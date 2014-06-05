Trending

Greipel wins first road stage at Tour of Luxembourg

Van Poppel retains overall lead

Image 1 of 9

Another win for Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 9

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) wins the first stage in the Tour of Luxembourg.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 9

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) celebrates stage 1 victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 9

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 9

Michael Mørkøv (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 9

Danny van Poppel (Trek) in the white jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 9

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) in the points jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 9

Yellow jersey holder Danny van Poppel (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 9

Danny van Poppel (Trek), Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) and Juan Valencia (Colombia)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

André Greipel won the first stage in the Tour of Luxembourg. The Lotto-Belisol sprinter was no match for Danish champion Michael Mørkøv (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Team) who came in second and third respectively. The young Dutchman Van Poppel keeps the yellow jersey.

"This was the only chance we would get for a bunch sprint this week and we took this opportunity. We are very happy with the stage victory," Greipel commented.

The 172,6 kilometre stage from the capital city of Luxembourg to Hesperange was undulating from start to finish. Three rated climbs and three points sprints awaited the peloton of 103 riders.

After some unsuccessful attempts in the first kilometres of the stage a break of two riders went clear. Colombia's Juan Pablo Valencia and Giuseppe Fonzi of Neri-Sottoli. Boris Dron (Wallonie-Bruxelles) bridged to the leaders and together they gathered a lead of 5,30 minutes maximum.

The points for the KoM were equally divided among the three with Valencia eventually taking the KoM-jersey based on his position in the overall after the prologue.

Lotto-Belisol left the early work in the stage to Trek Factory Team of overall leader Van Poppel but took responsibility in the final to bring down the gap to the leaders. Valencia, Dron and Fonzi were reeled in with less than ten kilometres to go.

After a textbook lead-out by Greg Henderson, Greipel finished off the work with a convincing victory. It's the German's ninth victory of the season and his third in the last two weeks.

Danny van Poppel sprinted to third place and took four bonus seconds. The 20-year old rider from Trek Factory keeps the yellow jersey ahead of the second stage but stressed that he would have no problem in handing over the jersey to team captain Frank Schleck. On Friday the peloton faces a 157,4 kilometre stretch from Rosport to Schifflange with a 13% ramp to the finish line.

"We have other riders in the team who are good at these kind of tougher finals. I think it will be a bit too hard for me tomorrow," Greipel concluded.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol4:34:03
2Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
6Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
8Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
10Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
11Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
12César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
13Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
14Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
17Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
18Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
21Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
23Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Diego Milan (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch
25Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
26Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team
27Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
28Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
29Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
30Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team
31Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
32Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
33Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
34Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
36Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
37Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team
38Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
39Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
40Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
42Egoitz García (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
44Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
45Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
47Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
48Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
49Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
50Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
51Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
53Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo
54Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
55Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
57Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
58Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
59Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
60Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
61Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
62Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Team Stölting
63Edward Fabián Díaz (Col) Colombia
64Darwin Ferney Pantoja (Col) Colombia
65Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
66Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
67Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
69Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team
70Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
71Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
72Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
73Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
74Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
75Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
76Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
77Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Stölting
78Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
79Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting
80Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
81Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
82Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
83Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
84Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
85Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
86Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
87Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team
88Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
89Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
90Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia
91Ruben Menendez (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
92Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
93Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
94Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
95Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
96Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
97Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
98Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
99Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
100Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:54
101Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:14
102Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFTomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo

Mountain 1 (Cat 2) km 25,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3pts
2Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia2
3Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo1

Mountain 2 (Cat 1) km.51,2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia5pts
2Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo3
3Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
4Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 3 (Cat 1) km 84,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo5pts
2Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3
3Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia2
4Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing1

Sprint 1 - km 105,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo3pts
2Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
3Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia1

Sprint 2 - km. 136,2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia3pts
2Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
3Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo1

Sprint 3 - km. 154,4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia3pts
2Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo2
3Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol20pts
2Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo16
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing13
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert11
5Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol9
6Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting7
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing5
8Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
9Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team2
10Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert13:42:09
2Trek Factory Racing
3Team Differdange - Losch
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5MTN - Qhubeka
6Lotto Belisol
7Leopard Development Team
8Wallonie - Bruxelles
9Team Stölting
10Tinkoff-Saxo
11RusVelo
12Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
13Colombia

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing4:37:57
2Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:08
3Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:00:09
4Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:11
5Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:12
6Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:16
7Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:17
8Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
9Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:18
10Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:19
11Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:20
12André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
13Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:23
14Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:24
15Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
16Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
17Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
18Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:25
19Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
20Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team0:00:26
21Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
22Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
23Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team
24Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia0:00:27
25Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
26Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
28Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
29Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:29
30Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Team Stölting
32Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
33Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:30
34Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
36Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:31
37Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting
38Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
39Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
41Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
42Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:32
43Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
44Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
45Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
46Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:33
47Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:00:34
49Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
50Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
51Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
52Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:35
53Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
54Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:36
55Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
56Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
57Egoitz García (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Stölting
59Edward Fabián Díaz (Col) Colombia
60Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
61Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:37
62Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
63Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
64Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting
65Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:38
66Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
67Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
68Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team
69Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
70Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
71Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:39
72César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
73Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:00:40
74Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
75Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia
76Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:41
77Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
78Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
80Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
81Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
82Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:00:43
83Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
84Darwin Ferney Pantoja (Col) Colombia0:00:44
85Ruben Menendez (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
86Diego Milan (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch
87Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:45
88Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
89Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team0:00:46
90Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:48
91Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:49
92Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:50
93Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia0:00:52
94Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:53
95Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
96Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:55
97Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
98Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:58
99Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
100Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:41
101Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:35
102Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:49

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia9pts
2Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo9
3Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles8
4Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing1
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing4:37:57
2Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:00:09
3Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:16
4Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:17
5Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:23
6Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:24
7Fábio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
8Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:25
9Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team0:00:26
10Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
11Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
12Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team
13Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:00:27
14Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:29
15Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:31
16Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:32
17Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
18Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:00:34
19Edward Fabián Díaz (Col) Colombia0:00:36
20Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:37
21Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:38
22Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
23Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
24Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
25Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:00:40
26Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
27Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:41
28Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:00:43
29Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
30Darwin Ferney Pantoja (Col) Colombia0:00:44
31Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:45
32Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
33Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team0:00:46
34Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:50
35Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia0:00:52
36Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:55
37Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:58
38Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:41
39Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:35
40Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:49

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:54:42
2Trek Factory Racing0:00:01
3Leopard Development Team0:00:10
4Lotto Belisol0:00:11
5Tinkoff-Saxo
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:15
7Team Stölting0:00:17
8RusVelo0:00:24
9Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:33
10MTN - Qhubeka0:00:37
11Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:42
12Colombia0:00:48
13Team Differdange - Losch0:00:56

