Trending

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali: Vingegaard wins stage 2

By

Sosa finishes second and Schultz third

Image 1 of 10

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021 36th Edition 2nd stage Riccione Sogliano al Rubicone 163 km 24032021 Jonas Vingegaard DEN Jumbo Visma Ivan Ramiro Sosa COL Ineos Grenadiers photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma wins stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 10

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021 36th Edition 2nd Stage Riccione Sogliano al Rubicone 163 km 24032021 Marton Dina HUN Eolo Kometa Cycling Team photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Márton Dina (Eolo Kometa Cycling Team) escaped for 138km on stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 10

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021 36th Edition 2nd stage Riccione Sogliano al Rubicone 163 km 24032021 Ben Hermans BEL Israel StartUp Nation James Piccoli CAN Israel StartUp Nation Alessandro De Marchi ITA Israel StartUp Nation photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Israel Start-Up Nation works at the front of the peloton on stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 10

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021 36th Edition 2nd stage Riccione Sogliano al Rubicone 163 km 24032021 Scenery photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Scenery along 163km stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 10

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021 36th Edition 2nd Stage Riccione Sogliano al Rubicone 163 km 24032021 Damiano Cima ITA Gazprom RusVelo photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Damiano Cima of Gazprom-RusVelo in peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 10

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021 36th Edition 2nd Stage Riccione Sogliano al Rubicone 163 km 24032021 Lorenzo Fortunato ITA Eolo Kometa Cycling Team photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Lorenzo Fortunato of Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team rides in peloton on sunny day (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 10

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021 36th Edition 2nd Stage Riccione Sogliano al Rubicone 163 km 24032021 Scenery photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Scenery on 163km stage 2 en route to Sogliiano al Rubicone summit finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 10

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021 36th Edition 2nd Stage Riccione Sogliano al Rubicone 163 km 24032021 Davide Rebellin ITA Work Service Vega photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Italian veteran Davide Rebellin with Work Service Vega rides on stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 10

Mark Cavendish

Mark Cavendish at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 10

Mark Cavendish

Mark Cavendish at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) won stage 2 atop the punishing local-circuit ascent of the Sagliano all Rubicone at Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali. The Jumbo-Visma climber proved strongest on the final climb finishing just ahead of Ivan Sosa (Ineos Grenadiers) and Nick Schultz (Team BikeExchange).

More to come!

Brief Results Stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
2Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
3Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange

Latest on Cyclingnews