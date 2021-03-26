Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali: Vingegaard wins stage 4
By Jackie Tyson
Race leader nabs another stage
Stage 4: San Marino - San Marino
Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) charged up the final climb into San Marino to win stage 4 of Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali on Friday, while retaining the overall lead for a third consecutive day.
Javier Romo (Astana-Premier Tech) finished second, Nick Schultz (Team BikeExchange) was third, and stage 3 winner Ethan Hayter rolled across the line in fourth.
The final 2.4km climb with a 6.8 per cent gradient to the Piazzale dello Stradone proved decisive. From a 35-rider group, Romo, just 10 seconds out of the GC lead, launched an attack in the final kilometer. But an attentive Vingegaard took the reins in pursuit of the young Spaniard and made the pass on the climb to secure his second win of the week.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|4
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) Team Colpack Ballan
|7
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|8
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
|10
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
