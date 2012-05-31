Image 1 of 22 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 22 André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 22 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 22 Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun) on the podium (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 22 The podium at the Tour of Luxembourg after stage 1 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 22 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) on the attack (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 22 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) on the attack (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 22 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 22 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 22 Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun) in yellow (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 22 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) takes center stage (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 22 André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) leads from the front (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 22 André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) takes his 11th win of the season (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 22 André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Luxembourg (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 22 André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Luxembourg (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 22 Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 22 Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 22 André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) on the podium (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 22 André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) in the points jersey at the Tour of Luxembourg (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 22 Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 22 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 22 Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun) in yellow (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Having won three straight stages at the Tour of Belgium last week, Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) continued his run of top form with a sprint victory in the opening road stage at the Skoda-Tour de Luxembourg. Davide Appollonio (Sky) finished second behind Greipel, followed by Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) in third place for the 181km stage.

Prologue time trial winner Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) finished safely in the peloton and remains in the general classification lead, as no time bonuses were allotted during today's stage. Grégory Rast (Radioshack-Nissan) and Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) hold second and third overall respectively, tied on time at three seconds behind Engoulvent.

The attacks came literally from the gun in the Tour of Luxembourg's first road stage, as Jesus Rosendo Prado (Andalucia) jumped away from the peloton at kilometre zero. The Spaniard was soon joined by Albert Timmer (Argos-Shimano) to form the early break. The duo's advantage was pegged at two to three minutes and their escape continued through the third and final classified climb at 117.9km.

The RadioShack-Nissan team set a strong tempo over the final ascent in hope of splintering the field, and while the team was successful in neutralising the escape their plan didn't break up the peloton as planned. However, several kilometres later, Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) launched a solo attack and soon found himself with a lead of approximately three minutes over the peloton in the approach to the 16km finishing circuit.

"I thought maybe I could take the stage win and the yellow jersey," said Voigt on his team website. "I was believing in myself today, especially when the gap was something close to three minutes. I gave it everything I had."

The teams of the sprinters, however, increased the tempo in the peloton and caught Voigt inside the final 10 kilometres and set the stage for a field sprint finale.

Full Results 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 4:53:56 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 6 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 7 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 8 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 12 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 13 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 17 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 19 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 20 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 24 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 26 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 27 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 29 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 30 Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 31 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 32 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 33 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 35 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 36 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 37 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 38 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 39 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 41 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 42 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 43 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 44 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 45 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan 46 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 48 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 49 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 50 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 51 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 52 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 53 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 54 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 55 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 58 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg 59 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano 60 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 61 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 62 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 63 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 64 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 65 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 66 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 67 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 68 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 70 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 71 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 72 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 73 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 74 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 75 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 76 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 77 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10 79 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 80 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 81 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 82 Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 83 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C10 84 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 85 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 86 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 87 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 89 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 90 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 91 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 92 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 93 Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg 94 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 95 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech powered by C10 96 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 97 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 98 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg 99 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 100 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 101 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg 103 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg 105 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 107 Lucas Euser (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 108 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 109 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 110 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 111 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:21 112 Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg 0:01:52 113 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:58 114 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 115 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:39 116 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 117 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 118 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 119 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:04:07 120 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:29 121 Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg 0:05:52 122 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:41 123 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg 124 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 125 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 126 Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:10:19

Points 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 20 pts 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 16 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 5 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 9 6 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 7 7 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 5 8 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 3 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 10 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 1 - Beaufort (Cat. 1) 41.9km 1 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 5 pts 2 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 3 3 Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg 2 4 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 1

Mountain 2 - Givenich (Cat. 1) 86km 1 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 5 pts 2 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 3 3 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 2 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1

Mountain 3 - Wormeldange-Haut (Cat. 1)117.9km 1 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 5 pts 2 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 3 3 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 2 4 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 1

General classification after stage 1 1 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4:57:39 2 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:03 3 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:05 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:07 6 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 8 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:08 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 13 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:09 14 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 16 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 17 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:11 18 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 19 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:12 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg 23 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 24 Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 25 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:13 27 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 28 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:14 30 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 31 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 32 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 33 Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:00:15 34 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:16 37 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 38 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:17 39 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 40 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 41 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 42 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 43 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:18 44 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 45 Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 46 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 47 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:19 48 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 49 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:20 50 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 51 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 53 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 54 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 55 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 56 Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg 0:00:21 57 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 58 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 59 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano 60 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 61 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg 62 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 63 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 64 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 65 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 66 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:23 67 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 69 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech powered by C10 70 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 71 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 72 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C10 0:00:24 73 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 75 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10 0:00:25 77 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 78 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 79 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 80 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg 81 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:26 82 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 83 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 84 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 85 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:27 86 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 89 Lucas Euser (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 90 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 91 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 92 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 93 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 94 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:00:29 95 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 97 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:30 98 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:00:31 99 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 100 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 101 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:32 102 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg 103 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 104 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:33 105 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 106 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:34 107 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 0:00:38 108 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:40 109 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:41 110 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:44 111 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 112 Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg 0:02:28 113 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:09 114 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:50 115 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:00 116 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:08 117 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:19 119 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:04:24 120 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:52 121 Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg 0:06:21 122 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:55 123 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:57 124 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg 0:08:20 125 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:08:24 126 Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:10:59

Points classification 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 20 pts 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 16 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 5 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 9 6 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 7 7 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 5 8 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 3 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 10 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountains classification 1 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 15 pts 2 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 9 3 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 5 4 Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg 2 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 1 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1

Young riders classification 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 4:57:46 2 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:00:03 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:04 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg 0:00:05 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:06 7 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:07 8 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08 10 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:09 11 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:10 13 Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:11 14 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:12 15 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 16 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:13 17 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 18 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 20 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:15 21 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg 22 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:00:16 23 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 24 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:17 25 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10 0:00:18 26 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg 27 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:20 28 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 29 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 30 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 31 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 32 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:00:24 33 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 34 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg 0:00:25 35 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:26 36 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:27 37 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 0:00:31 38 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:33 39 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:34 40 Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg 0:02:21 41 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:02 42 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:43 43 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:12 44 Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg 0:06:14 45 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg 0:08:13