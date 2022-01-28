Blake Quick continues winning form with stage 2 win at Santos Festival of Cycling

Criterium winner Blake Quick (InForm TMX MAKE) continued his winning run on stage 2 of the men's race at the Santos Festival of Cycling, taking the sprint after the field swallowed a late attack on the final run into the line.

Jensen Plowright, racing for Team Westpac in his Equipe Groupama-FDJ colours came second, while it was Cameron Scott (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) who swept up third in the race for the line. Late attacker Dylan George (Team Garmin Australia) may have been swept up tantalising close to the finish but held on for seventh place.

"My team do a really good job of keeping me out of the wind and dropping me off at the perfect time," Quick said after the stage.

“It worked out really well at the end. We had a few boys riding when it was coming down, then right at the end, probably 900m to go, was when Rudy [Porter] launched and then BJ [Brenton Jones] was on him and when BJ went it was just so hard, no one was going anywhere and we just finished in the same position we started. “

The 112.9km stage, which marks the mid-point of the racing, started at the top of Mount Lofty, rolling down the winding road in neutral before dropping the flag for racing to begin. After winding out through Echunga, Flaxley and Hahndorf the race came into a finishing circuit which delivered four ascents of Quarry Road, with an average gradient of 6.6 per cent, before the race concluded in Woodside.

GC leader, Team BridgeLane's James Whelan, finished with the lead bunch, as did key rivals Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange-Jayco), Brendan Johnston (Giant Racing) and Chris Harper (Villawood). Luke Plapp (Team Garmin Australia), however, slipped back after suffering a late mechanical.

More to come ....