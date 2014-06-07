Trending

Breschel wins stage 3 of Tour de Luxembourg

Tinkoff-Saxo rider leads general classification

Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matti Breschel took his second stage win in the Tour of Luxembourg on Saturday. The Danish Tinkoff-Saxo rider also took the yellow jersey with one stage to go. Rudy Molard (Cofidis) finished second ahead of Rusvelo's Sergey Lagutin.

With two riders in the top five of the overall, Tinkoff-Saxo had several cards to play in the longest stage of the Tour de Luxembourg.

"It's always hard to say in cycling of course. In an open race like the Tour of Luxembourg it's hard to make a plan," Breschel said to Cyclingnews after his victorious ride.

The third and longest stage led the peloton from Eschweiler to Differdange over 205,8 kilometres. With eight rated climbs, many more unrated climbs on the way and temperatures well over 30 degrees, it promised to be a very hard day for the 101 riders left in the bunch.

Straight from the gun, a group of four riders went clear, and the peloton let them have four minutes very soon. Tom Dernies (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Pit Schlechter (Leopard-Trek), Ruben Menendez (Differdange) and Ivan Balykin (Rusvelo) worked well together while Wanty-Groupe Gobert, the team of race leader Jempy Drucker, kept them under a manageable lead.

Trek Factory Racing were the first team to start riding into the final. The lead of the now five riders, MTN-Qhubeka's Jay Thomson bridged a 2,5-minute gap on his own, dropped to half a minute only. In the first of the three local laps, the break was caught and Fränk Schleck attacked the field on the Col de l'Europe, a 1500-metre climb of 8% average grade.

He was brought back, but the eldest of the Schleck brothers tried again. Other attackers included Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka), Greg Henderson (Lotto-Belisol) and Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) but the Wanty-Groupe Gobert riders had strength in numbers upon crossing the finish line for the penultimate time.

The race exploded in the last 9.4-kilometre lap. After the Col de l'Europe, a group of five riders went clear. Sergey Lagutin for Rusvelo, Rudy Molard for Cofidis and three Tinkoff-Saxo riders: Ivan Rovny, Oliver Zaugg and Matti Breschel.

"It was not the plan we would be up front with three riders. It's hard to make a plan before a stage like this. We had a couple of plans. We played on different cards," Breschel commented. "Ivan attacked and then I attacked."

Breschel sprinted to his second stage win in two days ahead of Molard and Lagutin and also took the yellow jersey of Drucker's shoulders. "I have that jersey. But only for now," Breschel said.

The last stage in the Tour of Luxembourg brings the peloton from Mersch to Luxembourg-City over 168,2 kilometres. The Rollingergrund climb in the five local laps will define the overall winner of this year's race.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo5:27:10
2Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
4Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:18
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
9Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch
10Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
11Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
12Fabio Taborre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
13Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
14Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
15Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
16Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team
17Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
18Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
19Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
20Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
21Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
22Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
24Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
25Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
26Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
28Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
29Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
30Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
31Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
32Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
33Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
34Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:01:00
35César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:03
36Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
37Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
38Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
39Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting
40Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:08
41Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:01:52
42Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:33
43Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
44Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
46Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:03:17
48Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
49Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:16
50Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
52Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:09
53Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:29
55Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
56Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:08:49
57Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
58Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team
60Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
61Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team
62Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
63Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
64Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
65Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
66Francesco Failli (Ita) Yellow Fluo
67Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
68Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
69Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:11:23
70Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
71Samuele Conti (Ita) Yellow Fluo
72Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
73Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
74Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
75Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
76Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
77Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
78Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
79Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
80Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo
81Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:14:11
82Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
83Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
84Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:14:26
85Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
86Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
87Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
88Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
89Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
90Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting
91Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
93Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
94Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
95Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
96Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
97Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
98Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:27
99Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Stölting
100Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:14:40
DNFEgoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo13:54:02
2Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:15
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:17
5Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo0:00:20
6Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:29
7Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:37
8Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:42
9Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:50
10Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:55
11Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
12Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:00:58
13Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:59
14Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:00
15Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
16Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:02
17Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:01:04
18Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:01:05
19Fabio Taborre (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:01:06
20Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:10
21Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:17
22Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:25
23Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting0:01:30
24Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:32
25Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:34
26Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:36
27Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:37
28Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:38
29Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:42
30Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:01:43
31César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:48
32Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:58
33Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:02:06
34Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:12
35Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:16
36Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:02:37
37Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting0:02:40
38Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:00
39Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:04
40Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
41Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:07
42Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:13
43Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:35
44Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:03:41
45Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:04:35
46Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:48
47Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:04:55
48Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:17
49Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo0:05:40
50Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:46
51André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:06:54
52Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:23
53Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:48
54Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team0:09:17
55Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:09:45
56Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo0:10:06
57Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:08
58Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:10
59Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:10:20
60Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:10:21
61Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia0:10:23
62Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia0:10:26
63Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:10:40
64Francesco Failli (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:10:58
65Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:59
66Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:11:26
67Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:30
68Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team0:11:43
69Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:11:49
70Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo0:12:07
71Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:22
72Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:13:43
73Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:14:12
74Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:14:34
75Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:42
76Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:15:27
77Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:15:36
78Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:15:39
79Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:16:00
80Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:16:15
81Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch0:16:26
82Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team0:16:29
83Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:16:44
84Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
85Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:49
86Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:52
87Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting0:17:09
88Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
89Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:17:14
90Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:17:19
91Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:17:21
92Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Stölting
93Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:31
94Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch0:17:41
95Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:17:44
96Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:21:54
97Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting0:23:45
98Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:23:52
99Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:24:02
100Samuele Conti (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:24:11

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:54:17

