Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali: Ethan Hayter wins stage 3

Vingegaard keeps race lead in sprint stage

Ethan Hayter

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 3 at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jonas Vingegaard

Jonas Vingegaard in the leader's jersey at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jonas Vingegaard

Jonas Vingegaard in the leader's jersey at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ethan Hayter

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 3 at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ethan Hayter

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 3 at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Coppi e Bartali

Jonas Vingegaard at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Coppi e Bartali

Ethan Hayter wins stage 3 at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Coppi e Bartali

Ethan Hayter wins stage 3 at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Coppi e Bartali

Israel Start-Up Nation at stage 3 at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Coppi e Bartali

Jonas Vingegaard in the leader's jersey at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Coppi e Bartali

Jonas Vingegaard in the leader's jersey at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Coppi e Bartali

Jonas Vingegaard in the leader's jersey at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Coppi e Bartali

Ethan Hayter wins stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) used an aggressive sprint set up by his Ineos Grenadiers teammates to grab the stage 3 victory along the Adriatic sea shore in Riccione at Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali. 

Settling for second was Shane Archbold (Deceuninck-QuickStep), while Nick Schultz (Team BikeExchange) took third.

With 4km to go, a solo attack by Antonio Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) was snuffed out by Ineos Grenadiers, powering at the front to set up the sprint battle for Hayter, leader in the best young rider classification. It was Hayter’s first win of the season.

A bunch finish in Riccione allowed stage 2 winner Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) to retain his general classification lead, followed by one second in second place Ivan Sosa (Ineos Grenadiers).

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3:49:21
2Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
4Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
5Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
8Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
9Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
10Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
2Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

