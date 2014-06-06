Breschel wins second stage of Luxembourg
Drucker moves into overall race lead
Stage 2: Rosport - Schifflange
Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) won the second stage in the Tour of Luxembourg, beating Jempy Drucker in an uphill sprint in Schifflange. However, Drucker (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) took the yellow jersey off the shoulders of Danny van Poppel who had to let go of the first group in the last kilometre.
It was a fast start to the 157.4 kilometre stage from Rosport to Schifflange. Up until the first bonus sprint at 25 kilometres the field stayed together despite multiple attempts to break away.
The time bonus in the first sprint went to Tinkoff-Saxo's Michael Mørkøv and Marko Kump with Drucker taking the last available second.
After the sprint the peloton finally let the breakaway of the day go. Boris Dron of Wallonie-Bruxelles was part of it for the second day in a row. The Belgian secured enough points to take the mountain jersey.
Together with Rusvelo's Ilnur Zakarin, Juan Arango for Colombia and Jacques Janse van Rensburg of MTN-Qhubeka they gained a maximum lead of just over four minutes before the peloton started to reel them back in.
Trek Factory Racing saw opportunities for Danny van Poppel to defend his yellow jersey and add another stage win to his palmares. They kept the breakaway within reach and at six kilometres from the line the peloton was complete again.
Tinkoff-Saxo proved ambitious after Mørkøv's second place yesterday. The Danish champion came within eight seconds of the race lead after the first bonus sprint of the day.
Together with teammate Matti Breschel, Mørkøv was in the front of the decimated bunch in the last uphill kilometre with an average gradient of well over 13%. Lotto-Belisol led the bunch into the final but Jelle Vanendert cramped and Vegard Breen, their other ace, had to let go of the front of the group on the last stretch to the finish.
Drucker, who finished second in the prologue and fourth in the first stage was strong but he had to settle for third today. Rusvelo's Sergey Lagutin just outsprinted him on the line.
Breschel was the strongest in the streets of Schifflange. Drucker gets to show the yellow jersey in front of his home crowds tomorrow.
"We had a plan and it was executed to perfection," Breschel said. "I started the sprint and nobody could follow."
The Dane's last win was on home ground in the Tour of Denmark last year.
"I am back on the right track after the injuries. This win is important to me. The team worked hard and our plan worked well."
The third stage of the Tour of Luxembourg is traditionally the deciding day for the overall classification but the last day in the capital city has recently been changed and can bring important changes to the overall as well. The last two days are make or break time for the overall contenders.
Despite losing the yellow jersey Trek Factory Racing, with team captain Fränk Schleck at 35 seconds from race leader Drucker, are not defeated yet.
However, Tinkoff-Saxo with the duo Mørkøv/Breschel in second and fourth place respectively, are very dangerous adversaries to the formally Luxembourg licensed team Trek.
"There are hard stages to come," Saxo-Tinkoff's DS Guidi said. "We are now second overall with Michael [Mørkøv]. There is another day tomorrow and we want to take the lead."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:48:49
|2
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo
|3
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
|5
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Diego Milan (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:04
|8
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|9
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:07
|12
|Egoitz García (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:08
|14
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team
|15
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|17
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|21
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|23
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia
|24
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:12
|25
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:17
|27
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|28
|Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
|29
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|30
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:00:23
|31
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|32
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:25
|33
|Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|34
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:31
|35
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|36
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|37
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|38
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|39
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|40
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:44
|41
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:46
|42
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|43
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:00:48
|44
|Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|45
|Edward Fabián Díaz (Col) Colombia
|46
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|47
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:56
|48
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja (Col) Colombia
|0:00:59
|49
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:03
|50
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|51
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:06
|52
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|53
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting
|54
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|56
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:01:13
|58
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:21
|59
|Ruben Menendez (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:26
|60
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|61
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|62
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|63
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:29
|64
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|65
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:31
|66
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:35
|67
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:40
|68
|Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:44
|69
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:46
|70
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|71
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|72
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:55
|73
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:00
|74
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|76
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|77
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:02
|78
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|79
|Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|0:02:14
|80
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|81
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:16
|82
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:17
|83
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|84
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:02:20
|85
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:24
|86
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|87
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|88
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Stölting
|89
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
|90
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:26
|91
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
|92
|Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:02:29
|93
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:34
|94
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:43
|95
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:02:48
|96
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:32
|97
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:45
|98
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:08:54
|99
|Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:11
|100
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|101
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|DNS
|Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Team Stölting
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|pts
|2
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo
|16
|3
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|4
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
|11
|5
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|6
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|7
|Diego Milan (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch
|5
|8
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|9
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|10
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|pts
|2
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|3
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|5
|pts
|2
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|3
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|3
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|pts
|2
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|3
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|pts
|2
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|3
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo
|2
|4
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|3
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|3
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11:26:35
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:04
|3
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:08
|4
|Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:16
|5
|RusVelo
|0:00:31
|6
|Team Stölting
|0:00:32
|7
|Leopard Development Team
|0:00:33
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:02
|9
|Colombia
|0:01:05
|10
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:25
|11
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:43
|12
|Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:01:58
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|0:02:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8:26:49
|2
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:05
|3
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:00:14
|4
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:17
|6
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:22
|7
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:24
|8
|Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:25
|9
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:27
|10
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|12
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:29
|13
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:31
|14
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:34
|15
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:35
|16
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:37
|18
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:40
|19
|Egoitz García (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
|21
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:42
|22
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:43
|24
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:44
|25
|Diego Milan (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:45
|26
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia
|27
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:47
|28
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|29
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:48
|30
|Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|31
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:49
|32
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:00:50
|33
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:00:51
|34
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:55
|35
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:59
|36
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:02
|37
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:05
|38
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:13
|39
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:01:15
|40
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:21
|41
|Edward Fabián Díaz (Col) Colombia
|42
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:22
|43
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:23
|44
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:24
|45
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:01:28
|46
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:33
|47
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:34
|48
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:01:35
|49
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|0:01:37
|50
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|51
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja (Col) Colombia
|0:01:40
|52
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting
|53
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:41
|54
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|55
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:42
|56
|Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:43
|57
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:51
|58
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:01:52
|59
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|60
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|61
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:54
|62
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:56
|63
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:59
|64
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:00
|65
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:01
|66
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:02
|67
|Ruben Menendez (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:02:07
|68
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|69
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:13
|70
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|0:02:21
|71
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|72
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|73
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:23
|74
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:26
|75
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:29
|76
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:02:40
|77
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:41
|78
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:44
|79
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:02:46
|80
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:47
|81
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:02:51
|82
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:52
|83
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:56
|84
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:02:57
|85
|Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|86
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:58
|87
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|88
|Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:03:07
|89
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|90
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:10
|91
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:14
|92
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:03:18
|93
|Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:22
|94
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:03:26
|95
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:04:07
|96
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:49
|97
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:31
|98
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:09:22
|99
|Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:32
|100
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:42
|101
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:12:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|24
|pts
|2
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|3
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|20
|5
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo
|16
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|7
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
|11
|8
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|9
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|9
|10
|Diego Milan (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch
|5
|11
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|12
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|13
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|14
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|15
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|2
|16
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|17
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|21
|pts
|2
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|14
|3
|Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|10
|4
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|8
|5
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|6
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|8
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo
|2
|9
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
|1
|10
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|1
|12
|Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
|8:27:03
|2
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:10
|3
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:13
|4
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:15
|5
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:17
|6
|Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:00:26
|7
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:28
|8
|Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:34
|9
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:35
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:59
|11
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:01:01
|12
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:07
|13
|Edward Fabián Díaz (Col) Colombia
|14
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:09
|15
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:01:14
|16
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:01:21
|17
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|0:01:23
|18
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja (Col) Colombia
|0:01:26
|19
|Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:29
|20
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:01:38
|21
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:42
|23
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:47
|24
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:59
|25
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|0:02:07
|26
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:02:32
|27
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:33
|28
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:02:37
|29
|Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|0:02:43
|30
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:44
|31
|Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:02:53
|32
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:56
|33
|Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:08
|34
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:35
|35
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:17
|36
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:09:08
|37
|Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:18
|38
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:28
|39
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:12:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25:21:17
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:15
|3
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:23
|4
|Leopard Development Team
|0:00:43
|5
|Team Stölting
|0:00:49
|6
|RusVelo
|0:00:55
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:03
|8
|Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:12
|9
|Colombia
|0:01:53
|10
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:58
|11
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:20
|12
|Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:02:40
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|0:02:52
