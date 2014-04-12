Image 1 of 32 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) looked confident at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 32 The pro women starting out on the Laguna Seca Raceway (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 32 Erica Tingey (Team Jamis) near the top of the big climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 32 No Tubes riders Nina Baum and Mical Dyck at the top of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 32 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) coming over the top of the big climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 32 Riders returned to the start/finish on the track (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 32 Katerina Nash (Luna) had to settle for second place again today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 32 Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com) taking third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 32 Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Light and Motion) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 32 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) riding up to the line (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 32 Friendly rivals Marianne Vos and Katerina Nash (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 32 Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 32 Elite women's cross country start on the track at the Sea Otter Classic (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 32 Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) setting the pace (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 32 The Backcountry.com women made a statement today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 32 Mikeala Kofman (Scott 3Rox Racing) at the end of lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 32 The leaders following Marianne Vos' wheel (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 32 The Backcountry.com women putting in podium rides (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 32 US Cross Country National Champion Lea Davison had to watch from the sidelines as she recovers from an injury (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 32 Backcountry.com riders Evelyn Dong (L) and Chloe Woodruff (R) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 32 Nobody is better to his or her sponsors than Mary McConneloug (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 32 Old friends Nina Baum (NoTubes) and Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 32 Luna riders Maghaleie Rochette (L) and Katerina Nash (R) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 32 Kate Courtney (Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 32 Mary McConneloug has a word with Marianne Vos at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 32 Luna riders (L to R) Katerina Nash, Maghalie Rochette, and Teal Stetson-Lee (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 32 Elite women at the start of the Sea Otter Classic (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 32 The lead group on lap one with chasers not far behind (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 32 The lead group consisted of Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv), Katerina Nash (Luna), Chloe Woodruff, and Evelyn Dong (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 32 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 32 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) had Katerina Nash, Chloe Woodruff, and Evelyn Dong with her at the end of lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 32 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) makes it two wins in two days at the Sea Otter Classic (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Marianne Vos (Rabo/Liv Giant) made it two wins in as many days when she won the elite women's cross country race at the Sea Otter Classic on Saturday afternoon. Vos finished solo ahead of runner-up Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)

