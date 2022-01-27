James Whelan goes solo to win stage 1 of men's race at Santos Festival of Cycling

James Whelan (Team BridgeLane) won stage 1 of the men's racing in the Santos Festival of Cycling, this time pulling off the solo victory that he had been chasing at the Australian Road National Championships earlier this month.

This time he easily held off the fierce chase, finishing well over a minute ahead of the group of about a dozen that included newly crowned Australian Road Champion Luke Plapp (Team Garmin Australia), Chris Harper (Villawood) and defending champion Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange-Jayco), who took the tour last year after carving out more than two minutes with a solo on stage 1.

Winning the sprint from that chase group was Matt Dinham, taking the top two steps for Team BridgeLane, while Ben Hill (CCS Cycling) came third.

“It hasn’t quite sunk in yet," Whelan said in the 7 livestream interview straight after the race. "Maybe when I’m on the podium it’ll make sense but far out what a race. I had the intention to try and do that but when you actually pull it off it’s a pretty special feeling.”

The first stage on the road took in 114km and 1800m of climbing as it wound its ways from Stirling to Lobethal. While the Cuddle Creek climb provided the KOM less than halfway through the racing, there was no shortage of lumpy terrain closer to the line to help the splits and attacks launch.

More to come ...