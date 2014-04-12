Trending

Kelley wins Sea Otter dual slalom

Strait and Lopes round out top three

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cody Kelley (Specialized/Enve)
2Kyle Strait (GT/Sram/Fox/Kenda)
3Brian Lopes (Intense/Pearl Izumi/X-Fusion)
4Logan Binggeli (KHS Factory Racing)
5Luca Cometti (Intense Factory Racing)
6Mike Day (GT Bicyles)
7Mikey Haderer (Zerode Usa/Shimano)
8Walker Shaw (Sram/Troy Lee Designs Racing)
9Austin Warren (Drd Evil/Dvo/Ht Components)
10Chris Powell (Team Better Buzz Coffee)
11Lars Sternberg (Transition Bikes/Fox Shox)
12Kevin Aiello (KHS Factory Racing)
13Adrien Loron (Scott)
14Dave Cullinan
15Alexander Geddes (Norco Factory Team)
16Steve Wentz (Sram/Santa Cruz)
17Bas Van Steenbergen (Transition Bikes)
18Ryan Condrashoff (Sram/Scott/Novatec)
19Mark Wallace (Devinci Global Racing)
20Cameron Zink (Yt/Monster Energy/Sram)
21Cole Picchiottino (Trek)
22Tommy Herrmann (Nrg/Foes)
23Graeme Pitts
24Cody Johnson (ODI)
25John Hauer (Muscle Mile/Specialized)
26Blake Carney (Speedline/Fly/Leatt/Novate)
27Kyle Warner (Marin/Sr Suntour)
28Tyler Mccaul
29Kai Rogers (Honey Stinger/Fox/Spy/Arts)
30Kyle Thomas (Diamondback)
31Tim Krentz (Bicycle Emporium)
32Andrew Terry (Gravity Pirates/C3 Bikeshop)

Latest on Cyclingnews