Trending

Kluge wins Ster ZLM Toer prologue

Keizer, Campenaerts round out top three

Image 1 of 7

Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) celebrates his win

Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 7

Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) riding to victory

Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) riding to victory
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 7

Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling)

Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 7

Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) in yellow

Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) in yellow
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 7

Scott Thwaites (Bora-Argon 18)

Scott Thwaites (Bora-Argon 18)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 7

Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) was second

Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) was second
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 7

Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) in the race lead

Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) in the race lead
(Image credit: Ster ZLM Toer)

German Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) powered into the race lead of the Ster ZLM Toer, winning the 6.4km prologue in Goes by a single second over LottoNL-Jumbo's Martijn Keizer. Victor Campenaerts (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) was third.

The victory was Kluge's first on the road since 2010, and follows a strong final stage of the Giro d'Italia, where he finished third in the sprint in Milan.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:07:30.31
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:00.97
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:02.61
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:04.52
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:05.99
6Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:07.79
7Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:00:08.42
8Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:09.41
9Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:09.95
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:10.56
11Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:10.87
12Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:11.40
13Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:12.39
14Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:00:11.89
15Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:12.66
16Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:13.33
17Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:14.64
18Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:15.26
19Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:15.56
20Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:15.58
21Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:16.19
22Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:16.50
23Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:17.29
24Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:17.16
25Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:17.20
26Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:17.88
28Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:18.35
29Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:18.39
30Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:18.64
31Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:19.21
32Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M0:00:19.84
33Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:00:20.19
34Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:20.28
35Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:20.37
36Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:20.41
37Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:00:20.42
38Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:20.89
39Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:21.17
40Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:21.91
41Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:22.04
42Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:22.89
43Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:22.92
45Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:23.31
46Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:23.37
47Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:24.49
48Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:00:24.60
49Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:24.65
50Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:25.19
51Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:25.07
52Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:25.37
53Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:00:25.80
54Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:25.81
55Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:26.04
56Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:26.17
57Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:26.93
58Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:27.05
59Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:27.97
60Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:28.03
61Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:28.54
62Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:28.62
63Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:29.22
64Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:29.60
65Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:29.99
66Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:30.49
67Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:00:30.09
68Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:30.24
69Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:30.28
70Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:30.37
71Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:30.54
72Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:31.59
73Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:00:30.84
74Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:30.98
75Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:31.15
76Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:31.29
77Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:31.39
78Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:31.64
79Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:00:31.67
80Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:00:31.79
81Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:00:31.90
82Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:32.08
83Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M0:00:32.17
84Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:32.55
85Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:32.58
86Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:33.09
87Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:32.96
88Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:33.05
89Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:33.67
90Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:34.03
91Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:34.28
92Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:34.42
93Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:34.50
94Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:34.51
95Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:34.59
96Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:00:35.25
97Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:00:35.47
98Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:35.80
99Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:35.86
100Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:36.16
101Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:36.24
102Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M0:00:36.27
103Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:36.62
104Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:00:36.80
105Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:37.00
106Connor McConvey (Irl) Team 3M0:00:37.03
107Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:00:37.09
108Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:37.79
109Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:38.28
110Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:00:38.41
111Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:38.51
112Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:00:38.56
113Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:38.64
114Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
115Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:38.90
116Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:39.14
117Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:39.18
118Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:00:39.22
119Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:39.69
120Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:40.15
121Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:41.07
122Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:41.20
123Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:41.36
124Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:00:41.79
125Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:00:42.02
126Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:00:42.66
127Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43.19
128Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:43.39
129Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:45.85
130Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:00:46.20
131Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:46.48
132Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:46.79
133Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:47.45
134Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:47.49
135Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:00:47.65
136Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:48.29
137Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:48.39
138Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:47.80
139Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:47.89
140Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M0:00:48.14
141Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M0:00:48.20
142Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:49.00
143Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:49.30
144Niek Boom (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:00:49.94
145Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:50.08
146Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:50.20
147James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:51.25
148Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:54.59
149Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:00:58.87
150Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:58.97
151Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:02.62
152Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:01:05.88
153Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:09.07
154Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:10.54
155Wouter Leten (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:01:18.66
156Roy Eefting (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:01:52.43

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling15pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing6
6Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
7Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal4
8Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3
9Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto-Soudal0:22:52
2Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:00:03
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:07
4Etixx - Quick Step0:00:12
5Trek Factory Team
6IAM Cycling0:00:14
7Team Giant-Alpencin0:00:24
8Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam0:00:40
9Cofidis
10Bora - Argon 180:00:42
11Roompot Orange Peloton0:00:44
12Cycling Team Jo Piels0:00:56
13Team3M0:01:00
14MTN-Qhubeka
15Cylingteam Join`s - De Rijke0:01:01
16Rabobank Development Team0:01:02
17Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:03
18Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:01:07
19Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:01:12
20Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:01:18

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:07:30
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:01
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:02
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:04
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:06
6Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:08
7Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
8Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:09
9Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:10
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
11Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:11
12Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:12
14Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
15Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
16Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:13
17Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:14
18Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:15
19Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
21Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:16
22Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:17
24Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
25Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:18
28Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:19
32Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M0:00:20
33Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
34Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
35Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
37Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
38Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:21
39Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
40Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:22
41Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
42Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:23
43Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
45Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
47Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:24
48Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
49Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
50Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:25
51Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
52Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
53Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:00:26
54Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
55Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
57Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:27
58Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
59Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:28
60Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
61Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
62Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
63Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:29
64Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
65Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:30
66Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
67Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
68Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
69Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
70Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
71Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
72Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:31
73Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
74Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
75Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
76Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
77Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
78Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
80Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:00:32
81Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
82Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
83Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
84Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
85Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
86Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:33
87Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
88Joeri Adams (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
89Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
90Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:34
91Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
92Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
94Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
95Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
96Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:00:35
97Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
98Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:36
99Joey van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
100Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
101Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
102Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
103Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
104Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:00:37
105Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
106Connor McConvey (Irl) Team 3M
107Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
108Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:38
109Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
110Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
111Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
112Lars van de Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
113Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
114Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
115Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:39
116Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
117Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
118Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
119Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:40
120Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
121Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:41
122Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
123Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
124Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:00:42
125Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
126Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
127Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
128Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
129Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:46
130Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
131Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
132Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:47
133Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
134Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
135Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
136Jim van den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:48
137Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
138Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
139Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
140Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
141Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
142Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:49
143Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
144Niek Boom (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:00:50
145Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
146Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
147James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:51
148Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:54
149Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:00:59
150Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
151Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:02
152Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:01:06
153Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:09
154Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:10
155Wouter Leten (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:01:18
156Roy Eefting (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team0:01:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling15pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing6
6Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
7Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal4
8Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3
9Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto-Soudal0:22:52
2Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:00:03
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:07
4Etixx - Quick Step0:00:12
5Trek Factory Team
6IAM Cycling0:00:14
7Team Giant-Alpencin0:00:24
8Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam0:00:40
9Cofidis
10Bora - Argon 180:00:42
11Roompot Orange Peloton0:00:44
12Cycling Team Jo Piels0:00:56
13Team3M0:01:00
14MTN-Qhubeka
15Cylingteam Join`s - De Rijke0:01:01
16Rabobank Development Team0:01:02
17Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:03
18Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:01:07
19Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:01:12
20Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:01:18

Latest on Cyclingnews