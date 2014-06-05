Image 1 of 9 Another win for Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 9 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) wins the first stage in the Tour of Luxembourg. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 9 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) celebrates stage 1 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 9 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 9 Michael Mørkøv (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 9 Danny van Poppel (Trek) in the white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 9 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) in the points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 9 Yellow jersey holder Danny van Poppel (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 9 Danny van Poppel (Trek), Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) and Juan Valencia (Colombia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

André Greipel won the first stage in the Tour of Luxembourg. The Lotto-Belisol sprinter was no match for Danish champion Michael Mørkøv (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Team) who came in second and third respectively. The young Dutchman Van Poppel keeps the yellow jersey.

"This was the only chance we would get for a bunch sprint this week and we took this opportunity. We are very happy with the stage victory," Greipel commented.

The 172,6 kilometre stage from the capital city of Luxembourg to Hesperange was undulating from start to finish. Three rated climbs and three points sprints awaited the peloton of 103 riders.

After some unsuccessful attempts in the first kilometres of the stage a break of two riders went clear. Colombia's Juan Pablo Valencia and Giuseppe Fonzi of Neri-Sottoli. Boris Dron (Wallonie-Bruxelles) bridged to the leaders and together they gathered a lead of 5,30 minutes maximum.

The points for the KoM were equally divided among the three with Valencia eventually taking the KoM-jersey based on his position in the overall after the prologue.

Lotto-Belisol left the early work in the stage to Trek Factory Team of overall leader Van Poppel but took responsibility in the final to bring down the gap to the leaders. Valencia, Dron and Fonzi were reeled in with less than ten kilometres to go.

After a textbook lead-out by Greg Henderson, Greipel finished off the work with a convincing victory. It's the German's ninth victory of the season and his third in the last two weeks.

Danny van Poppel sprinted to third place and took four bonus seconds. The 20-year old rider from Trek Factory keeps the yellow jersey ahead of the second stage but stressed that he would have no problem in handing over the jersey to team captain Frank Schleck. On Friday the peloton faces a 157,4 kilometre stretch from Rosport to Schifflange with a 13% ramp to the finish line.

"We have other riders in the team who are good at these kind of tougher finals. I think it will be a bit too hard for me tomorrow," Greipel concluded.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4:34:03 2 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 6 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 8 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team 10 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 11 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 12 César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch 13 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 17 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 18 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 21 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting 23 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Diego Milan (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch 25 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 26 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team 27 Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 28 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 29 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 30 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team 31 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 32 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 33 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 34 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 36 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 37 Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team 38 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 39 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 40 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 42 Egoitz García (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 44 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 47 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 48 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch 49 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 50 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 51 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 52 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 53 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo 54 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 55 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 57 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting 58 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 59 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 60 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 61 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 62 Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Team Stölting 63 Edward Fabián Díaz (Col) Colombia 64 Darwin Ferney Pantoja (Col) Colombia 65 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 66 Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 67 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 68 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 69 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team 70 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 71 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 72 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 73 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 74 Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 75 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting 76 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 77 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Stölting 78 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 79 Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting 80 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team 81 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 82 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team 83 Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 84 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 85 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 86 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 87 Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team 88 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 89 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 90 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia 91 Ruben Menendez (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 92 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 93 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 94 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 95 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 96 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 97 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 98 Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 99 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 100 Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:54 101 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:14 102 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo

Mountain 1 (Cat 2) km 25,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 3 pts 2 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 2 3 Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 1

Mountain 2 (Cat 1) km.51,2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 5 pts 2 Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 3 3 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 4 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain 3 (Cat 1) km 84,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 5 pts 2 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 3 3 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 2 4 Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 1

Sprint 1 - km 105,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 3 pts 2 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 3 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 1

Sprint 2 - km. 136,2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 3 Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 1

Sprint 3 - km. 154,4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 2 3 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13:42:09 2 Trek Factory Racing 3 Team Differdange - Losch 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 MTN - Qhubeka 6 Lotto Belisol 7 Leopard Development Team 8 Wallonie - Bruxelles 9 Team Stölting 10 Tinkoff-Saxo 11 RusVelo 12 Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 13 Colombia

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4:37:57 2 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:08 3 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:00:09 4 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:11 5 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:12 6 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:16 7 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:17 8 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 9 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:18 10 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:19 11 Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:20 12 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 13 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:23 14 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:24 15 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 16 Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 17 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 18 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:25 19 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting 20 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team 0:00:26 21 Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting 22 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 23 Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team 24 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 0:00:27 25 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 26 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 28 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 29 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:00:29 30 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Team Stölting 32 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:30 34 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 35 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 36 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:31 37 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting 38 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 39 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 40 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 41 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 42 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:32 43 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 44 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 45 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team 46 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:33 47 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:34 49 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 50 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 51 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 52 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:35 53 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 54 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:36 55 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 57 Egoitz García (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Stölting 59 Edward Fabián Díaz (Col) Colombia 60 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 61 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:37 62 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 63 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 64 Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting 65 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:38 66 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 67 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team 68 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team 69 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 70 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 71 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:39 72 César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch 73 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:00:40 74 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 75 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia 76 Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:00:41 77 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 78 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 80 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 81 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 82 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:00:43 83 Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 84 Darwin Ferney Pantoja (Col) Colombia 0:00:44 85 Ruben Menendez (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 86 Diego Milan (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch 87 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:45 88 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 89 Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team 0:00:46 90 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:48 91 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:49 92 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:50 93 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 0:00:52 94 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:53 95 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 96 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:55 97 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch 98 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:00:58 99 Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 100 Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:41 101 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:35 102 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 20 pts 2 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 13 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 5 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 9 6 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting 7 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 5 8 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 9 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team 2 10 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 9 pts 2 Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 9 3 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 8 4 Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 1 5 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4:37:57 2 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:00:09 3 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:16 4 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:17 5 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:23 6 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:24 7 Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:25 9 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team 0:00:26 10 Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting 11 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 12 Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team 13 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:00:27 14 Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:29 15 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:31 16 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:32 17 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team 18 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:34 19 Edward Fabián Díaz (Col) Colombia 0:00:36 20 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:37 21 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:38 22 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 23 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team 24 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 25 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:00:40 26 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 27 Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:00:41 28 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:00:43 29 Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 30 Darwin Ferney Pantoja (Col) Colombia 0:00:44 31 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:45 32 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 33 Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team 0:00:46 34 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:50 35 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 0:00:52 36 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:55 37 Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:58 38 Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:41 39 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:35 40 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:49