Wells wins Sea Otter short track

Ettinger takes second while Sauser claims third

Image 1 of 35

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) wins the elite men's short track at the Sea Otter Classic
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 35

Todd Wells (Specialized) rolling in for the win as Stephen Ettinger and Christoph Sauser contest second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 35

Preparations were underway for short track hours before the event began
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 35

Riders climbing out of the venue on pavement
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 35

Todd Wells (Specialized) leading early in the contest
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 35

Christoph Sauser riding in a cloud of dust with Barry Wicks
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 35

A helicopter drone was filming the event
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 35

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox Racing) was never far from the front
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 35

Riders had to deal with some deep pea stone
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 35

Justine Lindine powering his way through the pea stone
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 35

Russell Finsterwald (SRAM) checking behind his while leading the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 35

Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike) leading Geoff Kabush
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 35

Emily Shields cheering for Kerry Werner
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 35

Stephen Ettinger (BMC) leading as they head out for one more lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 35

Christoph Sauser (Specialized) riding second wheel with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 35

Christoph Sauser (Specialized) leading with a half lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 35

Brady Kappius (Team Cliff Bar) riding some tight corners and whoops on the short track course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 35

Riders making a difficult 180-degree turn soon after the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 35

Christoph Sauser (Specialized)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 35

Where there are bikes, there is usually coffee
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 35

Fat tire bikes are everywhere at Sea Otter this year.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 35

Sea Otter venue at Laguna Seca Raceway
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 35

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) leading on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 35

Todd Wells (Specialized) was never futher back than third position
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 35

Christoph Sauser (Specialized) got into the breakaway
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 35

Troy Wells (Team Cliff Bar) leading cyclo-cross specialist Ben Berden
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 35

Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike) chasing Russell Finsterwald on lap four
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 35

Riders riding a section of whoops and tight corners
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 35

With three laps to go, the race was quite spread out
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 35

Kris Sneddon (Kona) riding some undulating man-made track
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 35

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) decided to try his hand at short track
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 35

Road racing cars were lined up near the short track racing
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 33 of 35

Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 34 of 35

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) on the front row
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 35 of 35

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) takes the hole-shot
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Todd Wells (Specialized) raced to victory in the elite men's short track race at the Sea Otter Classic on Friday.  The US short track national champion defeated US cross country national champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC) and marathon world champion Christoph Sauser (Specialized).

Wells was never further back than third the entire race and he led the charge to the line while Ettinger and Sauser sprinted each other for the second spot.

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) finished fourth ahead of Russell Finsterwald (SRAM Troy Lee Designs) to round out the top five.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Todd Wells (USA) Specialized S Racing
2Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC
3Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized S Racing
4Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3-Rox
5Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram Troy Lee Designs
6Evan Guthrie (Can) Norco Factory
7Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
8Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pros Closet
9Troy Wells (USA) Team Cliff Bar
10Kerry Werner (USA) BMC Project Dirt
11Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing XC
12Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing
13Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
14Andrew Watson (Can) Norco Factory
15Cody Kaiser (USA) Muscle Milk Specialized
16Unknown
17Justin Lindine (USA) Redline / NBX
18Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh Clement
19Ryan Woodall (USA) The Pros Closet / Stans
20Rotem Ishay (USA)
21Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona
22Menso De Jong (USA) Team Clif Bar Cycling
23Ryan Geiger (USA) FRM Factory Racing
24Patrick Chartrand (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory
25Gareth Feldstein (USA) Cannondale Muscle Milk
26Sepp Kuss (USA) BMC Project Dirt
27Frantisek Rabon CZ19830926 Specialized Racing
28Tom Sampson (USA) Adigga Racing
29Jason Sager (USA) Backcountry.com
30Kalan Beisel (USA) Giant Tuffshed
31Marc-Andrt Daigle (Can) Garnean Quebecor
32Bryson Perry (USA) Dna Cycling
33Jamey Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement
34Elliot Reinecke (USA) Velo Hangar/Focus Bikes
35Travis Woodruff (USA) Backcountry.Com Bike Team
36Bryan Alders (USA) Marin Bikes
37Brodie Stringer (USA) Team Baghouse
38Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic
39Alex Wild (USA) Trailhead Racing Specialized
40Brady Kappius (USA) Clif Bar Cycling
41Clint Claassen (USA) Santa Cruz Fox
42Jason Moeschler (USA) Wtb Cannondale
43Robert Marion (USA) American Classic
44Spencer Paxson (USA)
45Quinn Moberg (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory
46Gustavo Pedroza (Mex) Ellin Cyling Team
47Charles Jenkins (USA) Khs Cytomax Esi
48Drew Edsall (USA) The Pros Closet/Stans
49Justin Desilets (USA) No Team
50Will Curtis (USA) Santa Cruz / X-Fusion
51Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak Ergon
52Joseph Clemenzi (USA) Sports Garage Cycling
53Jim Hewett (USA) Osmo
54Jordane Gauthier-Bea (Can) Power Watts Nord
55Matthew Tyler Turner (USA) Summit Utah Devo
56Danny Mcnaughton (USA) Eden Bicycles Racing Club
57Colby Pastore (USA) Santa Cruz / X-Fusion
58Anibal Valadez (Mex) Ellin Cycling Team
59Trey Jarno (Est) Bear Valley Bikes
60Eliel Anttila (USA) UC Berkeley

