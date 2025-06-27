Recommended reading

Mireia Benito overcomes ultra-tough uphill course and extreme heat to net third straight gold in Spanish National Time Trial Championships

AG Insurance-Soudal pro secures third Nationals TT title in high-altitude time trial in Sierra Nevada

Mireia Benito (AG Insurance-Soudal) has secured her third straight Spanish National Time Trial Champion's title for a third straight year despite facing a radically different course to other years, a 14 kilometre uphill TT with 727 metres of vertical climbing.

The time trial was run off in extreme heat on the slopes of Sierra Nevada in southern Spain, with temperatures reaching the mid-30s in the afternoon, and with the last four kilometres more than 2,000 metres above sea level.

