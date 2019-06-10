Mullens takes a win in Tulsa
Talbot, Schneider round out podium
Tulsa Arts District Criterium - Women: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peta Mullens (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|0:58:43
|2
|Josie Talbot (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|0:00:01
|3
|Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|4
|Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolman's Cycling Team)
|0:00:02
|5
|Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
|6
|Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:00:03
|7
|Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|8
|Michaela Drummond (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|9
|Jolene Holland (Colavita/Bialetti)
|10
|Katie Clouse (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:04
|11
|Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|0:00:05
|12
|Caroline Baur (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|13
|Madeline Bemis (Colavita/Bialetti)
|0:00:06
|14
|Sarah Coney (LA Sweat)
|15
|Makayla Macpherson (Twentey20 jr development)
|0:00:07
|16
|Shayna Powless (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|17
|Ella Bloor (Specialized Womens Racing)
|18
|Emma Chilton (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|19
|Tina Pic (COLAVITA/BIALETTI PRO CYCLING TEAM)
|20
|Daniely del Valle Garcia (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|21
|Taylor Kuyk-white (Philly Bike Expo)
|22
|Madison Kelly (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|0:00:08
|23
|Melanie Wong (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|24
|Beck Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing)
|25
|Natalia Franco Villegas (COLAVITA/BIALETTI PRO CYCLING TEAM)
|0:00:09
|26
|Emily Spence (Gray Goat Bullseye)
|27
|Kaitlyn Agnew
|28
|Justine Barrow (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|29
|Pip Sutton (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
|30
|Laurel Rathbun (Colavita/Bialetti)
|0:00:10
|31
|Jessica Mundy (Norwood Cycling Club)
|0:00:11
|32
|Minda Murray (Butcherbox Racing)
|0:00:13
|33
|Kristen Arnold (ButcherBox Cycling)
|34
|Lisa Cordova (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
|0:00:14
|35
|Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|36
|Stephanie Halamek (CRCA/ CityMD Racing)
|37
|Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|38
|Kimberly Lucie (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|39
|Anne Donley
|40
|Gwen Inglis (Stages Cycling)
|41
|Emma Bast (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
|42
|Jennifer Wagner (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
|0:00:15
|43
|Summer Moak (Rally UHC Cycling)
|44
|Emily Roper (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|0:00:16
|45
|Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
|0:00:17
|46
|Sarah Gigante (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|47
|Daphne Karagianis (Velo Classic p/b Stans NoTubes)
|48
|Vanessa Curtis (University of Iowa Heart and Vascular)
|49
|Caitlin Friesen (Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads)
|0:00:18
|50
|Caroline Poole (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
|0:00:19
|51
|Molly Clark-oien (Parallel 44 Racing p/b Sanford Power)
|52
|Abby Krawczyk (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
|0:00:20
|53
|Carol Seipp (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
|54
|Kathryn Goffin (University of Iowa Heart and Vascular)
|0:00:26
|55
|Danielle Moreshead (LA Sweat)
|56
|Rachel Canning (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
|0:00:29
|57
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|0:00:30
|58
|Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|59
|Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media)
|0:00:31
|60
|Lauren Dodge (Automatic Racing)
|61
|Marissa Axell (Revolution Racing p/b Jakroo)
|0:00:32
|62
|Michelle Montoya (October Three Racing)
|0:00:34
|63
|Abigail Youngwerth (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
|0:00:38
|64
|Jennifer Darmody
|0:00:45
|65
|Grace Chappell (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
|0:00:46
|66
|Alexandra Burton (Point S Nokian)
|0:00:51
|67
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
|0:00:52
|68
|Heather Fischer (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:53
|69
|Hanna Muegge (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|70
|Ashley Weaver (LA Sweat)
|0:00:56
|71
|Emily Flynn (LA Sweat)
|72
|Nicole Pressprich (Point S Nokian)
|0:00:59
|73
|Nat Redmond (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:01:01
|74
|Cathryn Watson (Corazn Racing)
|0:01:02
|75
|Holly Breck (Go Fast - Incycle)
|0:01:07
|76
|Samantha Goldenstein (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
|0:01:19
|77
|Allison Crow (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
|78
|Victoria Kanizer (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|0:01:39
|79
|Leila Kasprzyk (Ultra Violet Racing)
|0:01:48
|80
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|0:01:54
|81
|Leah Thorvilson (Breakaway Cycling Team)
|0:01:57
|82
|Andrea Cyr (Velocause Centraal Cycling)
|83
|Ava Hachmann (Breakaway Cycling Team)
|84
|Ashlyn Woods (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
|85
|Michelle Henry (Point S Nokian)
|86
|Mallory Miller (Point S Racing)
|87
|Leigh Dukeman (THE METEOR // INTELLIGENTSIA)
|88
|Alexandra Millard
|89
|Maddie Woolley (LUX / Sideshow p/b Specialized j)
|0:02:21
|90
|Jessica Brooks (Breakaway Cycling Team)
|91
|Noni Bertagnoli
|92
|Samantha Quijano (Squadra SF p/b Ter�n)
|93
|Ashley King (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
|94
|Leigh ann Fields (Breakaway Cycling Team)
|95
|Brooke Hannon (Gray Goat Bullseye)
|96
|Abigail Yates (Matrix/RBM)
|97
|Jordyn Hassett
|98
|Yussely Soto (COLAVITA/BIALETTI PRO CYCLING TEAM)
|99
|Ingrid Anderson (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|100
|Suzie Green (Spin DEVO)
|DNF
|Kimberly Pettit (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|DNF
|Cedella Janczak
|DNF
|Chelsea Smith (ATX Sirens, Driveway Sheros)
|DNF
|Christina Gokey Smith (COLAVITA/BIALETTI PRO CYCLING TEAM)
|DNF
|Hannah Shell (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Silvia Fernanda Polanco (DURANGO- SPECIALIZED- IED)
|DNF
|Scotti Lechuga (Fearless Femme Racing)
|DNF
|Faith Montreuil (Gray Goat Bullseye)
|DNF
|Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|DNF
|Hayley Bates (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
|DNF
|Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|DNS
|Shera Smith (Appriss Racing p/b Clarksville Schwinn)
|DNS
|Olivia Cummins (Blue Competition Cycles Factory Team)
|DNS
|Sara Yancovitz (Team Dreamgirls p/b Satan)
