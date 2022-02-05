Saudi Tour: Maxim Van Gils secures overall victory

Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Soudal) secured overall victory at the 2022 Saudi Tour, after finishing safely in the peloton and so defending the race lead he earned by winning stage 4 to Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid.

Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) won stage 5 in AlUla Old Town after the racing finished with a sprint finish.