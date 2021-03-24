Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali: Vingegaard wins stage 2

Image 1 of 10 Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma wins stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 10 Márton Dina (Eolo Kometa Cycling Team) escaped for 138km on stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 10 Israel Start-Up Nation works at the front of the peloton on stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 10 Scenery along 163km stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 10 Damiano Cima of Gazprom-RusVelo in peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 10 Lorenzo Fortunato of Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team rides in peloton on sunny day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 10 Scenery on 163km stage 2 en route to Sogliiano al Rubicone summit finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 10 Italian veteran Davide Rebellin with Work Service Vega rides on stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 10 Mark Cavendish at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 10 Mark Cavendish at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) won stage 2 atop the punishing local-circuit ascent of the Sagliano all Rubicone at Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali. The Jumbo-Visma climber proved strongest on the final climb finishing just ahead of Ivan Sosa (Ineos Grenadiers) and Nick Schultz (Team BikeExchange).

