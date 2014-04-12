Trending

Vos wins Sea Otter cross country

Dutch woman makes it two wins in two days

Image 1 of 32

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) looked confident at the start

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) looked confident at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 32

The pro women starting out on the Laguna Seca Raceway

The pro women starting out on the Laguna Seca Raceway
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 32

Erica Tingey (Team Jamis) near the top of the big climb

Erica Tingey (Team Jamis) near the top of the big climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 32

No Tubes riders Nina Baum and Mical Dyck at the top of the course

No Tubes riders Nina Baum and Mical Dyck at the top of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 32

Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) coming over the top of the big climb

Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) coming over the top of the big climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 32

Riders returned to the start/finish on the track

Riders returned to the start/finish on the track
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 32

Katerina Nash (Luna) had to settle for second place again today

Katerina Nash (Luna) had to settle for second place again today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 32

Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com) taking third place

Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com) taking third place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 32

Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Light and Motion) at the start

Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Light and Motion) at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 32

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) riding up to the line

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) riding up to the line
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 32

Friendly rivals Marianne Vos and Katerina Nash

Friendly rivals Marianne Vos and Katerina Nash
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 32

Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com) at the start

Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com) at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 32

Elite women's cross country start on the track at the Sea Otter Classic

Elite women's cross country start on the track at the Sea Otter Classic
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 32

Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) setting the pace

Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) setting the pace
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 32

The Backcountry.com women made a statement today

The Backcountry.com women made a statement today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 32

Mikeala Kofman (Scott 3Rox Racing) at the end of lap one

Mikeala Kofman (Scott 3Rox Racing) at the end of lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 32

The leaders following Marianne Vos' wheel

The leaders following Marianne Vos' wheel
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 32

The Backcountry.com women putting in podium rides

The Backcountry.com women putting in podium rides
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 32

US Cross Country National Champion Lea Davison had to watch from the sidelines as she recovers from an injury

US Cross Country National Champion Lea Davison had to watch from the sidelines as she recovers from an injury
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 32

Backcountry.com riders Evelyn Dong (L) and Chloe Woodruff (R)

Backcountry.com riders Evelyn Dong (L) and Chloe Woodruff (R)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 32

Nobody is better to his or her sponsors than Mary McConneloug

Nobody is better to his or her sponsors than Mary McConneloug
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 32

Old friends Nina Baum (NoTubes) and Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)

Old friends Nina Baum (NoTubes) and Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 32

Luna riders Maghaleie Rochette (L) and Katerina Nash (R)

Luna riders Maghaleie Rochette (L) and Katerina Nash (R)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 32

Kate Courtney (Specialized)

Kate Courtney (Specialized)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 32

Mary McConneloug has a word with Marianne Vos at the start

Mary McConneloug has a word with Marianne Vos at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 32

Luna riders (L to R) Katerina Nash, Maghalie Rochette, and Teal Stetson-Lee

Luna riders (L to R) Katerina Nash, Maghalie Rochette, and Teal Stetson-Lee
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 32

Elite women at the start of the Sea Otter Classic

Elite women at the start of the Sea Otter Classic
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 32

The lead group on lap one with chasers not far behind

The lead group on lap one with chasers not far behind
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 32

The lead group consisted of Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv), Katerina Nash (Luna), Chloe Woodruff, and Evelyn Dong

The lead group consisted of Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv), Katerina Nash (Luna), Chloe Woodruff, and Evelyn Dong
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 32

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 32

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) had Katerina Nash, Chloe Woodruff, and Evelyn Dong with her at the end of lap one

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) had Katerina Nash, Chloe Woodruff, and Evelyn Dong with her at the end of lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 32

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) makes it two wins in two days at the Sea Otter Classic

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) makes it two wins in two days at the Sea Otter Classic
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Marianne Vos (Rabo/Liv Giant) made it two wins in as many days when she won the elite women's cross country race at the Sea Otter Classic on Saturday afternoon.  Vos finished solo ahead of runner-up Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo - Liv Team2:21:15
2Katerina Nash (USA) Luna Pro Team0:01:07
3Evelyn Dong (USA) Backbountry.Com0:01:37
4Chloe Woodruff (USA) Backcountry.Com Bike0:05:03
5Larissa Connors (USA) Marin Factory Team0:06:34
6Rose Grant (USA) Sportsman & Ski Haus0:07:28
7Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Factory Offroad0:08:07
8Erin Huck (USA) Tokyo Tues / Vcgraphix0:08:58
9Pua Mata (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale0:09:43
10Mary Mcconneloug (USA) Kenda Stan's No Tubes0:10:30
11Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott 3Rox Racing0:11:55
12Erica Tingey (USA) Team Jamis0:12:39
13Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized S Racing0:14:05
14Nina Baum (USA) Stan's No Tubes Womens0:15:26
15Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak Ergon
16Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's No Tubes0:15:57
17Jena Greaser (USA) Play Hard Give Back0:16:49
18Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory0:17:17
19Erin Alders (USA) Liv Giant0:17:28
20Amanda Sin (Can) Scott 3 Rox0:17:42
21Amy Beisel (USA) Liv/Giant Tuffshed0:18:03
22Rebecca Rush (USA) Specialized Racing0:18:24
23Jamie Busch (USA) Juliana Bicycles0:19:14
24Chloe Cross (Can) Team Whistler0:22:09
25Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Canada0:22:41
26Sarah Sturm (USA) Ska Zia0:23:26
27Lauren Catlin (USA) Bear Develoment0:24:12
28Melissa Ross (USA) Faster Performance0:25:11
29Shayna Powless (USA) BMC0:25:33
30Emily Shields (USA) BMC Project Dirt0:26:30
31Sarah Kaufmann (USA) No Tubes Elite Women0:28:20
32Lisa Hudson (USA)0:29:37
33Caroline Woods (USA) Marin Bikes0:30:57
34Shannon Holden (USA) Ibis & Vander Kitten0:32:26
35Shannon Gibson (USA) No Tubes Elite Women0:33:42
36Kaysee Armstrong (USA) Kona/Tvb Race0:34:36
37Kaylee Blevins (USA) Bear Development0:34:37
38Sarah Hill (USA) American Classic Pro0:35:27
39Cayley Brooks (Can) Norco Factory0:41:32
40Kelly Chang (USA)0:43:23
DNFJane Pearson (USA) Guru Sports
DNFTeal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team
DNFAmanda Nauman (USA) Sdg/Felt
DNFCaroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
DNFMaghalie Rochette (Can)
DNFMeredith Miller (USA) Light And Motion

Latest on Cyclingnews