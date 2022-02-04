Trending

Saudi Tour: Van Gils wins stage 4

Belgian takes over race leader ahead of final stage

HARRAT UWAYRID SAUDI ARABIA FEBRUARY 04 Maxim Van Gils of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal celebrates winning during the 6th Saudi Tour 2022 Stage 4 a 1493km stage from Winter Park to Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid 1159m SaudiTour on February 04 2022 in Harrat Uwayrid Saudi Arabia Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Lotto Soudal won their second stage at the Saudi Tour after Maxim Van Gils soloed to victory on stage 4 at the Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid.

The 22-year-old second-year pro followed Andrea Bagioli's (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) attack on the double-digit gradient slopes of the main climb of the day, 10 kilometres from the finish before the Italian cracked under pressure from the Belgian, leaving Van Gils to ride alone to the finish.

Luka Mezgec (BikeExchange-Jayco) took second place ahead of Tim Declercq (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), though at 40 seconds back it means that Van Gils is the new race leader.

He heads into Saturday's final stage with a 36-second advantage over second-placed Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious), while Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) is third at 48 seconds.

Earlier in the day, the wind provoked echelons and splits in the peloton, with Buitrago on the wrong side of a move which saw Van Gils, Oss, Mezgec and the majority of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl get up the road.

The winning move was made on the three-kilometre climb at the end of the stage from the group largely made up of non-climbers. There, the average gradient of 12 per cent enough for Van Gils to push on and build an insurmountable lead to take his first career victory.

Buitrago and Costa would eventually make it back to the group, taking advantage of the steep slopes to do so, though by that time the winning move – and the race lead – had already gone.

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:32:39
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:40
3Tim Declercq (Bel) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
6Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies
7Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
8Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
9Andrea Bagioli (Ita) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 0:00:44
10Alexandre Geniez (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:01:19

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17:09:38
2Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:36
3Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:48
4Tim Declercq (Bel) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 0:00:52
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:57
6Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies
7Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling 0:01:29
8Alexandre Geniez (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:01:36
9Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:45
10Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:01:46

