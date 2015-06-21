Image 1 of 8 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 8 Matthew Brammeier (MTN-Qhubeka) winner of the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 8 Matthew Brammeier (MTN-Qhubeka) celebrates his solo stage 4 victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 8 Matthew Brammeier (MTN-Qhubeka) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 8 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins the Ster ZLM Toer title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 8 Matthew Brammeier (MTN-Qhubeka) takes a solo win on stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 8 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins the overall title, second on the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 8 Matthew Brammeier (MTN-Qhubeka) wins the final stage of the ZLM Toer (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) secured the overall title at the Ster ZLM Toer on Sunday in Boxtel. He took the overall race lead after winning stage 1 of the five-stage race, and went on to win stage 2, holding on to the lead by 16 seconds on runner-up Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuickStep) and Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) at the end of the final stage.

Matthew Brammeier took the finale stage win for his team MTN-Qhubeka, soloing to the finish line to take the victory by just 25 seconds ahead of the charging peloton led by Lotto Soudal teammates Greipel and Greg Henderson.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 4:05:31 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:25 3 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 4 Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 5 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 7 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 8 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 12 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 14 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 16 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 17 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 19 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 22 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 24 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 25 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 26 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M 27 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 28 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 29 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 30 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 31 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 33 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 34 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 35 Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 36 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 37 Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 38 Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 39 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 40 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 41 Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 42 Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 43 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 44 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 45 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 46 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 47 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 48 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 51 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 52 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 53 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 54 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 55 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:35 56 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 57 Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:41 58 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 59 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 60 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:44 61 Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 62 Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:00:47 63 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 65 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 66 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 67 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 68 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 69 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 70 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 71 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 72 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 73 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 74 Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M 75 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 76 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 77 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 79 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 80 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:53 81 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 82 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 83 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:56 84 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:58 85 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:00 86 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 87 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 88 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 89 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 90 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 91 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 92 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:02 93 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:07 94 Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M 0:01:09 95 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:11 96 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 97 Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:01:12 98 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 99 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 100 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 101 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 102 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 103 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:01:15 104 Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 105 Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 106 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 107 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 108 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 110 Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 111 Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 112 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:01:20 113 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 114 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 115 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:30 116 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:40 117 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:54 118 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:00 119 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:13 120 Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:07:16 DNF Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing DNF Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing DNF Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot DNF Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 DNF Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team DNF Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team DNF Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 15 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 12 3 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 10 4 Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 8 5 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 6 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 5 7 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 8 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 9 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 10 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 3 pts 2 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2 3 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 3 pts 2 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 2 3 Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 pts 2 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 4 3 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 6 pts 2 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 4 3 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 6 pts 2 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 4 3 Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 2

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 6 pts 2 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 3 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 2

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 6 pts 2 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 4 3 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 2

Mountain 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 6 pts 2 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 4 3 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2

Final general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 17:39:05 2 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:16 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:18 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:26 6 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:31 7 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:36 9 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:40 10 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:41 11 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 12 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:42 13 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:44 14 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:47 15 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:49 16 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:55 17 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:00:56 18 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:57 20 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:04 21 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:01:14 22 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:01:26 23 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:36 24 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:40 25 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:01:54 26 Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:02:03 27 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:23 28 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:26 29 Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:02:57 30 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:05:03 31 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:05:23 32 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:05:30 33 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:59 34 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:24 35 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:44 36 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:08:45 37 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:09:12 38 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:14 39 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:09:21 40 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:22 41 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:23 42 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 43 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:32 44 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 45 Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 46 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 0:09:37 47 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:09:45 48 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:49 49 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 50 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:56 51 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:11 52 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:13 53 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:15 54 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:21 55 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:10:24 56 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:51 57 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:11:11 58 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:24 59 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:29 60 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:39 61 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:48 62 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:50 63 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:20 64 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:22 65 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:58 66 Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:13:05 67 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:13:10 68 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:13:12 69 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:23 70 Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 71 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:45 72 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M 0:13:50 73 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:13:54 74 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:14:10 75 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:14:13 76 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:22 77 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 0:14:29 78 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:14:31 79 Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M 0:14:32 80 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:14:47 81 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:15:03 82 Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:15:22 83 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 0:15:32 84 Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:15:37 85 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:46 86 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:15:55 87 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:57 88 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:24 89 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:18:40 90 Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:18:49 91 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:18:58 92 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 93 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:00 94 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:19:05 95 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:21 96 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:25 97 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:20:03 98 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:20:21 99 Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:20:37 100 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:55 101 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:11 102 Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:21:47 103 Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:21:50 104 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:21:54 105 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:21:57 106 Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:22:03 107 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:22:08 108 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:22:53 109 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:40 110 Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:23:44 111 Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:23:50 112 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:23:55 113 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:24:02 114 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:07 115 Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M 116 Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:24:15 117 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 118 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:30 119 Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:24:39 120 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:26:46

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 44 pts 2 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 31 3 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 4 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 5 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 19 6 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 15 7 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 15 8 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 9 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 10 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 12 11 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 11 12 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 13 Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 8 14 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 15 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 16 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 17 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 5 18 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 19 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 20 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 3 21 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 22 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 23 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 2 24 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 25 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 26 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 27 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 10 pts 2 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 8 3 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 8 4 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 5 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 3 6 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 2 7 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2 8 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 9 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1 11 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 24 pts 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 3 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 11 4 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 11 5 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 10 6 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 8 7 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 4 8 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 4 9 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 3 10 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 3 11 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 12 Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 2 13 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 14 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2