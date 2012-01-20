Gallery: Rabobank at the Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 13 Mark Renshaw relaxes in the team car before the stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 13 It was another warm day out on the road (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 13 Michael Matthews is now one of the favourites heading into tomorrows stages (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 13 Luis Leon Sanchez relaxes after the stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 13 Time to clean up before the podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 13 Michael Matthews is getting some good support from his teammates (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 13 Jos Van Emden pushing hard to keep up early on (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 13 Matthews has a chat in the neutral zone (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 13 Graeme Brown's helmet ready and waiting (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 13 The team are looking forward to a big year (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 13 Michael Matthews giving a pre race interview (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 13 Mark Renshaw signing autographs (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 13 The Giants are ready to go (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Cyclingnews' latest photo gallery from the 2012 Santos Tour Down Under, courtesy of Mark Gunter, focusses on Dutch team Rabobank at stage 4 of the race earlier today.

The stage was won by Katusha's Oscar Freire, but Rabobank's young star Michael Matthews again underlined his potential with a top-five syage finish. The 21-year-old Australian, winner of the U23 road world championship in 2010, moved up to second in the general classification after his performance in stage 4 and will be hopeful of consolidating his lofty position in his home tour.

So check out the gallery for some images of Matthews and his teammates as they tackled the 130km stage from Norwood to Tanuda.