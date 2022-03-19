Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021
Honoré takes first professional win with all or nothing approach at Coppi e Bartali24-year-old Deceuninck-QuickStep rider takes maiden victory from attack in final stages after being in caught early break
Jonas Vingegaard wins Settimana Internazionale Coppi e BartaliHonorè claims final stage in Forlì
Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali: Vingegaard wins stage 4Race leader nabs a second stage victory of Italian race
Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 202123 March 2021 - 27 March 2021 | Emilia-Romagna | 2.1
Honoré takes first professional win with all or nothing approach at Coppi e Bartali
News 24-year-old Deceuninck-QuickStep rider takes maiden victory from attack in final stages after being in caught early break
