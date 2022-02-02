Trending

Saudi Tour: Buitrago wins stage 2 hilltop finish

Bahrain Victorious rider beats Bagioli in Abu Rakah

Team Bahrains Santiago Buitrago of Colombia leads the pack during the second stage of the 73rd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 173km between Brioude and Saugues on May 31 2021 Photo by Alain JOCARD AFP Photo by ALAIN JOCARDAFP via Getty Images
Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) took his first pro victory on stage 2 of the Saudi Tour, outpacing Andrea Bagioli (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) on the hilltop finish at Abu Rakah after the pair had escaped from the peloton in the final kilometre.

Danish youngster Anthon Charmig (Uno-X Pro Cycling) completed the podium at seven seconds back.

22-year-old Buitrago, who is at the start of his third season as a pro, jumped away towards the bottom of the final ramp to the finish, which started at 1.6 kilometres to go. He went with Bagioli and Daniel Oss (TotalEnergies) before the latter faded away leaving two to contest victory.

The Colombian now takes over the race lead from stage 1 winner Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), who finished fifth having raced up the climb near the front of the peloton. Heading into stage 3, the gap between the two lies at seven seconds, with Charmig third overall at 13 seconds.

Ewan wears the red jersey as points classification leader after the stage, but will have a chance to take back the race lead via bonus seconds on Thursday with another sprint finish likely.

Earlier in the day, Martin Bugge Urianstad (Uno-X Pro Cycling) and Polychronis Tzortzakis (Kuwait Pro Cycling) got out in the break for the second day running alongside Jeroen Meijers (Terengganu Polygon).

At one point their lead was up to four minutes, but with Lotto Soudal in control of the peloton there was little chance of staying away to the end. They were duly caught inside the last 10 kilometres with Meijers the last man standing, setting up the big hilltop finish.

Jayde Julius (Kuwait Pro Cycling) tried a move with seven kilometres to go but couldn't get anywhere, and so the peloton hit the climb massed together before the winning attack came from Oss, Buitrago and Bagioli.

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious 3:43:51
2Andrea Bagioli (Ita) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 0:00:01
3Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling 0:00:07
4Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
6Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:11
7Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
8Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
9Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
10Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious 8:25:33
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:07
3Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling 0:00:13
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:14
5Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:17
6Tim Declercq (Bel) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 0:00:20
7Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:00:21
8Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
9Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis

