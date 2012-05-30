Engoulvent quickest in Luxembourg prologue
Rast, Hivert just off the mark in opener
Prologue - (ITT): Luxembourg - Luxembourg
Jimmy Engoulvent showed he is the champion of the Tour of Luxembourg prologue by netting his third career victory here. The Saur-Sojasun rider topped Gregory Rast (Radioshack-Nissan) by just under three seconds, with Engoulvent's teammate Jonathan Hivert a half second further behind in third.
Hivert, according to his team, might have given the team a 1-2 finish had he not had trouble with his gears. Since Engoulvent's first win here in 2007, he has at least been on the podium each year he has competed, and has come close to the same time: today's 3:43.38 was a winner but was shy of his best time in 2010 where he went two seconds quicker.
His directeur sportif Gilles Pauchard was impressed with how his rider regained his speed after switching up his winter training in order to gain better recovery after such hard efforts. "Initially, it caused him to lose his punch. He finally found the right adjustment, he came back in the game."
Rast was pleased to be near the top of the leaderboard after the long trip back from the Tour of California. "Every year I'm good in this Prologue," said Rast. "I did a little better than I expected today. I came back from California and suffered a little bit of jet lag, plus I was a little bit sick with a cold. I was focused to try to win this prologue but it was not possible this time."
The Tour of Luxembourg continues through Sunday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:43.38
|2
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:02.97
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:03.44
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:04.90
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:06.67
|6
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:06.69
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:06.97
|8
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:07.00
|9
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:07.46
|10
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:07.90
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:08.10
|12
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:08.31
|13
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:09.00
|14
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09.44
|15
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09.81
|16
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:10.00
|17
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:10.63
|18
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:10.68
|19
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:10.81
|20
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:11.44
|21
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:11.58
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:11.91
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:12.18
|24
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:12.44
|25
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:12.45
|26
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12.51
|27
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:12.84
|28
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:13.13
|29
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:13.59
|30
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:13.90
|31
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:14.13
|32
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:14.24
|33
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:00:14.44
|34
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:14.56
|35
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:14.77
|36
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15.07
|37
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15.12
|38
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:16.16
|39
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|40
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:16.29
|41
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:16.67
|42
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:17.05
|43
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:17.28
|44
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:17.32
|45
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:17.34
|46
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:17.61
|47
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:17.75
|48
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:18.00
|49
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:18.02
|50
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:18.45
|51
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:18.85
|52
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:19.43
|53
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:19.82
|54
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:19.84
|55
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:19.93
|56
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:20.07
|57
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:00:20.17
|58
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:20.22
|59
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:00:20.61
|60
|Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:20.78
|61
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:21.02
|62
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:21.12
|63
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:21.22
|64
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:21.40
|65
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21.68
|66
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:21.91
|67
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:22.13
|68
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:22.22
|69
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:22.50
|70
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:22.59
|71
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:22.71
|72
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:22.73
|73
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:22.79
|74
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:22.89
|75
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:00:23.15
|76
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:23.33
|77
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:23.54
|78
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:23.57
|79
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:00:23.72
|80
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:24.05
|81
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:24.33
|82
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24.53
|83
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:00:24.96
|84
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:25.03
|85
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:25.04
|86
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:25.14
|87
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:25.30
|88
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:25.67
|89
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:25.74
|90
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:26.07
|91
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:26.53
|92
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:26.99
|93
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27.05
|94
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27.08
|95
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27.76
|96
|Lucas Euser (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:00:27.78
|97
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:27.93
|98
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:28.09
|99
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28.34
|100
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:28.56
|101
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:29.18
|102
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:29.27
|103
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:29.31
|104
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29.34
|105
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29.39
|106
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:29.52
|107
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:30.25
|108
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:30.64
|109
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:31.04
|110
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:31.22
|111
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:31.68
|112
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:31.84
|113
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:32.40
|114
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:32.68
|115
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:33.25
|116
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:34.40
|117
|Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:36.59
|118
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:00:37.79
|119
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:39.54
|120
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:39.81
|121
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:39.88
|122
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:40.06
|123
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:41.59
|124
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:42.81
|125
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:44.12
|126
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:52.35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:50
|2
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:03
|4
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:04
|5
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:05
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:06
|8
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:07
|9
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|11
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:09
|12
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:10
|14
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:11
|15
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:12
|16
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|17
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13
|18
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|19
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|21
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|22
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|23
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:16
|24
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:17
|26
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:00:18
|27
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
|28
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:20
|29
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|30
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|31
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:22
|32
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|34
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:24
|35
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|36
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:25
|37
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:26
|38
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:27
|39
|Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:29
|40
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:00:31
|41
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:32
|42
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:33
|43
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|44
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:34
|45
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:24
|2
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:07
|3
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:12
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:14
|5
|Argos-Shimano
|0:00:15
|6
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|7
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:20
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:00:24
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:30
|11
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|12
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:32
|13
|Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:33
|14
|Andalucia
|0:00:38
|15
|Luxembourg
|0:00:40
|16
|Spidertech powered by C10
|0:00:42
