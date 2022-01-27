James Whelan goes solo to win stage 1 of men's race at Santos Festival of Cycling
By Simone Giuliani published
Matt Dinham take sprint from group to grab the two top steps for Team BridgeLane
James Whelan (Team BridgeLane) won stage 1 of the men's racing in the Santos Festival of Cycling, this time pulling off the solo victory that he had been chasing at the Australian Road National Championships earlier this month.
This time he easily held off the fierce chase, finishing well over a minute ahead of the group of about a dozen that included newly crowned Australian Road Champion Luke Plapp (Team Garmin Australia), Chris Harper (Villawood) and defending champion Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange-Jayco), who took the tour last year after carving out more than two minutes with a solo on stage 1.
Winning the sprint from that chase group was Matt Dinham, taking the top two steps for Team BridgeLane, while Ben Hill (CCS Cycling) came third.
“It hasn’t quite sunk in yet," Whelan said in the 7 livestream interview straight after the race. "Maybe when I’m on the podium it’ll make sense but far out what a race. I had the intention to try and do that but when you actually pull it off it’s a pretty special feeling.”
The first stage on the road took in 114km and 1800m of climbing as it wound its ways from Stirling to Lobethal. While the Cuddle Creek climb provided the KOM less than halfway through the racing, there was no shortage of lumpy terrain closer to the line to help the splits and attacks launch.
More to come ...
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
James Whelan goes solo to win stage 1 of men's race at Santos Festival of CyclingMatt Dinham take sprint from group to grab the two top steps for Team BridgeLane
-
Santos Festival: One last time for Richie Porte at the race where it all beganRetiring Australian Ineos Grenadiers rider begins the year of saying goodbye
-
New Uno-X Women's WorldTeam show off red and yellow kit in Spain - GalleryBarnes, Andersen, Lowden ride for new team in 2022
-
Eric Brunner: I’m a big fan of the course for cyclo-cross Worlds‘Ride fast, ride hard, be smooth’ are keys for US men’s elite champion to upset Pidcock and Belgians