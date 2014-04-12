Trending

Sauser wins Sea Otter cross country

Marathon world champ leads for most of race

Image 1 of 32

Christoph Sauser sweeps the weekend for Specialized at the Sea Otter Classic

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 32

Giant riders Carl Decker and Adam Craig congratulate each other at the finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 32

Todd Wells (Specialized) won the short track event on Saturday

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 32

Hall-of-famer David Tinker Jaurez (Sho-Air Cannondale)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 32

Canadian chamion Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 32

Elite men's start on the race track at Laguna Seca for the Sea Otter Classic

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 32

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) leading the pro men out onto the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 32

Ninety-eight men started in the pro cross country event

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 32

A lead group of eleven men cross a ridge near the end of lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 32

The leaders were riding a paceline on much of the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 32

Specialized had control of the race with two riders on the front

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 32

Christoph Sauser (Specialized) was strong on the climbs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 32

The group was large at the end of lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 32

Christoph Sauser (Specialized) alone on the climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 32

Christoph Sauser (Specialized) leading Todd Wells near the top of the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 32

TJ Woodruff (Backcountry.com) at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 32

Race Director Jeff Frost raises the US flag for the singing of the national anthem

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 32

Spectators eagerly awaited their riders after two hours of racing

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 32

US Cross Country National Champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike) rolls up to the line

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 32

Riders in the starting grid for the Sea Otter cross country at Laguna Seca Raceway

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 32

Todd Wells (Specialized) appeared to be helping his teammate Christoph Sauser get away

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 32

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air Cannondale) was in the lead group after lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 32

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) followed by teammate and Canadian Champion Derek Zandstra

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 32

American National Champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC) made it into the select group on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 32

Kerry Werner (BMC Project) riding just behind the leaders after one lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 32

Carl Decker (Team Giant) near the end of the first lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 32

Tinker Jaurez (Sho-Air Cannondale) was competitive as usual

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 32

Jason Sager (Backcountry.com) near the end of lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 32

Tinker Jaurez (Sho-Air Cannondale) riding into the finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 32

Christoph Sauser (Specialized) had plenty of time to celebrate at the finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 32

Christoph Sauser (Specialized) had a small lead at the end of lap one and teammate Todd Wells blocking for him

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 32

Christoph Sauser (Specialized) at the starting line

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

One day after his teammate Todd Wells won the short track, Specalized's Christoph Sauser won the elite men's cross country race at the Sea Otter Classic on Saturday in Monterey, California.

Sauser led most of the race from start to finish.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized S Racing2:00:20
2Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram Troy Lee Designs0:00:04
3Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3-Rox0:00:08
4Todd Wells (USA) Specialized S Racing
5Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing0:00:09
6Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Team FRM Factory0:00:19
7Hector Riveros (Col) Scott-Rotorusa0:01:13
8Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles0:01:53
9Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale0:03:01
10Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC0:03:53
11Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:04:06
12Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing XC0:04:54
13Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Offroad0:05:54
14Rotem Ishay (USA) Team Jamis Bikes0:06:29
15Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona
16Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pros Closet0:06:30
17Jason Siegle (USA) SCG/Felt0:06:34
18Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Offroad0:06:42
19Julien Bourdevaire (Fra) Team Black Star Racing0:07:06
20Menso De Jong (USA) Team Clif Bar Cycling0:07:09
21Evan Mcneely (Can) Norco Factory0:07:36
22Jason Sager (USA) Backcountry.Com0:07:48
23Ryan Woodall (USA) The Pros Closet / Stans0:08:06
24Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
25Kerry Werner (USA) BMC Project Dirt
26Justin Lindine (USA) Redline / NBX0:08:07
27Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athelete0:08:30
28Travis Woodruff (USA) Backcountry.Com Bike0:08:31
29Bryan Alders (USA) Marin Bikes0:09:02
30Alex Grant (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale0:09:16
31Evan Guthrie (Can) Norco Factory0:09:29
32Tinker Juarez (USA)0:09:42
33Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada0:09:55
34Sepp Kuss (USA) BMC Project Dirt0:10:22
35Elliot Reinecke (USA) Velo Hangar/Focus Bike0:10:53
36Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita) FRM Factory Racing0:10:54
37Tom Sampson (USA) Adigga Racing0:11:15
38Bryson Perry (USA) Dna Cycling0:11:43
39Kalan Beisel (USA) Giant Tuffshed0:11:58
40Ryan Geiger (USA) FRM Factory Racing0:12:16
41Andrew Watson (Can) Norco Factory0:12:20
42Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
43Cody Kaiser (USA) Muscle Milk Specialized0:12:55
44Patrick Chartrand (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory0:12:56
45Ryan Trebon (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale0:13:37
46Brodie Stringer (USA) Team Baghouse0:13:52
47Quinn Moberg (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory0:14:05
48Skyler Taylor (USA) Bear Development Team0:14:33
49Charles Jenkins (USA) Khs Cytomax Esi0:15:12
50Casey Williams (USA) Whole Athlete0:15:37
51Gareth Feldstein (USA) Cannondale Muscle Milk0:15:46
52Ryan Chandler (USA)0:15:56
53Joseph Clemenzi (USA) Sports Garage Cycling0:16:36
54Marc-Andrt Daigle (Can) Garnean Quebecor0:16:54
55Jeff Malnick (USA)0:17:08
56Michael Zanetti (USA) Norcal Bike Monkey0:17:17
57Will Curtis (USA) Santa Cruz / X-Fusion0:17:22
58Christopher Kelly (USA)0:17:27
59Stephane Roch (USA) Swamis Cycling Club0:17:40
60Jim Hewett (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale0:18:08
61Jordane Gauthier-Bea (Can) Power Watts Nord0:18:24
62John Nobil (USA) Bear Valley Bikes0:18:46
63Tony Smith (USA)0:19:06
64Jason Moeschler (USA) WTB Cannondale0:19:44
65Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Specialized Racing0:20:05
66Clint Claassen (USA) Santa Cruz Fox0:20:31
67Joel Titius (USA) Socal Endurance0:20:58
68David Flaten (USA) Giant Factory0:21:07
69Drew Edsall (USA) The Pros Closet/Stans0:22:06
70Justin Desilets (USA) No Team0:22:14
71Danny Mcnaughton (USA) Eden Bicycles Racing0:22:57
72Philip Mooney (USA) Breezer Bikes0:23:40
73Gustavo Pedroza (Mex) Ellin Cyling Team0:23:45
74Justin Herrell (USA)0:26:45
75Matthew Tyler Turner (USA) Summit Utah Devo0:28:07
76Jordan Anderson (USA) Ownes Healthcare0:29:22
77Sina Solouksaran (USA)0:31:31
78Eliel Anttila (USA) UC Berkeley0:36:23
79Anibal Valadez (Mex) Ellin Cycling Team0:38:20
80Colby Pastore (USA) Santa Cruz / X-Fusion0:41:42
81Trey Jarno (Est) Bear Valley Bikes1:14:51
DNFAlex Wild (USA) Trailhead Racing
DNFDavid Lee (USA)
DNFMiguel Ramos (USA) Team BH / Smith Optics
DNFNoah Talley (USA) Gear Rush
DNFJamey Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement
DNFMax Plaxton (Can) Cannondale Factory
DNFBrady Kappius (USA) Clif Bar Cycling
DNFWiley Mosley (USA) Super Awesome
DNFMichael Hosey (USA) Marin Bikes Factory
DNFMichael Broderick (USA) Kenda Stan's No Tubes
DNFYuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak Ergon

