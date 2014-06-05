Greipel wins first road stage at Tour of Luxembourg
Van Poppel retains overall lead
Stage 1: Luxembourg - Hesperange
André Greipel won the first stage in the Tour of Luxembourg. The Lotto-Belisol sprinter was no match for Danish champion Michael Mørkøv (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Team) who came in second and third respectively. The young Dutchman Van Poppel keeps the yellow jersey.
"This was the only chance we would get for a bunch sprint this week and we took this opportunity. We are very happy with the stage victory," Greipel commented.
The 172,6 kilometre stage from the capital city of Luxembourg to Hesperange was undulating from start to finish. Three rated climbs and three points sprints awaited the peloton of 103 riders.
After some unsuccessful attempts in the first kilometres of the stage a break of two riders went clear. Colombia's Juan Pablo Valencia and Giuseppe Fonzi of Neri-Sottoli. Boris Dron (Wallonie-Bruxelles) bridged to the leaders and together they gathered a lead of 5,30 minutes maximum.
The points for the KoM were equally divided among the three with Valencia eventually taking the KoM-jersey based on his position in the overall after the prologue.
Lotto-Belisol left the early work in the stage to Trek Factory Team of overall leader Van Poppel but took responsibility in the final to bring down the gap to the leaders. Valencia, Dron and Fonzi were reeled in with less than ten kilometres to go.
After a textbook lead-out by Greg Henderson, Greipel finished off the work with a convincing victory. It's the German's ninth victory of the season and his third in the last two weeks.
Danny van Poppel sprinted to third place and took four bonus seconds. The 20-year old rider from Trek Factory keeps the yellow jersey ahead of the second stage but stressed that he would have no problem in handing over the jersey to team captain Frank Schleck. On Friday the peloton faces a 157,4 kilometre stretch from Rosport to Schifflange with a 13% ramp to the finish line.
"We have other riders in the team who are good at these kind of tougher finals. I think it will be a bit too hard for me tomorrow," Greipel concluded.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4:34:03
|2
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|6
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|10
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|11
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|12
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
|13
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|17
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|21
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
|23
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Diego Milan (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch
|25
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|26
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team
|27
|Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|28
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|29
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|31
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|32
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|33
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|34
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|36
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|37
|Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|38
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|39
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|40
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|42
|Egoitz García (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|47
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|48
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
|49
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|50
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|51
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|53
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo
|54
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|57
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
|58
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|59
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|60
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|61
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|62
|Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Team Stölting
|63
|Edward Fabián Díaz (Col) Colombia
|64
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja (Col) Colombia
|65
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|66
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|67
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|69
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|70
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|71
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|72
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|73
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|74
|Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
|76
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|77
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Stölting
|78
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|79
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting
|80
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|81
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|82
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|83
|Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|84
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|85
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|86
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|88
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|89
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|90
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia
|91
|Ruben Menendez (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|92
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|94
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|95
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|96
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|97
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|98
|Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|99
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|100
|Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:54
|101
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:14
|102
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|pts
|2
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|5
|pts
|2
|Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|3
|3
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|4
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|5
|pts
|2
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|3
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|2
|4
|Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|3
|pts
|2
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|3
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|3
|Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|2
|3
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|20
|pts
|2
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|5
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|9
|6
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting
|7
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|8
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|9
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|2
|10
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13:42:09
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Team Differdange - Losch
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Lotto Belisol
|7
|Leopard Development Team
|8
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|9
|Team Stölting
|10
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|RusVelo
|12
|Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|13
|Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4:37:57
|2
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:08
|3
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:11
|5
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:12
|6
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:16
|7
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:00:17
|8
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|9
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:18
|10
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:19
|11
|Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:20
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:23
|14
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:24
|15
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|18
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:25
|19
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
|20
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:26
|21
|Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
|22
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|23
|Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|24
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:00:27
|25
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|28
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|29
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:00:29
|30
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Team Stölting
|32
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:30
|34
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|36
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:31
|37
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting
|38
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|39
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|41
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|42
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:32
|43
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|45
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|46
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:33
|47
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:34
|49
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|50
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|52
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:35
|53
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|54
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:36
|55
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Egoitz García (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Stölting
|59
|Edward Fabián Díaz (Col) Colombia
|60
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|61
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:37
|62
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|63
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|64
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting
|65
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:38
|66
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|67
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|68
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|69
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|70
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|71
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:39
|72
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
|73
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:40
|74
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|75
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia
|76
|Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:00:41
|77
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|78
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|80
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|81
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|82
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:00:43
|83
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|84
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja (Col) Colombia
|0:00:44
|85
|Ruben Menendez (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|86
|Diego Milan (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch
|87
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:45
|88
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|89
|Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:46
|90
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:48
|91
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:49
|92
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:50
|93
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|0:00:52
|94
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:53
|95
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|96
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:00:55
|97
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
|98
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:00:58
|99
|Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|100
|Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:41
|101
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:35
|102
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|20
|pts
|2
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|5
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|9
|6
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting
|7
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|8
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|9
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|2
|10
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|9
|pts
|2
|Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|9
|3
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|8
|4
|Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|5
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4:37:57
|2
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:16
|4
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:00:17
|5
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:23
|6
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:24
|7
|Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:00:25
|9
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:26
|10
|Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
|11
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|12
|Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|13
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:27
|14
|Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:00:29
|15
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:00:31
|16
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:32
|17
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|18
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:34
|19
|Edward Fabián Díaz (Col) Colombia
|0:00:36
|20
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:37
|21
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:38
|22
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|23
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|24
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|25
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:40
|26
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|27
|Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:00:41
|28
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:00:43
|29
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|30
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja (Col) Colombia
|0:00:44
|31
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:45
|32
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:46
|34
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:50
|35
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|0:00:52
|36
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:00:55
|37
|Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:58
|38
|Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:41
|39
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:35
|40
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:54:42
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:01
|3
|Leopard Development Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:11
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:15
|7
|Team Stölting
|0:00:17
|8
|RusVelo
|0:00:24
|9
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:33
|10
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:37
|11
|Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:00:42
|12
|Colombia
|0:00:48
|13
|Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:56
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy