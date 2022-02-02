Saudi Tour: Buitrago wins stage 2 hilltop finish
By Cyclingnews published
Bahrain Victorious rider beats Bagioli in Abu Rakah
Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) took his first pro victory on stage 2 of the Saudi Tour, outpacing Andrea Bagioli (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) on the hilltop finish at Abu Rakah after the pair had escaped from the peloton in the final kilometre.
Danish youngster Anthon Charmig (Uno-X Pro Cycling) completed the podium at seven seconds back.
22-year-old Buitrago, who is at the start of his third season as a pro, jumped away towards the bottom of the final ramp to the finish, which started at 1.6 kilometres to go. He went with Bagioli and Daniel Oss (TotalEnergies) before the latter faded away leaving two to contest victory.
The Colombian now takes over the race lead from stage 1 winner Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), who finished fifth having raced up the climb near the front of the peloton. Heading into stage 3, the gap between the two lies at seven seconds, with Charmig third overall at 13 seconds.
Ewan wears the red jersey as points classification leader after the stage, but will have a chance to take back the race lead via bonus seconds on Thursday with another sprint finish likely.
Earlier in the day, Martin Bugge Urianstad (Uno-X Pro Cycling) and Polychronis Tzortzakis (Kuwait Pro Cycling) got out in the break for the second day running alongside Jeroen Meijers (Terengganu Polygon).
At one point their lead was up to four minutes, but with Lotto Soudal in control of the peloton there was little chance of staying away to the end. They were duly caught inside the last 10 kilometres with Meijers the last man standing, setting up the big hilltop finish.
Jayde Julius (Kuwait Pro Cycling) tried a move with seven kilometres to go but couldn't get anywhere, and so the peloton hit the climb massed together before the winning attack came from Oss, Buitrago and Bagioli.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|3:43:51
|2
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|0:00:01
|3
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling
|0:00:07
|4
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:11
|7
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|9
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|8:25:33
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:07
|3
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:14
|5
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:17
|6
|Tim Declercq (Bel) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|0:00:20
|7
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|0:00:21
|8
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|9
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
