Image 1 of 11 Team Salvatore Puccio ahead of stage 3 of the Tour of Luxembourg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 11 Poels is all smiles on the winner's rostrum (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 11 Champagne moment: Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates winning stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 11 Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 11 The riders climb the streets in stage 3 of the Tour of Luxembourg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 11 Jakob Fuglsand (RadioShack-Nissan) takes over the yellow jersey after stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 11 Fuglsang will be hopeful of retaining the yellow jersey on the final day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 11 Jakob Fuglsang finished second in stage three, which was enough to give him the overall lead at the Tour of Luxembourg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 11 Davide Appollonio (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 11 Poels salutes the crowd after crossing the line for the stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 11 Poels crosses the line ahead of Fuglsang and Frank Schleck (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) claimed his first win of the season and one of his most prestigious victories of his career on the queen stage of the Tour de Luxembourg today. At the end of the 205km stage from Eschweiler to Differdange, Poels out-paced Jakob Fuglsand and Fränk Schleck of the RadioShack-Nissan team. With his second place, Fuglsang took over the race lead from Saur-Sojasun's Jimmy Engoulvent.

The day's breakaway went early, with Mathew Hayman (Sky), Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol), Jérôme Cousin (Europcar), Albert Timmer (Argos-Shimano) and Staf Scheirlinckx (Accent.Jobs-Willems Verandas) built up a four minute lead in the lead-up to the hills. Timmer claimed the first four mountain primes, but as the race hit the closing circuits the five riders were being chased in earnest by the Radioshack-led peloton.

The breakaway was finally caught ahead of the Col de l'Europe, which was taken in three times in the closing circuits. Fränk Schleck attacked the first trip to take the most points, pulling away a new leading group with Fuglsang, Poels and his own teammate Andreas Klöden.

Klöden was dropped from the lead group, and the trio went to the line with a small lead. Schleck claimed all three mountain sprints on the Col de l'Europe but wasn't able to get the better of the Dutch rider in the dash to the finish.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5:01:11 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan 3 Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 4 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:00:24 5 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 6 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 12 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 15 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 17 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 18 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C10 19 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 20 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 21 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg 23 Lucas Euser (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 24 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:54 25 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 26 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:03 28 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 29 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:02:06 30 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 31 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 32 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 33 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10 34 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 35 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 36 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 37 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 39 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:57 41 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 42 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 43 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 44 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 45 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 46 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 48 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 49 Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:03:26 50 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg 0:03:32 51 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 52 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:05:06 53 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:06:46 54 Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg 0:07:31 55 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 56 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 57 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:08:30 58 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 59 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 60 Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 61 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 62 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 64 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 65 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 66 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 67 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 68 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 69 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano 70 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5:09:41 71 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 72 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 73 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 75 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 76 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 5:11:42 77 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 5:13:24 78 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 5:13:52 79 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 80 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5:17:22 81 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 82 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 83 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 84 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 85 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 86 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 87 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 89 Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg 90 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 91 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 92 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 93 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 94 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 95 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 96 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 97 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 98 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 99 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 100 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 101 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 102 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 103 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 104 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 105 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg 106 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 107 Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg 108 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg 110 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 111 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 112 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 113 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 114 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 115 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 116 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 117 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 118 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 119 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech powered by C10 DNF Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg DNF Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony DNF Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony DNF Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan 16 3 Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 13 4 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 11 5 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 9 6 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 7 7 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 5 8 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 3 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 10 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) km. 51,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 3 pts 2 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 2 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) km. 66,0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 5 pts 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 3 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2 4 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) km. 91,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 5 pts 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 3 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 2 4 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) km. 172,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 5 pts 2 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 4 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 1) km. 180,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 5 pts 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 3 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan 1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 1) km. 189,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 5 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan 2 4 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 1

Mountain 7 (Cat. 1) km. 199,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 5 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan 2 4 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 1

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan 14:28:17 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:05 4 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:20 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:00:24 6 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:25 7 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:28 8 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:29 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg 10 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:32 11 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:34 12 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:36 13 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:00:37 14 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:00:39 15 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:40 16 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C10 0:00:41 17 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:00:43 20 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:44 21 Lucas Euser (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 0:00:45 22 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:00:48 23 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:58 24 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:03 25 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:09 26 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:01:15 27 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:09 28 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:02:12 29 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 30 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:02:13 31 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 32 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:16 33 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 34 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:17 35 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:02:21 36 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10 0:02:24 37 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:25 38 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:26 39 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 0:02:31 40 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:58 41 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:03:00 42 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 0:03:04 43 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:07 44 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:08 45 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:03:13 46 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:18 47 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 0:03:24 48 Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:03:34 49 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:03:56 50 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg 0:03:57 51 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:04:39 52 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:05:25 53 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:06:50 54 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:07:29 55 Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg 0:07:45 56 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:47 57 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 0:08:26 58 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:30 59 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:37 60 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:40 61 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 62 Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:08:41 63 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:42 64 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:43 65 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:08:44 66 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:08:45 67 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:08:49 68 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:08:50 69 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:51 70 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 71 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 0:08:56 72 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:09:07 73 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:09:58 75 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:11:04 76 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:12:45 77 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:12:47 78 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:12:50 79 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 0:14:22 80 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:16:04 81 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:16:11 82 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:16:12 84 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:13 85 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:16:15 86 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 87 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:16:16 88 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:16:17 90 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:19 91 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:16:24 92 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 93 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 94 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 95 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:16:25 96 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg 0:16:26 97 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 98 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 99 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:27 100 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech powered by C10 101 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:16:28 102 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:29 103 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:33 104 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 105 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:16:34 106 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:16:37 107 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 0:16:42 108 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:18:05 109 Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg 0:19:10 110 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:21:25 111 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:21:35 112 Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg 0:22:25 113 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:22:27 114 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 0:22:43 115 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:24:03 117 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:25:13 118 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg 0:26:29 119 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:26:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 40 pts 2 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 4 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan 16 7 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 16 8 Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 13 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 13 10 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 11 11 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 9 12 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 9 13 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 9 14 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 8 15 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 7 16 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 7 17 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 18 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 5 19 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 3 20 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 3 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 2 22 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 23 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14:28:19 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:00:22 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg 0:00:27 4 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:34 5 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:38 6 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 7 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:00:46 8 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:56 9 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:01 10 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 11 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:02:11 12 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10 0:02:22 13 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:02:58 14 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:16 15 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 0:03:22 16 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg 0:03:55 17 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:35 18 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:08:38 19 Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:08:39 20 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:40 21 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:41 22 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 0:08:54 23 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:11:02 24 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:12:48 25 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 0:14:20 26 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:16:13 27 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:16:15 28 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:17 29 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:16:22 30 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 31 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 32 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg 0:16:24 33 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:16:26 34 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:31 35 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 36 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 0:16:40 37 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:18:03 38 Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg 0:19:08 39 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:21:23 40 Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg 0:22:23 41 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:24:01 42 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:25:11 43 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg 0:26:27