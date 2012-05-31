Greipel takes sprint victory in Hesperange
Engoulvent remains in leader's jersey
Stage 1: Luxembourg - Hesperange
Having won three straight stages at the Tour of Belgium last week, Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) continued his run of top form with a sprint victory in the opening road stage at the Skoda-Tour de Luxembourg. Davide Appollonio (Sky) finished second behind Greipel, followed by Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) in third place for the 181km stage.
Prologue time trial winner Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) finished safely in the peloton and remains in the general classification lead, as no time bonuses were allotted during today's stage. Grégory Rast (Radioshack-Nissan) and Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) hold second and third overall respectively, tied on time at three seconds behind Engoulvent.
The attacks came literally from the gun in the Tour of Luxembourg's first road stage, as Jesus Rosendo Prado (Andalucia) jumped away from the peloton at kilometre zero. The Spaniard was soon joined by Albert Timmer (Argos-Shimano) to form the early break. The duo's advantage was pegged at two to three minutes and their escape continued through the third and final classified climb at 117.9km.
The RadioShack-Nissan team set a strong tempo over the final ascent in hope of splintering the field, and while the team was successful in neutralising the escape their plan didn't break up the peloton as planned. However, several kilometres later, Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) launched a solo attack and soon found himself with a lead of approximately three minutes over the peloton in the approach to the 16km finishing circuit.
"I thought maybe I could take the stage win and the yellow jersey," said Voigt on his team website. "I was believing in myself today, especially when the gap was something close to three minutes. I gave it everything I had."
The teams of the sprinters, however, increased the tempo in the peloton and caught Voigt inside the final 10 kilometres and set the stage for a field sprint finale.
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|4:53:56
|2
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|6
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|7
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|8
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|12
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|13
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|17
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|19
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|20
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|24
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|26
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|27
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|29
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|31
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|32
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|33
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|35
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|36
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|37
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|38
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|39
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|41
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|42
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|43
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|44
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|45
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
|46
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|48
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|49
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|50
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|51
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|52
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|53
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|54
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|55
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|58
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|59
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|60
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|61
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|62
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|63
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|64
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|65
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|66
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|67
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|70
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|71
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|72
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|73
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|74
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|75
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|76
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|77
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10
|79
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|80
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|81
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|82
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|83
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C10
|84
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|85
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|86
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|87
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|89
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|90
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|92
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|93
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
|94
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|95
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech powered by C10
|96
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|97
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|98
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
|99
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|100
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|101
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg
|103
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
|105
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Lucas Euser (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|108
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|109
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|110
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|111
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:21
|112
|Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:01:52
|113
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:58
|114
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|115
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:39
|116
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|117
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|118
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|119
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:04:07
|120
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:29
|121
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:05:52
|122
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:41
|123
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg
|124
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|125
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|126
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:10:19
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|16
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|9
|6
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|7
|7
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|5
|8
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|3
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|10
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|3
|Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg
|2
|4
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|1
|1
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|3
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|2
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1
|1
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|3
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|2
|4
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|1
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4:57:39
|2
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:03
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:05
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:07
|6
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|8
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:08
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|13
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:09
|14
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|16
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|17
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:11
|18
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|19
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:12
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
|23
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|25
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13
|27
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|28
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:14
|30
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|31
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|33
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:15
|34
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:16
|37
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:17
|39
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|40
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|41
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|42
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|43
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:18
|44
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|45
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|46
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|47
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:19
|48
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|49
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:20
|50
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|51
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|53
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|54
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|55
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|56
|Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:21
|57
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|58
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|59
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|60
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|61
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|62
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|63
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|64
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|65
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|66
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:23
|67
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|69
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech powered by C10
|70
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|71
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|72
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:00:24
|73
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|75
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:00:25
|77
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|78
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|79
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|80
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
|81
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:26
|82
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|83
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|84
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|85
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:27
|86
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|89
|Lucas Euser (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|90
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|91
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|92
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|94
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:29
|95
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|97
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:30
|98
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:31
|99
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|100
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|101
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:32
|102
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
|103
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|104
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:33
|105
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|106
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:34
|107
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:00:38
|108
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:40
|109
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:41
|110
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:44
|111
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|112
|Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:02:28
|113
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:09
|114
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:50
|115
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:00
|116
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:08
|117
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:19
|119
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:04:24
|120
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:52
|121
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:06:21
|122
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:55
|123
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:57
|124
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:08:20
|125
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:08:24
|126
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:10:59
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|16
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|9
|6
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|7
|7
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|5
|8
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|3
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|10
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|15
|pts
|2
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|9
|3
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|5
|4
|Christian Helmig (Lux) Luxembourg
|2
|5
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|4:57:46
|2
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:03
|4
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:04
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:05
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:06
|7
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:07
|8
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|10
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:09
|11
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:10
|13
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:11
|14
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:12
|15
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|16
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13
|17
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|18
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|20
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|21
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|22
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:16
|23
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:17
|25
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:00:18
|26
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
|27
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:20
|28
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|29
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|30
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|31
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|32
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:24
|33
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|34
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:25
|35
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:26
|36
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:27
|37
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:00:31
|38
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:33
|39
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:34
|40
|Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:02:21
|41
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:02
|42
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:43
|43
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:12
|44
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:06:14
|45
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:08:13
|1
|Saur - Sojasun
|14:53:12
|2
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:07
|3
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:12
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:14
|5
|Argos - Shimano
|0:00:15
|6
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|7
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:20
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:00:24
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|10
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:30
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:32
|13
|Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:33
|14
|Andalucia
|0:00:38
|15
|Luxembourg
|0:00:40
|16
|Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:42
