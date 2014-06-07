Breschel wins stage 3 of Tour de Luxembourg
Tinkoff-Saxo rider leads general classification
Stage 3: Eschweiler - Differdange
Matti Breschel took his second stage win in the Tour of Luxembourg on Saturday. The Danish Tinkoff-Saxo rider also took the yellow jersey with one stage to go. Rudy Molard (Cofidis) finished second ahead of Rusvelo's Sergey Lagutin.
With two riders in the top five of the overall, Tinkoff-Saxo had several cards to play in the longest stage of the Tour de Luxembourg.
"It's always hard to say in cycling of course. In an open race like the Tour of Luxembourg it's hard to make a plan," Breschel said to Cyclingnews after his victorious ride.
The third and longest stage led the peloton from Eschweiler to Differdange over 205,8 kilometres. With eight rated climbs, many more unrated climbs on the way and temperatures well over 30 degrees, it promised to be a very hard day for the 101 riders left in the bunch.
Straight from the gun, a group of four riders went clear, and the peloton let them have four minutes very soon. Tom Dernies (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Pit Schlechter (Leopard-Trek), Ruben Menendez (Differdange) and Ivan Balykin (Rusvelo) worked well together while Wanty-Groupe Gobert, the team of race leader Jempy Drucker, kept them under a manageable lead.
Trek Factory Racing were the first team to start riding into the final. The lead of the now five riders, MTN-Qhubeka's Jay Thomson bridged a 2,5-minute gap on his own, dropped to half a minute only. In the first of the three local laps, the break was caught and Fränk Schleck attacked the field on the Col de l'Europe, a 1500-metre climb of 8% average grade.
He was brought back, but the eldest of the Schleck brothers tried again. Other attackers included Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka), Greg Henderson (Lotto-Belisol) and Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) but the Wanty-Groupe Gobert riders had strength in numbers upon crossing the finish line for the penultimate time.
The race exploded in the last 9.4-kilometre lap. After the Col de l'Europe, a group of five riders went clear. Sergey Lagutin for Rusvelo, Rudy Molard for Cofidis and three Tinkoff-Saxo riders: Ivan Rovny, Oliver Zaugg and Matti Breschel.
"It was not the plan we would be up front with three riders. It's hard to make a plan before a stage like this. We had a couple of plans. We played on different cards," Breschel commented. "Ivan attacked and then I attacked."
Breschel sprinted to his second stage win in two days ahead of Molard and Lagutin and also took the yellow jersey of Drucker's shoulders. "I have that jersey. But only for now," Breschel said.
The last stage in the Tour of Luxembourg brings the peloton from Mersch to Luxembourg-City over 168,2 kilometres. The Rollingergrund climb in the five local laps will define the overall winner of this year's race.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5:27:10
|2
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|4
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:18
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch
|10
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|11
|Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
|12
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|13
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|14
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|15
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|17
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|19
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|21
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|22
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|24
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
|25
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|28
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|29
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|30
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|31
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|32
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|33
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|34
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:00
|35
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:03
|36
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|37
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|38
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|39
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting
|40
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:08
|41
|Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:01:52
|42
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:33
|43
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|44
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:03:17
|48
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|49
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:16
|50
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|52
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:09
|53
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:29
|55
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|56
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:08:49
|57
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|58
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|60
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|61
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team
|62
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|63
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|64
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|65
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|66
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|67
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|68
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|69
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:23
|70
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|71
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|72
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|73
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|74
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|75
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|76
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|77
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|78
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|80
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo
|81
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:14:11
|82
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|83
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|84
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:26
|85
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|86
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
|88
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|89
|Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|90
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting
|91
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|93
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|94
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|95
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|96
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|97
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
|98
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:27
|99
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Stölting
|100
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:14:40
|DNF
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13:54:02
|2
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:15
|3
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:17
|5
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|0:00:20
|6
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:00:29
|7
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:37
|8
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:42
|9
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:50
|10
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:55
|11
|Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
|12
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:58
|13
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:59
|14
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:00
|15
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|16
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:02
|17
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:04
|18
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:01:05
|19
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:01:06
|20
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:10
|21
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:17
|22
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:25
|23
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:01:30
|24
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:32
|25
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:34
|26
|Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:36
|27
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:37
|28
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:38
|29
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:42
|30
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:01:43
|31
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:48
|32
|Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:58
|33
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:06
|34
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:12
|35
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:16
|36
|Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:02:37
|37
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting
|0:02:40
|38
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:00
|39
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:04
|40
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|41
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:07
|42
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:13
|43
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:35
|44
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:03:41
|45
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:04:35
|46
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:48
|47
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:04:55
|48
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:17
|49
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:05:40
|50
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:46
|51
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:54
|52
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:23
|53
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:48
|54
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team
|0:09:17
|55
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:09:45
|56
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|0:10:06
|57
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:08
|58
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:10
|59
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:20
|60
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:10:21
|61
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|0:10:23
|62
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|0:10:26
|63
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:40
|64
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:10:58
|65
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:59
|66
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:11:26
|67
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:30
|68
|Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|0:11:43
|69
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:11:49
|70
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo
|0:12:07
|71
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:22
|72
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:43
|73
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:14:12
|74
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:14:34
|75
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:42
|76
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:15:27
|77
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:36
|78
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:15:39
|79
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:16:00
|80
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:15
|81
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:16:26
|82
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|0:16:29
|83
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:16:44
|84
|Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|85
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:49
|86
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:52
|87
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:17:09
|88
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|89
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:17:14
|90
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:17:19
|91
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:17:21
|92
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Stölting
|93
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:31
|94
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:17:41
|95
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:17:44
|96
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:21:54
|97
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:23:45
|98
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:52
|99
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:02
|100
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:24:11
