Van Poppel wins Tour of Luxembourg opener

Trek rider tops prologue over Drucker, Kirsch

Danny van Poppel has won the prologue of the Tour of Luxembourg. The Trek Factory Racing rider was the only one to ride the 2.55 kilometre course under four minutes. Luxembourg riders Jempy Drucker (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Alex Kirsch (Leopard-Trek) rounded up the podium at 3 and 4 seconds from Van Poppel respectively.

The majority of the 103 starters faced heavy rain and thunder in the capital city of Luxembourg. The course, a combination of a fast descent, sharp corners and a cobbled climb turned into a treacherous obstacle course.

Winner van Poppel was the first of the last group of riders where the sun came out but the roads stayed wet. The Dutchman did however take some risks.

"I knew the course," van Poppel told Cyclingnews. "It's very well suited for me. Last year I was second at only one second."

In 2013 the youngest of the van Poppel brothers finished behind multiple prologue winner Jimmy Engoulvent. His current Europcar team are not present in Luxembourg this year which made van Poppel the man to watch out for.

"It made me the race favourite which made me very nervous. But I trained hard for this race. It's short and explosive. The cobbled climb is something I like. That's where I made the difference. And in the corners I took risks."

van Poppel was the only rider to finish under four minutes. It's his second win of his pro career. In March the 20-year old won the first stage in the Three Days of West Flanders. “It’s a special win. I focused on this day. If worked hard so I am very happy that it worked out," he concluded.

For Drucker the second place meant his tenth top ten place of the season. The Luxembourg sprinter now focuses on the sprint stages to come to net his first season victory.

Drucker will face André Greipel in the sprints. The Lotto Belisol riders was the last to start the prologue. "I won't take any risks," he said before the start. The German finished the race in 34th place.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:03:59
2Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:04
3Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:00:04
4Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:08
5Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:11
6Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:13
7Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:13
8Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:13
10Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:14
11Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:15
12Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:17
13Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:18
14Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:19
15Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:20
16Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:00:20
17Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:00:20
18Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:20
19Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:21
20Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team0:00:22
21Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:22
22Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:22
23Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:00:22
24Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia0:00:22
25Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:23
26Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:23
27Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:23
28Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:00:23
29Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:24
30Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:24
31Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:24
32Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:25
33Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:25
34André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:26
35Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:26
36Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:26
37Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:26
38Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:27
39Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
40Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:27
41Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:27
42Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:28
43Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:28
44Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:28
45Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:00:28
46Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:28
47Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:29
48Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:00:29
49Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:30
50Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:30
51Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:30
52Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:30
53Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:30
54Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:31
55Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:31
56Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:31
57Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:31
58Egoitz García (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:32
59Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:32
60Edward Fabián Díaz (Col) Colombia0:00:32
61Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:00:32
62Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:32
63Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:32
64Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:33
65Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting0:00:33
66Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:33
67Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:33
68Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team0:00:34
69Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:00:34
70Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:34
71Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:34
72Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:00:34
73Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:34
74César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:34
75Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:00:35
76Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:36
77Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia0:00:36
78Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:36
79Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:36
80Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:37
81Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:37
82Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:00:38
83Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:39
84Darwin Ferney Pantoja (Col) Colombia0:00:39
85Ruben Menendez (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:40
86Diego Milan (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:40
87Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:41
88Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:41
89Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:41
90Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team0:00:42
91Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:42
92Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:43
93Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:44
94Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:45
95Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:45
96Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia0:00:48
97Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:48
98Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:48
99Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:49
100Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:51
101Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:51
102Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:54
103Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:54

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:33
2Trek Factory Racing0:00:01
3Leopard Development Team0:00:10
4Lotto Belisol0:00:11
5Tinkoff-Saxo
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:15
7Team Stölting0:00:17
8RusVelo0:00:24
9Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:33
10MTN - Qhubeka0:00:37
11Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:42
12Colombia0:00:48
13Team Differdange - Losch0:00:56

