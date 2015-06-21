Ster ZLM Toer: Greipel secures overall victory
Brammeier takes solo stage 4 win for MTN-Qhubeka
Stage 4: Eindhoven - Boxtel
André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) secured the overall title at the Ster ZLM Toer on Sunday in Boxtel. He took the overall race lead after winning stage 1 of the five-stage race, and went on to win stage 2, holding on to the lead by 16 seconds on runner-up Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuickStep) and Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) at the end of the final stage.
Matthew Brammeier took the finale stage win for his team MTN-Qhubeka, soloing to the finish line to take the victory by just 25 seconds ahead of the charging peloton led by Lotto Soudal teammates Greipel and Greg Henderson.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|4:05:31
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|3
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|5
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|7
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|8
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|14
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|16
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|17
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|19
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|22
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|24
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|25
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|26
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|27
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|28
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|29
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|30
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|31
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|33
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|34
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|35
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|36
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|38
|Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|39
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|40
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|41
|Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|42
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|43
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|44
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|45
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|46
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|47
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|48
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|51
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|52
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|53
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|54
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:35
|56
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|57
|Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:41
|58
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|59
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|60
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:44
|61
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|62
|Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|63
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|66
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|67
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|68
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|69
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|70
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|71
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|72
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|74
|Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
|75
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|76
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|77
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|79
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|80
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:53
|81
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|82
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|83
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:56
|84
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:58
|85
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:00
|86
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|88
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|89
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|90
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|91
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|92
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:02
|93
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:07
|94
|Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:09
|95
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:11
|96
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|97
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:01:12
|98
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|99
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|100
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|101
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|102
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|103
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:01:15
|104
|Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|105
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|106
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|107
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|110
|Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|111
|Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|112
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:01:20
|113
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|114
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|115
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:30
|116
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:40
|117
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:54
|118
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:00
|119
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:13
|120
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:07:16
|DNF
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
|DNF
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|12
|3
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|10
|4
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|8
|5
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|5
|7
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|8
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|9
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|10
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|3
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|3
|pts
|2
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|2
|3
|Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|pts
|2
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|4
|3
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|4
|3
|Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|3
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4
|3
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4
|3
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|17:39:05
|2
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:16
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:18
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:26
|6
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:31
|7
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:36
|9
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:40
|10
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:41
|11
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|12
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:42
|13
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:44
|14
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:47
|15
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:49
|16
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:55
|17
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:00:56
|18
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:57
|20
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:04
|21
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:01:14
|22
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:26
|23
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:36
|24
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:40
|25
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:01:54
|26
|Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:02:03
|27
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:23
|28
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:26
|29
|Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:02:57
|30
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:03
|31
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:05:23
|32
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:05:30
|33
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:59
|34
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:24
|35
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:44
|36
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:08:45
|37
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:09:12
|38
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:14
|39
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:09:21
|40
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:22
|41
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:23
|42
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|43
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:32
|44
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|45
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|46
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:09:37
|47
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:09:45
|48
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:49
|49
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|50
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:56
|51
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:11
|52
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:13
|53
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:15
|54
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:21
|55
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:10:24
|56
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:51
|57
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:11:11
|58
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:24
|59
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:29
|60
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:39
|61
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:48
|62
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:50
|63
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:20
|64
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:22
|65
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:58
|66
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:13:05
|67
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:13:10
|68
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:13:12
|69
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:23
|70
|Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|71
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:45
|72
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:13:50
|73
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:13:54
|74
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:10
|75
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:14:13
|76
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:22
|77
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:14:29
|78
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:14:31
|79
|Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
|0:14:32
|80
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:14:47
|81
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:15:03
|82
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:15:22
|83
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:15:32
|84
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:15:37
|85
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:46
|86
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:55
|87
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:57
|88
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:24
|89
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:18:40
|90
|Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:18:49
|91
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:18:58
|92
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|93
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:00
|94
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:19:05
|95
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:21
|96
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:25
|97
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:20:03
|98
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:20:21
|99
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:20:37
|100
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:55
|101
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:11
|102
|Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:21:47
|103
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:21:50
|104
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:21:54
|105
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:21:57
|106
|Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:22:03
|107
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:22:08
|108
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:22:53
|109
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:40
|110
|Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:23:44
|111
|Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:23:50
|112
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:23:55
|113
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:24:02
|114
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:07
|115
|Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
|116
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:24:15
|117
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|118
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:30
|119
|Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:24:39
|120
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:26:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|44
|pts
|2
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|3
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|5
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|19
|6
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|7
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|15
|8
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|9
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|10
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|12
|11
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|11
|12
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|13
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|8
|14
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|15
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|16
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|17
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|5
|18
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|19
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|20
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|21
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|22
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|23
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|24
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|25
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|26
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|27
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|8
|3
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|8
|4
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|5
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|3
|6
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|7
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|8
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|9
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|11
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|3
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|11
|4
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|10
|6
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|8
|7
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|4
|8
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|4
|9
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|3
|10
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|3
|11
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|12
|Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|2
|13
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|14
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto-Soudal
|40:40:46
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:07
|3
|Roompot Orange Peloton
|0:01:43
|4
|Cylingteam Join`s - De Rijke
|0:02:34
|5
|Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:08:02
|6
|Bora - Argon 18
|0:08:25
|7
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
|0:09:10
|8
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:48
|9
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:10:03
|10
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:10:13
|11
|Cofidis
|0:10:17
|12
|Trek Factory Team
|0:20:40
|13
|IAM Cycling
|0:21:32
|14
|Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:22:46
|15
|Team3M
|0:25:04
|16
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:25:27
|17
|Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:26:24
|18
|Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:26:28
|19
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:26:47
|20
|Rabobank Development Team
|0:51:39
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy