Maeve Plouffe sprints to the win on stage 2 of Santos Festival of Cycling

Ruby Roseman-Gannon takes second while Nicole Frain rounds out the podium on the second day of the women's race

ECHUNGA AUSTRALIA JANUARY 24 Maeve Plouffe of Australia and Team Ara Pro Racing Sunshine Coast celebrates winning ahead of Ruby RosemanGannon of Australia and Team BikeExchangeJayco Blue Santos Leaders Jersey during the 2nd Santos Festival Of Cycling 2022 Womens Elite Stage 2 a 857km stage from McLaren Vale to Echunga TourDownUnder on January 24 2022 in Echunga Australia Photo by Daniel KaliszGetty Images
Maeve Plouffe (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) wins stage 2 of the Santos Festival of Cycling in the sprint (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Maeve Plouffe (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) was triumphant in the second day of women's racing at the Santos Festival of Cycling, after a day of splits ended with the bunch coming back together before the track rider captured the win with a powerful sprint.

The next two steps of the podium were a repeat of stage 1 with overall leader Ruby Roseman-Gannon (BikeExchange-Jayco) coming second and Australian champion Nicole Frain (Roxsolt Liv SRAM) in third.

The stage, which provided the second of four days of racing in South Australia, started at the Penny Hill winery in McLaren Vale before winding its way through 87.5 kilometres, nearly three of those on gravel, to Echunga. The early spots of rain cleared and heat started to build, both in and out of the racing, as the route unfolded with plenty of obstacles to help form the splits and plenty of teams wanting to capitalise on them in a bid to snatch the overall lead from Roseman-Gannon or make a mark with a stage victory. 

More to come ....

