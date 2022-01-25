Ruby Roseman-Gannon gets her stage win on day 3 of Santos Festival of Cycling

Ruby Roseman-Gannon (BikeExchange-Jayco) got her stage victory on day 3 of the Santos Festival of Cycling, taking a firm grip on the overall in the last battle out on the roads of South Australia before the criterium finale.

The newly signed BikeExchange-Jayco rider, who took second place in the first two stages, delivered a clear victory in the stretched out sprint in Lobethal with the team fighting off the numerous attempts to chip away at her lead in the tight competition for the overall.

Australian champion Nicole Frain (Roxsolt Liv SRAM) came over the line second, while Roseman-Gannon's teammate Georgia Baker held on after the lead out to take third.

The 86.9km which started and finished in Lobethal in the Adelaide Hills crossed over two unpaved sections and then threw in a final challenging climb 2 kilometres from the finish line – which Ruth Corset (VA Pro Racing) crested first to take out the mountain jersey – to stretch the field before the final sprint.

