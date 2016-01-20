Tour Down Under stage 2 - Video Highlights
Watch as McCarthy edges out Ulissi after late crash
It was a dramatic finale to the second stage of the 2016 Tour Down Under, with a crash just 500 metres from the line bringing down a favourite for the stage, Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge).
Those fortunate enough to find themselves ahead of the pile-up couldn't afford to look back and Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) went toe-to-toe with Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida), edging out the Italian by the narrowest of margins, while Rohan Dennis (BMC) came in for third. McCarthy now leads the race overall, with Ulissi four seconds back and Gerrans five back.
Watch all the highlights from the stage, a hilly132-kilometre affair from Unley to Stirling, below.
