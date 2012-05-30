Trending

Engoulvent quickest in Luxembourg prologue

Rast, Hivert just off the mark in opener

Image 1 of 65

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) would win the prologue.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 65

Salvatore Puccio (Sky).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 65

Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) finished 7th in the prologue.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 65

Aleksejs Saramotins (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 65

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 65

Chris Sutton (Sky)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 65

Jimmy Casper (AG2R La Mondiale) en route to an 8th place result.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 65

Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 65

Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) powers to a third place result.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 65

Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) finished 5th in the prologue.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 65

British time trial champion Alex Dowsett (Sky)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 65

Damien Gaudin (Europcar) cracked the top-10 with a ninth place result.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 65

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 65

Martin Mortensen (Vacansoleil-DCM).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 65

Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 65

Andreas Kloden (RadioShack-Nissan).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 65

Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 65

Prologue winner Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 65

Caleb Fairly (Spidertech powered by C10)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 65

Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 65

Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 65

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) on his winning prologue ride.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 65

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) en route to victory in the prologue.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 65

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) leads the Tour de Luxembourg

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 65

Skoda-Tour de Luxembourg leader Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 65

Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 65

Prologue winner Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) on the podium.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 65

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 65

Prologue winner Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 65

Jersey holders after the Skoda-Tour de Luxembourg prologue.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 65

Saur-Sojasun on stage for earning best team honours in the prologue.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 65

Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Nissan).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 65

Ben Swift (Sky).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 65

Rafael Valls (Vacansoleil-DCM).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 65

Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 65

Jakob Fuglang (RadioShack-Nissan) missed the Giro d'Italia through injury.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 65

Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack-Nissan) in full flight.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 65

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) leads after the prologue.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 65

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 65

Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 65

Ben Swift (Sky).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 65

Yannick Talabardon (Saur-Sojasun).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 65

Andreas Kloden (RadioShack-Nissan) in the prologue of the Tour of Luxembourg.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 65

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) at the Tour of Luxembourg prologue.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 65

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 65

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 65

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 65

Mehdi Sohrabi (Lotto Belisol).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 65

Mehdi Sohrabi (Lotto Belisol).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 65

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 65

Nikita Novikov (Vacansoleil-DCM).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 65

Davide Appollonio (Sky).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 65

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) powers to victory in Luxembourg.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 65

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) is hopeful for a place in the Tour de France team.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 65

There was plenty of support for Frank Schleck on the roadside.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 65

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 65

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) in yellow.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 65

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) has a big summer ahead of him.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 65

Rafael Valls (Vacansoleil-DCM).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 65

La vie en jaune. Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 65

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 65

Salvatore Puccio (Sky).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 65

Alex Dowsett (Sky).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 65

Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) powered home to third.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 65

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jimmy Engoulvent showed he is the champion of the Tour of Luxembourg prologue by netting his third career victory here. The Saur-Sojasun rider topped Gregory Rast (Radioshack-Nissan) by just under three seconds, with Engoulvent's teammate Jonathan Hivert a half second further behind in third.

Hivert, according to his team, might have given the team a 1-2 finish had he not had trouble with his gears. Since Engoulvent's first win here in 2007, he has at least been on the podium each year he has competed, and has come close to the same time: today's 3:43.38 was a winner but was shy of his best time in 2010 where he went two seconds quicker.

His directeur sportif Gilles Pauchard was impressed with how his rider regained his speed after switching up his winter training in order to gain better recovery after such hard efforts. "Initially, it caused him to lose his punch. He finally found the right adjustment, he came back in the game."

Rast was pleased to be near the top of the leaderboard after the long trip back from the Tour of California. "Every year I'm good in this Prologue," said Rast. "I did a little better than I expected today. I came back from California and suffered a little bit of jet lag, plus I was a little bit sick with a cold. I was focused to try to win this prologue but it was not possible this time."

The Tour of Luxembourg continues through Sunday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:43.38
2Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:02.97
3Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:03.44
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:04.90
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:06.67
6Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:06.69
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:06.97
8Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:07.00
9Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:07.46
10Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:07.90
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:08.10
12Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:08.31
13Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:09.00
14Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:09.44
15Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:09.81
16Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:00:10.00
17Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:10.63
18Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:10.68
19Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:00:10.81
20Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:11.44
21André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:11.58
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:11.91
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:12.18
24Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:12.44
25Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:12.45
26Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:12.51
27Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:12.84
28Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:13.13
29Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:13.59
30Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:13.90
31Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:14.13
32Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:14.24
33Will Routley (Can) Spidertech powered by C100:00:14.44
34Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:14.56
35Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:14.77
36Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:15.07
37Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15.12
38Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:16.16
39Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
40Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:16.29
41Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:16.67
42Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:17.05
43Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:17.28
44Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:17.32
45Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:17.34
46Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:17.61
47Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:17.75
48David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:18.00
49Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:18.02
50Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:18.45
51Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:18.85
52Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:19.43
53Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:19.82
54Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:19.84
55Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19.93
56Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:20.07
57Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C100:00:20.17
58Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:20.22
59Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:00:20.61
60Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:20.78
61Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:21.02
62Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:21.12
63Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:21.22
64Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:21.40
65Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21.68
66Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:21.91
67Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:22.13
68Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:22.22
69Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:22.50
70Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:22.59
71Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:22.71
72Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:22.73
73Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:22.79
74Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:22.89
75Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech powered by C100:00:23.15
76Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:23.33
77Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:23.54
78Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:23.57
79Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C100:00:23.72
80Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:24.05
81Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:24.33
82Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:24.53
83Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C100:00:24.96
84Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:25.03
85Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:25.04
86Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:25.14
87Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:25.30
88Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:25.67
89Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:00:25.74
90Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:26.07
91Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:26.53
92Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:00:26.99
93Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:27.05
94Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27.08
95Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27.76
96Lucas Euser (Can) Spidertech powered by C100:00:27.78
97Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:27.93
98Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:28.09
99Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:28.34
100Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:28.56
101Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:29.18
102Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:29.27
103Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:29.31
104Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29.34
105Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:29.39
106Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:29.52
107Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:30.25
108Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:30.64
109Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia0:00:31.04
110Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:31.22
111Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia0:00:31.68
112Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:31.84
113Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:32.40
114Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:00:32.68
115Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:33.25
116Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:00:34.40
117Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:36.59
118Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C100:00:37.79
119Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:39.54
120Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:39.81
121Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:39.88
122Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:40.06
123David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:41.59
124Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:42.81
125Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:44.12
126Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:52.35

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:03:50
2Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:00:03
4Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:04
5Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:05
7Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:06
8Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:07
9Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
10Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
11Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:00:09
12Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:10
14Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:11
15Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:12
16Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
17Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:13
18Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
19Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
21Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
22Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
23Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:16
24Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:17
26Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C100:00:18
27Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
28Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
29Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
30Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
31Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:22
32Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:24
35Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
36Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:25
37Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:00:26
38Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:00:27
39Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:29
40Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C100:00:31
41Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:32
42Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:33
43Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
44David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:34
45Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:45

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Saur - Sojasun0:11:24
2Radioshack-Nissan0:00:07
3Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:12
4Sky Procycling0:00:14
5Argos-Shimano0:00:15
6Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
7Lotto Belisol Team0:00:20
8Team Europcar0:00:24
9AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:30
11Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
12Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:32
13Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:33
14Andalucia0:00:38
15Luxembourg0:00:40
16Spidertech powered by C100:00:42

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:43
2Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:03
3Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:03
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:05
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:07
6Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:07
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:07
8Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:07
9Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:07
10Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:08
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:08
12Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:08
13Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:09
14Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
15Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
16Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:00:10
17Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:11
18Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:11
19Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:00:11
20Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:11
21André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:12
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:12
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:12
24Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:12
25Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:12
26Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
27Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:13
28Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:13
29Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:14
30Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:14
31Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:14
32Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:14
33Will Routley (Can) Spidertech powered by C100:00:14
34Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:15
35Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:15
36Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
37Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
38Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:16
39Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
40Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:16
41Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:17
42Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:17
43Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:17
44Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:17
45Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:17
46Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:18
47Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:18
48David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:18
49Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:18
50Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:18
51Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:19
52Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:19
53Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:20
54Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:20
55Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
56Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:20
57Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C100:00:20
58Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:20
59Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:00:21
60Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:21
61Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:21
62Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:21
63Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:21
64Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:21
65Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
66Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:22
67Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:22
68Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:22
69Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:23
70Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:23
71Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:23
72Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:23
73Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:23
74Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:23
75Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech powered by C100:00:23
76Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:23
77Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:24
78Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:24
79Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C100:00:24
80Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:24
81Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:24
82Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
83Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C100:00:25
84Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:25
85Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:25
86Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:25
87Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:25
88Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:26
89Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:00:26
90Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:26
91Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:27
92Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:00:27
93Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
94Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
95Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
96Lucas Euser (Can) Spidertech powered by C100:00:28
97Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:28
98Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:28
99Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
100Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:29
101Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:29
102Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:29
103Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:29
104Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
105Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
106Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:30
107Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:30
108Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:31
109Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia0:00:31
110Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:31
111Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia0:00:32
112Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:32
113Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:32
114Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:00:33
115Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:33
116Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:00:34
117Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:37
118Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C100:00:38
119Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:40
120Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:40
121Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:40
122Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:40
123David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:42
124Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:43
125Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:44
126Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:52

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:03:50
2Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:00:03
4Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:04
5Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:05
7Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:06
8Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:07
9Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
10Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
11Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:00:09
12Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:10
14Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:11
15Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:12
16Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
17Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:13
18Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
19Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
21Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
22Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
23Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:16
24Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:17
26Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C100:00:18
27Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
28Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
29Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
30Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
31Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:22
32Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:24
35Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
36Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:25
37Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:00:26
38Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:00:27
39Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:29
40Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C100:00:31
41Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:32
42Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:33
43Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
44David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:34
45Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:45

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Saur - Sojasun0:11:24
2Radioshack-Nissan0:00:07
3Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:12
4Sky Procycling0:00:14
5Argos-Shimano0:00:15
6Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
7Lotto Belisol Team0:00:20
8Team Europcar0:00:24
9AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:30
11Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
12Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:32
13Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:33
14Andalucia0:00:38
15Luxembourg0:00:40
16Spidertech powered by C100:00:42

 

