Breschel wins second stage of Luxembourg

Drucker moves into overall race lead

Matti Breschel (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) won the second stage in the Tour of Luxembourg, beating Jempy Drucker in an uphill sprint in Schifflange. However, Drucker (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) took the yellow jersey off the shoulders of Danny van Poppel who had to let go of the first group in the last kilometre.

It was a fast start to the 157.4 kilometre stage from Rosport to Schifflange. Up until the first bonus sprint at 25 kilometres the field stayed together despite multiple attempts to break away.

The time bonus in the first sprint went to Tinkoff-Saxo's Michael Mørkøv and Marko Kump with Drucker taking the last available second.

After the sprint the peloton finally let the breakaway of the day go. Boris Dron of Wallonie-Bruxelles was part of it for the second day in a row. The Belgian secured enough points to take the mountain jersey.

Together with Rusvelo's Ilnur Zakarin, Juan Arango for Colombia and Jacques Janse van Rensburg of MTN-Qhubeka they gained a maximum lead of just over four minutes before the peloton started to reel them back in.

Trek Factory Racing saw opportunities for Danny van Poppel to defend his yellow jersey and add another stage win to his palmares. They kept the breakaway within reach and at six kilometres from the line the peloton was complete again.

Tinkoff-Saxo proved ambitious after Mørkøv's second place yesterday. The Danish champion came within eight seconds of the race lead after the first bonus sprint of the day.

Together with teammate Matti Breschel, Mørkøv was in the front of the decimated bunch in the last uphill kilometre with an average gradient of well over 13%. Lotto-Belisol led the bunch into the final but Jelle Vanendert cramped and Vegard Breen, their other ace, had to let go of the front of the group on the last stretch to the finish.

Drucker, who finished second in the prologue and fourth in the first stage was strong but he had to settle for third today. Rusvelo's Sergey Lagutin just outsprinted him on the line.

Breschel was the strongest in the streets of Schifflange. Drucker gets to show the yellow jersey in front of his home crowds tomorrow.

"We had a plan and it was executed to perfection," Breschel said. "I started the sprint and nobody could follow."

The Dane's last win was on home ground in the Tour of Denmark last year.

"I am back on the right track after the injuries. This win is important to me. The team worked hard and our plan worked well."

The third stage of the Tour of Luxembourg is traditionally the deciding day for the overall classification but the last day in the capital city has recently been changed and can bring important changes to the overall as well. The last two days are make or break time for the overall contenders.

Despite losing the yellow jersey Trek Factory Racing, with team captain Fränk Schleck at 35 seconds from race leader Drucker, are not defeated yet.

However, Tinkoff-Saxo with the duo Mørkøv/Breschel in second and fourth place respectively, are very dangerous adversaries to the formally Luxembourg licensed team Trek.

"There are hard stages to come," Saxo-Tinkoff's DS Guidi said. "We are now second overall with Michael [Mørkøv]. There is another day tomorrow and we want to take the lead."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3:48:49
2Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
5Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Diego Milan (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:04
8Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
9Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:07
12Egoitz García (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:08
14Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team
15Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
17Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
20Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
21Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team
23Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia
24César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:12
25Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:17
27Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
28Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
29Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
30Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:23
31Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
32Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:00:25
33Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team
34Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:31
35Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
36Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
37Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
38Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
39Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
40Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:44
41Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:46
42Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
43Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:00:48
44Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
45Edward Fabián Díaz (Col) Colombia
46Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
47Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:56
48Darwin Ferney Pantoja (Col) Colombia0:00:59
49Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:03
50Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
51Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:06
52Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
53Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting
54Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
55Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
56Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
57Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:01:13
58Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:21
59Ruben Menendez (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:26
60Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
61Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
62Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
63Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:29
64Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
65Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:31
66Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:35
67Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:01:40
68Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:44
69Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:01:46
70Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
71Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team
72Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:55
73Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:00
74Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
76Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
77Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:02:02
78Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
79Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team0:02:14
80Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
81Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:16
82Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:17
83Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
84Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia0:02:20
85Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:24
86Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
87André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
88Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Stölting
89Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
90Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:26
91Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
92Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:02:29
93Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:34
94Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo0:02:43
95Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:02:48
96Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:32
97Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:45
98Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting0:08:54
99Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:12:11
100Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
101Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
DNSYuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Team Stölting

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo20pts
2Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo16
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
4Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting11
5Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
6Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo7
7Diego Milan (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch5
8Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3
9Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
10Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) km.33,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3pts
2Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
3Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) km.46,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia5pts
2Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3
3Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) km.73,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia3pts
2Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
3Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) km.82,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3pts
2Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia2
3Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) km.124,2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia3pts
2Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
3Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 1) km.157,1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo5pts
2Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
3Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo2
4Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting1

Sprint 1, km.22,9
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
2Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Sprint 2, km.118,9
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
2Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo

Sprint 3, km.149,1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
2Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Credits11:26:35
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:04
3Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:08
4Team Differdange - Losch0:00:16
5RusVelo0:00:31
6Team Stölting0:00:32
7Leopard Development Team0:00:33
8Trek Factory Racing0:01:02
9Colombia0:01:05
10Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:25
11MTN - Qhubeka0:01:43
12Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:01:58
13Lotto Belisol0:02:41

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8:26:49
2Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:05
3Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:14
4Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:17
6Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:22
7Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:24
8Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:25
9Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:27
10Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
12Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:29
13Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team0:00:31
14Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:34
15Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:35
16Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:37
18Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:40
19Egoitz García (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
21Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:42
22Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:00:43
24Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:44
25Diego Milan (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:45
26Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia
27Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:47
28Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
29César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:48
30Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team
31Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:00:49
32Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:00:50
33Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:51
34Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:55
35Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:59
36Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:02
37Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:05
38Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:01:13
39Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting0:01:15
40Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:21
41Edward Fabián Díaz (Col) Colombia
42Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:22
43Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:23
44Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:24
45Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:01:28
46Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:33
47Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:34
48Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:01:35
49Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia0:01:37
50Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
51Darwin Ferney Pantoja (Col) Colombia0:01:40
52Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting
53Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:41
54Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
55Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:42
56Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:43
57Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:51
58Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:01:52
59Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team
60Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
61Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:01:54
62Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:56
63Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:59
64Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:00
65Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:01
66Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:02
67Ruben Menendez (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch0:02:07
68Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
69Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:13
70Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team0:02:21
71Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
72Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
73Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:02:23
74Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:26
75Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:29
76Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia0:02:40
77André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:02:41
78Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:44
79Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting0:02:46
80Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:47
81Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:02:51
82Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:52
83Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:56
84Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Stölting0:02:57
85Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team
86Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:58
87Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
88Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:03:07
89Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
90Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo0:03:10
91Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:14
92Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch0:03:18
93Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:22
94Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:03:26
95Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:04:07
96Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:49
97Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:31
98Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting0:09:22
99Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:12:32
100Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:12:42
101Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:12:51

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert24pts
2Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo23
3Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo20
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol20
5Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo16
6Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing13
7Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting11
8Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
9Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol9
10Diego Milan (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch5
11Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing5
12Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3
13Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
14Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
15Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team2
16Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
17Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles21pts
2Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia14
3Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo10
4Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia8
5Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka7
6Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo5
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
8Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo2
9Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting1
10Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo1
12Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting8:27:03
2Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:10
3Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:13
4Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:15
5Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team0:00:17
6Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:26
7Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:28
8Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:00:34
9Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:00:35
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:59
11Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting0:01:01
12Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:07
13Edward Fabián Díaz (Col) Colombia
14Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:09
15Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:01:14
16Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:01:21
17Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia0:01:23
18Darwin Ferney Pantoja (Col) Colombia0:01:26
19Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:29
20Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:01:38
21Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
22Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:42
23Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:47
24Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:59
25Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team0:02:07
26Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting0:02:32
27Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:33
28Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:02:37
29Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team0:02:43
30Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:44
31Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:02:53
32Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo0:02:56
33Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:08
34Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:35
35Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:17
36Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting0:09:08
37Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:12:18
38Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:12:28
39Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:12:37

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Credits25:21:17
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:15
3Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:23
4Leopard Development Team0:00:43
5Team Stölting0:00:49
6RusVelo0:00:55
7Trek Factory Racing0:01:03
8Team Differdange - Losch0:01:12
9Colombia0:01:53
10Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:58
11MTN - Qhubeka0:02:20
12Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:02:40
13Lotto Belisol0:02:52

