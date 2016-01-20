Tour Down Under stage 2 - Video Highlights

Image 1 of 5 Jay McCarthy reaches for the stage 2 line ahead of Diego Ulissi. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Defending champion Rohan Dennis on the start line Image 4 of 5 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) is interviewed on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

It was a dramatic finale to the second stage of the 2016 Tour Down Under, with a crash just 500 metres from the line bringing down a favourite for the stage, Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge).

Those fortunate enough to find themselves ahead of the pile-up couldn't afford to look back and Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) went toe-to-toe with Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida), edging out the Italian by the narrowest of margins, while Rohan Dennis (BMC) came in for third. McCarthy now leads the race overall, with Ulissi four seconds back and Gerrans five back.

Watch all the highlights from the stage, a hilly132-kilometre affair from Unley to Stirling, below.

