Angus Lyons provides upset on Willunga at Santos Festival of Cycling

The break reigned on stage 3 of the Santos Festival of Cycling, with Angus Lyons (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) stealing a march on retiring Willunga Hill king, Richie Porte (Team Garmin Australia), by capitalising on an early move.

Lyons pace couldn't be matched by any of his rivals in the final of the climb, with the rider who came seventh on the stage last year dropping break companion Callum Scotson (BikeExchange-Jayco) and putting 22 seconds into him by the time they had reached the line. Copper Sayers came in ten seconds back, completing the podium.

In the meantime as the rest of the break straggled over the line, behind the GC battle was unfolding as were the final moments of seeing Porte racing up Willunga. His teammate Luke Plapp (Team Garmin Australia) came through in eighth and then Chris Harper (Villawood) and Porte a few seconds back, along with Matt Dinham (Team BridgeLane) at one minute and 28 seconds. Then it was overall leader James Whelan (Team BridgeLane) at 1:31, safely hold onto his overall position.

"I feel amazing," said Whelan. "The team did an amazing job today. All I needed to do was get to the bottom of that climb and follow a few wheels and we won the thing."

The Willunga stage is always one that looms large, both for the GC, stage honours and the spectacle for the fans. The final 113.2km day, started in McLaren Vale, wound past the vineyards and onto the coast and the views of Aldinga Beach before flying toward the race making climb of Willunga Hill, where the final battle for GC and stage honours unfolded on the crowd lined roads.

More to come ...