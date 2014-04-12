Image 1 of 31 Marianne Vos (Rabo / Liv Giant) wins the elite women's short track at the Sea Otter Classic (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 31 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Team) leading Mary McConneloug on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 31 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) was one of the race favorites (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 31 Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) leading Karlee Gendron mid-race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 31 Nina Baum (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) finishing just outside the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 31 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Team) leading Mary McConneloug (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 31 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Team) trying to get rid of Katerina Nash (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 31 Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s) riding to a third place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 31 Riders were treated to some undulating man-made hills (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 31 Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt) on a steep climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 31 Sarah Kaufmann (No Tubes Elite Women) cornering hard (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 31 Katerina Nash (Luna) leading Vos with two laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 31 Katerina Nash (Luna) was not going down without a fight (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 31 Mary McConneloug (Kenda Stan’s No Tubes) putting in a brilliant race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 31 Mical Dyck (No Tubes Elite Women) riding to a sixth place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 31 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leading Marianne Vos with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 31 The NoTubes women were well represented near the front of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 31 Meredith Miller and Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 31 Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) leading the race on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 31 Katerina Nash (Luna) keeping Marianne Vos in sight on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 31 Erica Tingey (Jamis) riding in the top 15 riders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 31 Katerina Nash (Luna) taking a turn at the front on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 31 Mary McConneloug (Kenda Stan's No Tubes) putting in a podium ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 31 Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) riding to a top 10 finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 31 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Team) at the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 31 The Sea Otter Venue before the crowds arrived (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 31 Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 31 Sarah Kaufmann (NoTubes Elite Women's Team) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 31 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Team) getting the first call-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 31 Mary McConneloug (Kenda Stan’s NoTubes) taking the hole-shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 31 Young Kate Courtney (Specialized) riding to a seventh place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Team) rode to victory in the Sea Otter Classic's short track on Friday afternoon. Vos finished ahead of Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and Erin Huck (Tokyo Tues/VCgraphix.com).

Even though many favorites were away at the World Cup in Pietermaritzburg, there was still plenty of talent at the start line.

Road and cyclo-cross world champion Vos launched a last lap attack to defeat Nash, who has stepped back from racing the full World Cup circuit this season.

Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) earned a fourth placed finish ahead of Mary McConneloug (Kenda Stan's No Tubes) in fifth.

