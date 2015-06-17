Image 1 of 7 Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) celebrates his win (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 7 Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) riding to victory (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 7 Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 7 Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) in yellow (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 7 Scott Thwaites (Bora-Argon 18) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 7 Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) was second (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 7 Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) in the race lead (Image credit: Ster ZLM Toer)

German Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) powered into the race lead of the Ster ZLM Toer, winning the 6.4km prologue in Goes by a single second over LottoNL-Jumbo's Martijn Keizer. Victor Campenaerts (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) was third.

The victory was Kluge's first on the road since 2010, and follows a strong final stage of the Giro d'Italia, where he finished third in the sprint in Milan.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:07:30.31 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:00.97 3 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:02.61 4 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:04.52 5 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:05.99 6 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:07.79 7 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:00:08.42 8 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:09.41 9 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:09.95 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:10.56 11 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:10.87 12 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:11.40 13 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:12.39 14 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:11.89 15 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:12.66 16 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:13.33 17 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:14.64 18 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:15.26 19 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:15.56 20 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:15.58 21 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:16.19 22 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:16.50 23 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:17.29 24 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:17.16 25 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:17.20 26 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:17.88 28 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:18.35 29 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:18.39 30 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:18.64 31 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:19.21 32 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M 0:00:19.84 33 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:00:20.19 34 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:20.28 35 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:20.37 36 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:20.41 37 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:00:20.42 38 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:20.89 39 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:21.17 40 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:21.91 41 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:22.04 42 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:22.89 43 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:22.92 45 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:23.31 46 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:23.37 47 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:24.49 48 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:24.60 49 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:24.65 50 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:25.19 51 Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:00:25.07 52 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:25.37 53 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:25.80 54 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:25.81 55 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:26.04 56 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:26.17 57 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:26.93 58 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:27.05 59 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:27.97 60 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:28.03 61 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:28.54 62 Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:00:28.62 63 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:29.22 64 Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:29.60 65 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:29.99 66 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:30.49 67 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 0:00:30.09 68 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:30.24 69 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:30.28 70 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:30.37 71 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:30.54 72 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:31.59 73 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:00:30.84 74 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:00:30.98 75 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:31.15 76 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:31.29 77 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:31.39 78 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:31.64 79 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:00:31.67 80 Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:00:31.79 81 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:31.90 82 Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:32.08 83 Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M 0:00:32.17 84 Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:32.55 85 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:32.58 86 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:33.09 87 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:32.96 88 Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:33.05 89 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:33.67 90 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:34.03 91 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:34.28 92 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:34.42 93 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:34.50 94 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:34.51 95 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:34.59 96 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:00:35.25 97 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:00:35.47 98 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:35.80 99 Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:35.86 100 Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:00:36.16 101 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:36.24 102 Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M 0:00:36.27 103 Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:36.62 104 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:36.80 105 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:37.00 106 Connor McConvey (Irl) Team 3M 0:00:37.03 107 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 0:00:37.09 108 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:37.79 109 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:38.28 110 Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:00:38.41 111 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:38.51 112 Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:00:38.56 113 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:38.64 114 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 115 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:38.90 116 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:39.14 117 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:39.18 118 Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:00:39.22 119 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:39.69 120 Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:00:40.15 121 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:41.07 122 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:41.20 123 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:41.36 124 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:00:41.79 125 Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:00:42.02 126 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:00:42.66 127 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43.19 128 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:43.39 129 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:45.85 130 Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:00:46.20 131 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:46.48 132 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:46.79 133 Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:47.45 134 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:47.49 135 Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:00:47.65 136 Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:48.29 137 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:48.39 138 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:47.80 139 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:47.89 140 Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M 0:00:48.14 141 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M 0:00:48.20 142 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:49.00 143 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:49.30 144 Niek Boom (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:00:49.94 145 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:50.08 146 Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:50.20 147 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:51.25 148 Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:00:54.59 149 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:00:58.87 150 Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:58.97 151 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:01:02.62 152 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:01:05.88 153 Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:09.07 154 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:01:10.54 155 Wouter Leten (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:01:18.66 156 Roy Eefting (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:01:52.43

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 15 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 3 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 4 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 5 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 6 6 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 7 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 4 8 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 9 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto-Soudal 0:22:52 2 Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:00:03 3 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:07 4 Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:12 5 Trek Factory Team 6 IAM Cycling 0:00:14 7 Team Giant-Alpencin 0:00:24 8 Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam 0:00:40 9 Cofidis 10 Bora - Argon 18 0:00:42 11 Roompot Orange Peloton 0:00:44 12 Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:00:56 13 Team3M 0:01:00 14 MTN-Qhubeka 15 Cylingteam Join`s - De Rijke 0:01:01 16 Rabobank Development Team 0:01:02 17 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:03 18 Baby - Dump Cyclingteam 0:01:07 19 Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:01:12 20 Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 0:01:18

General classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:07:30 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:01 3 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:02 4 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:04 5 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:06 6 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:08 7 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 8 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:09 9 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:10 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:11 12 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:12 14 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 15 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 16 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:13 17 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:14 18 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:15 19 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 21 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:16 22 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:17 24 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:18 28 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 30 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:19 32 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M 0:00:20 33 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 34 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 35 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 37 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 38 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:21 39 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:22 41 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 42 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:23 43 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 45 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 47 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:24 48 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 49 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 50 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:25 51 Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 52 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 53 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:26 54 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 55 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 57 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:27 58 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 59 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:28 60 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 61 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 62 Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 63 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:29 64 Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 65 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:30 66 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 67 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 68 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 69 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 70 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 71 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 72 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:31 73 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 74 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 75 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 76 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 77 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 78 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 80 Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:00:32 81 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 82 Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 83 Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M 84 Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 85 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 86 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:33 87 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 88 Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 89 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 90 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:34 91 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 92 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 93 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 94 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 95 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 96 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:00:35 97 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 98 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:36 99 Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 100 Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 101 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 102 Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M 103 Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 104 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:37 105 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot 106 Connor McConvey (Irl) Team 3M 107 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 108 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:38 109 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 110 Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 111 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 112 Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 113 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 114 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 115 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:39 116 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 117 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 118 Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 119 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:40 120 Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 121 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:41 122 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 123 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 124 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:00:42 125 Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 126 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 127 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43 128 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 129 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:46 130 Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 131 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 132 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:47 133 Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 134 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 135 Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 136 Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:48 137 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 138 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 139 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 140 Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M 141 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M 142 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:49 143 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 144 Niek Boom (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:00:50 145 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 146 Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 147 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:51 148 Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:00:54 149 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:00:59 150 Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 151 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:01:02 152 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:01:06 153 Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:09 154 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:01:10 155 Wouter Leten (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:01:18 156 Roy Eefting (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team 0:01:52

