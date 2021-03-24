Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali: Vingegaard wins stage 2
By Cyclingnews
Sosa finishes second and Schultz third
Image 1 of 10
Image 2 of 10
Image 3 of 10
Image 4 of 10
Image 5 of 10
Image 6 of 10
Image 7 of 10
Image 8 of 10
Image 9 of 10
Image 10 of 10
Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) won stage 2 atop the punishing local-circuit ascent of the Sagliano all Rubicone at Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali. The Jumbo-Visma climber proved strongest on the final climb finishing just ahead of Ivan Sosa (Ineos Grenadiers) and Nick Schultz (Team BikeExchange).
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
