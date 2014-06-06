Matti Breschel (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) won the second stage in the Tour of Luxembourg, beating Jempy Drucker in an uphill sprint in Schifflange. However, Drucker (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) took the yellow jersey off the shoulders of Danny van Poppel who had to let go of the first group in the last kilometre.

It was a fast start to the 157.4 kilometre stage from Rosport to Schifflange. Up until the first bonus sprint at 25 kilometres the field stayed together despite multiple attempts to break away.

The time bonus in the first sprint went to Tinkoff-Saxo's Michael Mørkøv and Marko Kump with Drucker taking the last available second.

After the sprint the peloton finally let the breakaway of the day go. Boris Dron of Wallonie-Bruxelles was part of it for the second day in a row. The Belgian secured enough points to take the mountain jersey.

Together with Rusvelo's Ilnur Zakarin, Juan Arango for Colombia and Jacques Janse van Rensburg of MTN-Qhubeka they gained a maximum lead of just over four minutes before the peloton started to reel them back in.

Trek Factory Racing saw opportunities for Danny van Poppel to defend his yellow jersey and add another stage win to his palmares. They kept the breakaway within reach and at six kilometres from the line the peloton was complete again.

Tinkoff-Saxo proved ambitious after Mørkøv's second place yesterday. The Danish champion came within eight seconds of the race lead after the first bonus sprint of the day.

Together with teammate Matti Breschel, Mørkøv was in the front of the decimated bunch in the last uphill kilometre with an average gradient of well over 13%. Lotto-Belisol led the bunch into the final but Jelle Vanendert cramped and Vegard Breen, their other ace, had to let go of the front of the group on the last stretch to the finish.

Drucker, who finished second in the prologue and fourth in the first stage was strong but he had to settle for third today. Rusvelo's Sergey Lagutin just outsprinted him on the line.

Breschel was the strongest in the streets of Schifflange. Drucker gets to show the yellow jersey in front of his home crowds tomorrow.

"We had a plan and it was executed to perfection," Breschel said. "I started the sprint and nobody could follow."

The Dane's last win was on home ground in the Tour of Denmark last year.

"I am back on the right track after the injuries. This win is important to me. The team worked hard and our plan worked well."

The third stage of the Tour of Luxembourg is traditionally the deciding day for the overall classification but the last day in the capital city has recently been changed and can bring important changes to the overall as well. The last two days are make or break time for the overall contenders.

Despite losing the yellow jersey Trek Factory Racing, with team captain Fränk Schleck at 35 seconds from race leader Drucker, are not defeated yet.

However, Tinkoff-Saxo with the duo Mørkøv/Breschel in second and fourth place respectively, are very dangerous adversaries to the formally Luxembourg licensed team Trek.

"There are hard stages to come," Saxo-Tinkoff's DS Guidi said. "We are now second overall with Michael [Mørkøv]. There is another day tomorrow and we want to take the lead."

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:48:49 2 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting 5 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Diego Milan (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:04 8 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 9 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:07 12 Egoitz García (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:08 14 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team 15 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 17 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 20 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 21 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team 23 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia 24 César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:12 25 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:17 27 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 28 Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting 29 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 30 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:23 31 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 32 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:00:25 33 Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team 34 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:31 35 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 36 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 37 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 38 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 39 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 40 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:44 41 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:46 42 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 43 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:00:48 44 Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 45 Edward Fabián Díaz (Col) Colombia 46 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 47 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:56 48 Darwin Ferney Pantoja (Col) Colombia 0:00:59 49 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:03 50 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 51 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:06 52 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 53 Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting 54 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 55 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team 56 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 57 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:01:13 58 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:21 59 Ruben Menendez (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:26 60 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 61 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 62 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 63 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:29 64 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 65 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:31 66 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:35 67 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:01:40 68 Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:44 69 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:01:46 70 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team 71 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team 72 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:55 73 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:00 74 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 76 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 77 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:02 78 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 79 Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team 0:02:14 80 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team 81 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:16 82 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:17 83 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 84 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 0:02:20 85 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:24 86 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 87 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 88 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Stölting 89 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting 90 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:26 91 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch 92 Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:02:29 93 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:34 94 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:43 95 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:02:48 96 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:03:32 97 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:45 98 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting 0:08:54 99 Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:11 100 Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 101 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing DNS Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Team Stölting

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 pts 2 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo 16 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 4 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting 11 5 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 6 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 7 Diego Milan (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch 5 8 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 3 9 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 10 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) km.33,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 3 pts 2 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 3 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) km.46,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 5 pts 2 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 3 3 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) km.73,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 3 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) km.82,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 3 pts 2 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 2 3 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) km.124,2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 3 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 1) km.157,1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 pts 2 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 3 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo 2 4 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting 1

Sprint 1, km.22,9 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Sprint 2, km.118,9 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo

Sprint 3, km.149,1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11:26:35 2 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:04 3 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:08 4 Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:16 5 RusVelo 0:00:31 6 Team Stölting 0:00:32 7 Leopard Development Team 0:00:33 8 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:02 9 Colombia 0:01:05 10 Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:25 11 MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:43 12 Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:01:58 13 Lotto Belisol 0:02:41

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8:26:49 2 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:05 3 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:14 4 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:17 6 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:22 7 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:24 8 Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:25 9 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:27 10 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 12 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:29 13 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team 0:00:31 14 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:34 15 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:35 16 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:37 18 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:40 19 Egoitz García (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting 21 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:42 22 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:00:43 24 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:44 25 Diego Milan (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:45 26 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia 27 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:47 28 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 29 César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:48 30 Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team 31 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:00:49 32 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:00:50 33 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:00:51 34 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:55 35 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:59 36 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:02 37 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:05 38 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:13 39 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 0:01:15 40 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:21 41 Edward Fabián Díaz (Col) Colombia 42 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:22 43 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:23 44 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:24 45 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:01:28 46 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:33 47 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:34 48 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:01:35 49 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 0:01:37 50 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 51 Darwin Ferney Pantoja (Col) Colombia 0:01:40 52 Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting 53 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:41 54 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 55 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:42 56 Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:43 57 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:51 58 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:01:52 59 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team 60 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 61 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:01:54 62 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:56 63 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:59 64 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:00 65 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:01 66 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:02 67 Ruben Menendez (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 0:02:07 68 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 69 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:13 70 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team 0:02:21 71 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 72 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 73 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:23 74 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:26 75 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:29 76 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 0:02:40 77 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:02:41 78 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:44 79 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting 0:02:46 80 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:47 81 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:02:51 82 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:52 83 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:56 84 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Stölting 0:02:57 85 Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team 86 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:58 87 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 88 Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:03:07 89 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 90 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:10 91 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:03:14 92 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch 0:03:18 93 Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:22 94 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:03:26 95 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:04:07 96 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:49 97 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:31 98 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting 0:09:22 99 Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:32 100 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:42 101 Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:12:51

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 pts 2 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 3 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 20 5 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo 16 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 13 7 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting 11 8 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 9 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 9 10 Diego Milan (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch 5 11 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 5 12 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 3 13 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 14 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 15 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team 2 16 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 17 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 21 pts 2 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 14 3 Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 10 4 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 8 5 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 7 6 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 8 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo 2 9 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting 1 10 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 1 12 Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting 8:27:03 2 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:10 3 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:13 4 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:15 5 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team 0:00:17 6 Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:26 7 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:28 8 Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:00:34 9 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:00:35 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:59 11 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 0:01:01 12 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:07 13 Edward Fabián Díaz (Col) Colombia 14 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:09 15 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:01:14 16 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:01:21 17 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 0:01:23 18 Darwin Ferney Pantoja (Col) Colombia 0:01:26 19 Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:29 20 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:01:38 21 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 22 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:42 23 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:47 24 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:59 25 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team 0:02:07 26 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting 0:02:32 27 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:33 28 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:02:37 29 Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team 0:02:43 30 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:44 31 Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:02:53 32 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:56 33 Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:08 34 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:35 35 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:17 36 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting 0:09:08 37 Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:18 38 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:28 39 Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:12:37