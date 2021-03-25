Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali: Ethan Hayter wins stage 3

Image 1 of 13 Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 3 at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 13 Jonas Vingegaard in the leader's jersey at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 13 Jonas Vingegaard in the leader's jersey at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 13 Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 3 at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 13 Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 3 at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 13 Jonas Vingegaard at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 13 Ethan Hayter wins stage 3 at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 13 Ethan Hayter wins stage 3 at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 13 Israel Start-Up Nation at stage 3 at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 13 Jonas Vingegaard in the leader's jersey at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 13 Jonas Vingegaard in the leader's jersey at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 13 Jonas Vingegaard in the leader's jersey at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 13 Ethan Hayter wins stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) used an aggressive sprint set up by his Ineos Grenadiers teammates to grab the stage 3 victory along the Adriatic sea shore in Riccione at Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali.

Settling for second was Shane Archbold (Deceuninck-QuickStep), while Nick Schultz (Team BikeExchange) took third.

With 4km to go, a solo attack by Antonio Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) was snuffed out by Ineos Grenadiers, powering at the front to set up the sprint battle for Hayter, leader in the best young rider classification. It was Hayter’s first win of the season.

A bunch finish in Riccione allowed stage 2 winner Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) to retain his general classification lead, followed by one second in second place Ivan Sosa (Ineos Grenadiers).

More to come!

🇮🇹 #CoppieBartali Sexto puesto para @aular_orluis en el triunfo de Ethan Hayter (IGD) en Riccione. La fuga fue cazada en la parte final de la etapa.#SúmateAlVerde 💚 pic.twitter.com/ALpfbtYaEDMarch 25, 2021 See more

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3:49:21 2 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 4 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 8 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 10 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo