Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) raised his arms in victory for the first time since the 2008 Circuit Franco-Belge after soloing away from his breakaway companions in the final stage of the Tour of Luxembourg today.

Jakob Fuglsang gave RadioShack-Nissan its first stage race win of the season, coming tenth on the stage and holding onto his two second lead over stage 3 winner Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM), with teammate Frank Schleck taking third overall.

"Luxembourg is my second home so to win the national tour of Luxembourg is important to the team but also to me,” said Fuglsang. “Especially after the difficult spring I had with bad luck and injuries. It’s nice to make a comeback like this. It was the right decision for me to not start the Giro d’Italia and give my knee more time to heal. Now I have this victory and I am very, very happy. The team was riding very strong and I have to thank them.

"The team dedicated themselves to winning, and I really have to thank them all," Fuglsang said. "We had such a strong team here. Working together on all five stages made this possible and I’m so happy it worked out for us.”

The weather on the final stage was so bad that a third of the field abandoned and officials neutralized the general classification at the start of the final circuits with 47km left to race.

"I think the organization made the right decision by ending the GC battle at that point," Fuglsang said. "There was a real risk of crashes and everyone was nervous to stay upright."

Heavy rains pounded the riders as they set out for the final 158km stage from Mersch, but it was no matter to Roelandts, who escaped early into the stage with three companions: Tom Stamsnijder (Argos-Shimano), Damien Gaudin (Europcar) and Jimmy Casper (FDJ-Big Mat). The former Belgian champion claimed the three mountain primes that were on offer, and then rode away from his companions in the final 10km to claim the stage win.

The three escapees were caught by the chasing peloton, from which Ben Swift (Sky) took the sprint ahead of teammate Davide Appollonio and Kristof Goddaert (AG2R).

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2:39:58 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:25 3 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 4 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 8 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 20 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 3 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 13 4 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 11 5 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 6 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 7 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 5 8 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 9 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 2 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan 1

Mountain 1 (Cat 1) km. 13,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 pts 2 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano 3 3 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 2 4 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 (Cat 2) km. 20,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 pts 2 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1

Mountain 3 (Cat 1) km. 65,4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 pts 2 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2 4 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan 17:08:40 2 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:05 4 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:20 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:00:24 6 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:25 7 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:28 8 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:29 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg 10 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:32 11 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:36 12 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:00:37 13 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:00:39 14 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:40 15 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:41 16 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:44 18 Lucas Euser (Can) Spidertech powered by C10 0:00:45 19 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:58 20 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:03 21 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C10 0:01:04 22 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:01:06 23 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:09 24 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:01:15 25 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:02:12 26 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:02:13 27 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:16 28 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:17 29 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:02:36 30 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10 0:02:47 31 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:48 32 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 0:02:54 33 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:07 34 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:03:35 35 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:07 36 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:06:37 37 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:15 38 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 0:08:26 39 Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:08:51 40 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:00 41 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:09:08 42 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:22 43 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:09:32 44 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:09:41 45 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:10:00 46 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:11:06 47 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:11:09 48 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:13:06 49 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:13:10 50 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 0:13:12 51 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:16:15 52 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:16:17 53 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:16:24 54 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:16:25 55 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:34 56 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:16:39 57 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 0:21:36 58 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:22:21 59 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:23:51 60 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:59

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 40 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 34 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 33 4 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 5 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 29 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 7 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan 17 9 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 14 10 Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 13 11 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 11 12 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 11 13 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 9 14 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 9 15 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 8 16 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 17 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 7 18 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 19 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 7 20 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 5 21 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 3 22 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 3 23 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 24 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 2 25 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 2 26 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 1 27 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17:08:42 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:00:22 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg 0:00:27 4 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:34 5 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:38 6 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 7 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:56 8 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:01 9 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 10 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:02:34 11 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10 0:02:45 12 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:03:33 13 Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:08:49 14 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:58 15 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 0:13:10 16 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:16:15 17 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:16:22 18 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 0:21:34 19 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:22:19