Image 1 of 35 Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) wins the elite men's short track at the Sea Otter Classic (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 35 Todd Wells (Specialized) rolling in for the win as Stephen Ettinger and Christoph Sauser contest second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 35 Preparations were underway for short track hours before the event began (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 35 Riders climbing out of the venue on pavement (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 35 Todd Wells (Specialized) leading early in the contest (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 35 Christoph Sauser riding in a cloud of dust with Barry Wicks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 35 A helicopter drone was filming the event (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 35 Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox Racing) was never far from the front (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 35 Riders had to deal with some deep pea stone (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 35 Justine Lindine powering his way through the pea stone (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 35 Russell Finsterwald (SRAM) checking behind his while leading the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 35 Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike) leading Geoff Kabush (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 35 Emily Shields cheering for Kerry Werner (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 35 Stephen Ettinger (BMC) leading as they head out for one more lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 35 Christoph Sauser (Specialized) riding second wheel with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 35 Christoph Sauser (Specialized) leading with a half lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 35 Brady Kappius (Team Cliff Bar) riding some tight corners and whoops on the short track course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 35 Riders making a difficult 180-degree turn soon after the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 35 Christoph Sauser (Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 35 Where there are bikes, there is usually coffee (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 35 Fat tire bikes are everywhere at Sea Otter this year. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 35 Sea Otter venue at Laguna Seca Raceway (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 35 Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) leading on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 35 Todd Wells (Specialized) was never futher back than third position (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 35 Christoph Sauser (Specialized) got into the breakaway (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 35 Troy Wells (Team Cliff Bar) leading cyclo-cross specialist Ben Berden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 35 Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike) chasing Russell Finsterwald on lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 35 Riders riding a section of whoops and tight corners (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 35 With three laps to go, the race was quite spread out (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 35 Kris Sneddon (Kona) riding some undulating man-made track (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 35 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) decided to try his hand at short track (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 35 Road racing cars were lined up near the short track racing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 35 Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 35 Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 35 Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) takes the hole-shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Todd Wells (Specialized) raced to victory in the elite men's short track race at the Sea Otter Classic on Friday. The US short track national champion defeated US cross country national champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC) and marathon world champion Christoph Sauser (Specialized).

Wells was never further back than third the entire race and he led the charge to the line while Ettinger and Sauser sprinted each other for the second spot.

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) finished fourth ahead of Russell Finsterwald (SRAM Troy Lee Designs) to round out the top five.

