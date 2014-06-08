Trending

Breschel celebrates overall win in Tour of Luxembourg

Greipel wins final stage

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

André Greipel won the last stage in the Tour of Luxembourg. The Lotto-Belisol rider arrived solo in the capital city. The overall victory in the five-day stage race went to Matti Breschel of Tinkoff-Saxo. He finished second in the stage ahead of MTN-Qhubeka's Daniel Teklehaimanot.

The last stage took the 100 remaining riders from Mersch to the capital city of Luxembourg over 168 kilometres. The stage finished off with a local cicruit which included the short but steep Pabeierbierg climb. It was a hot day again but unlike Saturday's stage the peloton was ready to race from the gun.

After a fast start where attacks were neutralized, the first bonus sprint came. Michael Mørkøv of Tinkoff-Saxo took the available three seconds ahead of former race leader Jempy Drucker (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Mørkøv's teammate Marko Kump,

In the lull after the sprint, Andy Schleck attacked the field. He got company from his Trek Factory Racing teammate Danny van Poppel , Greg Henderson and André Greipel for Lotto-Belisol, Guillaume Levarlet for Cofidis, Edwin Avila of Team Colombia, MTN-Qhubeka's Jacques Janse van Rensburg, Laurens de Vreese for Wanty-Groupe Gobert and Rusvelo's Sergey Firsanov. Five minutes was the maximum amount of time the peloton would allow them.

When the breakaway arrived in the capital city Greg Henderson attacked the group.

"I attacked the break early because I felt everyone was getting tired," Henderson told Cyclingnews. "I knew André would be able to sit on for some 30 kilometres in the group. He waited and then attacked the break. He reached me and I went full gas for one more lap with him sitting on my wheel."

The Lotto-Belisol tactics worked with the duo Henderson/Greipel enlarging the gap between them and the chasing peloton which included yellow jersey Matti Breschel.

"I opened some more time on the chasers and then sent Andre on his way. It was the longest lead-out I ever did in my career," Henderson said "And I wouldn't recommend it to anyone."

Greipel took his second win of the week in Luxembourg in an unusual for the German champion solo manner. Matti Breschel led the chasing group and secured his overall win in the 2.HC race.

"We did everything well tactically," Greipel said. "I went at the right moment. Even though I had cramps at the end, the legs were great today and I kind of surpised myself today as well."

Tinkoff-Saxo celebrated the overall victory and two stage wins by Breschel. "I knew we had a good opportunity of making a pretty decent result here but the boys really performed beyond my expectations," sports director Fabrizio Guidi said.

"Matti finished second on the line, and we can now finally celebrate for a number of reasons. Matti's back in superb form, the team supported him perfectly, Michael (Mørkøv) finished third overall and the results say it all."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol4:04:54
2Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:14
3Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
4Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
6Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
9Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
10Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
11Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
13Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
15Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team
16César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
17Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch
18Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:28
19Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
20Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
21Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
22Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:00:39
23Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:41
24Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:00:46
25Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team
26Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:52
27Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting0:01:08
28Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:12
30Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:17
31Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:33
32Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:37
33Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
34Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
35Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:11
36Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:02:20
37Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:02:25
38Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
39Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:02:30
40Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:02:38
41Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:02
42Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo0:04:38
44Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:41
45Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
46Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
47Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
48Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
49Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
50Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
51Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
52Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
53Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
54Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting
55Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
56Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:04:45
57Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:26
58Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:06:02
59Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:09:00
60Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:20
61Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting0:14:20
63Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team
64Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team

Final general classficatoin
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo17:59:04
2Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:19
3Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:20
4Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:21
5Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo0:00:26
6Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:35
7Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
8Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:48
9Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:56
10Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:01
11Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
12Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:01:04
13Diego Milan Jimenez (DmR) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:06
14Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
15Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:01:24
16Ignatas Konovalovas (Lit) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:30
17Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:01:36
18Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting0:01:39
19Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:01:44
20César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:54
21Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo0:01:56
22Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch0:02:15
23Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:22
24Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting0:02:30
25Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:38
26Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:03
27Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch0:03:23
28Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:24
29Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:15
30Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:29
31Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:39
32Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:04:59
33Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:05:35
34Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo0:05:50
35Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:56
36Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:05:58
37Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:10
38Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:21
39Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:06:29
40André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:06:34
41Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo0:06:36
42Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:07:05
43Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting0:07:13
44Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:08:52
45Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team0:09:55
46Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:19
47Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:42
48Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:11:57
49Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo0:12:23
50Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:14:53
51Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia0:14:56
52Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:15:17
53Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:26
54Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:18:16
55Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:18:17
56Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:18:45
57Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:19:13
58Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:20:00
59Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:11
60Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team0:21:02
61Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team0:25:55
62Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:26:01
63Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:29:51
64Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting0:37:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo56pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol40
3Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo35
4Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo31
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert29
6Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits28
7Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting20
8Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka13
9Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
10Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles25pts
2Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles21
3Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka15
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol11
5Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing10
6Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team10
7Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo9
8Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
9Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo7
10Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka7

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17:59:25
2Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:14
3Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:27
4Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:01:03
5Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting0:01:18
6Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo0:01:35
7Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:54
8Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:01
9Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting0:02:09
10Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch0:03:02

