Greipel takes sprint victory in Hesperange

Engoulvent remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 22

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun)

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 22

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team)

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 22

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan)

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 22

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun) on the podium

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun) on the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 22

The podium at the Tour of Luxembourg after stage 1

The podium at the Tour of Luxembourg after stage 1
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 22

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) on the attack

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) on the attack
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 22

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) on the attack

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) on the attack
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 22

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 22

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 22

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun) in yellow

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun) in yellow
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 22

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) takes center stage

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) takes center stage
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 22

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) leads from the front

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) leads from the front
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 22

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) takes his 11th win of the season

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) takes his 11th win of the season
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 22

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Luxembourg

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Luxembourg
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 22

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Luxembourg

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Luxembourg
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 22

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun)

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 22

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun)

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 22

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) on the podium

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) on the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 22

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) in the points jersey at the Tour of Luxembourg

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) in the points jersey at the Tour of Luxembourg
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 22

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun)

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 22

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan)

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 22

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun) in yellow

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun) in yellow
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Having won three straight stages at the Tour of Belgium last week, Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) continued his run of top form with a sprint victory in the opening road stage at the Skoda-Tour de Luxembourg. Davide Appollonio (Sky) finished second behind Greipel, followed by Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) in third place for the 181km stage.

Prologue time trial winner Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) finished safely in the peloton and remains in the general classification lead, as no time bonuses were allotted during today's stage. Grégory Rast (Radioshack-Nissan) and Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) hold second and third overall respectively, tied on time at three seconds behind Engoulvent.

The attacks came literally from the gun in the Tour of Luxembourg's first road stage, as Jesus Rosendo Prado (Andalucia) jumped away from the peloton at kilometre zero. The Spaniard was soon joined by Albert Timmer (Argos-Shimano) to form the early break. The duo's advantage was pegged at two to three minutes and their escape continued through the third and final classified climb at 117.9km.

The RadioShack-Nissan team set a strong tempo over the final ascent in hope of splintering the field, and while the team was successful in neutralising the escape their plan didn't break up the peloton as planned. However, several kilometres later, Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) launched a solo attack and soon found himself with a lead of approximately three minutes over the peloton in the approach to the 16km finishing circuit.

"I thought maybe I could take the stage win and the yellow jersey," said Voigt on his team website. "I was believing in myself today, especially when the gap was something close to three minutes. I gave it everything I had."

The teams of the sprinters, however, increased the tempo in the peloton and caught Voigt inside the final 10 kilometres and set the stage for a field sprint finale.

Full Results
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team4:53:56
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
6Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
7Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
8Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
9Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
10Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
11Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
12Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
13Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
17Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
18Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
19Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
20Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
21Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
22Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
24Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
25Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
26Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
27Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
29Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
30Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
31Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
32Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
33Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
34Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
35Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
36Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
37Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
38David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
39Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
41Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
42Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
43Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
44Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
45Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
46Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
47Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
48Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
49Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
50Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
51Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
52Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
53Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
54Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
55Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
56Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
58Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
59Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano
60Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
61Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
62Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
63Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
64Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
65Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
66Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
67Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
70Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
71Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
72Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
73Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
74Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
75David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
76Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
77Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10
79Will Routley (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
80Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
81Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
82Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
83Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C10
84Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
85Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
86Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
87Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
89Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
90Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
91Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
92Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
93Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
94Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
95Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech powered by C10
96Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
97Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
98Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
99Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
100Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
101Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
102Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg
103Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
104Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
105Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
106Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
107Lucas Euser (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
108Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
109Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
110Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
111Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:21
112Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg0:01:52
113Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:58
114Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
115Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:39
116Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
117Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
118Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
119Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:04:07
120Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:29
121Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg0:05:52
122Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:41
123Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg
124Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
125Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
126Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:10:19

Points
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team20pts
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling16
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
5Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano9
6Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de7
7Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano5
8Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony3
9Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling2
10Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 1 - Beaufort (Cat. 1) 41.9km
1Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano5pts
2Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia3
3Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg2
4Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de1

Mountain 2 - Givenich (Cat. 1) 86km
1Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano5pts
2Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia3
3Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de2
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano1

Mountain 3 - Wormeldange-Haut (Cat. 1)117.9km
1Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano5pts
2Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia3
3Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de2
4Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan1

General classification after stage 1
1Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4:57:39
2Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:03
3Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:05
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:07
6Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
8Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
10Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:08
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
13Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:09
14Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
16Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
17Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:11
18Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
19Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
20André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:12
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
23Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
24Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
25Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:13
27Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
28Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
29Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:14
30Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
31Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
32Will Routley (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
33Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:15
34Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
36Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:00:16
37Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:17
39Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
40Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
41Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
42Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
43Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:18
44David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
45Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
46Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
47Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:19
48Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
49Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:20
50Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
51Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
52Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
53Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
54Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
55Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
56Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:21
57Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
58Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
59Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano
60Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
61Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
62Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
63Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
64Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
65Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
66Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:23
67Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
68Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
69Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech powered by C10
70Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
71Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
72Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C100:00:24
73Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
74Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
75Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C100:00:25
77Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
78Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
79Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
80Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
81Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:26
82Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
83Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
84Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
85Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:00:27
86Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
88Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
89Lucas Euser (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
90Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
91Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
92Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
94Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:29
95Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
97Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:30
98Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:31
99Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
100Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
101Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia0:00:32
102Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
103Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
104Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:00:33
105Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
106Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:00:34
107Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C100:00:38
108Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:40
109David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:41
110Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:44
111Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
112Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg0:02:28
113Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:09
114Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:50
115Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:00
116Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:08
117Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
118Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:19
119Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:04:24
120Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:52
121Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg0:06:21
122Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:55
123Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:57
124Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg0:08:20
125Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:08:24
126Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:10:59

Points classification
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team20pts
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling16
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
5Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano9
6Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de7
7Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano5
8Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony3
9Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling2
10Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountains classification
1Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano15pts
2Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia9
3Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de5
4Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg2
5Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan1
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano1

Young riders classification
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano4:57:46
2Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:00:03
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:04
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:05
6Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:06
7Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:07
8Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
9Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
10Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:00:09
11Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:10
13Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:11
14Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:12
15Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
16Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:13
17Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
18Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
19Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
20Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
21Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
22Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:16
23Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:17
25Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C100:00:18
26Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
27Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
28Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
29Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
30Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
31Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
32Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:24
33Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
34Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:25
35Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:00:26
36Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:00:27
37Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C100:00:31
38Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:33
39David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:34
40Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg0:02:21
41Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:02
42Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:43
43Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:12
44Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg0:06:14
45Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg0:08:13

Teams classification
1Saur - Sojasun14:53:12
2RadioShack-Nissan0:00:07
3Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:12
4Sky Procycling0:00:14
5Argos - Shimano0:00:15
6Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
7Lotto Belisol Team0:00:20
8Team Europcar0:00:24
9AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
10Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:30
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:32
13Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:33
14Andalucia0:00:38
15Luxembourg0:00:40
16Spidertech Powered By C100:00:42

