Beerten wins Sea Otter downhill

Leishman and Oliveira round out top three

Anneke Beerten (Specialized) being cheered by the crowd

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kristen Courtney (Ardenaline) stretching before her race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kristen Courtney (Adrenaline) landing a jump

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jaime Hill (Juliana) carrying good speed through the corners

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Sarah Leishman (Norco) seemed to pedal through everything

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jennifer Leblanc (Silentsports)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Rae Gandolf (Kona) seemed to be killing it

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Carolin Gehrig (Specifilms) drifting in a corner

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jaime Rees (Liv) riding high on a berm

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Abigail Hippely carrying good speed through a corner

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kristen Courtney (Adrenaline) pushing through the corners

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Amanda Batty having a good run

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The dirt was a fine powder today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jennifer LeBlanc (Silentsports) ready to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Rae Gandolf (Kona) cutting up a bit at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The downhill women were serious about their pre-race regimen

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Anita Gehrig (Specifilms) halfway down her run

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Gretchen Johnson (Shinesouth) over one of the jumps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Gretchen Johnson (Shinesouth) powering her way down the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Joy Brinkerhoff staying low and tight over the jumps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Joy Brinkerhoff eyeing a big corner

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Every rider seemed to be taking a different line on this section of course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Luana Oliveira (Oakley) having a brilliant run

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anneke Beerten (Specialized Ractory)0:02:21.061
2Sarah Leishman (Norco/Sram/Rockshox)0:00:02.120
3Luana Oliveira (Oakley/Marzocchi/Ixs)0:00:07.834
4Abigail Hippely0:00:08.412
5Jaime Hill (Juliana Bicycles)0:00:09.885
6Anita Gehrig (Specialized Twins)0:00:09.888
7Rae Gandolf0:00:11.798
8Margaret Gregory0:00:13.650
9Jaime Rees (Liv/Giant/The Bike)0:00:15.228
10Amanda Batty (Gnarly/Discrete)0:00:15.466
11Kristen Courtney (Adrenaline Racer/)0:00:18.100
12Joy Brinkerhoff0:00:21.214
13Gretchen Johnson (Shine Riders Co)0:00:26.158
14Jennifer Leblanc (Silent Norco Racing)0:00:30.637
15Carolin Gehrig (Specialized Twins)0:00:49.636
DNFNina Porcelli Fenn

