Germany's Andre Greipel won his second consecutive stage at the 2012 Skoda Tour De Luxembourg, his 12th success of the season. The Lotto Belisol rider came out on top in the sprint finish, winning cosily from Ben Swift (Team Sky) and his teammate Jurgen Roelandts.

There were attacks right from the outset on the flat 183.9km stage but it wasn't until the 60km point that one of them stuck. Kevin Van Melsen (Accent.Jobs) and Vytautas Kaupas (Differdange) eventually built up a lead of around seven minutes before the peloton gradually brought them back.

As the race hurtled towards its conclusion, Greipel's comaptriot Andreas Kloden (RadioShack-Nissan) made a dramatic late attack. For a few kilometres it looked like it was going to be a decisive move but ultimate he was caught. The teams jostled for position for the bunch sprint and once again it was Greipel who timed his surge to perfection.

"It may look simple to the people watching, but it's not," Greipel said afterwards. "The final was hard but in the end all went well."

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun), who the prologue, consolidated his narrow lead at the top of the general classification.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 4:29:20 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 9 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 10 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 13 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 16 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 17 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan 19 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 22 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 23 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 25 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 27 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 28 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 31 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 32 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 33 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 35 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 36 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 37 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 38 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 39 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 40 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 41 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 42 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 43 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 44 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 45 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 46 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 47 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 48 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 50 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 51 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano 52 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 53 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 54 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C10 55 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 56 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 57 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 58 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 60 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 61 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 62 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 63 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 64 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 65 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 66 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 67 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 68 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 69 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 72 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 73 Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg 74 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 76 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg 77 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 78 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 79 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 80 Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg 81 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10 82 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 83 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg 84 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 85 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 86 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 87 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 90 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 91 Lucas Euser (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 92 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 93 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 94 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 95 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 96 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 97 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech powered by C10 98 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg 99 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 100 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 101 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 103 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 104 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 105 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 106 Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg 107 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 108 Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg 0:00:38 109 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:17 110 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 111 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 112 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:31 113 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 114 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 115 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:38 116 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg 0:01:45 117 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 118 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:10 119 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:31 120 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 122 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:50 123 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 124 Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:10:18 125 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de DNF Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 20 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 13 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 5 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 9 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 7 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 8 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 3 9 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 2 10 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 3 pts 2 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 3 pts 2 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 2 3 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 3 pts 2 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 2 3 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 3 pts 2 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 2 3 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 13:28:00 2 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 3 Radioshack-Nissan 4 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Team Europcar 6 Argos-Shimano 7 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 AG2R La Mondiale 9 Lotto Belisol Team 10 Landbouwkrediet 11 Saur - Sojasun 12 Andalucia 13 Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De 14 Sky Procycling 15 Spidertech Powered By C10 16 Luxembourg

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9:26:59 2 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:03 3 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:05 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:07 6 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 8 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:08 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 13 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:09 14 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 16 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 17 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:11 18 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 19 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:12 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg 23 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 24 Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 25 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:13 27 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 28 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:14 30 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 31 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 32 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 33 Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:00:15 34 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:16 37 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 38 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:17 39 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 40 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 41 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 42 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 43 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:18 44 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 45 Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 46 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:19 47 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 48 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:20 49 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 50 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 52 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 53 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 54 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 55 Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg 0:00:21 56 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 57 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 58 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano 59 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 60 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg 61 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 62 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 63 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 64 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 65 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:23 66 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 67 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech powered by C10 68 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 69 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 70 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C10 0:00:24 71 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 73 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 74 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10 0:00:25 75 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 76 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 77 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg 78 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:26 79 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 80 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 81 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 82 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:27 83 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 84 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 86 Lucas Euser (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 87 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 88 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 89 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:00:29 91 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 92 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 93 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:30 94 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:00:31 95 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 96 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:32 97 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg 98 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:33 99 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 100 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:34 101 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 0:00:38 102 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:40 103 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:41 104 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:44 105 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:01:35 107 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:48 108 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:49 109 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:02:01 110 Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg 0:03:06 111 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:04:24 112 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:21 113 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:31 114 Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg 0:06:21 115 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:06:23 116 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:39 117 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:59 119 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:09:09 120 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg 0:10:05 121 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:07 122 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:10:09 123 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:10:26 124 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:10:46 125 Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:21:17

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 40 pts 2 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 5 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 16 6 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 13 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 9 8 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 9 9 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 8 10 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 7 11 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 12 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 3 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 2 14 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 15 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 20 pts 2 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 9 3 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 9 4 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 7 5 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 6 6 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 7 Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg 2 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1 9 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 9:27:06 2 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:00:03 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:04 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg 0:00:05 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:06 7 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:07 8 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08 10 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:09 11 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:10 13 Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:11 14 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:12 15 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 16 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:13 17 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 18 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 20 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:15 21 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg 22 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:16 23 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:17 24 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10 0:00:18 25 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg 26 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:20 27 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 28 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 29 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:00:24 31 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg 0:00:25 32 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:26 33 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:27 34 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 0:00:31 35 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:33 36 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:34 37 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:41 38 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:54 39 Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg 0:02:59 40 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:14 41 Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg 0:06:14 42 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:52 43 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:09:02 44 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg 0:09:58 45 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:10:39