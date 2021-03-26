Trending

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali: Vingegaard wins stage 4

Race leader nabs another stage

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021 - 36th Edition - 4th stage San Marino - San Marino 154,8 km - 26/03/2021 - Jonas Vingegaard (DEN - Jumbo - Visma) - Ethan Hayter (GBR - Ineos Grenadiers)Javier Romo Oliver (ESP - Astana - Premier Tech) - photo Roberto Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma wins stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021 36th Edition 4th stage San Marino San Marino 1548 km 26032021 Nicholas Schultz AUS Team Bikeexchange Javier Romo Oliver ESP Astana Premier Tech Jonas Vingegaard DEN Jumbo Visma photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Jonas Vingegaard looks behind as he crosses the line for his second win of the week (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021 36th Edition 4th stage San Marino San Marino 1548 km 26032021 Jonas Vingegaard DEN Jumbo Visma photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma worked hard to retain GC lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021 36th Edition 4th stage San Marino San Marino 1548 km 26032021 Jonas Vingegaard DEN Jumbo Visma photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021 36th Edition 4th stage San Marino San Marino 1548 km 26032021 Matthias Brandle AUT Israel StartUp Nation photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Israel Start-Up Nation sign on (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021 36th Edition 4th stage San Marino San Marino 1548 km 26032021 Scenery photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Stage 4 of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021 36th Edition 4th stage San Marino San Marino 1548 km 26032021 Davide De Pretto ITA Beltrami TSA Tre Colli photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Davide de Pretto (Beltrami TSA) on stage 4 of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021 36th Edition 4th stage San Marino San Marino 1548 km 26032021 Matthias Brandle AUT Israel StartUp Nation photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Matthias Brandle on stage 4 of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021 36th Edition 4th stage San Marino San Marino 1548 km 26032021 Mattia Frapporti ITA Eolo Kometa Cycling Team photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Mattia Frapporti (Eolo Kometa) on stage 4 of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021 36th Edition 4th stage San Marino San Marino 1548 km 26032021 Team DSM photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Stage 4 of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021 36th Edition 4th stage San Marino San Marino 1548 km 26032021 Abner Gonzalez Rivera PUR Movistar Team photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Puerto Rican champion Abner Gonzalez (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021 36th Edition 4th stage San Marino San Marino 1548 km 26032021 Mark Cavendish GBR Deceuninck QuickStep photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021 36th Edition 4th stage San Marino San Marino 1548 km 26032021 Johnatan Canaveral Vargas COL Bardiani CSF Faizane photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Johnatan Canaveral (Bardiani) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021 36th Edition 4th stage San Marino San Marino 1548 km 26032021 Jonas Vingegaard DEN Jumbo Visma photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021 36th Edition 4th stage San Marino San Marino 1548 km 26032021 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier ERI Trek Segafredo photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2021 36th Edition 4th stage San Marino San Marino 1548 km 26032021 Cristian Scaroni ITA Gazprom RusVelo photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Cristian Scaroni (Gazprom-RusVelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) charged up the final climb into San Marino to win stage 4 of Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali on Friday, while retaining the overall lead for a third consecutive day.

Javier Romo (Astana-Premier Tech) finished second, Nick Schultz (Team BikeExchange) was third, and stage 3 winner Ethan Hayter rolled across the line in fourth.

The final 2.4km climb with a 6.8 per cent gradient to the Piazzale dello Stradone proved decisive. From a 35-rider group, Romo, just 10 seconds out of the GC lead, launched an attack in the final kilometer. But an attentive Vingegaard took the reins in pursuit of the young Spaniard and made the pass on the climb to secure his second win of the week.

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
2Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
3Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
4Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
5Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) Team Colpack Ballan
7Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
8Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
9Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
10Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

