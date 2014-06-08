Breschel celebrates overall win in Tour of Luxembourg
Greipel wins final stage
Stage 4: Mersch - Luxembourg
André Greipel won the last stage in the Tour of Luxembourg. The Lotto-Belisol rider arrived solo in the capital city. The overall victory in the five-day stage race went to Matti Breschel of Tinkoff-Saxo. He finished second in the stage ahead of MTN-Qhubeka's Daniel Teklehaimanot.
The last stage took the 100 remaining riders from Mersch to the capital city of Luxembourg over 168 kilometres. The stage finished off with a local cicruit which included the short but steep Pabeierbierg climb. It was a hot day again but unlike Saturday's stage the peloton was ready to race from the gun.
After a fast start where attacks were neutralized, the first bonus sprint came. Michael Mørkøv of Tinkoff-Saxo took the available three seconds ahead of former race leader Jempy Drucker (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Mørkøv's teammate Marko Kump,
In the lull after the sprint, Andy Schleck attacked the field. He got company from his Trek Factory Racing teammate Danny van Poppel , Greg Henderson and André Greipel for Lotto-Belisol, Guillaume Levarlet for Cofidis, Edwin Avila of Team Colombia, MTN-Qhubeka's Jacques Janse van Rensburg, Laurens de Vreese for Wanty-Groupe Gobert and Rusvelo's Sergey Firsanov. Five minutes was the maximum amount of time the peloton would allow them.
When the breakaway arrived in the capital city Greg Henderson attacked the group.
"I attacked the break early because I felt everyone was getting tired," Henderson told Cyclingnews. "I knew André would be able to sit on for some 30 kilometres in the group. He waited and then attacked the break. He reached me and I went full gas for one more lap with him sitting on my wheel."
The Lotto-Belisol tactics worked with the duo Henderson/Greipel enlarging the gap between them and the chasing peloton which included yellow jersey Matti Breschel.
"I opened some more time on the chasers and then sent Andre on his way. It was the longest lead-out I ever did in my career," Henderson said "And I wouldn't recommend it to anyone."
Greipel took his second win of the week in Luxembourg in an unusual for the German champion solo manner. Matti Breschel led the chasing group and secured his overall win in the 2.HC race.
"We did everything well tactically," Greipel said. "I went at the right moment. Even though I had cramps at the end, the legs were great today and I kind of surpised myself today as well."
Tinkoff-Saxo celebrated the overall victory and two stage wins by Breschel. "I knew we had a good opportunity of making a pretty decent result here but the boys really performed beyond my expectations," sports director Fabrizio Guidi said.
"Matti finished second on the line, and we can now finally celebrate for a number of reasons. Matti's back in superb form, the team supported him perfectly, Michael (Mørkøv) finished third overall and the results say it all."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4:04:54
|2
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:14
|3
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
|6
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|10
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|11
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|13
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|15
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|16
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
|17
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch
|18
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:28
|19
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|21
|Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|22
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:00:39
|23
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:41
|24
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:00:46
|25
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team
|26
|Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:00:52
|27
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:01:08
|28
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:12
|30
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:17
|31
|Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:33
|32
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:37
|33
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|34
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|35
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:11
|36
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:02:20
|37
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:02:25
|38
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
|39
|Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:02:30
|40
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:02:38
|41
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:02
|42
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:04:38
|44
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:41
|45
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|47
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|48
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|49
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|50
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|51
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|52
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|53
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|54
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting
|55
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|56
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:45
|57
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:26
|58
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:02
|59
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:09:00
|60
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:20
|61
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|62
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:14:20
|63
|Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|64
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17:59:04
|2
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:19
|3
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:20
|4
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:21
|5
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:00:26
|6
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:00:35
|7
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|8
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:48
|9
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:56
|10
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:01
|11
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:01:04
|13
|Diego Milan Jimenez (DmR) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:06
|14
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|15
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:24
|16
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Lit) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:30
|17
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:01:36
|18
|Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:01:39
|19
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:01:44
|20
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:54
|21
|Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:01:56
|22
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:02:15
|23
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:22
|24
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:02:30
|25
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:38
|26
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:03
|27
|Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:03:23
|28
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:24
|29
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:15
|30
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:29
|31
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:39
|32
|Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:04:59
|33
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:05:35
|34
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:05:50
|35
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:56
|36
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:05:58
|37
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:10
|38
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:21
|39
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:29
|40
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:34
|41
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:06:36
|42
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:07:05
|43
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting
|0:07:13
|44
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:52
|45
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team
|0:09:55
|46
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:19
|47
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:42
|48
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:11:57
|49
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:12:23
|50
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:53
|51
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|0:14:56
|52
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:17
|53
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:26
|54
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:16
|55
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:18:17
|56
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:18:45
|57
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:19:13
|58
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:20:00
|59
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:11
|60
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|0:21:02
|61
|Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|0:25:55
|62
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:26:01
|63
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:29:51
|64
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:37:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|40
|3
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|4
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|31
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|29
|6
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|7
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
|20
|8
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|9
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|10
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|25
|pts
|2
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|21
|3
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|11
|5
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|6
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|10
|7
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
|9
|8
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|9
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|10
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17:59:25
|2
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:00:14
|3
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:27
|4
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:03
|5
|Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:01:18
|6
|Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:01:35
|7
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:54
|8
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:01
|9
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:02:09
|10
|Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:03:02
