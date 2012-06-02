Trending

Poels wins queen stage in Luxembourg

Fuglsang rides into race lead

Image 1 of 11

Team Salvatore Puccio ahead of stage 3 of the Tour of Luxembourg

Team Salvatore Puccio ahead of stage 3 of the Tour of Luxembourg
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 11

Poels is all smiles on the winner's rostrum

Poels is all smiles on the winner's rostrum
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 11

Champagne moment: Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates winning stage 3

Champagne moment: Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates winning stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 11

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 11

The riders climb the streets in stage 3 of the Tour of Luxembourg

The riders climb the streets in stage 3 of the Tour of Luxembourg
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 11

Jakob Fuglsand (RadioShack-Nissan) takes over the yellow jersey after stage 3

Jakob Fuglsand (RadioShack-Nissan) takes over the yellow jersey after stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 11

Fuglsang will be hopeful of retaining the yellow jersey on the final day

Fuglsang will be hopeful of retaining the yellow jersey on the final day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 11

Jakob Fuglsang finished second in stage three, which was enough to give him the overall lead at the Tour of Luxembourg

Jakob Fuglsang finished second in stage three, which was enough to give him the overall lead at the Tour of Luxembourg
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 11

Davide Appollonio (Team Sky)

Davide Appollonio (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 11

Poels salutes the crowd after crossing the line for the stage win

Poels salutes the crowd after crossing the line for the stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 11

Poels crosses the line ahead of Fuglsang and Frank Schleck

Poels crosses the line ahead of Fuglsang and Frank Schleck
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) claimed his first win of the season and one of his most prestigious victories of his career on the queen stage of the Tour de Luxembourg today. At the end of the 205km stage from Eschweiler to Differdange, Poels out-paced Jakob Fuglsand and Fränk Schleck of the RadioShack-Nissan team. With his second place, Fuglsang took over the race lead from Saur-Sojasun's Jimmy Engoulvent.

The day's breakaway went early, with Mathew Hayman (Sky), Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol), Jérôme Cousin (Europcar), Albert Timmer (Argos-Shimano) and Staf Scheirlinckx (Accent.Jobs-Willems Verandas) built up a four minute lead in the lead-up to the hills. Timmer claimed the first four mountain primes, but as the race hit the closing circuits the five riders were being chased in earnest by the Radioshack-led peloton.

The breakaway was finally caught ahead of the Col de l'Europe, which was taken in three times in the closing circuits. Fränk Schleck attacked the first trip to take the most points, pulling away a new leading group with Fuglsang, Poels and his own teammate Andreas Klöden.

Klöden was dropped from the lead group, and the trio went to the line with a small lead. Schleck claimed all three mountain sprints on the Col de l'Europe but wasn't able to get the better of the Dutch rider in the dash to the finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5:01:11
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
3Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
4Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:00:24
5Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
6Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
7Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
8Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
12Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
15Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
16Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
17Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
18Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C10
19Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
20Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
21David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
23Lucas Euser (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
24Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:54
25Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
26Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:03
28Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
29Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:02:06
30Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
31Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
32Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
33Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10
34Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
35Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
36Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
37Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
39Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:57
41Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
42Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
43Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
44Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
45Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
46Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
48Will Routley (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
49Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:03:26
50Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg0:03:32
51Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
52Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:05:06
53Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:06:46
54Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg0:07:31
55Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
56Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
57Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:08:30
58Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
59Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
60Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
61Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
62Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
63Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
64Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
65Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
66Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
67Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
68Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
69Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano
70Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5:09:41
71Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
72Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
73Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
74Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
75Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
76Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony5:11:42
77Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5:13:24
78Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia5:13:52
79Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
80Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5:17:22
81Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
82Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
83Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
84Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
85Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
86Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
87Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
88Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
89Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg
90Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
91Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
92André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
93Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
94Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
95Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
96Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
97Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
98Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
99Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
100Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
102Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
103Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
104Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
105Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
106Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
107Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg
108Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg
110Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
111Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
112Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
113Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
114Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
115Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
116Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
117Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
118Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
119Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech powered by C10
DNFJean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFJérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFPit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
DNFReinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFStefan Cohnen (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFGediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan16
3Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan13
4Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling11
5Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling9
6Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar7
7Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale5
8Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano3
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
10Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) km. 51,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano3pts
2Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's2
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) km. 66,0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano5pts
2Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling3
3Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2
4Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) km. 91,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano5pts
2Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling3
3Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's2
4Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) km. 172,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano5pts
2Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling2
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 1) km. 180,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan5pts
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan3
3Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 1) km. 189,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan5pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan2
4Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan1

Mountain 7 (Cat. 1) km. 199,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan5pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan2
4Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan1

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan14:28:17
2Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
3Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:05
4Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:20
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:24
6Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:25
7Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:28
8Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:29
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
10Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:32
11Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:34
12Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:36
13Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:00:37
14Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:39
15Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:40
16Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C100:00:41
17Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
18Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:43
20Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
21Lucas Euser (Can) Spidertech powered by C100:00:45
22Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:48
23David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:58
24Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:03
25Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:09
26Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:01:15
27Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:09
28Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:02:12
29Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
30Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:02:13
31Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
32Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:16
33Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
34Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:17
35Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:02:21
36Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C100:02:24
37Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:25
38Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:26
39Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia0:02:31
40Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:58
41Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:03:00
42Will Routley (Can) Spidertech powered by C100:03:04
43Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:07
44David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:08
45Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:03:13
46Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:18
47Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:03:24
48Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:03:34
49Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:03:56
50Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg0:03:57
51Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:04:39
52Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:05:25
53Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:06:50
54Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:07:29
55Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg0:07:45
56Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:47
57Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:08:26
58Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:30
59Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:37
60Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:40
61Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
62Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:08:41
63Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:42
64Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:43
65Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:08:44
66Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:08:45
67Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:08:49
68Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:08:50
69Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:51
70Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
71Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:08:56
72Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:09:07
73Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
74Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:09:58
75Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:11:04
76Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:12:45
77Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:12:47
78Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:12:50
79Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia0:14:22
80Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:16:04
81Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:16:11
82Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:16:12
84Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:13
85Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:16:15
86André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
87Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:16:16
88Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:16:17
90Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:19
91Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:16:24
92Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
93Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
94Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
95Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:16:25
96Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg0:16:26
97Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
98Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
99Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:27
100Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech powered by C10
101Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:16:28
102Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:29
103Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:33
104Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
105Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:16:34
106Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:16:37
107Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C100:16:42
108Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:18:05
109Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg0:19:10
110Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:21:25
111Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:21:35
112Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg0:22:25
113Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:22:27
114Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:22:43
115Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
116Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:24:03
117Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:25:13
118Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg0:26:29
119Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:26:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team40pts
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
3Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
4Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne20
5Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling18
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan16
7Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling16
8Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan13
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team13
10Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling11
11Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling9
12Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano9
13Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's9
14Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano8
15Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar7
16Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de7
17Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
18Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale5
19Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano3
20Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony3
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan2
22Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
23Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14:28:19
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:22
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:27
4Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:34
5Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:38
6Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
7Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:46
8David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:56
9Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:01
10Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
11Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:02:11
12Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C100:02:22
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:02:58
14Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:16
15Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:03:22
16Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg0:03:55
17Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:35
18Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:08:38
19Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:08:39
20Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:40
21Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:41
22Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:08:54
23Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:11:02
24Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:12:48
25Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia0:14:20
26Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:16:13
27Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:16:15
28Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:17
29Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:16:22
30Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
31Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
32Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg0:16:24
33Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:16:26
34Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:31
35Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C100:16:40
37Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:18:03
38Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg0:19:08
39Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:21:23
40Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg0:22:23
41Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:24:01
42Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:25:11
43Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg0:26:27

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack-Nissan43:25:16
2Team Europcar0:01:05
3Argos-Shimano0:01:26
4AG2R La Mondiale0:01:38
5Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:15
6Spidertech powered by C100:03:05
7Saur - Sojasun0:04:56
8Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:08
9Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:05:28
10Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:06:17
11Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:06:46
12Sky Procycling0:08:02
13Andalucia0:10:16
14Luxembourg0:11:36
15Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:17:28
16Lotto Belisol Team0:25:19

