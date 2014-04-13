Trending

Lopes wins Sea Otter downhill

Binggeli and Carlson complete top three

Image 1 of 25

Riders seemed eager to entertain the big crowds at the top of the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 25

Tommy Herrmann riding the top of a berm

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 25

Conrad Culleney flying off a berm mid-course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 25

Lars Sternberg (Troy Lee) setting up for a tight turn

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 25

Josh Carlson (Team Giant) coming off the top of a berm

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 25

Cole Picchiottino (Troy Lee) on his way down from a big jump

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 25

Brandon Bohn soaring down the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 25

Cody Johnson was one of the final riders of the day

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 25

Dylan Crane pedaling through some turns

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 25

Logan Binggeli (KHS) giving the track his full attention

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 25

Brian Lopes without fingers on the brakes as he cruised to victory

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 25

Most of the singletrack was hard, buff, and fast

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 25

Keith Morelan getting way back on his machine

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 25

A Troy Lee riders delights the crowd

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 25

Some jumps were so high the riders nearly brushed the trees

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 25

Conditions were perfect at the top of the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 25

Graeme Pitts having a very strong run

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 25

Alexander Geddes from Whistler is no stranger to technical riding

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 25

The crowds were thick at the top of the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 25

Nathaniel Giacomozz flying down the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 25

Adrian Loron (KHS) inspecting the track before his run

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 25

A rider flies past the American flag near the top of the track

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 25

Heath Boedeker tackling the whoops at the top of the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 25

Marshall Eames (Santa Cruz) throwing a few whips

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 25

Brian Lopes pedaling hard to win the Sea Otter Classic

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Lopes (Intense/Pearl Izumi)0:02:03.628
2Logan Binggeli (KHS Factory Racing)0:00:01.616
3Josh Carlson (Giant Factory)0:00:01.821
4Tim Krentz (Bicycle Emporium)0:00:02.883
5Mike Day (GT Bicyles)0:00:02.896
6Curtis Keene (Specialized)0:00:03.102
7Kevin Aiello (KHS Factory Racing)0:00:03.240
8Walker Shaw (Sram/Troy Lee Design)0:00:03.583
9Kiran Mackinnon (Santa Cruz Bicycles)0:00:04.249
10Waylon Smith0:00:04.857
11Ryan Condrashoff (Sram/Scott/Novatec)0:00:04.995
12Michael Daniels (Royal Racing/Urge)0:00:05.009
13Kirt Voreis (Specialized/Clif Bar)0:00:05.064
14Yoann Barelli (Giant Factory)0:00:05.163
15Tom Tom Doran (Arts Cyclery)0:00:05.323
16Chris Powell (Team Better Buzz)0:00:05.534
17Cody Kelley (Specialized/Enve)0:00:06.111
18Adam Craig (Giant Factory)0:00:06.280
19Cole Picchiottino (Trek)0:00:06.488
20John Hauer (Muscle Mile)0:00:06.523
21Austin Warren (Drd Evil/Dvo/Ht)0:00:06.568
22Evan Geankoplis (Transition/Freehub)0:00:06.671
23Lars Sternberg (Transition Bikes/Fox)0:00:06.702
24Bas Van Steenbergen (Transition Bikes)0:00:06.979
25Lee Jackson (Norco Factory Team)0:00:07.065
26Graeme Pitts (Zerode Usa/Hayes Com)0:00:07.316
27Tommy Herrmann (Nrg/Foes)0:00:07.559
28Corey Hatch (KHS/Q2/Royal Racing)0:00:07.790
29Ben Hlebo (Risse Racing)0:00:07.829
30Adrien Loron (Scott)0:00:07.926
31Parker Robinson (Scott/Novatec/Ht)0:00:08.089
32Blake Carney (Speedline/Fly/)0:00:08.178
33Steve Wentz (Sram/Santa Cruz)0:00:08.209
34Ian Massey (Trailtechnique.Com)0:00:08.237
35Marshall Eames0:00:08.605
36Bo Macarthur0:00:08.853
37Jeff Kendall-Weed (Ibis/WTB/Sram/Smith)0:00:09.136
38Kyle Thomas (Diamondback)0:00:09.404
39Mark Wallace (Devinci Global Racing)0:00:09.589
40Thomas Ravina0:00:09.705
41Cory Sullivan (Arts Cyclery/Slo)0:00:09.854
42Kyle Hogan (Arts Cyclery/Alpha)0:00:09.917
43Todd Renwick (Giatn Bikes)0:00:09.940
44Chappy Fiene0:00:09.967
45Ryan Paquette0:00:10.069
46Ryan Egusquiza (Dvo)0:00:10.180
47Stan Jorgensen (Free Hub Magazine)0:00:10.373
48Trevor Trinkino0:00:10.377
49Tim Langdon (Team Better Buzz )0:00:10.395
50Luca Cometti (Intense Factory)0:00:10.542
51Timothy Mangini (Oneal/Azonic/Foes)0:00:10.564
52Daniel Umland (Odi/Spy/Azonic)0:00:10.579
53Charlie Sponsel (Felt Enduro Team)0:00:10.608
54Benjamin Herold (Nrg/Foes)0:00:10.620
54John Keep (Arma Energy/Evil)
56Cody Johnson (Odi)0:00:10.746
57Nathan Riddle0:00:11.390
58Matt Thompson (Sram/Santa Cruz)0:00:11.646
59Dave Seaquist (Gravity Pirates)0:00:11.814
60Allan Cooke (Bell/Giant/Sram)0:00:12.187
61Dylan Conte (Vermont Gravity)0:00:12.194
62Brandan Bohl (1 Shot Racing)0:00:12.289
63Mikey Haderer0:00:12.447
64Alex Mcandrew (Transition Bikes)0:00:12.732
65Dylan Crane (Knolly Bikes/Smith)0:00:12.894
66Shea Jordan (Knolly Bikes/Ixs)0:00:12.914
67Alex Willie (Intense/Tld)0:00:12.945
68Jason Hillard (Brady Air Racing)0:00:12.984
69Matt Condrashoff0:00:13.058
70Chris Ravina0:00:13.513
71Kai Rogers (Honey Stinger/Fox)0:00:13.706
72Alexander Geddes0:00:13.825
73T Asprey (Tahoe Trail Bar)0:00:13.970
74Quinton Spaulding0:00:14.077
75Andre Pepin (Ellsworth Bike)0:00:14.152
76Nataniel Giacomozzi0:00:14.394
77Kyle Grau (Riding Forward)0:00:14.434
78Michal Kollbek (Ns Bikes)0:00:14.569
79Tanner Stephens (Novatec/Sram/100%)0:00:14.847
80Dylan Unger (Intense Cycles/)0:00:15.501
81Tyler Earnheart0:00:15.910
82Isaac Allaire (Madkats/Transition)0:00:16.256
83Justin Graves (Pirateride.Org)0:00:16.588
84Conrad Culleney (1 Shot Racing)0:00:17.022
85Thomas Mccoy (June Lake Brewing)0:00:17.968
86Daniel Weinman0:00:18.165
87Andrew Van Zuyen (Intenese Cycles)0:00:18.929
88Alex Pfiffner (Maxxis/Allsport)0:00:19.128
89Ryan Pepper0:00:20.210
90Nik Dommen0:00:20.243
91Josh Nevelson0:00:20.285
92Andrew Terry (Gravity Pirates)0:00:20.304
93Jonathon Simonetti0:00:21.501
94Aaron Hodgkin (Circle-E Clothing)0:00:21.688
95Heath Boedeker0:00:22.364
96Andre Sanches (Santa Cruz Bikes)0:00:23.402
97Tyler Mccaul0:00:25.216
98Keith Morelan (Trail Head Cyclery)0:00:25.621
99Jumpin Jerry Vanderpool0:00:26.203
100Zachary Fenn0:00:26.461
DNFFelip Walker (Scotts Valley Cycle)
DNFMckay Vezina
DNFT Mike
DNFDan Atherton
DNFMartin Maes (GT Bicycles)
DNFOwen Raybould
DNFKyle Strait (GT/Sram/Fox/Kenda)
DNFKeith Prawalsky
DNFDave Cullinan

