Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

André Greipel won the last stage in the Tour of Luxembourg. The Lotto-Belisol rider arrived solo in the capital city. The overall victory in the five-day stage race went to Matti Breschel of Tinkoff-Saxo. He finished second in the stage ahead of MTN-Qhubeka's Daniel Teklehaimanot.

The last stage took the 100 remaining riders from Mersch to the capital city of Luxembourg over 168 kilometres. The stage finished off with a local cicruit which included the short but steep Pabeierbierg climb. It was a hot day again but unlike Saturday's stage the peloton was ready to race from the gun.

After a fast start where attacks were neutralized, the first bonus sprint came. Michael Mørkøv of Tinkoff-Saxo took the available three seconds ahead of former race leader Jempy Drucker (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Mørkøv's teammate Marko Kump,

In the lull after the sprint, Andy Schleck attacked the field. He got company from his Trek Factory Racing teammate Danny van Poppel , Greg Henderson and André Greipel for Lotto-Belisol, Guillaume Levarlet for Cofidis, Edwin Avila of Team Colombia, MTN-Qhubeka's Jacques Janse van Rensburg, Laurens de Vreese for Wanty-Groupe Gobert and Rusvelo's Sergey Firsanov. Five minutes was the maximum amount of time the peloton would allow them.

When the breakaway arrived in the capital city Greg Henderson attacked the group.

"I attacked the break early because I felt everyone was getting tired," Henderson told Cyclingnews. "I knew André would be able to sit on for some 30 kilometres in the group. He waited and then attacked the break. He reached me and I went full gas for one more lap with him sitting on my wheel."

The Lotto-Belisol tactics worked with the duo Henderson/Greipel enlarging the gap between them and the chasing peloton which included yellow jersey Matti Breschel.

"I opened some more time on the chasers and then sent Andre on his way. It was the longest lead-out I ever did in my career," Henderson said "And I wouldn't recommend it to anyone."

Greipel took his second win of the week in Luxembourg in an unusual for the German champion solo manner. Matti Breschel led the chasing group and secured his overall win in the 2.HC race.

"We did everything well tactically," Greipel said. "I went at the right moment. Even though I had cramps at the end, the legs were great today and I kind of surpised myself today as well."

Tinkoff-Saxo celebrated the overall victory and two stage wins by Breschel. "I knew we had a good opportunity of making a pretty decent result here but the boys really performed beyond my expectations," sports director Fabrizio Guidi said.

"Matti finished second on the line, and we can now finally celebrate for a number of reasons. Matti's back in superb form, the team supported him perfectly, Michael (Mørkøv) finished third overall and the results say it all."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4:04:54 2 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:14 3 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 4 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting 6 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 9 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 10 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 11 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 13 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 15 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team 16 César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch 17 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch 18 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:28 19 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 20 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 21 Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo 22 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:00:39 23 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:41 24 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:00:46 25 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team 26 Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:52 27 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 0:01:08 28 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:12 30 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:17 31 Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:33 32 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:37 33 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 34 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 35 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:11 36 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 0:02:20 37 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:02:25 38 Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo 39 Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:02:30 40 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:02:38 41 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:02 42 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:04:38 44 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:41 45 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 46 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 47 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 48 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team 49 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 50 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 51 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 52 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 53 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo 54 Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting 55 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 56 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:04:45 57 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:26 58 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:06:02 59 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:09:00 60 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:20 61 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 62 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting 0:14:20 63 Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team 64 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team

Final general classficatoin # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 17:59:04 2 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:19 3 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:20 4 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:21 5 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:00:26 6 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:35 7 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43 8 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:48 9 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:56 10 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:01 11 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 12 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:01:04 13 Diego Milan Jimenez (DmR) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:06 14 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 15 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:01:24 16 Ignatas Konovalovas (Lit) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:30 17 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:01:36 18 Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting 0:01:39 19 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:01:44 20 César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:54 21 Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:01:56 22 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 0:02:15 23 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:22 24 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 0:02:30 25 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:38 26 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:03 27 Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 0:03:23 28 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:24 29 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:15 30 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:29 31 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:39 32 Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:04:59 33 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:05:35 34 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:05:50 35 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:56 36 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:05:58 37 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:10 38 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:21 39 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:29 40 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:06:34 41 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:06:36 42 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:07:05 43 Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting 0:07:13 44 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:08:52 45 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team 0:09:55 46 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:19 47 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:42 48 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 0:11:57 49 Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:12:23 50 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:53 51 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 0:14:56 52 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:15:17 53 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:26 54 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:16 55 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:18:17 56 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:18:45 57 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:19:13 58 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:20:00 59 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:11 60 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team 0:21:02 61 Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team 0:25:55 62 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:26:01 63 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:29:51 64 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting 0:37:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 40 3 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 4 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 31 5 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 29 6 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 7 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting 20 8 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 13 9 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 10 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 25 pts 2 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 21 3 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 15 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 11 5 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 10 6 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team 10 7 Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo 9 8 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 9 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 10 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 7