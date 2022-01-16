James Whelan fights for WorldTour return at Australian Road Nationals

It’s no secret that Australia’s Road National Championships is a place new riders have long strived to do well in to try and draw the attention of top-level international teams as they try to find a career in cycling, but James Whelan is hoping that this is a year it re-ignites one.

The 25 year old rider recently came on board at Australian continental squad Team BridgeLane after failing to secure a WorldTour contract in 2022, following more than three years with EF Education-Nippo. Road Nationals was clearly a race where he was determined to make a mark as the rider, who last year came sixth, was quick to jump on moves and shot out the front solo on more than one occasion.

For a while there, too, it looked like he may just walk away with a national title as a result, out the front alone with a solid gap on a hot day in Buninyong as the laps were trickling away quicker than the sweat induced salt stains were accumulating on riders jerseys.

“I obviously gave it a bit of a long flyer with about three laps to go there. I gave it everything I could," said Whelan after coming second. He added with a wry smile that: "Unfortunately there was a Lucas Plapp in the field and he is a pretty good TT’er and he is a class act.”

“I knew I was in trouble when he was coming across solo. I thought maybe if he was with a few other guys maybe they would muck around and I’d stay away but with the class of Plappy I knew If he caught me I could just try and just get on his wheel, but he caught me right at the right time. I am impressed with that,” said Whelan, referring to title winner Plapp’s acceleration to make sure he could make the junction on, instead of after, the final climb.

“I was riding for second but you know it has been a dream of mine to be on the podium. It's a dream of mine to win the thing, but I’ll take second for now.”

A win and podium may have been a long held dream, but this year there was extra urgency. When asked if he wanted to prove a point after not securing a WorldTour contract for 2022 Whelan’s response was an unequivocal, “Oh yeah.”

“There is a reason why that wasn’t very painful. I was crazy motivated.”

Whelan said he’d trained hard, and included heat training in order to give himself every opportunity to do a good ride.

“I would still love the opportunity to go to the WorldTour, I fell short with a few teams. Maybe this ride will help some negotiations.”

If that doesn’t pan out, however, there’s still plenty of racing ahead for Whelan with Team BridgeLane, starting with the Santos Festival of Cycling later this month, then the Melbourne to Warrnambool and a European stint of racing also in the plans.