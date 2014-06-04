Image 1 of 13 Sean De Bie (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 13 Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 13 André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 13 Jempy Drucker (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) rides to second in the prologue in Luxemboug (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 13 Jasper Stuyven (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 13 Alex Kirsch (Leopard Devo) took third on the prologue in Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 13 Andy Schleck (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 13 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 13 Fränk Schleck (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 13 Danny van Poppel (Trek) leader of the Tour of Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 13 Danny van Poppel (Trek) is interviewed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 13 Danny van Poppel (Trek) is also best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 13 Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Danny van Poppel has won the prologue of the Tour of Luxembourg. The Trek Factory Racing rider was the only one to ride the 2.55 kilometre course under four minutes. Luxembourg riders Jempy Drucker (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Alex Kirsch (Leopard-Trek) rounded up the podium at 3 and 4 seconds from Van Poppel respectively.

The majority of the 103 starters faced heavy rain and thunder in the capital city of Luxembourg. The course, a combination of a fast descent, sharp corners and a cobbled climb turned into a treacherous obstacle course.

Winner van Poppel was the first of the last group of riders where the sun came out but the roads stayed wet. The Dutchman did however take some risks.

"I knew the course," van Poppel told Cyclingnews. "It's very well suited for me. Last year I was second at only one second."

In 2013 the youngest of the van Poppel brothers finished behind multiple prologue winner Jimmy Engoulvent. His current Europcar team are not present in Luxembourg this year which made van Poppel the man to watch out for.

"It made me the race favourite which made me very nervous. But I trained hard for this race. It's short and explosive. The cobbled climb is something I like. That's where I made the difference. And in the corners I took risks."

van Poppel was the only rider to finish under four minutes. It's his second win of his pro career. In March the 20-year old won the first stage in the Three Days of West Flanders. “It’s a special win. I focused on this day. If worked hard so I am very happy that it worked out," he concluded.

For Drucker the second place meant his tenth top ten place of the season. The Luxembourg sprinter now focuses on the sprint stages to come to net his first season victory.

Drucker will face André Greipel in the sprints. The Lotto Belisol riders was the last to start the prologue. "I won't take any risks," he said before the start. The German finished the race in 34th place.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:59 2 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:04 3 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:00:04 4 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:08 5 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:11 6 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:13 7 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:13 8 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:13 10 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:14 11 Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:15 12 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:17 13 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:18 14 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:19 15 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:20 16 Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:20 17 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:00:20 18 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:20 19 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:21 20 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team 0:00:22 21 Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:22 22 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:22 23 Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:00:22 24 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 0:00:22 25 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:23 26 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:23 27 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:00:23 28 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:00:23 29 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:00:24 30 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:24 31 Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:24 32 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:25 33 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:25 34 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:26 35 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:26 36 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:26 37 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:26 38 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:27 39 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 40 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:27 41 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:27 42 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:28 43 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:28 44 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:28 45 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:00:28 46 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:28 47 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:29 48 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:29 49 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:30 50 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:30 51 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:30 52 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:30 53 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:30 54 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:31 55 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:31 56 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:31 57 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:31 58 Egoitz García (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:32 59 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:32 60 Edward Fabián Díaz (Col) Colombia 0:00:32 61 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:00:32 62 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:32 63 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:32 64 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:00:33 65 Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting 0:00:33 66 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:33 67 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:33 68 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team 0:00:34 69 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:00:34 70 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:34 71 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:34 72 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:00:34 73 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:34 74 César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:34 75 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:00:35 76 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:36 77 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia 0:00:36 78 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:36 79 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:36 80 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:00:37 81 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:37 82 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:00:38 83 Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:00:39 84 Darwin Ferney Pantoja (Col) Colombia 0:00:39 85 Ruben Menendez (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:40 86 Diego Milan (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:40 87 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:41 88 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:41 89 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:41 90 Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team 0:00:42 91 Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:00:42 92 Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:43 93 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:44 94 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:45 95 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:45 96 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 0:00:48 97 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:48 98 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:00:48 99 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:49 100 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:51 101 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:51 102 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:00:54 103 Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:54

