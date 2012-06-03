Trending

Roelandts bests Swift in Luxembourg finale

Fuglsang seals overall race victory

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) raised his arms in victory for the first time since the 2008 Circuit Franco-Belge after soloing away from his breakaway companions in the final stage of the Tour of Luxembourg today.

Jakob Fuglsang gave RadioShack-Nissan its first stage race win of the season, coming tenth on the stage and holding onto his two second lead over stage 3 winner Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM), with teammate Frank Schleck taking third overall.

"Luxembourg is my second home so to win the national tour of Luxembourg is important to the team but also to me,” said Fuglsang. “Especially after the difficult spring I had with bad luck and injuries. It’s nice to make a comeback like this. It was the right decision for me to not start the Giro d’Italia and give my knee more time to heal. Now I have this victory and I am very, very happy. The team was riding very strong and I have to thank them.

"The team dedicated themselves to winning, and I really have to thank them all," Fuglsang said. "We had such a strong team here. Working together on all five stages made this possible and I’m so happy it worked out for us.”

The weather on the final stage was so bad that a third of the field abandoned and officials neutralized the general classification at the start of the final circuits with 47km left to race.

"I think the organization made the right decision by ending the GC battle at that point," Fuglsang said. "There was a real risk of crashes and everyone was nervous to stay upright."

Heavy rains pounded the riders as they set out for the final 158km stage from Mersch, but it was no matter to Roelandts, who escaped early into the stage with three companions: Tom Stamsnijder (Argos-Shimano), Damien Gaudin (Europcar) and Jimmy Casper (FDJ-Big Mat). The former Belgian champion claimed the three mountain primes that were on offer, and then rode away from his companions in the final 10km to claim the stage win.

The three escapees were caught by the chasing peloton, from which Ben Swift (Sky) took the sprint ahead of teammate Davide Appollonio and Kristof Goddaert (AG2R).

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2:39:58
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:25
3Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
4Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
5Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
8Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team20pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling16
3Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling13
4Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale11
5Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
6Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
7Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano5
8Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
9Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony2
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan1

Mountain 1 (Cat 1) km. 13,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5pts
2Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano3
3Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar2
4Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 (Cat 2) km. 20,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3pts
2Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano1

Mountain 3 (Cat 1) km. 65,4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5pts
2Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano2
4Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan17:08:40
2Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
3Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:05
4Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:20
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:24
6Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:25
7Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:28
8Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:29
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
10Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:32
11Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:36
12Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:00:37
13Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:39
14Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:40
15Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:41
16Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
18Lucas Euser (Can) Spidertech powered by C100:00:45
19David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:58
20Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:03
21Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C100:01:04
22Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:01:06
23Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:09
24Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:01:15
25Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:02:12
26Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:02:13
27Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:16
28Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:17
29Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:02:36
30Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C100:02:47
31Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:48
32Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia0:02:54
33Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:07
34Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:03:35
35Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:07
36Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:06:37
37Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:15
38Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:08:26
39Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:08:51
40Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:00
41Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:09:08
42Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:22
43Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:09:32
44Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:09:41
45Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:10:00
46Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:11:06
47Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:11:09
48Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:13:06
49Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:13:10
50Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:13:12
51André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:16:15
52Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:16:17
53Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:16:24
54Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:16:25
55Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:34
56Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:16:39
57Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia0:21:36
58Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:22:21
59Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:23:51
60Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team40pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling34
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team33
4Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team30
5Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling29
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
7Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne20
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan17
9Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano14
10Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan13
11Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling11
12Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale11
13Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's9
14Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling9
15Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano8
16Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
17Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar7
18Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
19Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de7
20Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale5
21Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano3
22Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony3
23Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
24Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan2
25Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony2
26Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1
27Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17:08:42
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:22
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:27
4Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:34
5Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:38
6Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
7David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:56
8Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:01
9Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
10Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:02:34
11Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C100:02:45
12Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:03:33
13Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:08:49
14Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:58
15Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:13:10
16Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:16:15
17Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:16:22
18Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia0:21:34
19Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:22:19

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack-Nissan51:26:25
2Argos-Shimano0:01:26
3Team Europcar0:01:28
4AG2R La Mondiale0:01:38
5Spidertech powered by C100:03:51
6Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:08
7Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:05:51
8Saur - Sojasun0:05:54
9Sky Procycling0:08:02
10Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:11:06
11Andalucia0:19:11

