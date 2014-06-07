Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matti Breschel took his second stage win in the Tour of Luxembourg on Saturday. The Danish Tinkoff-Saxo rider also took the yellow jersey with one stage to go. Rudy Molard (Cofidis) finished second ahead of Rusvelo's Sergey Lagutin.

With two riders in the top five of the overall, Tinkoff-Saxo had several cards to play in the longest stage of the Tour de Luxembourg.

"It's always hard to say in cycling of course. In an open race like the Tour of Luxembourg it's hard to make a plan," Breschel said to Cyclingnews after his victorious ride.

The third and longest stage led the peloton from Eschweiler to Differdange over 205,8 kilometres. With eight rated climbs, many more unrated climbs on the way and temperatures well over 30 degrees, it promised to be a very hard day for the 101 riders left in the bunch.

Straight from the gun, a group of four riders went clear, and the peloton let them have four minutes very soon. Tom Dernies (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Pit Schlechter (Leopard-Trek), Ruben Menendez (Differdange) and Ivan Balykin (Rusvelo) worked well together while Wanty-Groupe Gobert, the team of race leader Jempy Drucker, kept them under a manageable lead.

Trek Factory Racing were the first team to start riding into the final. The lead of the now five riders, MTN-Qhubeka's Jay Thomson bridged a 2,5-minute gap on his own, dropped to half a minute only. In the first of the three local laps, the break was caught and Fränk Schleck attacked the field on the Col de l'Europe, a 1500-metre climb of 8% average grade.

He was brought back, but the eldest of the Schleck brothers tried again. Other attackers included Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka), Greg Henderson (Lotto-Belisol) and Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) but the Wanty-Groupe Gobert riders had strength in numbers upon crossing the finish line for the penultimate time.

The race exploded in the last 9.4-kilometre lap. After the Col de l'Europe, a group of five riders went clear. Sergey Lagutin for Rusvelo, Rudy Molard for Cofidis and three Tinkoff-Saxo riders: Ivan Rovny, Oliver Zaugg and Matti Breschel.

"It was not the plan we would be up front with three riders. It's hard to make a plan before a stage like this. We had a couple of plans. We played on different cards," Breschel commented. "Ivan attacked and then I attacked."

Breschel sprinted to his second stage win in two days ahead of Molard and Lagutin and also took the yellow jersey of Drucker's shoulders. "I have that jersey. But only for now," Breschel said.

The last stage in the Tour of Luxembourg brings the peloton from Mersch to Luxembourg-City over 168,2 kilometres. The Rollingergrund climb in the five local laps will define the overall winner of this year's race.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5:27:10 2 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 4 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:18 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 9 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch 10 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 11 Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting 12 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Yellow Fluo 13 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 14 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 15 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team 17 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 18 Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 19 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 20 Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 21 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 22 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 24 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting 25 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 26 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 28 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 29 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 30 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo 31 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 32 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 33 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 34 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:01:00 35 César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:03 36 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 37 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 38 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 39 Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting 40 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:08 41 Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:01:52 42 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:33 43 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 44 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 45 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 46 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:03:17 48 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 49 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:16 50 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 51 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 52 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:09 53 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:29 55 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 56 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:08:49 57 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 58 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team 60 Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia 61 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team 62 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 63 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 64 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 65 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 66 Francesco Failli (Ita) Yellow Fluo 67 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 68 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 69 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:23 70 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 71 Samuele Conti (Ita) Yellow Fluo 72 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 73 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 74 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 75 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 76 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 77 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 78 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 79 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 80 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo 81 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:14:11 82 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team 83 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team 84 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:26 85 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 86 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 87 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting 88 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo 89 Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 90 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting 91 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 93 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team 94 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 95 Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 96 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 97 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch 98 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:27 99 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Stölting 100 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:14:40 DNF Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 13:54:02 2 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:15 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:17 5 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 0:00:20 6 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:29 7 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:37 8 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:42 9 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:50 10 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:55 11 Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting 12 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:00:58 13 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:59 14 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:00 15 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 16 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:02 17 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:01:04 18 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:01:05 19 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:01:06 20 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:10 21 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:17 22 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:25 23 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 0:01:30 24 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:32 25 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:34 26 Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:36 27 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:37 28 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:38 29 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:42 30 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:01:43 31 César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:48 32 Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:58 33 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:06 34 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:12 35 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:16 36 Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:02:37 37 Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting 0:02:40 38 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:00 39 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:04 40 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 41 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:07 42 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:13 43 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:35 44 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:03:41 45 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:04:35 46 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:48 47 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:04:55 48 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:17 49 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 0:05:40 50 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:46 51 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:06:54 52 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:23 53 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:48 54 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team 0:09:17 55 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 0:09:45 56 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 0:10:06 57 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:08 58 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:10 59 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:20 60 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:10:21 61 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 0:10:23 62 Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia 0:10:26 63 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:10:40 64 Francesco Failli (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:10:58 65 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:59 66 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:11:26 67 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:30 68 Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team 0:11:43 69 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:11:49 70 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo 0:12:07 71 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:22 72 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:43 73 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:14:12 74 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:14:34 75 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:42 76 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:15:27 77 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:36 78 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:15:39 79 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:16:00 80 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:15 81 Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 0:16:26 82 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team 0:16:29 83 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:16:44 84 Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 85 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:49 86 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:52 87 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting 0:17:09 88 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 89 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:17:14 90 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:17:19 91 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:17:21 92 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Stölting 93 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:17:31 94 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch 0:17:41 95 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:17:44 96 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:21:54 97 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting 0:23:45 98 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:52 99 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:02 100 Samuele Conti (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:24:11

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles