Maeve Plouffe sprints to the win on stage 2 of Santos Festival of Cycling
By Simone Giuliani published
Ruby Roseman-Gannon takes second while Nicole Frain rounds out the podium on the second day of the women's race
Maeve Plouffe (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) was triumphant in the second day of women's racing at the Santos Festival of Cycling, after a day of splits ended with the bunch coming back together before the track rider captured the win with a powerful sprint.
The next two steps of the podium were a repeat of stage 1 with overall leader Ruby Roseman-Gannon (BikeExchange-Jayco) coming second and Australian champion Nicole Frain (Roxsolt Liv SRAM) in third.
The stage, which provided the second of four days of racing in South Australia, started at the Penny Hill winery in McLaren Vale before winding its way through 87.5 kilometres, nearly three of those on gravel, to Echunga. The early spots of rain cleared and heat started to build, both in and out of the racing, as the route unfolded with plenty of obstacles to help form the splits and plenty of teams wanting to capitalise on them in a bid to snatch the overall lead from Roseman-Gannon or make a mark with a stage victory.
More to come ....
Maeve Plouffe sprints to the win on stage 2 of Santos Festival of CyclingRuby Roseman-Gannon takes second while Nicole Frain rounds out the podium on the second day of the women's race
