Saudi Tour: Maxim Van Gils secures overall victory
By Stephen Farrand published
Dylan Groenewegen wins final sprint stage
Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Soudal) secured overall victory at the 2022 Saudi Tour, after finishing safely in the peloton and so defending the race lead he earned by winning stage 4 to Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid.
Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) won stage 5 in AlUla Old Town after the racing finished with a sprint finish.
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
