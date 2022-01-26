Blake Quick wins men's criterium at Santos Festival of Cycling

Blake Quick (InForm TMX Make) won the men's criterium at the Santos Festival of Cycling with none of his rivals able to come break through the perfect lead out from his teammates.

The Under 23 national road race champion and Lexus of Blackburn Bay Crits winner made sure he was on the wheel of experienced teammate Brenton Jones into the final corner. He then let his rivals jump first before opening his own sprint.

Jensen Plowright, riding for composite squad Team Westpac but wearing his Equipe Groupama FDJ colours, was second with Cameron Scott (ARA Pro racing Sunshine Coast) taking third. Race officials reviewed the final lap after some shoulder charges but the results were confirmed.

"If you watched it you'd know why I won. Every time I get up here I've got everyone to thank, especially my team. I've got a team full of hitters who can win this on their own and they put it on the line for me and that's why we win," Quick said after the podium ceremony and after he'd fitted in a quick excited call to mum.

"I've obviously put in a lot of work for this summer and it's nice to have the hard work pay off. It takes a lot of time and it's not an easy sport so it's extra special when it pays off."

Wednesdays criterium, run over a 1.35km circuit in the heart of the city for 45 minutes and 1 lap, signals the start of the men's racing.

The National Road Series event replaces the cancelled Tour Down Under. The road racing will begin with the first of three road stages in Stirling, with Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange-Jayco) lining up to try and defend his title against the likes of fellow WorldTour riders Richie Porte and Rohan Dennis as well as a strong contingent of domestic teams.