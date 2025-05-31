Recommended reading

Devastated Richard Carapaz loses out on chance to win Giro d'Italia after Del Toro standoff

Ecuadorian will settle for third in Rome after he and Del Toro mark each other out of chasing down Simon Yates

2025 Giro d&#039;Italia stage 20: Richard Carapaz on the Colle dell Finestre
2025 Giro d'Italia stage 20: Richard Carapaz on the Colle dell Finestre (Image credit: Getty Images)

Silence. That's what came from Richard Carapaz as he stopped just past the line in Sestrière. Not tears, not anger, not even frustration, just silence.

He pulled up the side of the road, hunched over his bars, and kept his head down in quiet heartbreak. His EF Education-EasyPost press officer offered a comforting hand on his back, and tried to protect his rider from the media scrum forming around him. Carapaz kept his head down, and eventually, the scrum grew quiet too, an eerie pocket of silence amidst the chaos of a stage finish. 

