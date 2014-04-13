Lopes wins Sea Otter downhill
Binggeli and Carlson complete top three
Elite men downhill: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian Lopes (Intense/Pearl Izumi)
|0:02:03.628
|2
|Logan Binggeli (KHS Factory Racing)
|0:00:01.616
|3
|Josh Carlson (Giant Factory)
|0:00:01.821
|4
|Tim Krentz (Bicycle Emporium)
|0:00:02.883
|5
|Mike Day (GT Bicyles)
|0:00:02.896
|6
|Curtis Keene (Specialized)
|0:00:03.102
|7
|Kevin Aiello (KHS Factory Racing)
|0:00:03.240
|8
|Walker Shaw (Sram/Troy Lee Design)
|0:00:03.583
|9
|Kiran Mackinnon (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
|0:00:04.249
|10
|Waylon Smith
|0:00:04.857
|11
|Ryan Condrashoff (Sram/Scott/Novatec)
|0:00:04.995
|12
|Michael Daniels (Royal Racing/Urge)
|0:00:05.009
|13
|Kirt Voreis (Specialized/Clif Bar)
|0:00:05.064
|14
|Yoann Barelli (Giant Factory)
|0:00:05.163
|15
|Tom Tom Doran (Arts Cyclery)
|0:00:05.323
|16
|Chris Powell (Team Better Buzz)
|0:00:05.534
|17
|Cody Kelley (Specialized/Enve)
|0:00:06.111
|18
|Adam Craig (Giant Factory)
|0:00:06.280
|19
|Cole Picchiottino (Trek)
|0:00:06.488
|20
|John Hauer (Muscle Mile)
|0:00:06.523
|21
|Austin Warren (Drd Evil/Dvo/Ht)
|0:00:06.568
|22
|Evan Geankoplis (Transition/Freehub)
|0:00:06.671
|23
|Lars Sternberg (Transition Bikes/Fox)
|0:00:06.702
|24
|Bas Van Steenbergen (Transition Bikes)
|0:00:06.979
|25
|Lee Jackson (Norco Factory Team)
|0:00:07.065
|26
|Graeme Pitts (Zerode Usa/Hayes Com)
|0:00:07.316
|27
|Tommy Herrmann (Nrg/Foes)
|0:00:07.559
|28
|Corey Hatch (KHS/Q2/Royal Racing)
|0:00:07.790
|29
|Ben Hlebo (Risse Racing)
|0:00:07.829
|30
|Adrien Loron (Scott)
|0:00:07.926
|31
|Parker Robinson (Scott/Novatec/Ht)
|0:00:08.089
|32
|Blake Carney (Speedline/Fly/)
|0:00:08.178
|33
|Steve Wentz (Sram/Santa Cruz)
|0:00:08.209
|34
|Ian Massey (Trailtechnique.Com)
|0:00:08.237
|35
|Marshall Eames
|0:00:08.605
|36
|Bo Macarthur
|0:00:08.853
|37
|Jeff Kendall-Weed (Ibis/WTB/Sram/Smith)
|0:00:09.136
|38
|Kyle Thomas (Diamondback)
|0:00:09.404
|39
|Mark Wallace (Devinci Global Racing)
|0:00:09.589
|40
|Thomas Ravina
|0:00:09.705
|41
|Cory Sullivan (Arts Cyclery/Slo)
|0:00:09.854
|42
|Kyle Hogan (Arts Cyclery/Alpha)
|0:00:09.917
|43
|Todd Renwick (Giatn Bikes)
|0:00:09.940
|44
|Chappy Fiene
|0:00:09.967
|45
|Ryan Paquette
|0:00:10.069
|46
|Ryan Egusquiza (Dvo)
|0:00:10.180
|47
|Stan Jorgensen (Free Hub Magazine)
|0:00:10.373
|48
|Trevor Trinkino
|0:00:10.377
|49
|Tim Langdon (Team Better Buzz )
|0:00:10.395
|50
|Luca Cometti (Intense Factory)
|0:00:10.542
|51
|Timothy Mangini (Oneal/Azonic/Foes)
|0:00:10.564
|52
|Daniel Umland (Odi/Spy/Azonic)
|0:00:10.579
|53
|Charlie Sponsel (Felt Enduro Team)
|0:00:10.608
|54
|Benjamin Herold (Nrg/Foes)
|0:00:10.620
|54
|John Keep (Arma Energy/Evil)
|56
|Cody Johnson (Odi)
|0:00:10.746
|57
|Nathan Riddle
|0:00:11.390
|58
|Matt Thompson (Sram/Santa Cruz)
|0:00:11.646
|59
|Dave Seaquist (Gravity Pirates)
|0:00:11.814
|60
|Allan Cooke (Bell/Giant/Sram)
|0:00:12.187
|61
|Dylan Conte (Vermont Gravity)
|0:00:12.194
|62
|Brandan Bohl (1 Shot Racing)
|0:00:12.289
|63
|Mikey Haderer
|0:00:12.447
|64
|Alex Mcandrew (Transition Bikes)
|0:00:12.732
|65
|Dylan Crane (Knolly Bikes/Smith)
|0:00:12.894
|66
|Shea Jordan (Knolly Bikes/Ixs)
|0:00:12.914
|67
|Alex Willie (Intense/Tld)
|0:00:12.945
|68
|Jason Hillard (Brady Air Racing)
|0:00:12.984
|69
|Matt Condrashoff
|0:00:13.058
|70
|Chris Ravina
|0:00:13.513
|71
|Kai Rogers (Honey Stinger/Fox)
|0:00:13.706
|72
|Alexander Geddes
|0:00:13.825
|73
|T Asprey (Tahoe Trail Bar)
|0:00:13.970
|74
|Quinton Spaulding
|0:00:14.077
|75
|Andre Pepin (Ellsworth Bike)
|0:00:14.152
|76
|Nataniel Giacomozzi
|0:00:14.394
|77
|Kyle Grau (Riding Forward)
|0:00:14.434
|78
|Michal Kollbek (Ns Bikes)
|0:00:14.569
|79
|Tanner Stephens (Novatec/Sram/100%)
|0:00:14.847
|80
|Dylan Unger (Intense Cycles/)
|0:00:15.501
|81
|Tyler Earnheart
|0:00:15.910
|82
|Isaac Allaire (Madkats/Transition)
|0:00:16.256
|83
|Justin Graves (Pirateride.Org)
|0:00:16.588
|84
|Conrad Culleney (1 Shot Racing)
|0:00:17.022
|85
|Thomas Mccoy (June Lake Brewing)
|0:00:17.968
|86
|Daniel Weinman
|0:00:18.165
|87
|Andrew Van Zuyen (Intenese Cycles)
|0:00:18.929
|88
|Alex Pfiffner (Maxxis/Allsport)
|0:00:19.128
|89
|Ryan Pepper
|0:00:20.210
|90
|Nik Dommen
|0:00:20.243
|91
|Josh Nevelson
|0:00:20.285
|92
|Andrew Terry (Gravity Pirates)
|0:00:20.304
|93
|Jonathon Simonetti
|0:00:21.501
|94
|Aaron Hodgkin (Circle-E Clothing)
|0:00:21.688
|95
|Heath Boedeker
|0:00:22.364
|96
|Andre Sanches (Santa Cruz Bikes)
|0:00:23.402
|97
|Tyler Mccaul
|0:00:25.216
|98
|Keith Morelan (Trail Head Cyclery)
|0:00:25.621
|99
|Jumpin Jerry Vanderpool
|0:00:26.203
|100
|Zachary Fenn
|0:00:26.461
|DNF
|Felip Walker (Scotts Valley Cycle)
|DNF
|Mckay Vezina
|DNF
|T Mike
|DNF
|Dan Atherton
|DNF
|Martin Maes (GT Bicycles)
|DNF
|Owen Raybould
|DNF
|Kyle Strait (GT/Sram/Fox/Kenda)
|DNF
|Keith Prawalsky
|DNF
|Dave Cullinan
