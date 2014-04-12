Trending

Vos wins Sea Otter short track

,

Nash and Huck round out top three

Marianne Vos (Rabo / Liv Giant) wins the elite women's short track at the Sea Otter Classic

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Team) leading Mary McConneloug on lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) was one of the race favorites

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) leading Karlee Gendron mid-race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Nina Baum (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) finishing just outside the top ten

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Team) leading Mary McConneloug

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Team) trying to get rid of Katerina Nash

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s) riding to a third place finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Riders were treated to some undulating man-made hills

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt) on a steep climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Sarah Kaufmann (No Tubes Elite Women) cornering hard

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Katerina Nash (Luna) leading Vos with two laps to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Katerina Nash (Luna) was not going down without a fight

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Mary McConneloug (Kenda Stan’s No Tubes) putting in a brilliant race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Mical Dyck (No Tubes Elite Women) riding to a sixth place finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leading Marianne Vos with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The NoTubes women were well represented near the front of the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Meredith Miller and Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) leading the race on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Katerina Nash (Luna) keeping Marianne Vos in sight on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Erica Tingey (Jamis) riding in the top 15 riders

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Katerina Nash (Luna) taking a turn at the front on lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Mary McConneloug (Kenda Stan's No Tubes) putting in a podium ride

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) riding to a top 10 finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Team) at the finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The Sea Otter Venue before the crowds arrived

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Sarah Kaufmann (NoTubes Elite Women's Team)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Team) getting the first call-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Mary McConneloug (Kenda Stan’s NoTubes) taking the hole-shot

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Young Kate Courtney (Specialized) riding to a seventh place finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Team) rode to victory in the Sea Otter Classic's short track on Friday afternoon.  Vos finished ahead of Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and Erin Huck (Tokyo Tues/VCgraphix.com).

Even though many favorites were away at the World Cup in Pietermaritzburg, there was still plenty of talent at the start line.

Road and cyclo-cross world champion Vos launched a last lap attack to defeat Nash, who has stepped back from racing the full World Cup circuit this season.

Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) earned a fourth placed finish ahead of Mary McConneloug (Kenda Stan's No Tubes) in fifth.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo - Liv Team
2Katerina Nash (USA) Luna Pro Team
3Erin Huck (USA) Tokyo Joes / Vcgraphix.Com
4Chloe Woodruff (USA) Backcountry.Com Bike Team
5Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda Stan's No Tubes
6Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's No Tubes
7Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized S Racing
8Rose Grant (USA) Sportsman & Ski Haus
9Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
10Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory
11Nina Baum (USA) Stan's No Tubes Women's
12Amy Beisel (USA) Liv/Giant Tuffshed
13Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Canada
14Erica Tingey (USA) Team Jamis
15Jena Greaser (USA) Play Hard Give Back
16Cayley Brooks (Can) Norco Factory
17Amanda Sin (Can) Scott 3 Rox
18Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
19Lauren Catlin (USA) Bear Develoment
20Melissa Ross (USA) Faster Performance Center
21Shayna Powless (USA) Bmc
22Emily Shields (USA) Bmc Project Dirt
23Chloe Cross (Can) Team Whistler
24Shannon Gibson (USA) No Tubes Elite Women
25Kaylee Blevins (USA) Bear Development
26Sarah Kaufmann (USA) No Tubes Elite Women
27Sarah Sturm (USA) Ska Zia
28Kaysee Armstrong (USA) Kona/TVB Race
29Sarah Hill (USA) American Classic Pro MTB

 

