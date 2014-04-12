Vos wins Sea Otter short track
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Nash and Huck round out top three
Elite women short track: -
Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Team) rode to victory in the Sea Otter Classic's short track on Friday afternoon. Vos finished ahead of Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and Erin Huck (Tokyo Tues/VCgraphix.com).
Even though many favorites were away at the World Cup in Pietermaritzburg, there was still plenty of talent at the start line.
Road and cyclo-cross world champion Vos launched a last lap attack to defeat Nash, who has stepped back from racing the full World Cup circuit this season.
Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) earned a fourth placed finish ahead of Mary McConneloug (Kenda Stan's No Tubes) in fifth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo - Liv Team
|2
|Katerina Nash (USA) Luna Pro Team
|3
|Erin Huck (USA) Tokyo Joes / Vcgraphix.Com
|4
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) Backcountry.Com Bike Team
|5
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda Stan's No Tubes
|6
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's No Tubes
|7
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized S Racing
|8
|Rose Grant (USA) Sportsman & Ski Haus
|9
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|10
|Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory
|11
|Nina Baum (USA) Stan's No Tubes Women's
|12
|Amy Beisel (USA) Liv/Giant Tuffshed
|13
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Canada
|14
|Erica Tingey (USA) Team Jamis
|15
|Jena Greaser (USA) Play Hard Give Back
|16
|Cayley Brooks (Can) Norco Factory
|17
|Amanda Sin (Can) Scott 3 Rox
|18
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
|19
|Lauren Catlin (USA) Bear Develoment
|20
|Melissa Ross (USA) Faster Performance Center
|21
|Shayna Powless (USA) Bmc
|22
|Emily Shields (USA) Bmc Project Dirt
|23
|Chloe Cross (Can) Team Whistler
|24
|Shannon Gibson (USA) No Tubes Elite Women
|25
|Kaylee Blevins (USA) Bear Development
|26
|Sarah Kaufmann (USA) No Tubes Elite Women
|27
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Ska Zia
|28
|Kaysee Armstrong (USA) Kona/TVB Race
|29
|Sarah Hill (USA) American Classic Pro MTB
