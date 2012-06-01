Greipel doubles up in Luxembourg
Engoulvent retains overall lead
Stage 2: Schifflange - Leudelange
Germany's Andre Greipel won his second consecutive stage at the 2012 Skoda Tour De Luxembourg, his 12th success of the season. The Lotto Belisol rider came out on top in the sprint finish, winning cosily from Ben Swift (Team Sky) and his teammate Jurgen Roelandts.
There were attacks right from the outset on the flat 183.9km stage but it wasn't until the 60km point that one of them stuck. Kevin Van Melsen (Accent.Jobs) and Vytautas Kaupas (Differdange) eventually built up a lead of around seven minutes before the peloton gradually brought them back.
As the race hurtled towards its conclusion, Greipel's comaptriot Andreas Kloden (RadioShack-Nissan) made a dramatic late attack. For a few kilometres it looked like it was going to be a decisive move but ultimate he was caught. The teams jostled for position for the bunch sprint and once again it was Greipel who timed his surge to perfection.
"It may look simple to the people watching, but it's not," Greipel said afterwards. "The final was hard but in the end all went well."
Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun), who the prologue, consolidated his narrow lead at the top of the general classification.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|4:29:20
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|9
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|10
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|13
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|17
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
|19
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|22
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|23
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|25
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|27
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|28
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|31
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|32
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|33
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|35
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|36
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|37
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|38
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|39
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|40
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|41
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|43
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|44
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|45
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|46
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|47
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|48
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|50
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|51
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|52
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|53
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|54
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C10
|55
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|56
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|57
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|58
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|60
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|61
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|62
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|63
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|64
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|65
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|66
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|67
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|68
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|69
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|72
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|73
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
|74
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|76
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
|77
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|78
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|79
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|80
|Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg
|81
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10
|82
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|83
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|84
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|85
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|86
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|87
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|90
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|91
|Lucas Euser (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|92
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|94
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|95
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|96
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|97
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech powered by C10
|98
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
|99
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|100
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|101
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|103
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|104
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|105
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|106
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg
|107
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|108
|Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:38
|109
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:17
|110
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|111
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|112
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:31
|113
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|114
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|115
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:38
|116
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:01:45
|117
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|118
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:10
|119
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:31
|120
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|122
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:50
|123
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|124
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:10:18
|125
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|DNF
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|9
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|7
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|8
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|3
|9
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|10
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|3
|pts
|2
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|2
|3
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|3
|pts
|2
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|2
|3
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|3
|pts
|2
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|2
|3
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|13:28:00
|2
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|3
|Radioshack-Nissan
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Team Europcar
|6
|Argos-Shimano
|7
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Saur - Sojasun
|12
|Andalucia
|13
|Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|14
|Sky Procycling
|15
|Spidertech Powered By C10
|16
|Luxembourg
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9:26:59
|2
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:03
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:05
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:07
|6
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|8
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:08
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|13
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:09
|14
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|16
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|17
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:11
|18
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|19
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:12
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
|23
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|25
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13
|27
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|28
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:14
|30
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|31
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|33
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:15
|34
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:16
|37
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:17
|39
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|40
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|41
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|42
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|43
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:18
|44
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|45
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|46
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:19
|47
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|48
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:20
|49
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|50
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|52
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|53
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|54
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|55
|Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:21
|56
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|57
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|58
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|59
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|60
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|61
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|62
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|63
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|64
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|65
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:23
|66
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|67
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech powered by C10
|68
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|69
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|70
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:00:24
|71
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|73
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:00:25
|75
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|76
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|77
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
|78
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:26
|79
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|80
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|81
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|82
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:27
|83
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|86
|Lucas Euser (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|87
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|88
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|89
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:29
|91
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|93
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:30
|94
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:31
|95
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|96
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:32
|97
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
|98
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:33
|99
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|100
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:34
|101
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:00:38
|102
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:40
|103
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:41
|104
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:44
|105
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:35
|107
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|0:01:48
|108
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:49
|109
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:02:01
|110
|Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:03:06
|111
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:04:24
|112
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:21
|113
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:31
|114
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:06:21
|115
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:23
|116
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:39
|117
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:59
|119
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:09:09
|120
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:10:05
|121
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:07
|122
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:10:09
|123
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:26
|124
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:10:46
|125
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:21:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|40
|pts
|2
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|5
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|16
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|9
|8
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|9
|9
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|8
|10
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|7
|11
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|12
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|3
|13
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|14
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|15
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|20
|pts
|2
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|9
|3
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|9
|4
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|7
|5
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|6
|6
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|7
|Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg
|2
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1
|9
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|9:27:06
|2
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:03
|4
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:04
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:05
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:06
|7
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:07
|8
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|10
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:09
|11
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:10
|13
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:11
|14
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:12
|15
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|16
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13
|17
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|18
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|20
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|21
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|22
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:16
|23
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:17
|24
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:00:18
|25
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
|26
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:20
|27
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|28
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|29
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:24
|31
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:25
|32
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:26
|33
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:27
|34
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:00:31
|35
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:33
|36
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:34
|37
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|0:01:41
|38
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:54
|39
|Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:02:59
|40
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:14
|41
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:06:14
|42
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:52
|43
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:09:02
|44
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:09:58
|45
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:10:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Saur - Sojasun
|28:21:12
|2
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:07
|3
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:12
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:14
|5
|Argos-Shimano
|0:00:15
|6
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|7
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:20
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:00:24
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|10
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:30
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:32
|13
|Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|0:00:33
|14
|Andalucia
|0:00:38
|15
|Luxembourg
|0:00:40
|16
|Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:42
