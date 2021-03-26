Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali: Vingegaard wins stage 4

Image 1 of 16 Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma wins stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 16 Jonas Vingegaard looks behind as he crosses the line for his second win of the week (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 16 Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma worked hard to retain GC lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 16 Race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 16 Israel Start-Up Nation sign on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 16 Stage 4 of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 16 Davide de Pretto (Beltrami TSA) on stage 4 of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 16 Matthias Brandle on stage 4 of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 16 Mattia Frapporti (Eolo Kometa) on stage 4 of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 16 Stage 4 of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 16 Puerto Rican champion Abner Gonzalez (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 16 Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 16 Johnatan Canaveral (Bardiani) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 16 Race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 16 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 16 Cristian Scaroni (Gazprom-RusVelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) charged up the final climb into San Marino to win stage 4 of Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali on Friday, while retaining the overall lead for a third consecutive day.

Javier Romo (Astana-Premier Tech) finished second, Nick Schultz (Team BikeExchange) was third, and stage 3 winner Ethan Hayter rolled across the line in fourth.

The final 2.4km climb with a 6.8 per cent gradient to the Piazzale dello Stradone proved decisive. From a 35-rider group, Romo, just 10 seconds out of the GC lead, launched an attack in the final kilometer. But an attentive Vingegaard took the reins in pursuit of the young Spaniard and made the pass on the climb to secure his second win of the week.

More to come!