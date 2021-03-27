Trending

Jonas Vingegaard wins Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali

Honorè claims final stage in Forlì

Jonas Vingegaard (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) in the overall leader's jersey on the final day at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The final stage at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) in the overall leader's jersey on the final day at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) in the overall leader's jersey on the final day at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) won the overall title at Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali. The 24-year-old was part of a late-race attack during stage 5 and finished second in a two-up sprint behind stage winner Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Deceuninck-QuickStep). Shane Archbold (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who was part of the chase group, finished third.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:59:40
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
3Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
5Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) Team Colpack Ballan
6Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
8Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
9Paul Double (GBr) Mg.k Vis VPM
10Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation

General classification after stage
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma

