Kluge wins Ster ZLM Toer prologue
Keizer, Campenaerts round out top three
Prologue: Goes - Goes
German Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) powered into the race lead of the Ster ZLM Toer, winning the 6.4km prologue in Goes by a single second over LottoNL-Jumbo's Martijn Keizer. Victor Campenaerts (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) was third.
The victory was Kluge's first on the road since 2010, and follows a strong final stage of the Giro d'Italia, where he finished third in the sprint in Milan.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:07:30.31
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:00.97
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:02.61
|4
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:04.52
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:05.99
|6
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:07.79
|7
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:08.42
|8
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:09.41
|9
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:09.95
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:10.56
|11
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:10.87
|12
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:11.40
|13
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:12.39
|14
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:11.89
|15
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:12.66
|16
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:13.33
|17
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:14.64
|18
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:15.26
|19
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:15.56
|20
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:15.58
|21
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:16.19
|22
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:16.50
|23
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:17.29
|24
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:17.16
|25
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:17.20
|26
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:17.88
|28
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:18.35
|29
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:18.39
|30
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:18.64
|31
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:19.21
|32
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:19.84
|33
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:00:20.19
|34
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:20.28
|35
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:20.37
|36
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:20.41
|37
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:00:20.42
|38
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:20.89
|39
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:21.17
|40
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:21.91
|41
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:22.04
|42
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:22.89
|43
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:22.92
|45
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:23.31
|46
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:23.37
|47
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:24.49
|48
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:24.60
|49
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:24.65
|50
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:25.19
|51
|Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:25.07
|52
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:25.37
|53
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:25.80
|54
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:25.81
|55
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:26.04
|56
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:26.17
|57
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:26.93
|58
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:27.05
|59
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:27.97
|60
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:28.03
|61
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:28.54
|62
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:28.62
|63
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:29.22
|64
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:29.60
|65
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:29.99
|66
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:30.49
|67
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:30.09
|68
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:30.24
|69
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:30.28
|70
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:30.37
|71
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:30.54
|72
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:31.59
|73
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:00:30.84
|74
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:30.98
|75
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:31.15
|76
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:31.29
|77
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:31.39
|78
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:31.64
|79
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:00:31.67
|80
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:00:31.79
|81
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:31.90
|82
|Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:32.08
|83
|Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
|0:00:32.17
|84
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:32.55
|85
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:32.58
|86
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:33.09
|87
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:32.96
|88
|Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:33.05
|89
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:33.67
|90
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:34.03
|91
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:34.28
|92
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:34.42
|93
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:34.50
|94
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:34.51
|95
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:34.59
|96
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:00:35.25
|97
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:00:35.47
|98
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:35.80
|99
|Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:35.86
|100
|Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:36.16
|101
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:36.24
|102
|Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
|0:00:36.27
|103
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:36.62
|104
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:36.80
|105
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:37.00
|106
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Team 3M
|0:00:37.03
|107
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:00:37.09
|108
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:37.79
|109
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:38.28
|110
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:00:38.41
|111
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:38.51
|112
|Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:00:38.56
|113
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:38.64
|114
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|115
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:38.90
|116
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:39.14
|117
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:39.18
|118
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:00:39.22
|119
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:39.69
|120
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:40.15
|121
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:41.07
|122
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:41.20
|123
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:41.36
|124
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:00:41.79
|125
|Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:00:42.02
|126
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:00:42.66
|127
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43.19
|128
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:43.39
|129
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:45.85
|130
|Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:00:46.20
|131
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:46.48
|132
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:46.79
|133
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:47.45
|134
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:47.49
|135
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:00:47.65
|136
|Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:48.29
|137
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:48.39
|138
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:47.80
|139
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:47.89
|140
|Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:48.14
|141
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:48.20
|142
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:49.00
|143
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:49.30
|144
|Niek Boom (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:00:49.94
|145
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:50.08
|146
|Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:50.20
|147
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:51.25
|148
|Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:54.59
|149
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:00:58.87
|150
|Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:58.97
|151
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:01:02.62
|152
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:01:05.88
|153
|Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:09.07
|154
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:10.54
|155
|Wouter Leten (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:01:18.66
|156
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|0:01:52.43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|4
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|6
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|7
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|4
|8
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|9
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
