Ruby Roseman-Gannon gets her stage win on day 3 of Santos Festival of Cycling

Nicole Frain comes second and Georgia Baker third as BikeExchange-Jayco's Roseman-Gannon takes overall stranglehold

WILLIAMSTOWN AUSTRALIA JANUARY 23 Ruby RosemanGannon of Australia and Team BikeExchangeJayco celebrates winning the Blue Santos Leaders Jersey on the podium ceremony after the 2nd Santos Festival Of Cycling 2022 Womens Elite Stage 1 a 854km stage from Tanunda to Williamstown TourDownUnder on January 23 2022 in Williamstown Australia Photo by Daniel KaliszGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Ruby Roseman-Gannon (BikeExchange-Jayco) got her stage victory on day 3 of the Santos Festival of Cycling, taking a firm grip on the overall in the last battle out on the roads of South Australia before the criterium finale.

The newly signed BikeExchange-Jayco rider, who took second place in the first two stages, delivered a clear victory in the stretched out sprint in Lobethal with the team fighting off the numerous attempts to chip away at her lead in the tight competition for the overall. 

Australian champion Nicole Frain (Roxsolt Liv SRAM) came over the line second, while Roseman-Gannon's teammate Georgia Baker held on after the lead out to take third. 

The 86.9km which started and finished in Lobethal in the Adelaide Hills crossed over two unpaved sections and then threw in a final challenging climb 2 kilometres from the finish line – which Ruth Corset (VA Pro Racing) crested first to take out the mountain jersey – to stretch the field before the final sprint.

More to come ...

