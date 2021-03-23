Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali - Mareczko beats Cavendish in Gatteo

Jakub Mareczko (Vini Zabù) beat Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to win the opening road race stage of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali stage race in Italy.

The 98km morning stage included three short climbs but the race came back together for the finish in the centre of Gatteo.

Marius Mayrhofer of the Team DSM development team was third, Dylan Sunderand of the Qhubeka development team was fourth and Britain’s Ethan Hayter of Ineos Grenadiers was fifth.

Mareczko and Cavendish hit out from the front in the final metres but the Italian won by less than a wheel to take his second victory of the season after also winning the Trofej Umag in Slovenia in early March.

The Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali continues on Tuesday afternoon with the 14km team time trial around Gatteo.

More to follow.