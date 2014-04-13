Beerten wins Sea Otter downhill
Leishman and Oliveira round out top three
Elite women downhill: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anneke Beerten (Specialized Ractory)
|0:02:21.061
|2
|Sarah Leishman (Norco/Sram/Rockshox)
|0:00:02.120
|3
|Luana Oliveira (Oakley/Marzocchi/Ixs)
|0:00:07.834
|4
|Abigail Hippely
|0:00:08.412
|5
|Jaime Hill (Juliana Bicycles)
|0:00:09.885
|6
|Anita Gehrig (Specialized Twins)
|0:00:09.888
|7
|Rae Gandolf
|0:00:11.798
|8
|Margaret Gregory
|0:00:13.650
|9
|Jaime Rees (Liv/Giant/The Bike)
|0:00:15.228
|10
|Amanda Batty (Gnarly/Discrete)
|0:00:15.466
|11
|Kristen Courtney (Adrenaline Racer/)
|0:00:18.100
|12
|Joy Brinkerhoff
|0:00:21.214
|13
|Gretchen Johnson (Shine Riders Co)
|0:00:26.158
|14
|Jennifer Leblanc (Silent Norco Racing)
|0:00:30.637
|15
|Carolin Gehrig (Specialized Twins)
|0:00:49.636
|DNF
|Nina Porcelli Fenn
