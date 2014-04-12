Kelley wins Sea Otter dual slalom
Strait and Lopes round out top three
Elite men dual slalom: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cody Kelley (Specialized/Enve)
|2
|Kyle Strait (GT/Sram/Fox/Kenda)
|3
|Brian Lopes (Intense/Pearl Izumi/X-Fusion)
|4
|Logan Binggeli (KHS Factory Racing)
|5
|Luca Cometti (Intense Factory Racing)
|6
|Mike Day (GT Bicyles)
|7
|Mikey Haderer (Zerode Usa/Shimano)
|8
|Walker Shaw (Sram/Troy Lee Designs Racing)
|9
|Austin Warren (Drd Evil/Dvo/Ht Components)
|10
|Chris Powell (Team Better Buzz Coffee)
|11
|Lars Sternberg (Transition Bikes/Fox Shox)
|12
|Kevin Aiello (KHS Factory Racing)
|13
|Adrien Loron (Scott)
|14
|Dave Cullinan
|15
|Alexander Geddes (Norco Factory Team)
|16
|Steve Wentz (Sram/Santa Cruz)
|17
|Bas Van Steenbergen (Transition Bikes)
|18
|Ryan Condrashoff (Sram/Scott/Novatec)
|19
|Mark Wallace (Devinci Global Racing)
|20
|Cameron Zink (Yt/Monster Energy/Sram)
|21
|Cole Picchiottino (Trek)
|22
|Tommy Herrmann (Nrg/Foes)
|23
|Graeme Pitts
|24
|Cody Johnson (ODI)
|25
|John Hauer (Muscle Mile/Specialized)
|26
|Blake Carney (Speedline/Fly/Leatt/Novate)
|27
|Kyle Warner (Marin/Sr Suntour)
|28
|Tyler Mccaul
|29
|Kai Rogers (Honey Stinger/Fox/Spy/Arts)
|30
|Kyle Thomas (Diamondback)
|31
|Tim Krentz (Bicycle Emporium)
|32
|Andrew Terry (Gravity Pirates/C3 Bikeshop)
