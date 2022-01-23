Emily Watts wins opening stage at 2022 Santos Festival of Cycling
By Simone Giuliani published
Ruby Roseman-Gannon comes second behind the U23 Knights of Suburbia rider, with new Australian champion Nicole Frain third
Emily Watts (Knights of Suburbia) took out the win in stage 1 of the women's race at the Santos Festival of Cycling, beating Ruby Roseman-Gannon (BikeExchange-Jayco) on the Williamstown finish line after the field hauled in a late break that made the most of Whispering Wall.
Nicole Frain (Roxsolt Liv SRAM) came through the in third, putting the newly awarded jersey of the Australian National Champion onto the podium in first of four days of racing around South Australia, which provided an unusually damp and mild day of summer racing in the event known for its scorching temperatures.
The racing began in Tanunda, in the heart of the state’s wine rich Barossa Valley, winding its way 85.4km to Williamstown, taking in the Whispering Wall on the way. It's the first of three stages out on the roads around South Australia in the women's race, which culminates with a criterium in the centre of Adelaide on Wednesday, which also marks the start of the men's race.
More to come ...
