Greipel doubles up in Luxembourg

Engoulvent retains overall lead

Image 1 of 12

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) wins stage 2

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) wins stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 12

Race leader Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun)

Race leader Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 12

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) celebrates a stage win

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) celebrates a stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 12

Salvatore Puccio (Sky Procycling) signs in

Salvatore Puccio (Sky Procycling) signs in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 12

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) wins the stage

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) wins the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 12

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) gives the thumbs up

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) gives the thumbs up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 12

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) raises his arms to celebrate

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) raises his arms to celebrate
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 12

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) on the podium

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 12

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 12

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) wins stage 2

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) wins stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 12

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) on the podium

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 12

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) wins the stage in Luxembourg

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) wins the stage in Luxembourg
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Germany's Andre Greipel won his second consecutive stage at the 2012 Skoda Tour De Luxembourg, his 12th success of the season. The Lotto Belisol rider came out on top in the sprint finish, winning cosily from Ben Swift (Team Sky) and his teammate Jurgen Roelandts.

There were attacks right from the outset on the flat 183.9km stage but it wasn't until the 60km point that one of them stuck. Kevin Van Melsen (Accent.Jobs) and Vytautas Kaupas (Differdange) eventually built up a lead of around seven minutes before the peloton gradually brought them back.

As the race hurtled towards its conclusion, Greipel's comaptriot Andreas Kloden (RadioShack-Nissan) made a dramatic late attack. For a few kilometres it looked like it was going to be a decisive move but ultimate he was caught. The teams jostled for position for the bunch sprint and once again it was Greipel who timed his surge to perfection.

"It may look simple to the people watching, but it's not," Greipel said afterwards. "The final was hard but in the end all went well."

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun), who the prologue, consolidated his narrow lead at the top of the general classification.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team4:29:20
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
8Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
9Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
10Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
12Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
13Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
15Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
16Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
17Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
19Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
21Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
22Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
23Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
25Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
26Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
27Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
28Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
29Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
31Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
32Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
33Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
34David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
35Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
36Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
37Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
38Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
39Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
40Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
41Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
42Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
43Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
44Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
45Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
46Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
47Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
48Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
50Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
51Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano
52Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
53Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
54Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C10
55Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
56David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
57Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
58Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
60Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
61Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
62Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
63Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
64Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
65Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
66Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
67Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
68Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
69Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
71Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
72Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
73Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
74Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
76Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
77Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
78Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
79Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
80Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg
81Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10
82Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
83Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
84Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
85Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
86Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
87Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
90Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
91Lucas Euser (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
92Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
93Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
94Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
95Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
96Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
97Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech powered by C10
98Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
99Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
100Will Routley (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
101Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
102Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
103Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
104Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
105Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
106Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg
107Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
108Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:38
109Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:17
110Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
111Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
112Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:31
113Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
114Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
115Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:38
116Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg0:01:45
117Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
118Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:10
119Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:31
120Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
121Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
122Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:50
123Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
124Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:10:18
125Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
DNFDavy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team20pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling16
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team13
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's9
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
7Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
8Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano3
9Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan2
10Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano3pts
2Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's3pts
2Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de2
3Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's3pts
2Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de2
3Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's3pts
2Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de2
3Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team13:28:00
2Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
3Radioshack-Nissan
4Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Team Europcar
6Argos-Shimano
7Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
8AG2R La Mondiale
9Lotto Belisol Team
10Landbouwkrediet
11Saur - Sojasun
12Andalucia
13Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
14Sky Procycling
15Spidertech Powered By C10
16Luxembourg

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun9:26:59
2Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:03
3Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:05
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:07
6Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
8Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
10Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:08
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
13Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:09
14Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
16Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
17Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:11
18Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
19Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
20André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:12
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
23Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
24Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
25Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:13
27Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
28Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
29Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:14
30Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
31Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
32Will Routley (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
33Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:15
34Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
36Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:00:16
37Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:17
39Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
40Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
41Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
42Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
43Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:18
44David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
45Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
46Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:19
47Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
48Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:20
49Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
50Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
51Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
52Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
53Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
54Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
55Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:21
56Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
57Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
58Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano
59Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
60Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
61Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
62Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
63Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
64Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
65Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:23
66Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
67Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech powered by C10
68Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
69Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
70Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C100:00:24
71Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
72Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
73Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
74Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C100:00:25
75Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
76Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
77Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
78Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:26
79Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
80Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
81Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
82Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:00:27
83Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
84Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
85Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
86Lucas Euser (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
87Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
88Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
89Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:29
91Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
93Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:30
94Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:31
95Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
96Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia0:00:32
97Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
98Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:00:33
99Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
100Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:00:34
101Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C100:00:38
102Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:40
103David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:41
104Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:44
105Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
106Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:01:35
107Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia0:01:48
108Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:49
109Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:02:01
110Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg0:03:06
111Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:04:24
112Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:21
113Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:31
114Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg0:06:21
115Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:23
116Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:39
117Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
118Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:59
119Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:09:09
120Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg0:10:05
121Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:07
122Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:10:09
123Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:10:26
124Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:10:46
125Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:21:17

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team40pts
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne18
4Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling18
5Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling16
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team13
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's9
8Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano9
9Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano8
10Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de7
11Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
12Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony3
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan2
14Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
15Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano20pts
2Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's9
3Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia9
4Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de7
5Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de6
6Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
7Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg2
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano1
9Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano9:27:06
2Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:00:03
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:04
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:05
6Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:06
7Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:07
8Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
9Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
10Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:00:09
11Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:10
13Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:11
14Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:12
15Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
16Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:13
17Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
18Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
19Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
20Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
21Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
22Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:16
23Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:17
24Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C100:00:18
25Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
26Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
27Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
28Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
29Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:24
31Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:25
32Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:00:26
33Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:00:27
34Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C100:00:31
35Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:33
36David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:34
37Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia0:01:41
38Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:54
39Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg0:02:59
40Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:14
41Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg0:06:14
42Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:52
43Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:09:02
44Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg0:09:58
45Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:10:39

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Saur - Sojasun28:21:12
2Radioshack-Nissan0:00:07
3Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:12
4Sky Procycling0:00:14
5Argos-Shimano0:00:15
6Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
7Lotto Belisol Team0:00:20
8Team Europcar0:00:24
9AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
10Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:30
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Landbouwkrediet0:00:32
13Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De0:00:33
14Andalucia0:00:38
15Luxembourg0:00:40
16Spidertech Powered By C100:00:42

 

