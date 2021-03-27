Jonas Vingegaard wins Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali
Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) won the overall title at Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali. The 24-year-old was part of a late-race attack during stage 5 and finished second in a two-up sprint behind stage winner Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Deceuninck-QuickStep). Shane Archbold (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who was part of the chase group, finished third.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:59:40
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) Team Colpack Ballan
|6
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|8
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|9
|Paul Double (GBr) Mg.k Vis VPM
|10
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
