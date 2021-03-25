Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali: Ethan Hayter wins stage 3
By Jackie Tyson
Vingegaard keeps race lead in sprint stage
Stage 3: Riccione - Riccione
Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) used an aggressive sprint set up by his Ineos Grenadiers teammates to grab the stage 3 victory along the Adriatic sea shore in Riccione at Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali.
Settling for second was Shane Archbold (Deceuninck-QuickStep), while Nick Schultz (Team BikeExchange) took third.
With 4km to go, a solo attack by Antonio Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) was snuffed out by Ineos Grenadiers, powering at the front to set up the sprint battle for Hayter, leader in the best young rider classification. It was Hayter’s first win of the season.
A bunch finish in Riccione allowed stage 2 winner Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) to retain his general classification lead, followed by one second in second place Ivan Sosa (Ineos Grenadiers).
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|3:49:21
|2
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|4
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|8
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|9
|Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|10
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
