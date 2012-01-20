Gallery: Rabobank at the Tour Down Under
Exclusive shots with the Dutch team from stage 4
Cyclingnews' latest photo gallery from the 2012 Santos Tour Down Under, courtesy of Mark Gunter, focusses on Dutch team Rabobank at stage 4 of the race earlier today.
Related Articles
The stage was won by Katusha's Oscar Freire, but Rabobank's young star Michael Matthews again underlined his potential with a top-five syage finish. The 21-year-old Australian, winner of the U23 road world championship in 2010, moved up to second in the general classification after his performance in stage 4 and will be hopeful of consolidating his lofty position in his home tour.
So check out the gallery for some images of Matthews and his teammates as they tackled the 130km stage from Norwood to Tanuda.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy