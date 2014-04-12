Vos wins Sea Otter cross country
Dutch woman makes it two wins in two days
Elite women cross country: -
Marianne Vos (Rabo/Liv Giant) made it two wins in as many days when she won the elite women's cross country race at the Sea Otter Classic on Saturday afternoon. Vos finished solo ahead of runner-up Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo - Liv Team
|2:21:15
|2
|Katerina Nash (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:01:07
|3
|Evelyn Dong (USA) Backbountry.Com
|0:01:37
|4
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) Backcountry.Com Bike
|0:05:03
|5
|Larissa Connors (USA) Marin Factory Team
|0:06:34
|6
|Rose Grant (USA) Sportsman & Ski Haus
|0:07:28
|7
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Factory Offroad
|0:08:07
|8
|Erin Huck (USA) Tokyo Tues / Vcgraphix
|0:08:58
|9
|Pua Mata (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
|0:09:43
|10
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA) Kenda Stan's No Tubes
|0:10:30
|11
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott 3Rox Racing
|0:11:55
|12
|Erica Tingey (USA) Team Jamis
|0:12:39
|13
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized S Racing
|0:14:05
|14
|Nina Baum (USA) Stan's No Tubes Womens
|0:15:26
|15
|Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak Ergon
|16
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's No Tubes
|0:15:57
|17
|Jena Greaser (USA) Play Hard Give Back
|0:16:49
|18
|Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory
|0:17:17
|19
|Erin Alders (USA) Liv Giant
|0:17:28
|20
|Amanda Sin (Can) Scott 3 Rox
|0:17:42
|21
|Amy Beisel (USA) Liv/Giant Tuffshed
|0:18:03
|22
|Rebecca Rush (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:18:24
|23
|Jamie Busch (USA) Juliana Bicycles
|0:19:14
|24
|Chloe Cross (Can) Team Whistler
|0:22:09
|25
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Canada
|0:22:41
|26
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Ska Zia
|0:23:26
|27
|Lauren Catlin (USA) Bear Develoment
|0:24:12
|28
|Melissa Ross (USA) Faster Performance
|0:25:11
|29
|Shayna Powless (USA) BMC
|0:25:33
|30
|Emily Shields (USA) BMC Project Dirt
|0:26:30
|31
|Sarah Kaufmann (USA) No Tubes Elite Women
|0:28:20
|32
|Lisa Hudson (USA)
|0:29:37
|33
|Caroline Woods (USA) Marin Bikes
|0:30:57
|34
|Shannon Holden (USA) Ibis & Vander Kitten
|0:32:26
|35
|Shannon Gibson (USA) No Tubes Elite Women
|0:33:42
|36
|Kaysee Armstrong (USA) Kona/Tvb Race
|0:34:36
|37
|Kaylee Blevins (USA) Bear Development
|0:34:37
|38
|Sarah Hill (USA) American Classic Pro
|0:35:27
|39
|Cayley Brooks (Can) Norco Factory
|0:41:32
|40
|Kelly Chang (USA)
|0:43:23
|DNF
|Jane Pearson (USA) Guru Sports
|DNF
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team
|DNF
|Amanda Nauman (USA) Sdg/Felt
|DNF
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
|DNF
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|DNF
|Meredith Miller (USA) Light And Motion
