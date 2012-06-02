Poels wins queen stage in Luxembourg
Fuglsang rides into race lead
Stage 3: Eschweiler - Differdange
Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) claimed his first win of the season and one of his most prestigious victories of his career on the queen stage of the Tour de Luxembourg today. At the end of the 205km stage from Eschweiler to Differdange, Poels out-paced Jakob Fuglsand and Fränk Schleck of the RadioShack-Nissan team. With his second place, Fuglsang took over the race lead from Saur-Sojasun's Jimmy Engoulvent.
The day's breakaway went early, with Mathew Hayman (Sky), Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol), Jérôme Cousin (Europcar), Albert Timmer (Argos-Shimano) and Staf Scheirlinckx (Accent.Jobs-Willems Verandas) built up a four minute lead in the lead-up to the hills. Timmer claimed the first four mountain primes, but as the race hit the closing circuits the five riders were being chased in earnest by the Radioshack-led peloton.
The breakaway was finally caught ahead of the Col de l'Europe, which was taken in three times in the closing circuits. Fränk Schleck attacked the first trip to take the most points, pulling away a new leading group with Fuglsang, Poels and his own teammate Andreas Klöden.
Klöden was dropped from the lead group, and the trio went to the line with a small lead. Schleck claimed all three mountain sprints on the Col de l'Europe but wasn't able to get the better of the Dutch rider in the dash to the finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5:01:11
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
|3
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|4
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:00:24
|5
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|6
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|12
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|15
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|17
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|18
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C10
|19
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|20
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|21
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
|23
|Lucas Euser (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|24
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:54
|25
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|26
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:03
|28
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|29
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:06
|30
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|31
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|32
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|33
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10
|34
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|37
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|39
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:57
|41
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|42
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|43
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|44
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|45
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|46
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|48
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|49
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:03:26
|50
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:03:32
|51
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|52
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:05:06
|53
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:06:46
|54
|Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:07:31
|55
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|56
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|57
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:08:30
|58
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|59
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|60
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|61
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|62
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|64
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|65
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|66
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|67
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|68
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|69
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|70
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5:09:41
|71
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|72
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|73
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|5:11:42
|77
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|5:13:24
|78
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|5:13:52
|79
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|80
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5:17:22
|81
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|82
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|83
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|85
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|86
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|87
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|89
|Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg
|90
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|91
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|92
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|93
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|94
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|95
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|96
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|97
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|98
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|99
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|100
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|102
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|103
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|104
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|105
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|106
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|107
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg
|108
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg
|110
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|111
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|112
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|113
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|114
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|115
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|116
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|117
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|118
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|119
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech powered by C10
|DNF
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
|DNF
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
|16
|3
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|13
|4
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|11
|5
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|9
|6
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|7
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|8
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|3
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|10
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|2
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|3
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|3
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|2
|4
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|5
|pts
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|3
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|5
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|4
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|5
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|4
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
|14:28:17
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:05
|4
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:20
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:24
|6
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:25
|7
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:28
|8
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:29
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
|10
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|11
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:34
|12
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:36
|13
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:00:37
|14
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:39
|15
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:40
|16
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:00:41
|17
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:43
|20
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|21
|Lucas Euser (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:00:45
|22
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:48
|23
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:58
|24
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:03
|25
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|26
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:15
|27
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|28
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:12
|29
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:02:13
|31
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|32
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:16
|33
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|34
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:17
|35
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:02:21
|36
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:02:24
|37
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:25
|38
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|39
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|0:02:31
|40
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:58
|41
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:00
|42
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:03:04
|43
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:07
|44
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:08
|45
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:03:13
|46
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|47
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:03:24
|48
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:03:34
|49
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:03:56
|50
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:03:57
|51
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:04:39
|52
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:05:25
|53
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:06:50
|54
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:07:29
|55
|Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:07:45
|56
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:47
|57
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:08:26
|58
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:30
|59
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:37
|60
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:40
|61
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|62
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:08:41
|63
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:42
|64
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:43
|65
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:08:44
|66
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:08:45
|67
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:08:49
|68
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:08:50
|69
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:51
|70
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|71
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|0:08:56
|72
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:09:07
|73
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:09:58
|75
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:11:04
|76
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:12:45
|77
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:12:47
|78
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:12:50
|79
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|0:14:22
|80
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:16:04
|81
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:16:11
|82
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:16:12
|84
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:13
|85
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:15
|86
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|87
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:16:16
|88
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:16:17
|90
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:19
|91
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:16:24
|92
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|93
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|94
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|95
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:16:25
|96
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:16:26
|97
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|98
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|99
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:27
|100
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech powered by C10
|101
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:16:28
|102
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:29
|103
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:33
|104
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|105
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:34
|106
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:16:37
|107
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:16:42
|108
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:18:05
|109
|Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:19:10
|110
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:21:25
|111
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:21:35
|112
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:22:25
|113
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:22:27
|114
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:22:43
|115
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:24:03
|117
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:25:13
|118
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:26:29
|119
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:26:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|40
|pts
|2
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|4
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
|16
|7
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|16
|8
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|13
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|10
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|11
|11
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|9
|12
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|9
|13
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|9
|14
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|8
|15
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|16
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|7
|17
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|18
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|19
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|3
|20
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|3
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|22
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14:28:19
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:22
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:27
|4
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:34
|5
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:38
|6
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|7
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:46
|8
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:56
|9
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:01
|10
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|11
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:02:11
|12
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:02:22
|13
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:58
|14
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|15
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:03:22
|16
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:03:55
|17
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:35
|18
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:08:38
|19
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:08:39
|20
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:40
|21
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:41
|22
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|0:08:54
|23
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:11:02
|24
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:12:48
|25
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|0:14:20
|26
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:13
|27
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:16:15
|28
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:17
|29
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:16:22
|30
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|31
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|32
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:16:24
|33
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:16:26
|34
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:31
|35
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:16:40
|37
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:18:03
|38
|Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:19:08
|39
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:21:23
|40
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:22:23
|41
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:24:01
|42
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:25:11
|43
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:26:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack-Nissan
|43:25:16
|2
|Team Europcar
|0:01:05
|3
|Argos-Shimano
|0:01:26
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:38
|5
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|6
|Spidertech powered by C10
|0:03:05
|7
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:56
|8
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:08
|9
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:05:28
|10
|Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:06:17
|11
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:06:46
|12
|Sky Procycling
|0:08:02
|13
|Andalucia
|0:10:16
|14
|Luxembourg
|0:11:36
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:17:28
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:25:19
