Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6pts
2Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team4
3Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team6pts
2Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels4
3Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team6pts
2Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels4
3Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team2

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team6pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
3Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 182

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team6pts
2Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling4
3Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 182

Mountain 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 186pts
2Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling4
3Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2

Final general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal17:39:05
2Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:16
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
4Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:18
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:26
6Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:31
7Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:36
9Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:40
10Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:41
11Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
12Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:00:42
13Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:44
14Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:47
15Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:00:49
16Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:55
17Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:00:56
18Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:57
20Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:04
21Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:01:14
22Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:26
23Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:36
24Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:40
25Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:01:54
26Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:02:03
27Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:23
28Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:26
29Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:02:57
30Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:05:03
31Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:05:23
32Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:05:30
33Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:59
34Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:08:24
35Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:08:44
36Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:08:45
37Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:09:12
38Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:14
39Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:09:21
40Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:22
41Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:23
42Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
43Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:32
44Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
45Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
46Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:09:37
47Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:09:45
48Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:49
49Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
50Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:56
51Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:11
52Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:10:13
53Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:15
54Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:21
55Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:10:24
56Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:10:51
57Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:11:11
58Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:24
59Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:29
60Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:39
61Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:48
62Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:50
63Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:20
64Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:22
65Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:58
66Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:13:05
67Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:13:10
68Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:13:12
69Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:13:23
70Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
71Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:45
72Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M0:13:50
73Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:13:54
74Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:14:10
75Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:14:13
76Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:22
77Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot0:14:29
78Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:14:31
79Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M0:14:32
80Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling0:14:47
81Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:15:03
82Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:15:22
83Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot0:15:32
84Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:15:37
85Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:46
86Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:55
87Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:57
88Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:24
89Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:18:40
90Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:18:49
91Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:18:58
92Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
93Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:19:00
94Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:19:05
95Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:21
96Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:25
97Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:20:03
98Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:20:21
99Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:20:37
100Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:20:55
101Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:11
102Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:21:47
103Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:21:50
104Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:21:54
105Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:21:57
106Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:22:03
107Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:22:08
108Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:22:53
109Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:40
110Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:23:44
111Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:23:50
112Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:23:55
113Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:24:02
114Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:07
115Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
116Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:24:15
117Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
118Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:30
119Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:24:39
120Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:26:46

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal44pts
2Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo31
3Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step30
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise27
5Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal19
6Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka15
7Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling15
8Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
9Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
10Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1812
11Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot11
12Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin10
13Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team8
14Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
15Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
16Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin8
17Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot5
18Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling4
19Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
20Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka3
21Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3
22Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
23Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 182
24Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
25Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
26Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
27Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 181

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team10pts
2Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels8
3Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke8
4Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
5Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team3
6Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 182
7Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2
8Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
9Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 181
11Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team24pts
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step16
3Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 1811
4Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team11
5Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels10
6Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling8
7Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke4
8Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels4
9Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team3
10Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling3
11Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
12Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team2
13Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin2
14Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto-Soudal40:40:46
2Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:07
3Roompot Orange Peloton0:01:43
4Cylingteam Join`s - De Rijke0:02:34
5Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:08:02
6Bora - Argon 180:08:25
7Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam0:09:10
8Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:48
9Cycling Team Jo Piels0:10:03
10Etixx - Quick Step0:10:13
11Cofidis0:10:17
12Trek Factory Team0:20:40
13IAM Cycling0:21:32
14Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:22:46
15Team3M0:25:04
16MTN-Qhubeka0:25:27
17Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:26:24
18Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:26:28
19Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:26:47
20Rabobank Development Team0:51:39

