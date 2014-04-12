Sauser wins Sea Otter cross country
Marathon world champ leads for most of race
Elite men cross country: -
One day after his teammate Todd Wells won the short track, Specalized's Christoph Sauser won the elite men's cross country race at the Sea Otter Classic on Saturday in Monterey, California.
Sauser led most of the race from start to finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized S Racing
|2:00:20
|2
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram Troy Lee Designs
|0:00:04
|3
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3-Rox
|0:00:08
|4
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized S Racing
|5
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing
|0:00:09
|6
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Team FRM Factory
|0:00:19
|7
|Hector Riveros (Col) Scott-Rotorusa
|0:01:13
|8
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles
|0:01:53
|9
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
|0:03:01
|10
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC
|0:03:53
|11
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|0:04:06
|12
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|0:04:54
|13
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Offroad
|0:05:54
|14
|Rotem Ishay (USA) Team Jamis Bikes
|0:06:29
|15
|Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona
|16
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pros Closet
|0:06:30
|17
|Jason Siegle (USA) SCG/Felt
|0:06:34
|18
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Offroad
|0:06:42
|19
|Julien Bourdevaire (Fra) Team Black Star Racing
|0:07:06
|20
|Menso De Jong (USA) Team Clif Bar Cycling
|0:07:09
|21
|Evan Mcneely (Can) Norco Factory
|0:07:36
|22
|Jason Sager (USA) Backcountry.Com
|0:07:48
|23
|Ryan Woodall (USA) The Pros Closet / Stans
|0:08:06
|24
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|25
|Kerry Werner (USA) BMC Project Dirt
|26
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline / NBX
|0:08:07
|27
|Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athelete
|0:08:30
|28
|Travis Woodruff (USA) Backcountry.Com Bike
|0:08:31
|29
|Bryan Alders (USA) Marin Bikes
|0:09:02
|30
|Alex Grant (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
|0:09:16
|31
|Evan Guthrie (Can) Norco Factory
|0:09:29
|32
|Tinker Juarez (USA)
|0:09:42
|33
|Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
|0:09:55
|34
|Sepp Kuss (USA) BMC Project Dirt
|0:10:22
|35
|Elliot Reinecke (USA) Velo Hangar/Focus Bike
|0:10:53
|36
|Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita) FRM Factory Racing
|0:10:54
|37
|Tom Sampson (USA) Adigga Racing
|0:11:15
|38
|Bryson Perry (USA) Dna Cycling
|0:11:43
|39
|Kalan Beisel (USA) Giant Tuffshed
|0:11:58
|40
|Ryan Geiger (USA) FRM Factory Racing
|0:12:16
|41
|Andrew Watson (Can) Norco Factory
|0:12:20
|42
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|43
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Muscle Milk Specialized
|0:12:55
|44
|Patrick Chartrand (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory
|0:12:56
|45
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
|0:13:37
|46
|Brodie Stringer (USA) Team Baghouse
|0:13:52
|47
|Quinn Moberg (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory
|0:14:05
|48
|Skyler Taylor (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:14:33
|49
|Charles Jenkins (USA) Khs Cytomax Esi
|0:15:12
|50
|Casey Williams (USA) Whole Athlete
|0:15:37
|51
|Gareth Feldstein (USA) Cannondale Muscle Milk
|0:15:46
|52
|Ryan Chandler (USA)
|0:15:56
|53
|Joseph Clemenzi (USA) Sports Garage Cycling
|0:16:36
|54
|Marc-Andrt Daigle (Can) Garnean Quebecor
|0:16:54
|55
|Jeff Malnick (USA)
|0:17:08
|56
|Michael Zanetti (USA) Norcal Bike Monkey
|0:17:17
|57
|Will Curtis (USA) Santa Cruz / X-Fusion
|0:17:22
|58
|Christopher Kelly (USA)
|0:17:27
|59
|Stephane Roch (USA) Swamis Cycling Club
|0:17:40
|60
|Jim Hewett (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
|0:18:08
|61
|Jordane Gauthier-Bea (Can) Power Watts Nord
|0:18:24
|62
|John Nobil (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|0:18:46
|63
|Tony Smith (USA)
|0:19:06
|64
|Jason Moeschler (USA) WTB Cannondale
|0:19:44
|65
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Specialized Racing
|0:20:05
|66
|Clint Claassen (USA) Santa Cruz Fox
|0:20:31
|67
|Joel Titius (USA) Socal Endurance
|0:20:58
|68
|David Flaten (USA) Giant Factory
|0:21:07
|69
|Drew Edsall (USA) The Pros Closet/Stans
|0:22:06
|70
|Justin Desilets (USA) No Team
|0:22:14
|71
|Danny Mcnaughton (USA) Eden Bicycles Racing
|0:22:57
|72
|Philip Mooney (USA) Breezer Bikes
|0:23:40
|73
|Gustavo Pedroza (Mex) Ellin Cyling Team
|0:23:45
|74
|Justin Herrell (USA)
|0:26:45
|75
|Matthew Tyler Turner (USA) Summit Utah Devo
|0:28:07
|76
|Jordan Anderson (USA) Ownes Healthcare
|0:29:22
|77
|Sina Solouksaran (USA)
|0:31:31
|78
|Eliel Anttila (USA) UC Berkeley
|0:36:23
|79
|Anibal Valadez (Mex) Ellin Cycling Team
|0:38:20
|80
|Colby Pastore (USA) Santa Cruz / X-Fusion
|0:41:42
|81
|Trey Jarno (Est) Bear Valley Bikes
|1:14:51
|DNF
|Alex Wild (USA) Trailhead Racing
|DNF
|David Lee (USA)
|DNF
|Miguel Ramos (USA) Team BH / Smith Optics
|DNF
|Noah Talley (USA) Gear Rush
|DNF
|Jamey Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement
|DNF
|Max Plaxton (Can) Cannondale Factory
|DNF
|Brady Kappius (USA) Clif Bar Cycling
|DNF
|Wiley Mosley (USA) Super Awesome
|DNF
|Michael Hosey (USA) Marin Bikes Factory
|DNF
|Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda Stan's No Tubes
|DNF
|Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak Ergon
