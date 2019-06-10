Trending

Mullens takes a win in Tulsa

Talbot, Schneider round out podium

Peta Mullens (Roxsolt Attaquer) crossed the line as the winner of day 3 of the 2019 Bay Crits

(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peta Mullens (Roxsolt Attaquer)0:58:43
2Josie Talbot (Roxsolt Attaquer)0:00:01
3Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
4Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolman's Cycling Team)0:00:02
5Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
6Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:03
7Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
8Michaela Drummond (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
9Jolene Holland (Colavita/Bialetti)
10Katie Clouse (DNA Pro Cycling Team)0:00:04
11Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman Supermint)0:00:05
12Caroline Baur (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
13Madeline Bemis (Colavita/Bialetti)0:00:06
14Sarah Coney (LA Sweat)
15Makayla Macpherson (Twentey20 jr development)0:00:07
16Shayna Powless (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
17Ella Bloor (Specialized Womens Racing)
18Emma Chilton (Roxsolt Attaquer)
19Tina Pic (COLAVITA/BIALETTI PRO CYCLING TEAM)
20Daniely del Valle Garcia (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
21Taylor Kuyk-white (Philly Bike Expo)
22Madison Kelly (CWA Racing p/b TREK)0:00:08
23Melanie Wong (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
24Beck Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing)
25Natalia Franco Villegas (COLAVITA/BIALETTI PRO CYCLING TEAM)0:00:09
26Emily Spence (Gray Goat Bullseye)
27Kaitlyn Agnew
28Justine Barrow (Roxsolt Attaquer)
29Pip Sutton (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
30Laurel Rathbun (Colavita/Bialetti)0:00:10
31Jessica Mundy (Norwood Cycling Club)0:00:11
32Minda Murray (Butcherbox Racing)0:00:13
33Kristen Arnold (ButcherBox Cycling)
34Lisa Cordova (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)0:00:14
35Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman Supermint)
36Stephanie Halamek (CRCA/ CityMD Racing)
37Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
38Kimberly Lucie (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
39Anne Donley
40Gwen Inglis (Stages Cycling)
41Emma Bast (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
42Jennifer Wagner (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)0:00:15
43Summer Moak (Rally UHC Cycling)
44Emily Roper (Roxsolt Attaquer)0:00:16
45Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)0:00:17
46Sarah Gigante (Roxsolt Attaquer)
47Daphne Karagianis (Velo Classic p/b Stans NoTubes)
48Vanessa Curtis (University of Iowa Heart and Vascular)
49Caitlin Friesen (Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads)0:00:18
50Caroline Poole (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)0:00:19
51Molly Clark-oien (Parallel 44 Racing p/b Sanford Power)
52Abby Krawczyk (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)0:00:20
53Carol Seipp (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
54Kathryn Goffin (University of Iowa Heart and Vascular)0:00:26
55Danielle Moreshead (LA Sweat)
56Rachel Canning (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)0:00:29
57Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Supermint)0:00:30
58Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman Supermint)
59Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media)0:00:31
60Lauren Dodge (Automatic Racing)
61Marissa Axell (Revolution Racing p/b Jakroo)0:00:32
62Michelle Montoya (October Three Racing)0:00:34
63Abigail Youngwerth (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)0:00:38
64Jennifer Darmody0:00:45
65Grace Chappell (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)0:00:46
66Alexandra Burton (Point S Nokian)0:00:51
67Jeannie Kuhajek (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)0:00:52
68Heather Fischer (DNA Pro Cycling Team)0:00:53
69Hanna Muegge (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
70Ashley Weaver (LA Sweat)0:00:56
71Emily Flynn (LA Sweat)
72Nicole Pressprich (Point S Nokian)0:00:59
73Nat Redmond (Fearless Femme Racing)0:01:01
74Cathryn Watson (Corazn Racing)0:01:02
75Holly Breck (Go Fast - Incycle)0:01:07
76Samantha Goldenstein (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)0:01:19
77Allison Crow (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
78Victoria Kanizer (Tulsa Wheelmen)0:01:39
79Leila Kasprzyk (Ultra Violet Racing)0:01:48
80Lily Williams (Hagens Berman Supermint)0:01:54
81Leah Thorvilson (Breakaway Cycling Team)0:01:57
82Andrea Cyr (Velocause Centraal Cycling)
83Ava Hachmann (Breakaway Cycling Team)
84Ashlyn Woods (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
85Michelle Henry (Point S Nokian)
86Mallory Miller (Point S Racing)
87Leigh Dukeman (THE METEOR // INTELLIGENTSIA)
88Alexandra Millard
89Maddie Woolley (LUX / Sideshow p/b Specialized j)0:02:21
90Jessica Brooks (Breakaway Cycling Team)
91Noni Bertagnoli
92Samantha Quijano (Squadra SF p/b Ter�n)
93Ashley King (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
94Leigh ann Fields (Breakaway Cycling Team)
95Brooke Hannon (Gray Goat Bullseye)
96Abigail Yates (Matrix/RBM)
97Jordyn Hassett
98Yussely Soto (COLAVITA/BIALETTI PRO CYCLING TEAM)
99Ingrid Anderson (Iowa City Cycling Club)
100Suzie Green (Spin DEVO)
DNFKimberly Pettit (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
DNFCedella Janczak
DNFChelsea Smith (ATX Sirens, Driveway Sheros)
DNFChristina Gokey Smith (COLAVITA/BIALETTI PRO CYCLING TEAM)
DNFHannah Shell (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
DNFSilvia Fernanda Polanco (DURANGO- SPECIALIZED- IED)
DNFScotti Lechuga (Fearless Femme Racing)
DNFFaith Montreuil (Gray Goat Bullseye)
DNFHarriet Owen (Hagens Berman Supermint)
DNFHayley Bates (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
DNFErica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
DNSShera Smith (Appriss Racing p/b Clarksville Schwinn)
DNSOlivia Cummins (Blue Competition Cycles Factory Team)
DNSSara Yancovitz (Team Dreamgirls p/b Satan)

